Today's Best Bets June 1, 2025: OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Futures & Game 1 Picks, MLB HR Plays

Our best bets in the NBA were Oklahoma City in 5 vs Minnesota and Indiana to win the series. We went 2-1 in Game 6 of Knicks-Pacers to raise our streak to 20-13, 5.2u (22-13, nearly +10u if you include OKC in 5, IND +126 ). In addition to our best bets for the Finals overall and Game 1 we also have our best baseball bets from MLB and college. If you need more, we have Stanley Cup Best Bets and Act Now plays in College Football and several NFL Futures.

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

NBA Finals Futures: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

We had a great NBA Conference Finals from a betting standpoint. Not only did we take the Indiana Pacers to upset the New York Knicks, we also had Oklahoma City Thunder winning in 5 games at over +300 vs Minnesota as the best exact outcome bet. 

This matchup is very similar to the Minnesota vs Thunder matchup. Our favorite first round pick was Minnesota over the LA Lakers because the bigger names on the Lakers' jerseys did not matter vs the younger, deeper, longer, more athletic roster of the Timberwolves because you can't 'out OKC, OKC'. No one can match OKC's combination of youth, depth, defensive length and ability to harass. 

We picked the Pacers over the Knicks because Indiana was younger, deeper, and, Mitchell Robinson aside, longer defensively. But while they ended up being the class of the East, the Pacers are not in the same class as the Thunder. The Thunder's only real vulnerability is they can 'get got' on the boards, but this is actually the Pacers' main vulnerability. Both teams set their defenses to force turnovers and play passing lanes which can leave them vulnerable on the defensive boards.  

Indiana was beaten on the boards in all but one game vs NY and they barely won that one game on the glass. OKC outrebounded MIN in 3 of their 5 games to dominate that series, but went 7 vs Denver because Denver won 4 of 7 games on the boards. OKC is projected to outrebound IND by 7 at home and 6 at Indiana which is one big reason why OKC should win in 4 (+330 in 26% of sims) or another gentleman's sweep (+220 in 5 at 38%).

capture.jpg

Indiana's only chance is Tyrese Haliburton averaging no more than 1.5 turnovers, more than 10 assists, while shooting 40%+ from 3pt range and significantly outplaying the MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. We could imagine that happening once or even maybe twice this series, but not four times. It is hard to imagine Haliburton putting up better numbers than he did vs the Knicks when facing a vastly superior defense in OKC. He put up this stat line just once (that magical Game 4 performance) and considering how aberrantly good that game was, it's virtually impossible to put up that type of game four times.

College Baseball Best Bets 6/1


East Carolina +3.5 (-125 DraftKings) vs. Florida

ECU handled Florida in Game 1 of this series and while Florida likely has the advantage in terms of arms available after using just two pitchers yesterday, ECU had a strong game plan in the first matchup and the model likes them to keep this game close.


Northeastern (+114, DraftKings) vs. Mississippi State

We are going back to Northeastern in what is now a revenge game after losing the first matchup to Mississippi State in this regional. The model likes Northeastern's pitching depth more than Miss State's, and we have the Huskies winning in 58% of simulations. 

Wake Forest vs. Cincinnati O 14.5 (-115, DraftKings)

We set this total at 16.2 runs and have over 14.5 hitting in just over 60% of simulations. Wake Forest burned through a lot of their bullpen in yesterday's game, and Cincinnati put up 11 runs in the first game between these two teams in the regional.

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss O 14.5 (-115, DraftKings) 

We set the total at 15.6 runs and have the over hitting in 56% of simulations in this matchup. These two teams are facing elimination after both putting together strong seasons and neither team will go down easily. 

UC Irvine (-125, DraftKings) vs. Arizona State

Another revenge game where we are taking the team that dropped the first game. With Ben Jacobs not on the mound for Arizona State, we have more value on Irvine in this game. 

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/1

Francisco Lindor (NYM) +340, FanDuel

Lindor didn't hit for us yesterday, but we are going right back to him in what should be a more favorable matchup. He's 5-for-7 with 5 runs scored in the first two games of the series. Today, he faces a rookie left-handed pitcher and gets favorable weather conditions in Queens. Lindor has a .870 OPS and 9 of his 12 home runs this season against left-handed pitching.

Rockies' SP, Carson Palmquist, has struggled early in his MLB career, allowing 19 hits and 8 walks in just 13.1 innings pitched. He's not missing many bats and is allowing over two baserunners per inning. We set the line at +275 for Lindor to homer, so there's strong value at the +340 odds being offered.

Eugenio Suarez (ARI) +500, FanDuel

Suarez is a very streaky hitter, but he's seeing the ball well right now with just 3 strikeouts over his last 6 games. His power cooled off after hitting 5 home runs in his first 5 games of the season, but he still has 15 on the year and brings plenty of pop to the plate.

While Suarez has struggled against left-handed pitching this season—part of the reason you're getting +500 odds—he has historically been a strong hitter versus lefties. Our model expects some positive regression and sees value in this spot. The Nationals' starting pitcher has only allowed 4 home runs all season, but all of them have come in his last two starts, including three in his most recent outing. We set the line at +440 for Suarez to homer.

Heliot Ramos (SF) +520, FanDuel

Ramos is coming off a fantastic May, during which he hit .347 with 6 home runs. One interesting stat: Ramos has been dominant in day games this season, posting a .998 OPS and hitting 7 of his 10 home runs during the day, compared to a .729 OPS and just 3 home runs in night games.

He's been solid against left-handed pitching this season and absolutely crushed them last year, hitting .370 with a 1.193 OPS. Ryan Weathers has looked good through three starts this year, but historically he's been vulnerable to right-handed hitters—who account for 36 of the 45 home runs he's allowed in his career. Weathers also has a 6.31 career ERA at home compared to a 3.87 ERA on the road. We set the line for Ramos to homer at +500, so there's value at +520.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1

With 2 of the 3 best prices at FanDuel, the best priced Single Game Parlay would be +614 at Fanduel.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -9.5 (-105 Hard Rock, -108 FanDuel)

The Thunder won by 16 pts per game at home this season so we would argue that picking them to win by 15 is actually a sign of respect to the Pacers. We are getting a single digit spread because of how great Indiana has been on the road in the playoffs but that trend may have ended in Game 5 vs New York. The model has OKC covering in 67% of simulations because of a +5 percentage point differential in 2pt shooting, a +7 rebounding advantage, and a +5 turnover advantage. The Thunder were +6% on twos at home this season while IND was just +1% on the road so the +5% projected edge fits with the overall trends. OKC was +7 in turnovers at home and IND was good, but not great at +2 on the road so again, the +5 projection fits with the trends. OKC's only non-strength (wouldn't even call it a weakness) is rebounding where they were actually slightly outrebounded by opponents but the Pacers were outrebounded by more (by 4 per game). If the Pacers do not turn it over significantly more than OKC then IND could cover which is a real possibility with Haliburton at PG, but there is also a real possibility that OKC's 3pt shooting could regress positively to their season average (38% at home) after they finished the MIN series with 43 and 40% 3pt shooting to counter.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Under 110.5 Team Total (-105 FanDuel)

