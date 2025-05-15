 Skip to Main Content

Today's Best Bets May 19, 2025: NBA Conference Finals, AFC East Futures, Stanley Cup Futures and MLB Picks

The NBA Final 4 is set with the Thunder to face the Timberwolves and Pacers vs Knicks. The SportsLine Model has strong value in both series. The Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes series is a case of what counts more -- 82 regular season games or playoffs + championship experience? And of course we have MLB best bets with Home Run picks that are up over 20 units despite a recent slump.

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. Follow them @kenzbrooksbets @stephenohcbs @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Best Bets for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Game 1

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-114 BetRivers)

The Thunder are -7.5 favorites in most books so we want to grab -7 before it moves here too. The key to OKC's dominant Game 7 win over Denver was turnovers, where they forced 75 while committing just 41 across their four home games. That +34 margin was pivotal and is expected to carry over against a Minnesota team that has been careless with the ball, even in wins. The Timberwolves turned it over 20, 19, and 18 times in their last three games against Golden State.

Golden State couldn't capitalize due to poor perimeter defense, allowing Minnesota to shoot over 42% from three in four straight games (38% in the other game). OKC, however, is a different beast—defensively disciplined and offensively efficient. The SportsLine Model projects OKC to be +7 in turnover margin alone, which nearly justifies the spread by itself. Add in a +5.5% edge in 2-point shooting—thanks to the slashing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, plus the interior presence of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein—and this projects as a comfortable double-digit win for the Thunder.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Over 111.5 Points (-115 BetMGM)

With a projection of 115.5 points, the Thunder have about a 60% chance to clear this total—decent value above the 53.4% implied odds. There's even a chance the line dips to 110.5 with the spread and consensus total projected to 110.8 points. Despite shooting just 30.8% from three in Game 7 they still put up 125.

They've been ice-cold from deep recently—28%, 24%, 26%, and 35% in their last four of the Denver series—but they shot 38% from three at home during the regular season. A regression to the mean is overdue, even against a very good Minnesota's road defense which allows 34% from deep. We are projecting nearly 38% shooting from three point range above what MIN allows on the road (+1 more made three) and this accounts for most of the 4 pts in line value.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Chet scored 13 points in just 28 minutes in Game 7, despite missing three wide-open threes. The blowout nature of that game limited his minutes, but assuming a more competitive Game 1, he should see 30+ minutes. That's the sweet spot: Holmgren is 12-1 to the over when playing at least 30 minutes this season.

While his home scoring average is lower (13.8 PPG), that's largely due to reduced minutes in blowouts. When he plays between 31–33 minutes, the over is a perfect 7-0. With Minnesota's interior defense stretched thin by OKC's spacing and slashing, Holmgren should find plenty of clean looks and opportunities to cash this over. We all remember how much Rudy Gobert, despite his defensive reputation, struggled vs Luka and the Mavericks defending the pick and roll in last year's Western Conference Finals. Chet (and Hartenstein) were getting a lot of alley-oops vs Denver and could feast in that area again.

Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 12:29 AM
May. 18, 2025, 8:29 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
MLB Best Bets 5/19

Main Market Plays

Chicago Cubs -175 (BetMGM) vs. Miami Marlins 

Ben Brown has been dominant on the road this season, with the Cubs winning his three road starts by a combined score of 44-3 (18-0, 16-3, 10-0). Brown was solid in his start against the Marlins in his start last week as he went 5.1 IP and allowed just 2 ER. The Marlins have struggled with Edward Cabrera on the mound, going just 1-3 in his home starts and 2-4 overall. The Cubs, one of MLB's top teams, are projected to win in 66% of simulations, making this a solid play against one of the league's worst teams.

Milwaukee Brewers -115 (bet365) vs. Baltimore Orioles

This pick is more about fading the Orioles than backing the Brewers. Baltimore is in disarray, having lost six straight games and recently firing manager Brandon Hyde. Their 15-30 start is a sharp decline from last season's 91-win campaign, and a lot of blame should also be placed on ownership which allowed Corbin Burnes to leave and didn't replace him with another ace. The Brewers are significantly better at home (13-9) than on the road (9-16), and while Quinn Priester has had a rough start overall, he's 1-1 in two home starts. The Orioles are just 1-5 in Dean Kremer's road starts and the Brewers are projected to win 62% of simulations, giving a -115 price plenty of value.


Player Props

Kodai Senga (NYM) Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-106 FanDuel)
Senga has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in two of his last three starts and faces a Red Sox lineup that ranks third in strikeouts against right-handed pitchers. While he's only 3-5 on this line for the season, similar strikeout pitchers have gone 5-1 on this prop in recent matchups against Boston. With a projection of 6.1 strikeouts, this is a solid value play.

Josh Naylor (ARI) Over 0.5 RBI (+200 BetRivers)
Naylor is in a prime spot to drive in runs, batting cleanup behind Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. He's hitting .330 with a .951 OPS against right-handed pitchers, and with the game total set at 10 runs, there's plenty of opportunity. Dodgers' starter Landon Knack has a 1.51 WHIP, indicating frequent baserunners. At +200, this is a value line we'd price closer to even money.

