Today's Best Bets June 10, 2025: Thunder-Pacers Game 3, MLB Home Runs, Stanley Cup & NBA Finals Futures

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers Game 3

Best Side: Indiana Pacers +5.5 (-110 Bet365)

The model has significant value on the Thunder to win the series because we have them covering the spread at home at a rate near 70%. But we actually lean Indiana on their home court to cover, just not at nearly as high a rate (IND 53% to cover) as we like OKC in OKC. The model leans Indiana for two surprising reasons: Indiana is projected to shoot +2.5% better from 3pt range and commit slightly fewer turnovers than the Thunder. The Thunder only shot 35% from 3 on the road which was well under their home 38%. Indiana had a +3% 3pt differential at home (OKC just +1%) and Indiana shot 52% and 41% from 3pt range their last 2 games at home vs the Knicks. After the first half of Game 1 where Indiana turned it over 20 times the Pacers have actually committed fewer turnovers than the Thunder. In the regular season the extreme OKC turnover margin went from a ridiculous +7 edge per game at home 'just' +3 and the Pacers have clearly done a better job, not only limiting their own turnovers, but forcing more from the Thunder than expected.

Best Total: Oklahoma City at Indiana Under 228.5 (-110 Bet365)

The model leans slightly under for both teams vs their team totals resulting in a 60% chance of the under. We expect OKC, especially their bench who shot a combined 10-21 from 3pt range) to not be so sharp on the road. The Pacers are coming under their TT because they are projected for just 7 offensive rebounds, which was the same number they had in Game 2 when they scored just 107. Besides Halliburton's game winner, the Pacers managed to upset OKC largely because of the 13 offensive rebounds they had in Game 1. Without a lot of second chance looks expect Indiana to score under their 111.5 odds implied total. Game 1 came in under and Game 2 was pacing strongly under for most of the game until both teams let up defensively when it was clearly out of hand. It took a Jaylin Williams 3pt shot and a driving layup from James Johnson to push it over… if this one is closer the defenses will be locked in all game.

Best Player Prop: Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 Points (-106 FanDuel, -115 Bet365)

We are projecting Haliburton for 20.5 points. Haliburton is only 22-24 over this line on the road (just 14 and 17 in Games 1 and 2) but he is a very solid 26-19 at home with a 19.8 average. Haliburton has been passive offensively (except for the game winner) until he started letting the shots fly in the 2nd half of Game 2 when it was too late, even for Indiana, to come back. Haliburton has been human from a turnover standpoint with 8 in the first two games and he has not been much pressure on SGA when they have been matched up. One way to limit turnovers is for Haliburton to look for his own offense. The coaching staff will surely point out that he has ZERO FREE THROW ATTEMPTS in the Finals so far. There is nothing scarier for opponents at this point than seeing Haliburton get hot and it's clear that to beat OKC you need to get hot from 3pt range (45%+ shooting) on high volume. In the playoffs Minnesota made 50% of 50 attempts in their win at MIN, Denver shot 52% on 38 in Game 6, 49% on 40 attempts in Game 3 wins at Denver. In addition to his points the value on over 2.5 made threes could be good to play as well with a 3.1 make projection.