Our projection for the OKC side is 119.5 which is virtually identical to what they odds project so our value on OKC -9.5 is based entirely on their holding IND well under 110.5 (just 104 projected). The Pacers do not have the front court beef to capitalize on the offensive boards. Pascal Siakam was ECF MVP despite his high in rebounds in the series being just 6 in that bad game 5 loss. Thomas Bryant came off the bench for three huge 3pt shots, but he has a better chance of having 2 or more threes than 2 or more offensive (or even total) rebounds. Myles Turner attempted 22 3pt shots in the Knicks series, he had 19 total rebounds in the series. With minimal 2nd chance points the Pacers will need to shoot 54% on twos and 38% on threes to reach this line and the model is projecting 51/35 splits which is in line with what OKC allowed this season (50/34 at home) with a slight bump up reflecting Indiana's much better than average offense.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 27.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110 FanDuel)

We are projecting him for 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2 assists which is a slight lean in all lines (o16.5 -106 pts, o8.5 -152 reb, o1.5 -106 ast). While he is only 8-18 over this line this season that is 100% attributable to the number of blowouts OKC played at home. He finished the MIN series with 3-1 over playing 30+ minutes in the 3 overs. Given Indiana's historically amazing and mathematically impossible number of comebacks in the playoffs this season we doubt OKC will take their foot of the gas, even up 20 in the early 4th quarter unless IND sits their starters. I like how Chet responded to getting tossed around by Denver's superior frontcourt size and beef after Game 1 having 11, 16, 13, 8, 11, and 11 rebounds. I love how he responded to getting obliterated by the Wolves in Game 3 with 21 and 22 points on 17 for 27 shooting. Chet should be able to get double digit boards vs the poor rebounding Pacers, shoot over top shorter Pacers' defenders, or take their taller defenders off the dribble. If Indiana defenders do contain his scoring, he can make it up with assists. His over vs his assist line is 46.2% at home, much higher than his 34.6% over this points line.

Stephen Oh
June 1, 2025, 12:34 PM
Jun. 01, 2025, 8:34 am EDT
 
College Baseball Best Bets 5/31

Southern Miss (-130 DraftKings) vs. Alabama
Southern Miss needs to win today to avoid going 0-2 in their home regional. We have value on them to win this game because they are pitching their ace, JB Middleton, today instead of throwing him yesterday. 

Florida State (-180 DraftKings) vs. Miss State (Bet 1.8u to win 1u)
Both teams saved their aces yesterday and still recorded wins. FSU being at home and having the stronger ace, Jamie Arnold, is why we have value on them and would set the line at -200. 

Stetson vs. Auburn U 13.5 (-115 DK)
Stetson pitched their ace yesterday while Auburn saved their ace. The big question here is if Stetson can limit Auburn's bats. We think they can somewhat limit the damage and while we also set the line at 13.5, we have the under hitting in 56.7% of simulations.

Oregon -1.5 (-175 Hard Rock) vs. Cal Poly
Oregon held out their ace which turned out to bite them as they were upset against the 4-seed in their home regional. Today, Oregon has their ace on the mound while Cal Poly pitched their ace yesterday. 

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati O 13 (-115 DraftKings)
Both teams went with their aces yesterday. Knoxville is a hitter friendly park, and we set the total at 15. The over is hitting in 59.8% of simulations.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/31

Riley Greene (DET) +560, FanDuel

FanDuel is offering a great price at +560 for Riley Greene to hit a home run, especially considering the consensus line is around +410. Greene went deep yesterday, bringing his season total to 13 home runs—12 of which have come against right-handed pitchers. He's batting .312 with a .964 OPS against righties this season, making him a strong candidate in this matchup.

Michael Wacha, today's opposing pitcher, has struggled against left-handed hitters, allowing a .287 batting average to them this season. While Wacha has been solid at home, the weather conditions are expected to be hitter-friendly, with a home run index of 8 out of 10. We set the line at +380 for Greene to go yard, so there's significant value at the current odds.

Francisco Lindor (NYM) +500, FanDuel

Francisco Lindor is coming off a monster game where he homered from both sides of the plate and collected three hits. At Citi Field this season, Lindor is hitting .350 with 10 of his 12 home runs coming at home. Despite some gloomy weather and a decent chance of rain, the wind is blowing left to right—which is more favorable than blowing in.

That weather factor is likely contributing to the generous +500 odds on Lindor, a player of his caliber, especially against Antonio Senzatela. Senzatela leads the league in hits allowed, giving up 90 in just 54 innings. We set the fair line at +350 for Lindor to homer, and even with a slight weather downgrade, there's still strong positive value at +500.

Nolan Arenado (STL) +525, BetMGM

This is more of a matchup-based play than a pure value one. We set the fair line at +550 for Nolan Arenado to hit a home run, and BetMGM has him at +525. While there's only modest model value, Arenado has historically hit lefties well, and he's facing Patrick Corbin—who has a reputation for giving up home runs.

Arenado has 59 plate appearances against Corbin and owns a .892 OPS in those matchups, showing plenty of familiarity. Corbin, despite a better season overall, has allowed 5 home runs over his last 3 starts, suggesting regression is setting in. Arenado has also hit 2 of his 6 home runs this season in the last 8 games, indicating he's starting to find his power stroke.

 
College Baseball Best Bets 5/30:

Florida vs. East Carolina U 13 Runs (120, DraftKings)
The total in this game has moved from 11 runs to 13 runs despite both teams pitching their aces. The dimensions of the ballpark in Coastal Carolina are small compared to Florida's home ballpark in Gainesville which is why bets have been coming in on the over, but Ethan Norby is the type of pitcher Florida has struggled with. Norby doesn't throw hard but keeps the balls on the corners and has strong off-speed pitches. Liam Peterson, Florida's starting pitcher, should over power the ECU bats with his high 90s fastball if he keeps the ball in the zone. We have the over set at 13.4 runs in our model, but 53% of simulations are still coming at or under 13 runs scored. We will take the 2 extra runs of line movement and go with the under here. 

ETSU +1.5 (-160, Caesars) vs. Louisville
We have ETSU winning outright in 52% of simulations, but we are going to err on the side of caution here and go with the spread. Louisville has the pitching advantage with Patrick Forbes but only if he is on his A game today. Forbes has some of the better "stuff" in college baseball, but he has really struggled as of late and ETSU can make him pay if he is not at his best. Luckily for Forbes and Louisville, ETSU has not seen many pitchers the caliber of Forbes in the SOCON. ETSU has had one of the better bullpens in college baseball this season, while Louisville's pen has struggled. If ETSU can keep this game close until both teams have to go to their pen, they should have a good chance of winning or keeping this game close.  

Arizona (-115, DraftKings) vs. Cal Poly
We think Arizona is the better team and have the Wildcats winning in 56% of simulations. Both teams have a similar record, but Arizona plays in the BIG12 and Cal Poly plays in the Big West, and Arizona's strength of schedule gives them the edge here. 