Nolan Schanuel (LAA) Over 0.5 Single (-140 BetMGM)
Schanuel has been a consistent singles hitter, with 14 of his 16 hits in May being singles. He's recorded a single in 7 of his last 10 games and faces A's starter JT Ginn, who has allowed a .309 average to left-handed hitters since last season. FanDuel's line of -165 suggests confidence in this outcome, and we'd price it even higher at -200.

Zach Neto (LAA) Over 0.5 Run (-110 DraftKings)
Neto has scored in 9 of his last 12 games and in 7 of 11 road games this season. Neto is a player where you have to take his early career stats with a grain of salt since he played less than 50 minor league games after being drafted. He's showing steady improvement with an OPS of .893 so far this season, making him one of the more underrated players in the league. With a 70% run-scoring rate in simulations and FanDuel pricing this at -150, there's clear value at -110.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/19

Kyle Stowers (MIA) +700 (BetRivers)

Books are still trying to pin down the right price for the red-hot Kyle Stowers, whose home run odds range from +500 to +700 across sportsbooks. Stowers has already launched 10 home runs this season-an impressive jump considering he hit just 6 total over stints in his previous three MLB seasons. However, this power surge isn't entirely out of nowhere; in the minors, he posted a 36-HR pace over a 162-game stretch. The key difference this year is that he's finally settled into a consistent role in the majors. All 10 of his homers have come against right-handed pitchers, and today he faces Cubs starter Ben Brown, a righty who has struggled mightily against left-handed hitters (.305 AVG, .832 OPS allowed). We project Stowers at +550 to go deep, so there's value at +700.

Logan O'Hoppe (LAA) +525, BetMGM

Logan O'Hoppe is in a bit of a slump, making this a potential buy-low opportunity-especially after getting a rest day from catching duties. Despite the recent cold streak, O'Hoppe has hit 9 of his 10 home runs this season off right-handed pitching. He'll face A's starter JT Ginn, who's returning from the IL and making his first start in nearly a month. Ginn has struggled in his limited home appearances, surrendering 4 home runs in just two starts. With favorable matchup splits and park factors, we set O'Hoppe's line at +500, making the +525 at BetMGM a solid value play.

Gunnar Henderson (BAL) +430, FanDuel

Gunnar Henderson has been battling strikeout issues lately, but when he connects, he's doing serious damage. He's hit 4 home runs in his last 9 games, though he's also had 5 multi-strikeout performances in that span. Henderson has been especially effective against right-handed pitching this season, slashing .310 with a .955 OPS. He'll face Brewers starter Quinn Priester, who has struggled against lefties, allowing a .909 OPS compared to just .650 against righties. We set Henderson's home run line at +420, so the +430 available at FanDuel still offers slight value in a favorable matchup.

 
Model Flips from Carolina to Florida Panthers

After the way Florida demolished Toronto in Game 7 of their series at Toronto it is certainly understandable why they would be favored. There is no betting value but the model does agree that Florida, after dominating at Toronto to close that series is not at a disadvantage without home ice.

capture.jpg

I am not making a strong side recommendation in this series. For those of you in the know about the NHL and think the regular season is relevant (which apparently it isn't these days) then you should love getting +$$$ on the team with home ice. This is the outlook we would have had prior to the playoffs. The model would have taken Carolina because of their dominant home record split (36-9-1 including playoffs, 28-18 puck line, and a +1.4 per game goal differentiation) and the good, but not great Florida road split (25-21-2, 23-25 ATS, +0.3 goal diff).

capture.jpg
Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 11:39 AM
May. 19, 2025, 7:39 am EDT
 
NBA vs NHL "Final 4" Betting

Both the NBA and NHL Playoffs are down to their last 4 teams. There are some striking similarities in the results so far in that several of the teams with the best regular season records did not (Washington, Winnipeg, Boston, Cleveland) did not even make it. The biggest contrast is the in the NBA the one that did, Oklahoma City, is projected to take advantage of being the only 'elite' team (dominant all season)

Below are each team's odds vs SportsLine simulation percent chance of winning their championship. In the NHL, the odds and sims give each team at least a 20% chance. There is value on the Panthers after dominating Game 7 vs Toronto.

In the NBA, FanDuel has the Oklahoma City Thunder at -175, but that number is down from the -185 immediately after Game 7 and is down to -165 on DraftKings. The model has the Thunder at a whopping 73%, which is up from their 66% we assigned immediately after Game 7 but before we could factor in the dominant statistics vs Denver in Game 7. Many do not 'appreciate' the value of dominant 30+ wins but the model sure does, especially when it happens twice vs Denver and twice vs Memphis. 

The Thunder are currently 84% favorites vs the Knicks should they meet and 81% favorites vs the Pacers.

capture.jpg
 
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Series Bets

We have not had time to update our projection factoring for Game 7 stats from the Thunder-Nuggets game, but it's safe to say that if we have value on OKC over Minnesota before Game 7 we will only have more after we update. We will have a more precise breakdown of the key statistical factors in the next day and the advantages each team has driving value vs the betting lines, but it's safe to say the Thunder's historically good defense (turnover margin and defensive FG%) will be key factors. 

Our top first round series pick was Minnesota over Los Angeles because of the superior athleticism, length and youth Minnesota. We took Minnesota against the Warriors for the same reason. But now Minnesota faces the one team that has superior athleticism, length and youth and a super star guard in SGA that's actually better than Anthony Edwards.

