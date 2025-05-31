There are just three teams that have come back from a 3-1 deficit in the conference finals to advance to the NBA Finals—the 1979 Washington Bullets, 1981 Boston Celtics and 2016 Golden State Warriors. The New York Knicks are aiming to become the fourth team to do so, but they'll have to win a road Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers tonight at 8 p.m. ET before even thinking about a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Monday. The Knicks are +145 underdogs on the money line to force a Game 7, while the Pacers are -173 favorites for Game 6.

There's also a full 15-game MLB slate on the docket for today, highlighted by the World Series rematch between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers took the first game of the series on Friday night, as Shohei Ohtani's two home runs keyed an 8-5 victory. Los Angeles is a slight -113 favorite in Saturday's showdown at 7:15 p.m. ET, with New York coming in at -106 on the money line.

Knicks-Pacers and Yankees-Dodgers are both featured in today's best bets at CBS Sports, along with top plays from today's Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, and tonight's WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings. We'll also have a featured sportsbook promo among the best sports betting apps for those who live in states with legalized sports betting.

Today's top betting model picks

Parlay odds: +759

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons, says there is value in taking the Pacers to cover the spread in Game 6. According to betting writer Brandon Gustafson, "the model has the Pacers winning and covering the spread in the majority of simulations for Saturday's Game 6. Indiana has covered the spread in three of five games this series." Indiana is 10-5 against the spread so far in these NBA playoffs, while New York has covered the number in 10 of its 17 games this postseason run.

There are six NBA player props rated at least 3.5 stars (out of 5 stars) for Game 6, and three of them involve Pacers big man Myles Turner. Turner Over 15.5 points + assists has been given 3.5 stars, as Owen O'Brien writes that the "Pacers center is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 assists per game this postseason." The SportsLine projection model has calculated Turner to finish with 17.0 points + assists in tonight's matchup.

Freddie Freeman was the World Series hero for the Dodgers against the Yankees last year, and the model likes him to come through against New York again on Saturday night. Freeman Over 0.5 RBIs is +145, and, per Blake Von Hagen, the "model has Freeman recording 0.6 RBIs, which provides value on this plus-money line." Freeman has recorded at least one RBI in three of his past four games, including one in the Dodgers' 8-5 victory over the Yankees on Friday night.

Today's expert best bets

Bruce Marshall, who is 22-16 (+873) on his last 38 MLB money line picks, is backing the Yankees to bounce back after the Friday night loss to the Dodgers. Marshall says that the "Bronx Bombers are still anxious to atone for last October and think they can play some more long ball tonight off of L.A. starter Landon Knack, who has allowed five homers in his last three starts."

Five different SportsLine experts have shared their best bets for Game 6 between the Knicks and Pacers. We'll highlight one from Matt Severance, who is on a 163-91-1 (+3224.75) roll on his last 255 NBA picks. He's taking Indiana to end the series tonight, as he thinks there will be an "elimination game effort from Indy on Saturday" with a potential Game 7 on the road at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Eimer has three best bets for today's Champions League final between PSG and Inter, including his pick for who wins it, over at SportsLine. He does think both teams will score this afternoon, saying that "all six of [Inter's] knockout matches produced a plethora of goals." Eimer expects more of the same here and thinks there is value at -130 for at least one goal to be scored by both teams.

In the WNBA, betting writer Max Meyer is backing Angel Reese to grab 12+ rebounds against the Dallas Wings. Meyer notes that the "Wings are the fourth-worst defensive rebounding team, bringing them in 67.8% of the time on opponent misses. Overall, the Wings rank eighth out of 13 in rebounding percentage at 49.5%. The Sky are the best offensive rebounding team in the WNBA, getting the board on 39.7% of their misses, headlined by Reese averaging 6.0 offensive rebounds per game."

More betting content

Today's featured sportsbook promo

With the DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $300 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $5. There is no odds requirement for that first wager, so we'd recommend choosing as big of a favorite as possible. If a new user wins their first wager of $5+, DraftKings will award the $300 in bonus bets as 12 $25 bet tokens, which expire in seven days. When you wager with bonus bets, you only receive the winnings back but not the stake (funded by bonus bets).

You can also see the other promos that the other top sportsbooks are offering.