Duke vs. Oklahoma State (U 13.5 -115 DraftKings)
This play has almost everything to do with the potential pitching matchup of Harrison Bodendorf (OK State) vs. Owen Proksch (Duke). The average score in Bodendorf's starts is 7-3 which is well below the 13.5 total. Bodendorf allowed 5 ERs in 6.1 IP to Kansas in his last start, which was the most ERs he's allowed all season. Owen Proksch has been a bit more inconsistent when compared to Bodendorf, but he could have success against an OK State team that ranked 279th in the country in batting average. 

Northeastern (+108, FanDuel) vs. Mississippi State 
Northeastern is currently riding a 27 game win streak heading into this matchup against Mississippi State. Mississippi State is also making the interesting decision of not pitching their ace, Pico Kohn, and saving him for a potential Game 2 matchup against FSU. This is a bold move... if they can get by Northeastern. We think this move could come back to bite Mississippi State, and we have Northeastern at -135 to win this game. 

UC Irvine (-130, DraftKings) vs. Arizona State 
We just think Irvine is the better and more consistent team in this matchup and would set this line in the -160 range. Irvine doesn't have the power bats that ASU has, but the Anteaters hit for average and you know they'll bring solid pitching. ASU's pitching is a lot more inconsistent, and in the postseason, pitching wins you ball games. 

 
MLB Best Side, Total, and Prop 5/30

Best Side: Texas Rangers +1.5 (-155 DraftKings) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Despite a hot start and strong expectations, the Rangers are currently 3 games below .500, largely due to a disappointing 9-18 record on the road. However, they've been much more reliable at home, going 18-12 straight up (SU) and 19-11 against the spread (ATS). On the other side, the Cardinals have been one of the season's bigger surprises, sitting 8 games above .500. But their success has been heavily skewed toward home games, where they are 19-8, compared to just 13-16 on the road.

Cardinals' starter Matthew Liberatore has a solid 2.73 ERA, but the team is just 1-4 in his road starts. Dating back to last season, the Cardinals have won only 1 of 8 games by more than 1 run with Liberatore on the mound—and that was the first of those 8 games. The last 7 have either been losses or a win by a single run. Meanwhile, Rangers' starter Jack Leiter is 2-2 SU at home but 3-1 ATS this season, and he's shown flashes of the talent that made him the #2 overall draft pick several years ago. Based on these trends, we would set the line at -175 for the Rangers to cover the +1.5 spread.

Best Total: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Over 8 Runs (-120, Fanatics)

If you can grab the over at 8 before it moves to the consensus 8.5, you get valuable push insurance in case the game lands exactly on 8 runs. Regardless, we like the over here, with our simulations projecting 9.6 total runs. Cubs' home games have gone over the total in 16 of 27 games (16-11), and that's even after their last three games went under—each of which had the wind blowing in and a total set at just 7.5.

Today's wind is blowing left to right, and the total is set at 8.5, suggesting more hitter-friendly conditions. The pitching matchup features Colin Rea (CHC) and Andrew Abbott (CIN), who just faced off last week in a game that totaled 10 runs. While Abbott has posted solid numbers over the past two seasons, he's been an "over" pitcher—Cincinnati games are 19-12 to the over when he starts since last season. We have the over hitting in nearly 60% of simulations.


Best Prop: Cody Bellinger (NYY) Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-125, Hard Rock)

Cody Bellinger will be fired up to face his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he won a World Series. While he's cooled off a bit recently, he's still hitting .318 in May and is consistently placed in RBI opportunities batting behind Aaron Judge.

In 13 games over the past two seasons against the Dodgers, Bellinger has crushed them—posting 6 home runs and a 1.248 OPS. Though he hasn't faced Tony Gonsolin in a game yet, their time as teammates means Bellinger has likely seen him plenty in practice and knows what to expect. We project Bellinger with 2.2 Hits + Runs + RBIs today.

 
Pinned
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/30

Marcell Ozuna (ATL) +390, Bet365

Ozuna is just 1 for 7 in his career against Lucas Giolito, but that one hit was a home run. He's been very effective against right-handed pitchers this season, posting a .286 batting average and a .918 OPS. Notably, 8 of his 9 home runs this season have come against righties. He's also been significantly better at home, hitting .318 compared to .242 on the road. While Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito is coming off a strong outing, he allowed 3 home runs in the start before that. Giolito led all pitchers in 2023 with 41 home runs allowed before missing the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. Based on these factors, we set the line at +300 for Ozuna to hit a home run today.

Wilyer Abreu (BOS) +430, Fanatics

Abreu has already hit 13 home runs this season, closing in on his 2024 total of 15. Impressively, all 13 of his homers have come against right-handed pitchers. He's also been much more productive on the road, with a .988 OPS away from home compared to a .705 OPS at home. Today, he faces a right-handed pitcher on the road. Despite having only 20 hits in May, 7 of those have been home runs. Braves pitcher Grant Holmes has been solid this season but has allowed 10 home runs, indicating some vulnerability. With hitter-friendly weather expected in Atlanta, we set the line at +360 for Abreu to go deep.

Ketel Marte +480, Bally

Marte's home run odds vary widely, from as low as +265 on FanDuel to as high as +480 on Bally. Nationals starter Jake Irvin hasn't allowed a home run in his last two starts, but some regression is expected given his career HR rate of 1.4 HR/9. Marte has had success against Irvin in the past, going 4-for-9 with a home run. As a switch-hitter, Marte has the advantage of batting left-handed against Irvin, who has struggled more against lefties. Left-handed hitters are batting .247 against Irvin and have accounted for 7 of the 10 home runs he's allowed this season. Marte is hitting .309 overall, with 7 of his 8 home runs coming as a left-handed batter versus right-handed pitching. We set the line at +280 for Marte to homer

 
Florida Panthers a Good Live Dog to Win the Stanley Cup

The Panthers are the worst kind of team for the SportsLine Model because their regular season stats did not remotely reflect how good they really were (are). You could say the same thing for Edmonton which is why in our model both teams were given less than a 50% chance of winning the Cup compared to their odds implied chances.

We aren't ashamed to say we picked both to lose their opening series. But by the Conference Finals we fully wised up and had both favored to win get to this point. By virtue of home ice, Edmonton is a slight favorite to win the series, but the model favors Florida outright at over 52%. That is the best bet in the series at +0.8% value.

capture.jpg
 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Game 6

👉ACT NOW👈 at FanDuel for a Best Priced Single Game Parlay that pays off +526

Best Side: Indiana 1st Quarter Spread -0.5 (-122 FD)

We have a full game line of IND -4 and just a 55% lean on them to cover the full game -3.5 spread. Rather than pay -132 on their first quarter money line we'll take the 'risk' of it not being tied after one. The MSG crowd clearly came out and inspired the Knicks in Game 5. Indiana is just as crazy for basketball as anyone in the world and I'm thinking the Pacers will come out inspired. While getting easily beaten in Game 6 doesn't feel good, it is encouraging that the Pacers have revived Ben Mathurin who has put up back to back 20+ games and gives them a second version of Aaron Nesmith, just as Nesmith has gone cold (4 for his last 14 3pt shots).