The model has OKC winning the series in nearly 85% of simulations which makes them a good betting value even at -375 odds. We are also calling for a "gentleman's sweep" in 5 games at 31.7% (+265, 27.4% odds).

capture.jpg

May 19 7:20 am update: After factoring in the stats from their 3rd 30+ point win in the playoffs the Thunder are now up to over 87% to win the series. To maintain consistency we have been spotlighting FanDuel's lines but if you agree with our OKC pick you'll want to 👉ACT NOW👈 at DraftKings because they are only charging -330 for the Thunder to win the series.

capture.jpg


 
Best Bets for New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Series and Game 1

Indiana +126 to Win Series

The model strongly favors the underdog Pacers to win the series, giving them a 57% chance compared to the odds implied 44.2%. This creates a significant value edge of nearly 13%, making Indiana a sharp play for bettors. The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories—2-point and 3-point differentials—while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash. Indiana also has someone who can match Jalen Brunson in the clutch at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, who also has a significant size and length advantage.

If the two teams swapped location and fanbases we think this would be a pick'em series but with disproportionate betting action likely on the Knicks the books know they can charge nearly -150 for the Knicks to win and still get plenty of takers. The Pacers won last season's matchup in 6 despite dropping the first game. Both teams come in feeling equally confident, both teams had equally impressive upset wins vs top seeded quality teams which is why we have a very similar forecast for this season with Indiana getting the upset.

capture.jpg

In Game 1 these are favorite picks before the lines move over the next 4 days. You can single game parlay them at FanDuel for +556.

Game 1 Side: Indiana +4.5 (-108 FanDuel)

The model projects a tight Game 1, with New York edging Indiana 109–107, but gives Indiana a 55% chance to cover the +4.5 spread. The Pacers' perimeter defense is a key factor here—they held Cleveland to sub-30% 3-point shooting in four of five games, and they were a top-10 team in 3-point defense during the regular season. The Knicks' 3-point shooting has been volatile in past matchups as high as 52% in game 2 last season to 19% the next. Basically, it's likely we will be very right or very wrong on this pick.

Game 1 Total: Under 223 (-110 Caesars), Under 222.5 (-112 FanDuel)

The model leans under with 61% confidence, projecting both teams to fall short of their implied team totals. The Knicks fall short because of a projected 34% 3pt shooting (see above). Indiana's rebounding limitations—especially on the offensive glass—mean fewer second-chance points, and New York's recent defensive performance against Boston (only 9 offensive rebounds allowed despite a ton of long rebounds off missed threes) suggests they can control the boards again. The Pacers only had 5 offensive rebounds in their game 5 clincher vs Cleveland so it obviously isn't a coaching emphasis or key to their success which is why we don't think it'll be any different in game 1. With both teams likely to struggle from three and limited extra possessions, the under presents solid value.

Game 1 Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 27.5 PRA (-125 FanDuel)

Siakam is projected for 32 PRA, comfortably over the 27.5 line. He's hit this mark in 63.6% of games this season with a higher road PRA average than at home and has been even better against the Knicks, going 10-4 over this line in the last two seasons. His balanced stat line in the Cavaliers series —consistent scoring, rebounding, and assisting—makes him a reliable over candidate, especially since he's rarely double-teamed and benefits from Halliburton drawing defensive attention. In the Cavs series his points ranged from 17 to 21 in 4 of the 5 games. His rebounds ranged from 6 to 8 in 4 of the 5 and his assists were between 3 and 5 in all 5 games.

 
👉ACT NOW👈 on Edmonton at -105 to Win Series at DraftKings

May 19 6:44 am update: As expected the DraftKings -105 line has moved and is up to -110 now.

Edmonton is a slight series favorite across sportsbooks and in the SportsLine model which has them at 53% to win the series. So there is no value based on the consensus line of Edmonton -112 (implies 52.8%). The two big boys in the industry, FanDuel and DraftKings represent the two extremes in the line as of publishing. While Edmonton is -118, 54.1% to win the series at FanDuel, they are just -105 at DraftKings.

This IS NOT an earth shattering difference and we are NOT recommending you bet the farm on Edmonton. We are just saying that if you were already leaning towards taking Edmonton, that you should likely take them before you lose the minimal line value that you are getting. BetMGM, the #3 sportsbook, has them at -115 which is closer to FanDuel's line which leads us to believe if it moves DraftKings will move to the -110 to -115 range sooner than later.

You see based on the DraftKings odds you are are actually getting +1.8% value to win the series with an even higher +1.9% for them to win in 6. At FanDuel there is no positive value given the 4.6% juiced lines.

capture.jpg

Best Bets With Aaron Gordon Unlikely to Play

Nikola Jokic Over 52.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110 BetMGM)

Even if Gordon plays you have to imagine he won't be particularly effective with a hamstring that needs a few weeks to heal according to Shams Charania. Nikola Jokic was already a safe bet to play 40 minutes but maybe he will have to go basically the entire game, maybe resting a minute or two at the end of the first and 3rd quarters to maximize real-time rest.

Even if the Thunder take a large lead no one knows better than the Nuggets that you can come back from 20 down late given they blew a 20 pt lead at home to Minnesota in Game 7 last season. You tack on what the Knicks did twice to the Celtics and once vs Detroit and you know no lead is safe.

