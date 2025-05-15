 Skip to Main Content

Today's Best Bets May 16, 2025... Taking Celtics to Force a Game 7 and More HR Plays (Up 35+ Units)

The Celtics have a better margin of victory on the road vs home and a better point differential in limited games without Jayson Tatum than with him for the last 2 seasons. We think that bodes well for them to pull of a surprising upset win at MSG and force a Game 7.




The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. Follow them @kenzbrooksbets @stephenohcbs @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks Game 6 Best Bets

👉ACT NOW👈 because even though the Celtics +2.5 has held up the best over line for the Boston Team Total is up to 104.5 and Jrue Holiday's points line is up to 11.5 across the board.

Best Side: Boston Celtics +2.5 (-108 BetRivers)

The line moved quickly from BOS +2 to +2.5 in most books so I think it is worth holding off on taking Boston to see if you can get +3. We took Boston ATS in Game 5 because we were confident in their ability to step up in one or two game situations and fill the absence of Jayson Tatum. Their point differential in games without Tatum is over +13.5 and basically 4 points better than with Tatum, albeit in a much smaller sample size. They can't expect Luke Kornet to go off with anywhere near 10 pts, 9 reb, and 7 blocks again but they can expect the combination of Kornet and Porzingis (god awful in game 5) to have 12 pts, 8 reb, and 3 blocks off the bench which is great backup center production. The Celtics were able to shoot nearly as well from two point range (63%) and shot better from 3pt range (45%) than they did in game 5 with a hot Tatum (65% / 38%). Derrick White was red hot from three, but he was also getting clean looks which is why he is 13 for his last 24 his last 2 games. Let's not underestimate the fatigue factor for the Rick Brunson's of the world. They had a longer than expected, physically and emotionally draining series vs the Pistons and now are heading into game 6 with only 1 day off between games. All the pressure in the world is still on NY and none is on Boston. The Celtics are +3 in 3pt differential home and road this season while NY is just +1% at home. They are +5%, +3% and +30% the last 3 games and the 25% in Games 1 and 2 with 75 misses are a distant memory. The model is projecting Boston for nearly a +4% 3pt differential which is the key to covering and certainly is in line with the last 3 games.

Because of how clutch Brunson is we recommend taking the +2.5 points in the very real chance he hits a game winning 3 down one, but the SportsLine model does slightly favor Boston at 51% to win the game outright. If you are bold you can get +126 on the Money Line at FanDuel.

Best Total: Boston Celtics Team Total Over 103.5 (-112 DraftKings)

Frankly there are no strong values on any posted over/under line but with a 105 projection we at least have some line value (1.5 points). We also like two very realistic non-projection based factors for liking the over. First, it's expected to be a close game and overtime could certainly be in play… the NBA conspiracy theorists in us would think this is an ideal game to add 5 tense minutes to. Second, this is a lot like the Golden State situation where the game does not go as we expect (Boston covering or winning) but instead NY is up a safe margin for most of the game, both defenses relax and the underdog with the low team total (GS was at 93.5) easily goes over their line with 60+ second half, mostly non-competitive points.

Best Player Prop: Jrue Holiday Over 9.5 Points (-165 BetMGM)

With a projection of 11.5 points we are also comfortable with over 10.5 which you can get at -130 on FanDuel or -124 at BetRivers. But the 2 full points on the line at -165 (implies 62%) is worth paying for in our opinion compared to the 50/50 line (+100 or even -105) books are charging for over 11.5 points

Obviously with Jayson Tatum out every starter for the Celtics needs to play at least 32 minutes, if not nearly 40. There are 25 to 30 FGAs that need to be re-distributed for Boston when you factor Jayson Tatum's absence and Kristaps Porzingis' inability to do anything. He averaged 19.5 on 13.7 FGAs in regular season vs 8.1 pts on 7.5 FGAs in postseason. We are getting a good buy low price because Holiday has been ultra-focused on defending Brunson but he still managed 14 big points in Game 5 on just 8 FGAs. Holiday only had 8 of the 41 FGAs (19.5%) that the trio of Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard shot. In the regular season Holiday's share of the guard FGA pie was 28.2%. This should be a situation where Holiday is back at the 9 attempt level and he can go over 9.5 even with below average efficiency given half of his shots will be 3s. This season Holiday had a higher average on the road (11.2) than at home (10.8) and his over 9.5 rate was 57% on the road (vs 50% at home). He has averaged 12.2 (9-4 over) the last two seasons vs the Knicks, mostly with Tatum playing.

Stephen Oh
May 16, 2025, 10:38 AM
May. 16, 2025, 6:38 am EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets Game 6 Best Bets

👉ACT NOW👈 because these lines are moving in our direction as expected. FanDuel is now offering -5 at -108, but you can still find OKC -4.5 (-110 at Hard Rock). The best Under line is now down to just 216.5 (-110 DraftKings) and FanDuel's line is down 2.5 full points to 216 (-110). Even MPJ's best price to have at least 1 assist is up a tick to -150 at bet365, but it's -190 at Fanatics or 1.5 (+140 on DraftKings) and we do not like the value at 2 or more assists.