Best Total: New York at Indiana Over 218 (-112 FD)

While we barely have any model value at just a 51% over we do have both teams projected for slightly more points than their odds implied team totals. The Knicks have finally used their bench which has not only resulted in a few big buckets from the Landry Shamets of the world, but it also has helped keep Brunson and KAT a little fresher late in games and both of their top scorers are in a groove. The Pacers have Ben Mathurin back to being a 20 pt scoring threat to go along with their core of high end scoring starters. The benches of both teams should help negate major scoring droughts. We also are due for the upswing in the "Siakam Wave" which has gone from 17 pts in Game 1 to 39 pts the next, back down to 17, then back up to 30, and then just 15… clearly he's due for another 30+ pt game. Haliburton isn't going to put up two straight stinkers after his dominant Game 4 either.

Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 9.5 REB+AST (-113 BetRivers, -122 FD). Oddsmakers have set his PTS line higher at 20.5 in most spots because of his up and down offense this series and him coming off a down. But we still wanted to ride the 'Siakam Wave' and the value is now on REB+AST with over 11 projected. We are getting buy low because the Pacers front court is getting outrebounded consistently by the Knicks and Siakam had 3 straight unders before game 5 where he had 6 rebounds and 5 assists. This season he is 54-39, 58.1% over this line on a 10.1 average so all we are banking on is a normal output in a game where he should be on the floor as much as possible. He has not had a double digit rebounding game in over a month and has not even hit 9 rebounds in this span… he averaged 7.8 reb last season and 8.5 a few years back for Toronto. At a certain point the Pacers coaching staff has to get on him to at least match Josh Hart's effort level on the boards.

I was encouraged by his 5 assists in a bad offensive team performance. He is projected for over 4 assists because key perimeter shooting teammates are due to positively regress in Game. Haliburton, Nesmith, and Nembhard combined for just 1 for 8 from three in Game 5. This could easily jump to a 

Stephen Oh
May 30, 2025, 11:53 AM
May. 30, 2025, 7:53 am EDT
 
Oklahoma City's Bad Game 3 Loss to Minnesota Factors Large in the Model

We have had value on the Thunder to win it all the entire season with the exception of the day between Game 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Our model weighs playoff and recent performance heavily and that Game 3 debacle really set the Thunder back in the model. In simulations vs the Pacers in a likely Finals matchup the SportsLine model strongly favors the Thunder at 81% to win the series, but the only good betting value is for them to win in Game 7 at 19.3% vs +490, 16.9% odds.

capture.jpg

However, if we tell the model to ignore the Game 3 stats because they were so obviously aberrant and out of character we get a very significant change. The Thunder's chances of winning the series improve from 81% to nearly 86% and they become a solid betting value to again win in a Gentleman's Sweep at 35% (+210, 32.3% odds). 

Neither of these are 'official picks'. But if you think the Pacers will win again on the road tonight then you may want to jump on one of the Pacers longshot values before the move. If you think the Knicks will not only win Game 5 but can extend this series to a Game 7 then you may want to take OKC at -770 before you have to pay -900 or more.

capture.jpg
Stephen Oh
May 29, 2025, 11:58 AM
May. 29, 2025, 7:58 am EDT
 
Buy Low on Isaiah Hartenstein O 1.5 Assists (-160, bet365)

This is a great buy low spot for Hartenstein who usually has his assist line set at 2.5. Hartenstein hadn't hit the 2.5 line in his last 7 games which is why you can now get 1.5 assists, but he has hit the over 1.5 assist line in 3 of 7 games including 2 of his last 3 games this series. Hartenstein played just 15 minutes in OKC's last game and still managed to hit over 1.5 assists. He should probably get more minutes this game considering he has performed better at home during the playoffs, and we have him with 3 assists this game in our model. 

 
MLB Best Main Market Bets 5/28


Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Under 8 Runs (-115, BetMGM)

Tigers home games have leaned heavily toward the under this season, with a 16-9 record. Both teams have been involved in low-scoring affairs recently—9 of the last 10 Giants games and 6 of the last 7 Tigers games have gone under the total. Giants starter Landon Roupp has been solid on the road, posting a sub-4.00 ERA in 8 road starts since last season. He enters this game on a strong run, having thrown back-to-back 6.0-inning shutouts. On the other side, Tigers starter Jackson Jobe has a 2.75 ERA in four home starts this year. While there isn't a ton of model value here, games with a low Home Run Index (1–3) and where the model is within 5% of the Vegas total have gone under at a 63% clip. This matchup fits that trend.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Over 8 Runs (-125, BetMGM)

The Astros' offense came alive with an 11-run outburst against the Athletics yesterday, which should give them confidence heading into this game. Oakland has been involved in high-scoring contests lately, with the over hitting in 6 of their last 7 games. While the over is just 6-5 in Luis Severino's starts this season, it's 0-4 in his road outings. However, last season the over went 12-5 in his road starts, suggesting some regression is likely. That 0-4 road stat may be why the total is set at 8.5 instead of 9 on the consensus line. Meanwhile, the over is 4-0 in Lance McCullers' starts this season. He's still shaking off rust after missing over two full seasons due to injury. Our model has the over hitting in 60% of simulations.

Chicago Cubs -1.5 (-145, Caesars) vs. Colorado Rockies

We rarely find model value on favorites to cover the run line, but we like the Cubs at -1.5 even at the -145 price today. Although they needed extra innings to beat the Rockies yesterday, our simulations have them winning this game by an average of 2.5 runs today. Rockies starter Tanner Gordon picked up a win against the Yankees in his last outing, but he was 0-7 to start his career before that ouring. Last season, the Rockies were 0-6 in Gordon's road starts, losing by nearly 4 runs per game. He hasn't made a road start yet this season, so those past road struggles are very relevant especially in the model. Cubs starter Matt Boyd has been excellent at home, with the team going 4-0 in his starts and winning those games by an average score of 7.5 to 3.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/28


Wyatt Langford (TEX) +400, BetMGM

After a hot start to the season, Langford has cooled off in May, batting just .202 for the month. However, he still ranks in the 80th+ percentile in both hard hit percentage and barrel rate, indicating that he's making quality contact despite the dip in average. Langford will face rookie pitcher Paxton Schultz, who is making his first career start. While Schultz has posted solid numbers out of the bullpen, his Statcast metrics suggest he's been outperforming his expected outcomes. Langford should look to get ahead in the count and force Schultz to rely on his fastball—a pitch Langford has punished this season, hitting 8 of his 10 home runs off of it. We set the line at +350 for Langford to go deep.

Pete Alonso (NYM) +380, Bally

You're getting a relatively high price on Alonso to hit a home run today due to White Sox starter Shane Smith's reputation for limiting long balls. However, Smith rarely pitches past the fifth inning, and the White Sox bullpen has surrendered the fifth-most home runs in the majors. Alonso homered yesterday and has gone yard in two of his last three games. He's been especially effective against right-handed pitchers, with 9 of his 11 home runs coming against them. Additionally, Alonso thrives in day games, boasting a .329 batting average and a .999 OPS. We set the line for Alonso to homer at +330.