The model's projection of 54.6 PTS+REB+AST is probably conservative because without Gordon, we could see Jokic going well over the 22 FGAs we have projected and, depending on how much they let him get away with throwing his weight around, perhaps well over the 7 FTAs we are projecting. Jokic will also have to get every rebound and his 14 projection is also likely closer to his floor.

This line is up to 53.5 with the same -110 in many spots so get 52.5 while you can..

Stephen Oh
May 18, 2025, 2:24 PM
May. 18, 2025, 10:24 am EDT
 
MLB Best Home Run Plays 5/18

Brandon Lowe (TB) +600 FanDuel

Brandon Lowe is beginning to find his rhythm at the plate, showing signs of a resurgence with three multi-hit performances in his last five games, including a two-homer outing against Toronto. Notably, six of his seven home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he's hitting .242 against them—significantly better than his .135 average versus lefties. Lowe has also been more productive on the road, boasting a .809 OPS compared to just .510 at home. While Marlins starter Cal Quantrill has been tougher on lefties this season, his career splits are relatively even, so the matchup remains favorable. Based on our model, we would set Lowe's line around +400, making +600 excellent value.

Riley Greene (DET) +450 FanDuel

Riley Greene is in a strong spot against Jose Berrios, a pitcher who has allowed the most home runs in the majors since 2022, with a large number of those coming against left-handed hitters. Greene has been swinging a hot bat, with three home runs in his last eight games and back-to-back games with a homer before going hitless yesterday. He's crushed right-handed pitching this season, hitting 10 of his 11 home runs against them and posting a .963 OPS—over 400 points higher than his mark against lefties. Although he's 0-for-6 in his career against Berrios, the underlying splits suggest this is a prime opportunity. We value his HR line at +350, so +450 offers solid upside.

Christian Walker (HOU) +470 FanDuel

Christian Walker presents a strong value play today, especially on FanDuel where his odds are significantly longer than the consensus line of +370. While he's had a slow start to the season, all five of his home runs have come against right-handed pitchers, which bodes well for today's matchup. He faces Jack Leiter, who has improved his home run prevention this year but still struggles with walks. As Leiter adjusts and is forced to challenge hitters more, he'll likely settle somewhere in between his numbers from last year and this year. Our model sets Walker's HR line at +410, so the +470 price tag is a solid play. 

 
MLB Best Bets 5/17

St. Louis Cardinals +105 (BetRivers) vs. Kansas City Royals

While the Royals boast an impressive 16-8 home record, the Cardinals are on a tear, winning 11 of their last 12 games, including yesterday's victory over Kansas City with their ace, Cole Ragans, on the mound. St. Louis sends Miles Mikolas to the hill, who has been notably better on the road with a 4.65 ERA compared to 6.09 at home since last season. In his last two road starts, Mikolas has allowed just one run over 10.2 innings. On the other side, Royals' rookie Noah Cameron is making only his second career start. Though he impressed in his debut against the Rays, his five walks suggest potential control issues. Simulations give the Cardinals a 57.5% win probability, implying a fair line of -135, making the +105 price a strong value.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Under 8.5 (-108 FanDuel)

This total leans under thanks to strong trends and pitching matchups. Ronel Blanco has seen the under hit in four of his last five starts, while Tyler Mahle has gone under in five of his last six. Mahle's home starts are especially noteworthy—6-0 to the under with an average combined score of just 4.2 runs. Blanco has also been solid on the road, with a 2-1 under record this season and a 9-5 mark last year. The Rangers' home games have gone under in 19 of 25 contests this season, and the Astros were 50-28 to the under on the road last year. Despite simulations typically leaning over due to scoring variance, the under still hits in 54% of sims. 

Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers NRFI (-130 BetMGM)

This is the top no-run-first-inning (NRFI) play of the day, offering good value at -130. Both starting pitchers—Pablo Lopez and Tobias Myers—have been effective at keeping teams off the board in the first inning. The Brewers' offense has been cold, and the Twins are missing key Carlos Correa and possibly Byron Buxton, further reducing early scoring potential. Given the pitching and lineup context, this NRFI has strong upside.

Juan Soto Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-125 BetMGM)

Juan Soto had limited chances to produce in his return to Yankee Stadium, walking three times in five plate appearances. However, with today's game featuring a high total of 10 runs, there's plenty of offensive potential. We project Soto for 2.3 HRR, so there is plenty of value on the over at -125. Soto has been better this season both on the road and during day games, so this matchup plays into both of those factors. Given his talent and the expected run environment, this prop offers excellent value.

 
College Baseball Best Bets 5/17

(All Lines from DraftKings Sportsbook) 

Kentucky +140 vs. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt has hit walk-off home runs to beat Kentucky in each of the first two games of this series. These teams matchup very closely which the first two games of the series have shown. We have this as another 50-50 game, so at +140 there is value on Kentucky to avoid getting swept.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri U 16.5
This is a bet on the game either going under in 9 innings or perhaps Mississippi State run ruling Mizzou against, which in that case, you could hit the under or it might void depending on your book. Mississippi State has put up 38 runs in the first two games of the series, so they are swinging a hot bat. Missouri had no won an SEC game all season before sweeping Texas A&M on the road last week. Mizzou's last 13 games before this series all totaled 15 runs or less despite them being the worst team in the conference. We set the line at 14 runs in this game.

