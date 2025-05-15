Skip to Main Content

Today's Best Bets June 11, 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder-Indiana Pacers Game 3, MLB Home Runs (+7.5u Last Night)

Jake Fetner did it again going 2-1 on Home Run picks and is now up over 32 units the last several months. The model backed OKC to cover a large spread in Game 2, but do they still see them as dominant on the road? We have our best side, total and player prop for Game 3. Both the Stanley Cup and NBA Finals are 1-1, but the odds could not be more different going forward between the two leagues.

053125-haliburtonshai.jpg
Imagn Images

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers Game 3

Best Side: Indiana Pacers +5.5 (-110 Bet365)

The model has significant value on the Thunder to win the series because we have them covering the spread at home at a rate near 70%. But we actually lean Indiana on their home court to cover, just not at nearly as high a rate (IND 53% to cover) as we like OKC in OKC. The model leans Indiana for two surprising reasons: Indiana is projected to shoot +2.5% better from 3pt range and commit slightly fewer turnovers than the Thunder. The Thunder only shot 35% from 3 on the road which was well under their home 38%. Indiana had a +3% 3pt differential at home (OKC just +1%) and Indiana shot 52% and 41% from 3pt range their last 2 games at home vs the Knicks. After the first half of Game 1 where Indiana turned it over 20 times the Pacers have actually committed fewer turnovers than the Thunder. In the regular season the extreme OKC turnover margin went from a ridiculous +7 edge per game at home 'just' +3 and the Pacers have clearly done a better job, not only limiting their own turnovers, but forcing more from the Thunder than expected.

Best Total: Oklahoma City at Indiana Under 228.5 (-110 Bet365)

The model leans slightly under for both teams vs their team totals resulting in a 60% chance of the under. We expect OKC, especially their bench who shot a combined 10-21 from 3pt range) to not be so sharp on the road. The Pacers are coming under their TT because they are projected for just 7 offensive rebounds, which was the same number they had in Game 2 when they scored just 107. Besides Halliburton's game winner, the Pacers managed to upset OKC largely because of the 13 offensive rebounds they had in Game 1. Without a lot of second chance looks expect Indiana to score under their 111.5 odds implied total. Game 1 came in under and Game 2 was pacing strongly under for most of the game until both teams let up defensively when it was clearly out of hand. It took a Jaylin Williams 3pt shot and a driving layup from James Johnson to push it over… if this one is closer the defenses will be locked in all game.

Best Player Prop: Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 Points (-106 FanDuel, -115 Bet365)

👉ACT NOW👈 Bet365 has the best price on the spread and total picks and while they are not the best price for this bet they would still over the best 3 leg SGP at +581. We are projecting Haliburton for 20.5 points. Haliburton is only 22-24 over this line on the road (just 14 and 17 in Games 1 and 2) but he is a very solid 26-19 at home with a 19.8 average. Haliburton has been passive offensively (except for the game winner) until he started letting the shots fly in the 2nd half of Game 2 when it was too late, even for Indiana, to come back. Haliburton has been human from a turnover standpoint with 8 in the first two games and he has not been much pressure on SGA when they have been matched up. One way to limit turnovers is for Haliburton to look for his own offense. The coaching staff will surely point out that he has ZERO FREE THROW ATTEMPTS in the Finals so far. There is nothing scarier for opponents at this point than seeing Haliburton get hot and it's clear that to beat OKC you need to get hot from 3pt range (45%+ shooting) on high volume. In the playoffs Minnesota made 50% of 50 attempts in their win at MIN, Denver shot 52% on 38 in Game 6, 49% on 40 attempts in Game 3 wins at Denver. In addition to his points the value on over 2.5 made threes could be good to play as well with a 3.1 make projection.

Stephen Oh
June 9, 2025, 11:56 AM
Jun. 09, 2025, 7:56 am EDT
MLB Home Run Best Bets 

Brandon Lowe (TB) +540, Bally

Lowe is 0-for-15 in his career against Lucas Giolito, but this is a different Giolito than he has faced in the past, as Giolito is returning from missing an entire season due to Tommy John surgery. Giolito allowed 7 earned runs in less than 2 innings in his last start, which raised his ERA on the season to 6.42. Lowe has been incredibly successful in his career at Fenway Park. In 22 career games there, he's hitting .382 with 6 home runs. He also has 19 career home runs against Boston in just 58 starts. We set the line at +340 for Lowe to homer, so there's strong value at +540.

Wyatt Langford (TEX) +440, BetRivers

Simeon Woods-Richardson has given up at least one home run in each of his last 5 starts and is allowing nearly 2 home runs per 9 innings. Langford has been scuffling at the plate a bit, but the model likes this matchup for him, especially since he's been better on the road than at home this season. We set the line for Langford to homer at +380, making +440 a solid value play.