Tyler Stephenson (+800, FanDuel)

This is a strong value play at +800, especially considering the line is as low as +450 on Caesars. Stephenson has homered in the first two games of this series, helping the Reds to back-to-back wins. Though the sample size is small, he's been excellent against left-handed pitching this season, posting a 1.124 OPS with four extra-base hits in just 19 at-bats. Historically, Stephenson has hit lefties well, with a career .276 average against them. Royals starter Noah Cameron has been impressive early in his career, allowing just two earned runs over his first three starts. However, both of those runs came on solo home runs by right-handed hitters, suggesting some vulnerability. Expect some regression from Cameron as teams scout his tendencies. We set the line for Stephenson to hit a home run at +500.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Game 5

May 29 7:00 am update: As predicted the Pacers +5.5 line we got yesterday is no more and the best price is down to +4.5 (-110 at Caesars). The best priced Pacers TT is now up to -109.5 (-110 Caesars) and even the Myles Turner o19.5 PTS+REB is as high as -125 in multiple books (-114 BetRivers is best price).

Best Side: Indiana Pacers +5.5 (-115 BetMGM)

I am tempted to take the Pacers to win outright but why not take advantage of this line that probably is not going to last so 👉ACT NOW👈. DraftKings already has the line at just +4.5 (-110) and if it gets down to +4 or less I suggest taking the money line. The recipe for success for Indiana has been the same: fewer turnovers (+6, +2, +8 in their wins) and shoot well from three point range (41, 43, 41% in wins vs 20% in the loss). These factors have overcome their often significant rebounding disadvantage (-11, -6, -7 in their wins). So the big coaching adjustment by Thibs of starting Mitchell Robinson in an effort to really dominate the boards has resulted in dominating the boards but not the scoreboard. The model projects IND to hit 37% of 35 3pt attempts (13 makes) and NY to hit just 34% of 33 attempts (11 makes) and this +6 points offsets the +5 rebounding advantage we project for the Knicks. Six points is worth more than the roughly 3 points that NY gets from their rebounding advantage.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Team Total Over 108.5 (-120 BetMGM)

The line is as high as 109.5 (-110) on some spots so this is also an 👉ACT NOW👈 situation. Our higher projection of 111.5 is based on our higher than oddsmakers' expectations for made 3pt shots. As much as Thibs would love it if he had an elite 3pt defense he simply does not. The Knicks were 26th in the league in defensive 3pt% this season. Brunson is not quick enough and doesn't have the energy on defense to lock down Halliburton from 30 feet. KAT is dealing with lower leg injuries that seem quite painful and even if he weren't, he's still not able to defend the three despite being so great at shooting them, especially vs a 3pt shooting big like Myles Turner. When you throw in Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Obi Toppin (combined for 7-13 from 3pt range in Game 4) you have a lot of quality 3pt shooters who are also plus defenders. Except for the 42 pt 2nd half by the Pacers in their Game 3 loss Indiana has crushed this over scoring 138, 114, 130 in their wins and 58 in the first half of Game 3.

Best Player Prop: Myles Turner Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (-110 ESPN)

I'll be waiting to see what the BetMGM line is so I can possibly get a best SGP with the other 2 lines. I was tempted to go with KAT over 33.5 PRA because if he were healthy the line would probably be closer to 38.5 or 39.5 and while he is in pain, I don't think he has a structural issue in the knee with a serious risk to injure it further, but what do I know. What I do know is even healthy he won't be able to run out and defend Myles Turner when he's wide open from three point range. If KAT's knee does limit him or if he gets injured again it could lead to more boards from Turner who definitely has not been doing work on the boards (just 15 total in this series) because he has been active blocking shots. With a projection of 16 and 7 we are closer to his season average of 22 (52-34, 60.5% over 19.5) and are buying low on his 19 average (3-1 Under) in this series. Mitchell Robinson starting and playing more minutes has helped NY build big rebounding advantages but in Game 4 his +/- was -20 so maybe that leads Thibs to go back to his 'beloved' strategy of running the Villanova players into the ground. If Robinson is not on the floor more than 18 minutes then that gives Turner some opportunity to operate down low more than usual (shooting 18/24, 75% on twos vs just 4/17, 23.5% on threes) vs a hurting KAT and perhaps get back to the 6+ rebounding big he usually is.

Stephen Oh
May 28, 2025, 11:35 AM
May. 28, 2025, 7:35 am EDT
 
NCAA Baseball Tournament Preview and Best Bets 

Regional Best Bets (FanDuel):

Clemson to win Clemson regional (+115)

NC State to win Auburn Regional (+320)

Southern Miss to win Hattiesburg Regional (-105)

UC Irvine to win Los Angeles Regional (+290)

Florida State to win Tallahassee Regional (-125)

Best 4-Seed Sprinkle:

Murray State (+1400) to win Oxford Regional

Best Bets to Make College World Series (DraftKings):

LSU (-115)

North Carolina (-110)

Texas (+145)

Florida State (+265)

Southern Miss (+450)

NC State (+500)

Best Bets to win College World Series:

North Carolina +1000 (FanDuel)

FSU +3000 (DraftKings)

Texas +1700 (DraftKings)

Regional Analysis:

Vanderbilt (Nashville Regional)
We have Vandy winning this regional in 60% of simulations, but at -270 there's no value. 4-seed Wright State poses a somewhat tough test for Vandy, but we aren't too high on ETSU or Louisville as the 2 and 3 seeds in this regional.

Southern Miss (Hattiesburg Regional)
Southern Miss has a tough 2-seed and 3-seed in their region with Alabama and Miami (FL), but they will have to use their aces in that first matchup. We don't love the depth of Bama's pitching or trust Miami's bats. We have solid value on Southern Miss at -105 to win this regional.

Florida State
FSU should have no trouble with Bethune Cookman, but we do like Northeastern a good bit in a possible Game 2 matchup, although we would still take FSU to win. The model also dings Mississippi State for being under .500 in road+away games. Take FSU at -125 to win this regional.

Oregon State (Corvallis Regional)
Oregon State playing an independent schedule could come back to bite them, as they drew a tough regional with TCU and USC as the 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. We do like Oregon State because they are 17-2 in home games, but we are right in line with the -120 odds set. The value could be on TCU to win this regional at plus money, but rather than bet +140, you could potentially be better off betting on a game-by-game basis in this regional.

North Carolina (Chapel Hill)
North Carolina is a massive favorite to win the regional but for good reason. They are winning the regional in nearly 70% of our simulations. Oklahoma poses the biggest threat to North Carolina, but we don't think they are good enough to upset UNC without Kyson Witherspoon on the mound (he'll likely pitch in the 2 vs 3 game). UNC has depth on both the mound and at the plate, and the Tar Heels are playing really good baseball as of late.

Oregon (Eugene Regional)
Many people are high on Arizona's chances to win this regional, but we have a solid lean on Oregon given the road/home splits. Oregon went 28-8 at home, and Arizona went just 10-8 on the road. We don't think 4-seed Utah Valley will be much of a threat, but we do think Cal Poly's road splits will help them here. Arizona having to throw their best pitchers in a 2 vs. 3 matchup will hurt them if they have to play Oregon in Game 2.