Troy vs. Southern Miss O 13 Runs
This has a lot to do with Southern Miss' series finales being high scoring. The last 5 games of Southern Miss' last 5 series have all totaled 13 or more runs. Troy also has higher scoring games in the last games of their series, which have averaged 14 runs scored this season. We have this game totaling 15 runs. 

Alabama +120 vs. Florida
This is a bet more so against Florida's depth. The Gators are down 4 of their top-6 hitters in the lineup to start the season. Both teams have strong pitching options with Zane Adams going for Bama and Aidan King going for Florida. The Gators should have a slight edge in the pitching department, but Bama has a strong advantage when it comes to healthy hitters. We have Alabama winning in 55% of simulations.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/17

James Wood (WAS) +450, Bet365

James Wood is heating up at the plate, having launched a home run in yesterday's game to bring his season total to 12. He's been especially productive in May, batting .317 for the month. Today, he faces Kyle Gibson, a pitcher who's been highly vulnerable to the long ball—allowing 7 home runs in just 11.2 innings over three starts. Left-handed hitters have absolutely crushed Gibson this season, batting .480 with 4 home runs in those same three games. With the Home Run Index sitting at 8 out of 10 in Baltimore today, and considering Wood's strong splits against right-handed pitching, we set the line right around +400. This make the +450 line on Bet365 a solidvalue play.

Ketel Marte (ARI) +310, FanDuel

Ketel Marte stands out as our top player in the model most likely to homer, even ahead of big names like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. He has a solid track record against German Marquez, posting a .910 OPS in their previous matchups. Marquez enters the game with a 8.27 ERA, and that includes a rare strong outing in his last start (7 IP and 1 ER). While Marte went hitless last night, he crushed two home runs in the game before and appears to have rediscovered his power stroke following an early-season stint on the injured list. We've set his line to homer at +240, so the +310 available on FanDuel offers strong value.

Zach Neto (LAA) +475, BetMGM

Zach Neto might be flying under the radar due to the name recognition of his opponent, future hall-of-famer Clayton Kershaw, who is making his season debut after pitching just seven times last year. While Neto has only logged 11 at-bats against lefties this season, he excelled in those matchups last year, hitting .360.  We set his line to hit a HR at +400, so the +475 line on BetMGM is a solid play.

 
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Best Bets for Game 7

👉ACT NOW👈 because the Thunder line is steaming with the news that Aaron Gordon will play but will surely be limited by his hamstring injury. You can still find OKC -8, but the -7 we got is long gone. Without Gordon we have OKC going from -9 with a healthy Gordon to -11 favorites without him because Denver dropped from a projected 37% 3pt shooting to under 36% and from a slight +1 rebounding advantage to -1.5 without Gordon. May 18, 9:54 am update.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-110 Fanatics)

This is a clear-cut case of what matters more? Two seasons of stats showing that OKC is one of the most dominant covering machines at home in history (29-17 ATS last season, 33-15 ATS this season) vs anything done in the regular season is meaningless especially vs championship winning team. The Thunder's lone cover was in game 2 by +33 points and we are expecting regression to the mean to carry us to at least a 2-5 ATS record in the series. The model projects a score of OKC 112, DEN 102. We are projecting regression in OKC's bad 3pt shooting after being held to 28%, 24% and 26% in 3 of their last 4 games expect a 36%+ night for a team that shot +3 percentage points higher at home (38%) than the road (35%). Expect Julian Strawther who popped for 15 second half points off the Denver bench after barely playing to regress back to the bench. Expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to hit his free throws. He is 24-26, 92.3% in home games this series vs just 20-28, 71.4% in the 3 games in Denver. The Thunder's super power this season is defensive pressure, leading to turnovers and easy transition baskets but the high altitude was like kryptonite in Denver and they missed easy shots at the basket and did not dominate in turnover margin. The Thunder were just +3 in the 3 games combined in Denver vs +21 in the 3 games in OKC. Based on 2 seasons worth of data the model like OKC to be +8 in turnovers which accounts for most of their margin of victory.

While the line has moved significantly to Denver since opening at OKC -9.5 do not be surprised if -7 disappears or even if this moves to -8.5 if Aaron Gordon's hamstring injury rules him out or clearly will negatively impact him. He has been the Nuggets' second best player in the series with massive 3pt shots and a huge impact on the boards.

Best Total: First Quarter Total Over 53.5 Points (-125 Fanatics)

ACT NOW on this line if you like it because it's 54.5 at -116 on FanDuel and you would expect to either have to pay -135 or it'll move up a full point soon. The two days off should help both teams get their legs back and Jamal Murray will presumably get over his illness… hopefully for Nuggets fans he didn't catch whatever the heck Porzingis caught. This season the over in Denver games is 10-8 when they have at least 2 days off and Oklahoma City games are 11-7 vs closing lines. Vegas and bettors usually account for extra rest and will raise the line so to still have a combined 58% over trend is significant. The model barely has a lean on the full game over (50% o212, 48% u212) but outside of their 17 point game 4 first quarter the Thunder have averaged 31.6 in the first in this series. They score a bunch at home and in the first in Denver before they start feeling winded. The Thunder will also push the pace at home.

