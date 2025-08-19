The New York Mets are clinging to a playoff spot, but have teams breathing down their necks as the postseason approaches. The Mets are coming off a series win over the Seattle Mariners, but have lost 10 of their last 13 games. On Tuesday, the Mets will take on the Washington Nationals in a National League East showdown at 6:45 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mets are -208 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. The Mets are 0-6 in their last six games on the road, excluding the Little League Classic held in Williamsport, PA, a big reason why SportsLine's model is including Washington (+1.5) on the run line in its MLB best bets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there are five games set to unfold in the WNBA on Tuesday, including a must-see matchup between the Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty at 7 p.m. ET, providing plenty of games to include in Tuesday's best bets when online sports betting. Our team of experts and SportsLine's advanced computer model have analyzed the odds and locked in Tuesday's best sports bets.

There are plenty of options on betting sites such as DraftKings Sportsbook today.

The Mets have been struggling to string together wins in recent weeks. New York has lost 14 of its last 18 games overall, including six straight on the road. The Nationals haven't fared much better, but have won four of their previous six meetings against the Mets at home. New York is expected to start left-hander David Peterson (7-5, 3.30 ERA), who's given up 14 hits, 12 earned runs and nine walks across 15.1 innings of work in August. SportsLine's model is projecting that Washington (+1.5) covers the run line in almost 60% of simulations on Tuesday.

The Phillies recorded a 12-7 victory over the Mariners on Monday, but SportsLine's model is projecting this to be a bounce-back spot for Seattle. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert has given up three earned runs or fewer in five of his past seven starts, a big reason why the model likes Seattle's chances of pulling off the upset on Tuesday. The model is projecting the Mariners to win in 50% of simulations, which is drastically different from the consensus odds implied probability of 41.2%.

Rodriguez has proven power at the plate with 24 home runs this season, so it takes just one swing of the bat for him to cash this bet. In addition, Rodriguez has recorded two hits in four of his last six games, including a 2-for-4 effort in last night's loss to Philadelphia. The model is projecting Rodriguez will finish with 2.0 total bases against the Phillies, which makes the -102 prop worth wagering on.

The Sky have lost 12 of their last 13 games, including four straight. However, Seattle has been struggling as well, losing seven of its past eight games. The lone win was a two-point victory over the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 15. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have analyzed this matchup from every angle and are backing the Sky to stay within the double-digit spread.

"With Angel Reese questionable to return for Chicago, the Sky may be playing their first game in weeks with both of their two leading scorers in Reese and Ariel Atkins," Wetzel said. "That shouldn't be enough to pull an upset, but there's enough of a chance that it keeps them within single digits to be worth betting."

"Minnesota has won every matchup with the Liberty this year, and they'll be going for the season series sweep as underdogs," Wetzel said. "Minnesota has only been underdogs twice so far in 2025, but they've won outright both times, including once against these Liberty. They were also 13-6 against the spread as underdogs last year, so Cheryl Reeve knows how to motivate her squad when the markets don't believe in them."

