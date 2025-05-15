Today's Best Bets May 19, 2025: NBA Conference Finals, AFC East Futures, Stanley Cup Futures and MLB Picks

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks Game 6 Best Bets

👉ACT NOW👈 because even though the Celtics +2.5 has held up the best over line for the Boston Team Total is up to 104.5 and Jrue Holiday's points line is up to 11.5 across the board.

New Update: Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 Points (-110 BetMGM)

We are projecting 16.5 points in this major buy low spot. The man averaged 19.2 points per game at home this season and is 33-13 over this line (71.7%). The line is low because of outside his 23 point 'outburst' in Game 4 he only has scored 8, 14, 12, and 9. What has plagued Bridges is long droughts. He scored 9 in the first half of Game 6 and went scoreless after that. If memory serves us correctly the majority of his 22 combined points in Games 1 and 2 were in the late 3rd and 4th quarter during the Knicks 20 pt rallies. His FGAs are solid with 13, 18, 10, 21, and 14. When the Knicks needed him to step up vs Detroit he scored 17 and 25 (11/16 shooting) to help end the series. We've noticed he has missed an unusual number of short 2pt attempts after beating his man and getting a clean look. If he was a 100% 3pt dependent scorer we wouldn't be confident in his ability to 'regress to the mean' but he is not 3pt dependent and it's time he starts consistently hitting shots he usually makes 60% of the time. The man does not rest (44, 51, 43, 38, 44, and 40 minutes) and this game could go into OT given its close spread. He owes us at least 15 points in 45 minutes!

Mitchell Robinson Over 4.5 Points (-115 DraftKings)

He scored 8 points in 23 minutes on 6 for 6 free throws in Game 5 and he is projected for 6.5 points… just 2 points but over 40% value. We knew the Celtics, in short stretches of games without Tatum, could shoot efficiently but were not sure they would easily make up his 9 rebounds a game, especially with Porzingis struggling so much. But Luke Kornet came out of nowhere not only blocking 7 shots but getting 9 rebounds in 26 minutes. The Knicks killed Boston on the boards by more than 10 in Game 4, but were inexcusably outrebounded in Game 5. Oddsmakers expect Robinson to play a larger role because of his rebounding with a line of 7.5 (1 over his 6.4 average), but his points line is set at just 4.5 which is under his season average of 4.9. Robinson's points are highly correlated to his rebounding because of his ability to score off of offensive rebounds. He won't be pulled off the court because of bad FT shooting because the Celtics, without Tatum, don't have as many intentional fouls to go around and he did just go 6 for 6. The Knicks are going to have to run the Celtics off of the 3pt line and reduce their number of attempts the way the Magic did in round 1 and with Robinson the Knicks will have a rim protector waiting for them. Someone has to stop Luke Kornet who now has a PRA line of 16.5 (average of 12.5). He averaged 5.7 at home (just 4 pts per game on the road) and was 6-2 over this when he played at least 21 minutes.

Best Side: Boston Celtics +2.5 (-108 BetRivers)

The line moved quickly from BOS +2 to +2.5 in most books so I think it is worth holding off on taking Boston to see if you can get +3. We took Boston ATS in Game 5 because we were confident in their ability to step up in one or two game situations and fill the absence of Jayson Tatum. Their point differential in games without Tatum is over +13.5 and basically 4 points better than with Tatum, albeit in a much smaller sample size. They can't expect Luke Kornet to go off with anywhere near 10 pts, 9 reb, and 7 blocks again but they can expect the combination of Kornet and Porzingis (god awful in game 5) to have 12 pts, 8 reb, and 3 blocks off the bench which is great backup center production. The Celtics were able to shoot nearly as well from two point range (63%) and shot better from 3pt range (45%) than they did in game 5 with a hot Tatum (65% / 38%). Derrick White was red hot from three, but he was also getting clean looks which is why he is 13 for his last 24 his last 2 games. Let's not underestimate the fatigue factor for the Rick Brunson's of the world. They had a longer than expected, physically and emotionally draining series vs the Pistons and now are heading into game 6 with only 1 day off between games. All the pressure in the world is still on NY and none is on Boston. The Celtics are +3 in 3pt differential home and road this season while NY is just +1% at home. They are +5%, +3% and +30% the last 3 games and the 25% in Games 1 and 2 with 75 misses are a distant memory. The model is projecting Boston for nearly a +4% 3pt differential which is the key to covering and certainly is in line with the last 3 games.

Because of how clutch Brunson is we recommend taking the +2.5 points in the very real chance he hits a game winning 3 down one, but the SportsLine model does slightly favor Boston at 51% to win the game outright. If you are bold you can get +126 on the Money Line at FanDuel.

Best Total: Boston Celtics Team Total Over 103.5 (-112 DraftKings)

Frankly there are no strong values on any posted over/under line but with a 105 projection we at least have some line value (1.5 points). We also like two very realistic non-projection based factors for liking the over. First, it's expected to be a close game and overtime could certainly be in play… the NBA conspiracy theorists in us would think this is an ideal game to add 5 tense minutes to. Second, this is a lot like the Golden State situation where the game does not go as we expect (Boston covering or winning) but instead NY is up a safe margin for most of the game, both defenses relax and the underdog with the low team total (GS was at 93.5) easily goes over their line with 60+ second half, mostly non-competitive points.

Best Player Prop: Jrue Holiday Over 9.5 Points (-165 BetMGM)

With a projection of 11.5 points we are also comfortable with over 10.5 which you can get at -130 on FanDuel or -124 at BetRivers. But the 2 full points on the line at -165 (implies 62%) is worth paying for in our opinion compared to the 50/50 line (+100 or even -105) books are charging for over 11.5 points

Obviously with Jayson Tatum out every starter for the Celtics needs to play at least 32 minutes, if not nearly 40. There are 25 to 30 FGAs that need to be re-distributed for Boston when you factor Jayson Tatum's absence and Kristaps Porzingis' inability to do anything. He averaged 19.5 on 13.7 FGAs in regular season vs 8.1 pts on 7.5 FGAs in postseason. We are getting a good buy low price because Holiday has been ultra-focused on defending Brunson but he still managed 14 big points in Game 5 on just 8 FGAs. Holiday only had 8 of the 41 FGAs (19.5%) that the trio of Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard shot. In the regular season Holiday's share of the guard FGA pie was 28.2%. This should be a situation where Holiday is back at the 9 attempt level and he can go over 9.5 even with below average efficiency given half of his shots will be 3s. This season Holiday had a higher average on the road (11.2) than at home (10.8) and his over 9.5 rate was 57% on the road (vs 50% at home). He has averaged 12.2 (9-4 over) the last two seasons vs the Knicks, mostly with Tatum playing.