Denver struggled with just 21, 22 and 8 in games 2, 3 and 4 but have popped for 28 in their last 2 first quarters. Jokic has fully broken out of his shooting funk going 26-39, 66.7% in the last 2 games combined, Jamal Murray came out blazing early despite his illness, Aaron Gordon is resembling Ray Allen all of a sudden, Christian Braun is averaging 16 his last 3 games which fills in the gap Michael Porter Jr is leaving as the only struggling offensive player for the Nuggets. Both teams will be feeling a ton of pressure. OKC because they do not want to be "Cleveland West" and the Nuggets because they blew a massive 20 pt, 3rd quarter lead at home to lose Game 7 to Minnesota last playoffs. Pressure will impact both teams' shooting late more than early.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-120 ESPN, -130 Fanatics)

While the best price is on ESPN we point out the -130 on Fanatics because they have the best price for the first two picks so a Single Game Parlay would payout +507. This was our top player prop in Game 2 when he finished with 15 exactly after we stressed the importance of getting 14.5 vs 15.5 which is where the line is already set on DraftKings (-115). Oddsmakers will set lines in most sports factoring for home court advantage but outside of Game 2 we all see how competitive this series has been. For the season Chet averages 3 fewer points at home (13.8, just 36.4% over 14.5) vs 16.8 on the road (14-6, 70% over) but that has everything to do with not having to play major minutes because OKC blew out so many opponents at home. Chet averaged over 30 min on the road vs just 26 at home and is averaging over 31 in this series. When he plays over 30 minutes the over is 12-1 this season (7-0 when he plays 31-33 minutes) and the SportsLine model is projecting him for 32 minutes.

Stephen Oh
May 16, 2025, 11:48 AM
May. 16, 2025, 7:48 am EDT
 
UFC Fight Night Burns vs Morales: Where the Sharp Action Might Be Hiding

Although we have one in development, the Inside the Lines Team does not currently run a projection model for UFC events. In the meantime, we have Mike DeAugustino (@mikedeaug), providing his best picks for Saturday. If the name sounds familiar he is CBS Sports HQ's very own Jaclyn DeAugustino's brother, but rest assured, this isn't a case of nepotism run wild. Mike was a two-time Division One All-American wrestler for Northwestern University and University of Michigan. DeAugustino placed 4th in the country in 2022.

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Over 2.5 Rounds (-140 ESPN)

Many bettors are leaning on youth and momentum, assuming that Michael Morales will run through an aging Gilbert Burns, but that narrative overlooks several key factors. First, Burns' durability has remained intact well into his late 30s. Despite facing powerful opponents like Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Brady, he has consistently demonstrated toughness and high-level defense. He's not a guy who gets finished early, and when he does lose, it's usually via decision or in deep waters.

Morales, while explosive, isn't reckless. Against Neil Magny, he didn't chase an early finish — he took his time, picked his shots, and respected Magny's experience, even though Magny is far less durable than Burns. That tells us Morales is calculated, especially against veterans. This matchup is Morales' biggest test yet, and he knows it. He's not likely to press the action wildly or take unnecessary risks early, especially knowing Burns is a world-class grappler. Similarly, Burns won't be over-aggressive either; he's experienced enough to manage Morales' power and fight smart. All signs point to a competitive, tactical battle early — the kind that favors a bet on over 2.5 rounds. This isn't the kind of fight that ends in a wild blitz; it's one that likely plays out in layers, with both fighters showing each other respect.

HyunSung Park -175 vs Carlos Hernadez

This line feels like a gift. HyunSung Park is an undefeated rising force in the flyweight division with a skill set that should have him as a much heavier favorite. He's a finishing machine — a rare blend of sharp, disciplined striking and slick, opportunistic grappling. In his UFC appearances, he hasn't just been winning — he's been dominating. Against opponents like Shannon Ross and SeungGuk Choi, he showed an elite-level ability to control the pace, find openings, and finish the fight when it matters. His striking is precise, his transitions are smooth, and he's always hunting the finish, whether on the feet or the mat.

Carlos Hernandez, while a solid fighter, doesn't pose the stylistic threats that tend to trouble someone like Park. Hernandez isn't a high-output striker, and he doesn't carry the kind of power that might make Park cautious. His grappling is serviceable, but he lacks the explosiveness or scrambling ability to truly threaten Park on the ground. What we have here is a highly skilled, dangerous undefeated fighter facing an opponent who's competent but not exceptional — and the line somehow doesn't reflect the gap in upside or finishing potential. Yes, undefeated fighters have been slipping up in 2025, but Park doesn't look like a guy skating by on hype. He looks methodical, disciplined, and dangerous. Unless he makes an uncharacteristic mistake, this is his fight to lose — and you're catching him at a bargain price.

 
Today's Best MLB Home Run Bets

Pete Alonso (NYM) +340, DraftKings

Pete Alonso hasn't posted a high batting average at Yankee Stadium over his career, but he's shown plenty of power there, hitting 7 home runs in just 16 games. This season, Alonso has been dominant when the opposing starting pitcher is left-handed, boasting a 1.600 OPS with 3 home runs in just 8 games. While he's only 1-for-5 in his career against Carlos Rodón -- that limited sample size may be contributing to the generous +340 odds -- Alonso has been very good against LHPs, and Rodón has a known vulnerability to giving up home runs. Our projected line for Alonso to homer is +280, so there's solid value at +340. 