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5 (-110 FanDuel)

The model has a lean on the Thunder setting the line at OKC -6 with them covering in 56% of the simulations. The key statistical advantage for OKC is turnover margin with a DEN 14.0, OKC 10.5 projection. The last three games have been extremely close and OKC has not covered in any of them because the turnover margin has been close. Denver has committed just 3 more turnovers over the last 3 games. Denver more than doubled up OKC in turnovers in games 1 and 2 committing 38 vs just 18 for the Thunder. OKC was +5 per game this season in turnover differential while Denver was -2 and after back-to-back disheartening losses we are expecting the Thunder to get back to creating defensive havoc. If the turnover margin is under 3 then Denver will likely cover and if it's even then Denver will likely win.

Best Total: Oklahoma City at Denver Under 218.5 Points (-106 FanDuel)

We like the Thunder to cover because of turnovers which is resulting in Denver to come under their team total. The Thunder shot poorly from both two and three point range in Games 3 and 4 (~45% from 2pt range, 25% from 3pt range) and we are projecting them to shoot 2 to 3 percentage points under their season averages of 56% on twos and 37% on threes. As a result the model has a line of just 213.5 and has the game coming under in 59% of simulations. The teams are definitely very familiar with each other at this point and it will be hard for Jokic to have back-to-back legendary performances. He followed up his Game 1 42 points (15/29 from the field) with just 17 points (6/16 from the field) in Game 2. The altitude in Denver seemed to negatively impacted Shai who shot just 15 for 41 (36%) from the field in Games 3 and 4.

Best Player Prop Michael Porter Jr. Over 0.5 Assist (-145 bet365)

The -145 line implies just under a 60% chance while our 1.2 projection implies at least an 80% chance. When you combine his ice cold shooting with Denver's short rotation you have a player who has to play 25+ minutes but may look to be more of a decoy and instead of shooting a three like normal, he'll pass it off to someone who isn't struggling so much or playing with a bum shoulder. This is a buy low spot with him having 0 assists in 5 of his last 7 games. If this were a normal regular season game the line would be -145 over 1.5 assists based on his 2.0 average at home (34-9, 79.1% with 1+).

Stephen Oh
May 15, 2025, 3:08 PM
May. 15, 2025, 11:08 am EDT
 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
MLB Best HR Bets 5/15

Trevor Larnach (Twins) +550, BetMGM
 
Trevor Larnach is heating up at the plate, raising his batting average from .225 to .250 over the past five days. He's clearly seeing the ball well, having launched 3 home runs in his last 6 games. Notably, all 7 of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers. He'll face Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been solid overall but has shown some vulnerability against left-handed hitters—allowing a .234 average and 5 home runs to them this season. Given Larnach's recent form and favorable matchup, we set his HR line at +500, making the +550 on BetMGM a value play.

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) +400, BetMGM

Gunnar Henderson is on a tear, collecting 9 hits and 3 home runs over his last 4 games. He's had success against today's opposing pitcher, Chris Paddack, going 3-for-4 with a homer in their previous matchups. While Paddack has  fared better against lefties this season, Henderson is crushing right-handed pitching this season with a .337 average and a 1.017 OPS. He's also thriving at home, batting .349 in his home ballpark. With the line set at +400, there's fair value here, and given his current hot streak, Henderson is worth a play

Brent Rooker (Athletics) +375, BetMGM

Brent Rooker continues to show his power, already tallying 10 home runs this season after back-to-back 30-HR campaigns. He'll face Dodgers starter Matt Sauer, who has been effective this year but may be in a tougher spot starting rather than coming out of the bullpen, where his stuff has played up. The weather in Los Angeles is also expected to be hitter-friendly, adding to Rooker's appeal. Rooker has faced Sauer twice in his career and is 1-2 with a HR. With our projected line at +300, the +375 on BetMGM offers solid value.

 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. Even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-15-125927.png
 
College Baseball Model Best ML Bets 5/15

(All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Michigan State -200 ML vs. Minnesota
Michigan State's SP Joseph Dzierwa is one of the best pitchers in college baseball. Dzierwa is 10-2 with a 1.25 ERA this season and is coming off a complete game shutout with 11 Ks against #5 Oregon. His counterpart, Joe Sperry, has a 5.19 ERA. While -200 seems a bit pricy, we set the line closer to -250 with Dzierwa pitching. 

Louisiana Monroe +154 vs. South Alabama
This play has almost everything to do with South Alabama's road splits. South Alabama is just 4-16 on the road this season, and while the model does think they are the better team, we set their line at -120 as opposed to the -200 that DraftKings has. 

Oklahoma State +110 vs. Arizona State
OSU is amidst a very rough season, but they are at home with one of the better pitchers in college baseball, Harrison Bodendorf, on the mound. Bodendorf is 9-1 with a 2.54 ERA this season. Oklahoma State is 15-6 at home compared to 5-12 on the road. ASU is just 9-8 on the road compared to 26-9 at home. We set OK State as the favorites in this game.

Louisiana -135 vs. Arkansas State
Louisiana is having a down year by their standards, but they are still a solid baseball team. They face an Arkansas State team that is just 6-15 on the road this season. We set this line at -200 in favor of Louisiana.

Cincinnati -125 vs. Kansas State
This play has everything to do with home/road splits. Cincinnati is 16-5 at home this season while KState is 6-16 on the road compared to 18-3 at home. The Wildcats just don't travel well, and Cincinnati performs in front of its home fans. We set the line at Cincy -160.

 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png