Coastal Carolina (Conway Regional)
If you look at Coastal's draw and see ECU and Florida, you might think the Chants are going to have a tough time winning their home regional, but those two historically good programs have flaws. ECU has struggled to put things together all season, while Florida has dealt with more injuries to key players than anyone in the country. We have Coastal winning their home regional in 60% of sims so there is value there, but we are probably discounting Florida's talent level here. The line is likely correct with Coastal -125 and Florida +115 to win this regional. ECU at +1100 to win the regional probably has some longshot value as well coming off an AAC Tournament sweep.

Auburn (Auburn Regional)
Auburn has been one of the biggest surprises of the season and is the #4 overall national seed, but we think they could be on upset watch. NC State is a tough draw because they have had recent postseason success. NC State matches up pretty well with Auburn, so getting +320 odds is worth an upset play. Stetson won't be an easy out as well, but the Hatters weren't great on the road or in non-conference games this season.

Texas (Austin Regional)
The Longhorns got a favorable draw with our model not liking 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Houston Christian. Kansas State is a completely different team on the road than at home, while Texas just has a huge talent advantage over Houston Christian. UTSA will be the biggest hurdle for Texas, but we still have Texas winning in a large number of simulations against the Roadrunners.

UCLA (Los Angeles Regional)
We aren't too high on UCLA even after a 42-16 season because they went just 19-33 last season, so we haven't trusted them to sustain success all season. They are definitely a talented team, but playing in the Big10 hurts them from a week-to-week competition standpoint. The model really likes UC Irvine and sees strong value at +290 to win this regional. Arizona State is a tough team to beat when clicking, but UC Irvine's consistency is why they are the play here.

Ole Miss (Oxford Regional)
This regional is a nightmare for anyone in it, as all 4 teams could probably give each other a tough run for their money. We actually have 4-seed Murray State as the best chance of any 4-seed to win a regional. Western Kentucky had a monster year, Georgia Tech won the ACC regular season title, and Ole Miss had 40 wins as an SEC team. There is going to be a lot of runs scored in this regional, and the play is probably to go with a few upsets and overs from a game standpoint when betting this regional

Georgia (Athens Regional)
Duke could be a good upset pick if everything is clicking but that's tough to bet on. OK State was also thought of strongly in the preseason before starting off really slow then making a late season run to make the tournament. OK State pitching their ace in Game 1 greatly benefits UGA in a possible Game 2 matchup. Georgia is the model pick to win the regional, but Duke and OK State have good longshot odds at +310 and +1000, respectively.

LSU (Baton Rouge Regional)
LSU has a really good draw in this regional. DBU is a good team, but LSU is by far the most talented and complete team in this regional. LSU went 30-5 in home games this season and is going to be tough to upset here, but there is no betting value with the Tigers as heavy favorites.

Clemson (Clemson Regional)
Clemson is at plus money to win their home regional because they have to deal with both West Virginia and Kentucky. Kentucky got into the tournament due in large part to having a high SOS from an SEC schedule, and the Wildcats are dangerous, but we like Clemson a good deal more than them. West Virginia has been really good away from home this season (23-5 on the road), and we have them as the best chance to upset Clemson. Clemson has a great coach and a good amount of veterans, so getting plus money at home is worth a bet.

Tennessee (Knoxville Regional)
Tennessee really struggled in SEC play down the stretch but had a cushion from their early season play, which is why they are a regional host. The Vols got a favorable drawing according to our model and likes them over Miami (OH), Cincinnati, and Wake. Wake has been one of the better teams in college baseball over the last few years, but this is a down Wake team. Home field in Knoxville will give Tennessee a big advantage, but they are such heavy favorites it's not worth a play.

Arkansas (Fayetteville Regional)
Arkansas got upset in their home regional last season, so they will have extra motivation this season to get out of the regional. They are the biggest favorites of any regional host, so there is no betting value here. Kansas could pose a small threat to Arkansas, but the Jayhawks don't have the pitching to keep Arkansas in check.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/27


Ketel Marte (ARI) +360, FanDuel

Ketel Marte has been on a tear this month, launching 8 home runs in just 22 games during May. His performance at home has been especially impressive, boasting a 1.023 OPS, and he's been even better against right-handed pitchers, with a 1.089 OPS and 7 of those 8 homers coming against them. Today, he faces Mike Burrows, who is making only his second career start and has already surrendered 3 home runs in just 8.1 innings pitched. FanDuel is offering Marte at +360, which stands out as strong value compared to other sportsbooks pricing him closer to +300. Based on our projections, we set Marte's line at +270, making this a solid value play.

Jose Ramirez (CLE) +600, BetMGM

While Jose Ramirez hasn't homered in his last 9 games, he's currently riding a 19-game hitting streak and is hitting a scorching .372 in May with a 1.048 OPS. The long odds at +600 are largely due to his matchup against Dustin May, a pitcher known for limiting home runs. However, May has shown some vulnerability on the road, giving up 4 home runs in 4 road starts this season. With hitter-friendly weather expected in Cleveland, this could be a prime opportunity for Ramirez to break his home run drought. We would price this closer to +400, so the +600 line at BetMGM offers excellent value.

Rafael Devers (BOS) +400, BetMGM

Rafael Devers has cooled off slightly over the last three games, but his overall performance in May remains elite. He's hitting .375 with 7 home runs and a 1.156 OPS this month. Today, he faces Aaron Civale, who is making just his second start since returning from the injured list. Civale has already allowed 4 home runs in just 2 starts this season, suggesting some rust. Although Devers is only 2-for-8 in his career against Civale, that prior familiarity could work in his favor as he knows Civale's arsenal.  We set Devers' home run line at +350, so the +400 offering at BetMGM presents a solid value. 

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5

5/28 7:00 am Update: You can now get the first half under at 111.5 (-115 ESPN) and Naz Reid at +102 on o9.5 Points. This is a rare case where the lines moved away from our side, which is nice if you like the side but haven't locked it in yet.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -8.5 (-108 DraftKings)

The model has OKC covering this in 66% of simulations. I would say there is a 50% chance of this being a normal, dominating OKC game where they win by their average of around 15 points and a 16% chance that the game is tight throughout but a late OKC run gets the cover. I'm glad MIN managed to keep Game 4 tight and cover the spread because it is keeping this line tighter than it should be. But I have even more confidence in OKC because of their clutch shot making in situations where teams without championship mettle would have folded. Could you ever imagine James Harden hitting the shots that Jalen Williams, Chet and Shai hit in response to Minnesota runs that cut it to 1 basket or less?.

The Thunder will cover because of the "death and taxes" inevitability of their style of play… "turnovers and two pt differential" when at home. The Wolves impressively won the 2pt differential stat on their home court but that is not surprising considering they were +3% at home this season. But they were breakeven on the road and OKC is a whopping +6% at home and +7 in turnover margin (MIN commits more turnovers on the road than their opponents). The 40 point blowout loss is going to keep OKC from getting a big head and they will be locked in enough to get the +6% 2pt edge and +7 turnover edge that we project which is what you would expect based on each team's season long trends.

