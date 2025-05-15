Today's Best Bets May 15, 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets Game 6 Best Bets
Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5 (-110 FanDuel)
The model has a lean on the Thunder setting the line at OKC -6 with them covering in 56% of the simulations. The key statistical advantage for OKC is turnover margin with a DEN 14.0, OKC 10.5 projection. The last three games have been extremely close and OKC has not covered in any of them because the turnover margin has been close. Denver has committed just 3 more turnovers over the last 3 games. Denver more than doubled up OKC in turnovers in games 1 and 2 committing 38 vs just 18 for the Thunder. OKC was +5 per game this season in turnover differential while Denver was -2 and after back-to-back disheartening losses we are expecting the Thunder to get back to creating defensive havoc. If the turnover margin is under 3 then Denver will likely cover and if it's even then Denver will likely win.
Best Total: Oklahoma City at Denver Under 218.5 Points (-106 FanDuel)
We like the Thunder to cover because of turnovers which is resulting in Denver to come under their team total. The Thunder shot poorly from both two and three point range in Games 3 and 4 (~45% from 2pt range, 25% from 3pt range) and we are projecting them to shoot 2 to 3 percentage points under their season averages of 56% on twos and 37% on threes. As a result the model has a line of just 213.5 and has the game coming under in 59% of simulations. The teams are definitely very familiar with each other at this point and it will be hard for Jokic to have back-to-back legendary performances. He followed up his Game 1 42 points (15/29 from the field) with just 17 points (6/16 from the field) in Game 2. The altitude in Denver seemed to negatively impacted Shai who shot just 15 for 41 (36%) from the field in Games 3 and 4.
Best Player Prop Michael Porter Jr. Over 0.5 Assist (-145 bet365)
The -145 line implies just under a 60% chance while our 1.2 projection implies at least an 80% chance. When you combine his ice cold shooting with Denver's short rotation you have a player who has to play 25+ minutes but may look to be more of a decoy and instead of shooting a three like normal, he'll pass it off to someone who isn't struggling so much or playing with a bum shoulder. This is a buy low spot with him having 0 assists in 5 of his last 7 games. If this were a normal regular season game the line would be -145 over 1.5 assists based on his 2.0 average at home (34-9, 79.1% with 1+).