Kyle Stowers (MIA) +700, DraftKings

Kyle Stowers is on a tear right now, already recording three multi-homer games this season. All 10 of his home runs have come against right-handed pitchers, against whom he's sporting a .972 OPS. He'll face Rays starter Taj Bradley, who has a career 1.6 HR/9 rate and allows a .792 OPS on the road. Given Stowers' current hot streak and favorable matchup, this +700 line could be one of the last opportunities to get this high of a line If his power surge continues, odds like this won't be around much longer, and if he struggles, he won't be worth a play. We set his line at +490, so there is strong value on this longshot play at +700.

Josh Naylor (ARI) +560, FanDuel

Josh Naylor offers excellent value at +560 on FanDuel, especially when compared to other books listing him as low as +360. Naylor is hitting .324 this season with all 5 of his home runs coming against right-handed pitching. He'll face Rockies starter Tanner Gordon, who has surrendered 10 home runs in just 40.2 innings and holds an 0-7 record in 9 career starts. We set Naylor's line to hit a HR at +420. 

 
Boston Celtics at New York Knicks Game 6 Best Bets

👉ACT NOW👈 because even though the Celtics +2.5 has held up the best over line for the Boston Team Total is up to 104.5 and Jrue Holiday's points line is up to 11.5 across the board.

New Update: Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 Points (-110 BetMGM)

We are projecting 16.5 points in this major buy low spot. The man averaged 19.2 points per game at home this season and is 33-13 over this line (71.7%). The line is low because of outside his 23 point 'outburst' in Game 4 he only has scored 8, 14, 12, and 9. What has plagued Bridges is long droughts. He scored 9 in the first half of Game 6 and went scoreless after that. If memory serves us correctly the majority of his 22 combined points in Games 1 and 2 were in the late 3rd and 4th quarter during the Knicks 20 pt rallies. His FGAs are solid with 13, 18, 10, 21, and 14. When the Knicks needed him to step up vs Detroit he scored 17 and 25 (11/16 shooting) to help end the series. We've noticed he has missed an unusual number of short 2pt attempts after beating his man and getting a clean look. If he was a 100% 3pt dependent scorer we wouldn't be confident in his ability to 'regress to the mean' but he is not 3pt dependent and it's time he starts consistently hitting shots he usually makes 60% of the time. The man does not rest (44, 51, 43, 38, 44, and 40 minutes) and this game could go into OT given its close spread. He owes us at least 15 points in 45 minutes!

Mitchell Robinson Over 4.5 Points (-115 DraftKings)

He scored 8 points in 23 minutes on 6 for 6 free throws in Game 5 and he is projected for 6.5 points… just 2 points but over 40% value. We knew the Celtics, in short stretches of games without Tatum, could shoot efficiently but were not sure they would easily make up his 9 rebounds a game, especially with Porzingis struggling so much. But Luke Kornet came out of nowhere not only blocking 7 shots but getting 9 rebounds in 26 minutes. The Knicks killed Boston on the boards by more than 10 in Game 4, but were inexcusably outrebounded in Game 5. Oddsmakers expect Robinson to play a larger role because of his rebounding with a line of 7.5 (1 over his 6.4 average), but his points line is set at just 4.5 which is under his season average of 4.9. Robinson's points are highly correlated to his rebounding because of his ability to score off of offensive rebounds. He won't be pulled off the court because of bad FT shooting because the Celtics, without Tatum, don't have as many intentional fouls to go around and he did just go 6 for 6. The Knicks are going to have to run the Celtics off of the 3pt line and reduce their number of attempts the way the Magic did in round 1 and with Robinson the Knicks will have a rim protector waiting for them. Someone has to stop Luke Kornet who now has a PRA line of 16.5 (average of 12.5). He averaged 5.7 at home (just 4 pts per game on the road) and was 6-2 over this when he played at least 21 minutes.

Best Side: Boston Celtics +2.5 (-108 BetRivers)

The line moved quickly from BOS +2 to +2.5 in most books so I think it is worth holding off on taking Boston to see if you can get +3. We took Boston ATS in Game 5 because we were confident in their ability to step up in one or two game situations and fill the absence of Jayson Tatum. Their point differential in games without Tatum is over +13.5 and basically 4 points better than with Tatum, albeit in a much smaller sample size. They can't expect Luke Kornet to go off with anywhere near 10 pts, 9 reb, and 7 blocks again but they can expect the combination of Kornet and Porzingis (god awful in game 5) to have 12 pts, 8 reb, and 3 blocks off the bench which is great backup center production. The Celtics were able to shoot nearly as well from two point range (63%) and shot better from 3pt range (45%) than they did in game 5 with a hot Tatum (65% / 38%). Derrick White was red hot from three, but he was also getting clean looks which is why he is 13 for his last 24 his last 2 games. Let's not underestimate the fatigue factor for the Rick Brunson's of the world. They had a longer than expected, physically and emotionally draining series vs the Pistons and now are heading into game 6 with only 1 day off between games. All the pressure in the world is still on NY and none is on Boston. The Celtics are +3 in 3pt differential home and road this season while NY is just +1% at home. They are +5%, +3% and +30% the last 3 games and the 25% in Games 1 and 2 with 75 misses are a distant memory. The model is projecting Boston for nearly a +4% 3pt differential which is the key to covering and certainly is in line with the last 3 games.

Because of how clutch Brunson is we recommend taking the +2.5 points in the very real chance he hits a game winning 3 down one, but the SportsLine model does slightly favor Boston at 51% to win the game outright. If you are bold you can get +126 on the Money Line at FanDuel.