Oneil Cruz (PIT) +425, BetMGM

After a huge power surge to begin the season, Cruz hasn't homered in his last 9 games, but we think he's due and like the matchup against a struggling Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has allowed just 2 home runs in his last 5 starts, but he's getting hit hard. His ERA is up to nearly 8, and he has a 2-7 record on the season. Alcantara has particularly struggled against left-handed hitters, who have an .877 OPS against him, largely due to a 23/18 BB-to-K ratio. Cruz is 1-for-3 with a home run against Alcantara in his career. We would set the line for Cruz to homer at +315, so there's strong value at +425.

Jacob Fetner
June 10, 2025, 2:25 PM
Jun. 10, 2025, 10:25 am EDT
 
MLB Best Side, Total, Prop, and Future 6/9


Side: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-120, BetMGM)

The Braves are in the middle of a 7-game losing streak and are just 10-23 on the road this season. The Brewers, on the other hand, are 19-12 at home and have been playing solid baseball, going 6-3 over their last 9 games.

While the Braves have the pitching advantage with Cy Young winner Chris Sale on the mound, they are just 4-9 ATS this season when Sale starts. Brewers' starter Aaron Civale got hit hard in his first start of the season and then missed two months, but Milwaukee is 3-0 in his three starts since returning from the IL.

Notably, 44% of Braves games this season have been decided by exactly 1 run. So even if Atlanta wins, there's a strong chance it's a close game and Milwaukee covers the +1.5. We set the line close to 50-50 for the Brewers to win and would price the run line at -165 given Atlanta's tendency for close games and the home/road splits.

Total: Athletics Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-135, DraftKings)

While the Athletics are just 4-16 over their last 20 games, their issue has been pitching—not hitting. Oakland has scored over 3.5 runs in 8 of their last 10 games.

Angels' starter Yusei Kikuchi has been strong this season, but we expect some regression after back-to-back solid outings. Opponents scored 4+ runs in each of Kikuchi's first 11 starts this season before his last two. He also leads the league in walks allowed (40 in 13 games), and despite a 3.13 ERA, he has a WHIP near 1.6—an unsustainable number for run prevention. We project the Athletics to score 4.3 runs in this game.

Prop: Ketel Marte (ARI) Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-125, Caesars)

We have Marte scoring a run in around 70% of our simulations. The matchup against a right-handed pitcher is ideal for Marte, who is hitting .333 with a 1.182 OPS against righties. He's also been red-hot in June, with 4 home runs and a .533 on-base percentage in 7 games—getting on base in over half of his at-bats.

In 16 home games this season, Marte has scored at least one run in 12 of them (75%). We would set this line in the -200 range, making -125 a strong value.

Future: Chicago Cubs +1400 to Win the World Series

We have the Cubs winning the World Series in around 25% of our simulations, which puts them ahead of even the Dodgers. The Cubs combine star power with young talent and currently have the second-most wins in the National League with 40.

Pitching is their biggest weakness, but they have a deep enough farm system to make a move at the trade deadline for a top-tier arm. This is all about value—+1400 is a great price considering they are as low as +900 at several books. Grab them now before this line disappears.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/9

Marcell Ozuna (ATL) +450, BetMGM

Ozuna is in a bit of a slump over the last week, going just 1-for-24 at the plate. We expect a bounce-back and like today's matchup against the Brewers. Ozuna has hit 8 of his 10 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers, and he's facing one in Aaron Civale who is prone to giving up the long ball. Civale gave up 29 home runs last season. While he's been better over his last few starts in terms of home run prevention, we believe he's due to give up a few today. We set the line at +350 for Ozuna to hit a home run, so there's strong value at +450.

Ketel Marte (ARI) +550, DraftKings

This line is a bit surprising given how hot Marte's bat has been. He's hitting .333 with a 1.182 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season and is batting .391 with a 1.446 OPS in 7 June games. Emerson Hancock has given up 6 home runs in his last 5 starts, and opponents have an .822 OPS against him overall. Marte has only seen Hancock once in his career and is 0-for-2, but that sample is too small to have any significance. We set Marte's line at +280 to hit a home run, making this a great value play.

Brent Rooker (ATH) +330, FanDuel

Rooker is our favorite bet to hit a home run of anyone playing today. He hasn't homered in his last 8 games, so we're going with a "he's due" approach here. Despite the drought, he's still swinging a solid bat with 3 multi-hit games over that span. Rooker has raked against lefties this season, posting a 1.153 OPS compared to a .736 OPS against righties. He also has a career .927 OPS in games where the opposing starter is a lefty. All 8 of Yusei Kikuchi's home runs allowed this season have come against right-handed batters. While Kikuchi's home run rate is down, he leads the league in walks allowed, so he'll need to attack the zone more—creating more HR opportunities. We set the line at +230 for Rooker to homer.