Best Total Minnesota at Oklahoma City First Half Under 110.5 (-115 Fanatics)

We have the same% (66%) of the full game under 220.5 as we do for OKC to cover so the model projection is entirely based on MIN coming under their team total. I am taking the first half under because this could get out of hand and all bets are off as far as defensive intensity in the second half if OKC is up 30. Expect regression to the mean from long range for both teams after the hot 3pt shooting in Game 3. The series has gone way over the line in the last 3 resulting in this line being up to 221 in some spots, and a full 4 points higher than Game 2's closing consensus over/under. I see a very similar slow start for both teams in the first like we saw to start Game 7 vs Denver (47 first quarter points) which should buy us enough wiggle room to stay under even if teams settle in for a higher scoring 2nd. We may update this pick to a first quarter Under when the lines post.

Best Player Prop: Naz Reid Over 9.5 Points (+100 FanDuel)

He is projected for 11 points, he averaged over 13.5 this season and while he averages less on the road, the over 9.5 rate was still a solid 29-17, 63% (over 77% at home). We never pass up +$$$ value on a line under both a player's projection and average when that player's minutes and usage are 100% predictable. We are getting buy low value because he is averaging around 8 pts per game his last 7 but he does come in with 3 straight double digit games. If anything, he could play an even larger role than usual because Julius Randle, as skilled as he is, is a turnover waiting to happen vs OKC's defense. If Randle posts up OKC fronts him and another player rotates behind him to steal the entry pass. If Randle takes a person off the dribble the Thunder defense, which is probably the best turnover defense in history, picks it clean. Randle averages nearly 3 turnovers for the season… against OKC he had 5, 4 and 5 in the three losses. Naz Reid will get open from three and shoot it without a lot of fanfare and will take a smaller defender down low. You get the added benefit of Rudy Gobert potentially reverting back to a foul prone defender without a clear role to play which could result in Reid getting center minutes even if Randle is in a groove.

Stephen Oh
May 27, 2025, 11:13 AM
May. 27, 2025, 7:13 am EDT
 
MLB Best Home Run Bets


Oneil Cruz (PIT) +390, FanDuel

Oneil Cruz is on an absolute tear right now. Just yesterday, he set a new record with the hardest-hit home run ever recorded at a blistering 122.9 mph. Over his last three games, Cruz has launched three home runs and added a triple. He's been especially dominant against right-handed pitchers, boasting a .995 OPS and hitting 10 of his 11 home runs against them. Today, he faces Ryne Nelson, who has been relatively stingy with home runs but is more vulnerable at home throughout his career, where opponents are hitting .294 against him compared to .234 on the road. Given Cruz's recent hot hitting, our model sees value at +390, as we would set the line at +300.

Junior Caminero (TB) +450, FanDuel

Junior Caminero is another hot bat we're backing today. He rewarded us with a home run on Saturday, and we're riding the momentum. Caminero has been significantly better at home, hitting .301 compared to just .129 on the road. He also performs better against right-handed pitching, with a .266 average versus .193 against lefties. He'll face Chris Paddack, who has a career HR/9 rate of 1.4 but has only allowed one homer in his last four starts. Our model anticipates some regression from Paddack, making Caminero a strong value at +450, especially since we set the line at +365.

Cody Bellinger (NYY) +475, BetMGM

Despite going hitless yesterday, Cody Bellinger has been red-hot in May, hitting .333 for the month. He draws a favorable matchup today against Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, who has struggled mightily against left-handed hitters. Lefties are batting .327 against him and have accounted for 8 of the 9 home runs he's allowed this season. While Bellinger has fared better against lefties, his hot hitting as of late, and the matchup against a struggling righty make this a great spot. We set the line at +380, so there's solid value in the +475 number being offered.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Game 4 New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

5/27 11:00 am Update: You can now get Indiana at -2 (-110 Caesars), only pay -105 for IND o111.5 at BetMGM, and Siakam will cost a little more at -125 on ESPN. DraftKings is up to 26.5 (-115) now.

Best Side: Indiana -2.5 (-110 DraftKings)

In the last 30 seconds of writing this I have seen this line bounce between -2.5 (-108) and -2 (-115 BetRivers) and if it is -2.5 so maybe see if you can get -2 at some point. Like the OKC-MIN series, the winner of Game 3 (who lost games 1,2) did not gain confidence in betting markets and are a bigger underdog after their win than before it. The Knicks close +1.5 in Game 3 and now are +2.5. There is not a lot of model value (1.5 points) and I'd be tempted to take an Alt Line like Pacers -5 and the Knicks Money Line and profit as long as it's not a Pacers 1 to 4 point win. The Pacers controlled 3/4ths of the game and even with KAT getting hot from three the Pacers still held NY to just 34% 3pt shooting. The Pacers lost because they shot 20% from three point range. Inserting Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup and playing Landry Shamet worked out OK for NY with Josh Hart looking rejuvenated off the bench, but long-term it won't help the Knicks' ability to defend the three. Regression to the mean in this case should be a much better shooting night from three point range (36.5% projected) and a Pacers slight cover. This season NY allowed teams to shoot slightly higher from 3pt range on the road (+1% to 37%) vs at home and Indiana shot +1% better (38%) at home vs the road.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Team Total Over 111.5 (-112 DraftKings)

Perhaps it helped in a way that Brunson and KAT had foul trouble resulting in Thibs having to play a few more minutes off the bench and those two had more gas in the tank late on offense and defense. This is not a high value play at just 112 projected. We missed on the over in Game 3 but our logic was actually quite sound. We said there was a high chance the Pacers would score 115+ or in the low 100s but not the 111 to 114 range (line was 112.5). In the first half they were on pace for 116, but then they only scored 44 in the 2nd half. In this case the big lead they accumulated in the first half relaxed them and they lost their focus and intensity. This will not happen again AND we are benefiting from the line moving down one full point.

Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 25.5 PTS+REB (-120 DraftKings)

Other books set this line as high as 27.5 (-115) so ACT NOW to get 2 full points and/or rebounds of line value at virtually the same price. A key to every relationship is getting to know what makes the other person tick and when they are going to be up or down. In this betting relationship we have with Siakam we want to time his downs with unders and his ups with overs. He followed his Game 1 down (17 points) with a dominating Game 2 up (39 points). He came back down in Game 3 with just 17 points on just 14 FGAs. His rebounding has also left a lot to be desired but after Josh Hart seemingly grabbed every meaningful, late, manly rebound the pressure will be on Siakam to get back to being the 7+ rebound per game player he is (line is down to 5.5 in some spots). He has gone over this line in 56% of his games this season but is on just a 7-3 Under stretch which is providing us a buy low spot. Last season this was a lock at 65% over 25.5 PTS+REB.