Best Total: Boston Celtics Team Total Over 103.5 (-112 DraftKings)

Frankly there are no strong values on any posted over/under line but with a 105 projection we at least have some line value (1.5 points). We also like two very realistic non-projection based factors for liking the over. First, it's expected to be a close game and overtime could certainly be in play… the NBA conspiracy theorists in us would think this is an ideal game to add 5 tense minutes to. Second, this is a lot like the Golden State situation where the game does not go as we expect (Boston covering or winning) but instead NY is up a safe margin for most of the game, both defenses relax and the underdog with the low team total (GS was at 93.5) easily goes over their line with 60+ second half, mostly non-competitive points.

Best Player Prop: Jrue Holiday Over 9.5 Points (-165 BetMGM)

With a projection of 11.5 points we are also comfortable with over 10.5 which you can get at -130 on FanDuel or -124 at BetRivers. But the 2 full points on the line at -165 (implies 62%) is worth paying for in our opinion compared to the 50/50 line (+100 or even -105) books are charging for over 11.5 points

Obviously with Jayson Tatum out every starter for the Celtics needs to play at least 32 minutes, if not nearly 40. There are 25 to 30 FGAs that need to be re-distributed for Boston when you factor Jayson Tatum's absence and Kristaps Porzingis' inability to do anything. He averaged 19.5 on 13.7 FGAs in regular season vs 8.1 pts on 7.5 FGAs in postseason. We are getting a good buy low price because Holiday has been ultra-focused on defending Brunson but he still managed 14 big points in Game 5 on just 8 FGAs. Holiday only had 8 of the 41 FGAs (19.5%) that the trio of Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard shot. In the regular season Holiday's share of the guard FGA pie was 28.2%. This should be a situation where Holiday is back at the 9 attempt level and he can go over 9.5 even with below average efficiency given half of his shots will be 3s. This season Holiday had a higher average on the road (11.2) than at home (10.8) and his over 9.5 rate was 57% on the road (vs 50% at home). He has averaged 12.2 (9-4 over) the last two seasons vs the Knicks, mostly with Tatum playing.

 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
MLB Best HR Bets 5/15

Trevor Larnach (Twins) +550, BetMGM
 
Trevor Larnach is heating up at the plate, raising his batting average from .225 to .250 over the past five days. He's clearly seeing the ball well, having launched 3 home runs in his last 6 games. Notably, all 7 of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers. He'll face Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been solid overall but has shown some vulnerability against left-handed hitters—allowing a .234 average and 5 home runs to them this season. Given Larnach's recent form and favorable matchup, we set his HR line at +500, making the +550 on BetMGM a value play.

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) +400, BetMGM

Gunnar Henderson is on a tear, collecting 9 hits and 3 home runs over his last 4 games. He's had success against today's opposing pitcher, Chris Paddack, going 3-for-4 with a homer in their previous matchups. While Paddack has  fared better against lefties this season, Henderson is crushing right-handed pitching this season with a .337 average and a 1.017 OPS. He's also thriving at home, batting .349 in his home ballpark. With the line set at +400, there's fair value here, and given his current hot streak, Henderson is worth a play

Brent Rooker (Athletics) +375, BetMGM

Brent Rooker continues to show his power, already tallying 10 home runs this season after back-to-back 30-HR campaigns. He'll face Dodgers starter Matt Sauer, who has been effective this year but may be in a tougher spot starting rather than coming out of the bullpen, where his stuff has played up. The weather in Los Angeles is also expected to be hitter-friendly, adding to Rooker's appeal. Rooker has faced Sauer twice in his career and is 1-2 with a HR. With our projected line at +300, the +375 on BetMGM offers solid value.

 
College Baseball Model Best ML Bets 5/15

(All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Michigan State -200 ML vs. Minnesota
Michigan State's SP Joseph Dzierwa is one of the best pitchers in college baseball. Dzierwa is 10-2 with a 1.25 ERA this season and is coming off a complete game shutout with 11 Ks against #5 Oregon. His counterpart, Joe Sperry, has a 5.19 ERA. While -200 seems a bit pricy, we set the line closer to -250 with Dzierwa pitching. 

Louisiana Monroe +154 vs. South Alabama
This play has almost everything to do with South Alabama's road splits. South Alabama is just 4-16 on the road this season, and while the model does think they are the better team, we set their line at -120 as opposed to the -200 that DraftKings has. 

Oklahoma State +110 vs. Arizona State
OSU is amidst a very rough season, but they are at home with one of the better pitchers in college baseball, Harrison Bodendorf, on the mound. Bodendorf is 9-1 with a 2.54 ERA this season. Oklahoma State is 15-6 at home compared to 5-12 on the road. ASU is just 9-8 on the road compared to 26-9 at home. We set OK State as the favorites in this game.

Louisiana -135 vs. Arkansas State
Louisiana is having a down year by their standards, but they are still a solid baseball team. They face an Arkansas State team that is just 6-15 on the road this season. We set this line at -200 in favor of Louisiana.

Cincinnati -125 vs. Kansas State
This play has everything to do with home/road splits. Cincinnati is 16-5 at home this season while KState is 6-16 on the road compared to 18-3 at home. The Wildcats just don't travel well, and Cincinnati performs in front of its home fans. We set the line at Cincy -160.

 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