Stephen Oh
May 26, 2025, 12:55 PM
May. 26, 2025, 8:55 am EDT
 
Best Side, Total, and Player Prop for Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder First Quarter Money Line (-120 DraftKings)

The Thunder's Game 3 loss was largely decided in the first quarter, where they were thoroughly outplayed and never managed to impose their season long strengths—creating turnovers and defending the three-point line. This early deficit set the tone for the rest of the game. The -120 price on the first quarter money line aligns well with our model's full-game win probability, and given how crucial a strong start is for Oklahoma City, this bet offers better value than the full-game money line at -155 on DraftKings. Historically, the Thunder have responded well after poor performances. After a loss in Game 3 at Denver, they came out with suffocating defense in Game 4, holding Denver to just 8 points in the first quarter. That kind of bounce-back potential is key here. Interestingly, the Game 3 blowout hasn't moved the line much, suggesting oddsmakers expect a strong response from OKC—similar to Indiana's rebound after a lopsided Game 3 loss to Cleveland. However, the model has adjusted, and for the first time since November, the Thunder are no longer a good value to win the championship at 65% implied odds (-180), compared to the model's 73.7%.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Under 218.5 (-110 DraftKings)

Our model projects a total of 215 points for this game, giving the under a 57% probability of hitting. We also liked the under in Game 3, and the Thunder did their part by continuing their trend of poor three-point shooting on the road—under 30% in most playoff road games, with a few late-game makes pushing them to 32% in Game 3. Oklahoma City averages five fewer points on the road compared to home games, and that trend is unlikely to reverse in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota shot an unsustainably high percentage in Game 3—62% on twos and 50% on threes—while dominating the boards. However, OKC has shown the ability to adjust defensively, particularly in rebounding, as they did after a rough outing against Denver. If they can bring Minnesota's shooting back down to earth—closer to OKC's season averages allowed (52% on twos, 34% on threes, and even rebounding)—then both teams are likely to finish in the low 100s, making the under a strong play.

Best Player Prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 Made 3pt (+102 BetRivers)

This line is set below both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's projection (1.7) and his season average (2.0), and our general rule is to take plus money in these situations. While we agree with oddsmakers that OKC is unlikely to shoot well from deep overall—hence the conservative projection—we would still price the over at -115. SGA has hit this mark in just 3 of his last 9 games, but two of those overs came in his last two road games. On the season, the over is 55-36 (60.4%), which supports the value here. Additionally, with recent chatter about him drawing too many fouls, he may look to shoot more threes to create space and reduce reliance on foul calls. In playoff games where he didn't attempt 10+ free throws, he's taken 48 threes across 8 games—an encouraging volume. With a projected 33% shooting rate from deep and 6+ attempts, he has a solid chance to clear this line.

This prop is -105 on DraftKings, making it a great candidate to parlay with the other two picks for a best-priced Single Game Parlay at +583 on DraftKings.

Stephen Oh
May 25, 2025, 6:39 PM
May. 25, 2025, 2:39 pm EDT
 
Three Early College Football Win Total Futures to Act On Right Now

SMU Over 8.5 Wins (+100 DraftKings)

SMU is poised for another strong season, and getting this win total at even money is a value play, especially with other books like Caesars listing it at -135. SMU was one of our favorite teams last season and proved us right when they made the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff. The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season and a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff, and they return a top-50 level of production nationally. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back after a stellar campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 65% of his passes, giving SMU a major edge in continuity. Their schedule is favorable, with only one game—at Clemson—where they are clear underdogs. Hosting Miami and Louisville, and facing teams like Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Boston College with new QBs, sets up well for SMU to clear this total. Our model projects 9.6 wins, making the over a confident play.

Tulane Under 8.5 Wins (-120 Caesars)

Tulane exceeded expectations last year with nine wins despite a new coaching staff and quarterback, and it will be difficult to do it again with yet another new QB. In addition to breaking in yet another new QB they also lost RB Makhi Hughes to Oregon. With just 49% of offensive production returning, the unit is likely to regress. While head coach Jon Sumrall will field a strong defense, it's unlikely to be enough to carry the team to nine wins. The schedule is also tougher this year, with road games at Ole Miss, Memphis, and UTSA, and no FCS opponent to pad the win column. They do play Charlotte and Temple but they played them last season as well so those likely wins are already baked into the projection. Our projection of 7.9 wins supports the under, especially given the offensive uncertainty.

Arizona Over 4.5 Wins (-160 DraftKings)

We are going with O 4.5 at -160 rather than O 5.5 at +110 because it's worth the extra juice on a bet with the win total being where it is set at. Arizona struggled in Brett Brennan's first season last year, going just 4-8 despite having a win total set at 7.5 wins. This is a good buy low spot with the win total 3 games under where it was last season and it being year 2 in Brennan's tenure. Coaches often make a big leap from year one to year two, especially when they have the luxury of returning a starting QB.  Despite losing #8 overall pick, Tet McMillan, Arizona ranks 15th in the country in returning production. They return 67% of their returning production from last season. Their schedule won't be easy in a BIG12 full of parity, but there is a strong chance Arizona starts the season 2-0 after playing Weber State and Hawaii and would just need to go 3-7 the rest of the season. Arizona also doesn't play any of the truly elite CFB teams (Bama, OSU, Georgia), so while they have games they'll be big underdogs, it won't be the craziest thing to happen if they upset Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State. We have Arizona projected for 6 wins this season. 

 
Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
You Can't Out OKC OKC... Lock in Thunder to Win in 5

I was on record (see video) with this series pick before Game 1 and while I was a little nervous at half-time I am more confident than ever in my Thunder in 5 pick. Minnesota couldn't handle OKC's defensive pressure with 17 turnovers, but did you realize that was fewer turnovers than what they had games 5, 6, and 7 vs the Warriors? There's no more reliable force in the NBA right now than the Thunder will harass the you know what out of you on defense.

You can find Thunder in 5 at +210 on FanDuel and +220 on DraftKings. We have the Thunder winning in 5 at over 40% of our simulations so our line would be +150.

screenshot-2025-05-21-110540.png
 
Picking the Pacers to Upset the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana +126 to Win Series

The model strongly favors the underdog Pacers to win the series, giving them a 57% chance compared to the odds implied 44.2%. This creates a significant value edge of nearly 13%, making Indiana a sharp play for bettors. The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories—2-point and 3-point differentials—while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash. Indiana also has someone who can match Jalen Brunson in the clutch at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, who also has a significant size and length advantage.

If the two teams swapped location and fanbases we think this would be a pick'em series but with disproportionate betting action likely on the Knicks the books know they can charge nearly -150 for the Knicks to win and still get plenty of takers. The Pacers won last season's matchup in 6 despite dropping the first game. Both teams come in feeling equally confident, both teams had equally impressive upset wins vs top seeded quality teams which is why we have a very similar forecast for this season with Indiana getting the upset.

capture.jpg
 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
Model Flips from Carolina to Florida Panthers

After the way Florida demolished Toronto in Game 7 of their series at Toronto it is certainly understandable why they would be favored. There is no betting value but the model does agree that Florida, after dominating at Toronto to close that series is not at a disadvantage without home ice.

capture.jpg

I am not making a strong side recommendation in this series. For those of you in the know about the NHL and think the regular season is relevant (which apparently it isn't these days) then you should love getting +$$$ on the team with home ice. This is the outlook we would have had prior to the playoffs. The model would have taken Carolina because of their dominant home record split (36-9-1 including playoffs, 28-18 puck line, and a +1.4 per game goal differentiation) and the good, but not great Florida road split (25-21-2, 23-25 ATS, +0.3 goal diff).

capture.jpg
Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 11:39 AM
May. 19, 2025, 7:39 am EDT
 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png