 
Stanley Cup Futures Update

The model has every game in the series as a coin flip with slight value on the road team in every case. This is why we favored Florida to start the series despite Edmonton having home ice, and now that there are 3 remaining games in Florida and just 2 left in Edmonton the slight value has flipped to the underdog Edmonton. The only measurable betting value is Edmonton to win in 6.

capture.jpg

June 10, 7:00 am update: After Florida dominates Game 3 there is no longer any good betting value in the series.

screenshot-2025-06-10-072300.png

NBA Finals Futures Update

Just like the Stanley Cup Final the NBA Finals are tied 1-1 but unlike in the NHL which still has the series as a coin flip, the Thunder are expected to dominate the rest of their series. Before Halliburton stole Game 1 the model liked OKC to win in 5, but after that loss the 'inevitable' Thunder series win has been pushed to game 6 or even game 7.

capture.jpg
 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/8


Jose Ramirez (CLE) +460, FanDuel

Ramirez has 5 multi-hit games over his last 7 games and has hit three home runs in that span. He's hitting .421 against left-handed pitchers this season, though only 2 of his home runs have come against them. Astros' starter Brandon Walter hasn't gone very deep into games when he's been in the majors, so it's likely Ramirez will face a few relievers as well. All 3 home runs that Walter has allowed in his major league career have come against right-handed batters. Ramirez has been more of a high-average than power hitter when batting from the right side, though his career slash line is nearly identical from both sides of the plate. We set the line at +360 for Ramirez to hit a home run.

Francisco Lindor (NYM) +350, FanDuel

Lindor's average line is +290 today, so you're getting value at +350 here. Lindor, who is also a switch hitter, has hit 10 of his 14 home runs against right-handed pitchers. Rockies' starter Chase Dollander is a top prospect, but he has struggled with consistency in his rookie season. Left-handed bats are hitting .256 with a .835 OPS against him. He's also struggled at Coors Field, where he's given up 6 home runs in just 17.1 innings and has a WHIP near 2. We set the line at +300 for Lindor to homer.

Jazz Chisholm (NYY) +500, BetMGM

Chisholm came in as a pinch hitter yesterday and went 0-for-2 with 2 strikeouts, but he has three hits in each of his last two starts heading into this game. He's hit 8 of his 9 home runs at home and 8 of his 9 against right-handed pitchers. Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins has allowed lefties to hit .313 with an .894 OPS, compared to just .245 and a .637 OPS against right-handed bats. Today, Dobbins will have to deal with lefties using the short porch in right field. We set Chisholm's line at +365 to hit a home run.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/7

Heliot Ramos (SF) +600, FanDuel

Ramos racked up three hits in yesterday's win over the Braves and has now recorded a hit in 9 of his last 10 games. He's hitting over .340 since the start of May with 7 home runs and is batting .300 against right-handed pitchers, against whom he has hit 9 of his 11 home runs this season. Braves' starter Bryce Elder has struggled against right-handed bats, allowing an .828 OPS to righties this season. Elder has also given up 7 home runs in just 22 innings pitched on the road, compared to just 1 home run allowed in 27.1 innings at home. We set the line at +450 for Ramos to hit a home run, so there's strong value at +600.

Bobby Witt (KC) +450, Fanatics

Witt is off to a slow start in terms of home runs with just 7 on the season, but 2 of those have come in the last 7 games. White Sox starter Adrian Houser has yet to allow a home run in his three starts this season. While he's been relatively successful at preventing home runs throughout his career, we expect some regression and believe he's due to start giving up some long balls. Witt is 2-for-3 in his career against Houser. While that's a small sample size, it shows that he sees the ball well when Houser is on the mound. We set the line at +410 for Witt to hit a home run.

Riley Greene (DET) +450, BetMGM

Greene has been a strong play whenever a right-handed pitcher is on the mound. He's hitting .310 with 12 of his 13 home runs against right-handed pitchers this season, while hitting below the Mendoza line (.197) against lefties. Greene is just 1-for-5 in his career against Jameson Taillon, but that one hit was a home run. Despite having a sub-4.00 ERA, Taillon leads the league with 16 home runs allowed this season. In 6 road starts, Taillon has given up 10 home runs, and opposing batters have an .847 OPS against him. We set the line at +370 for Greene to homer, so +450 offers strong value.

 
Pinned
Corbin Burnes' Injury Impact

The model liked the Diamondbacks as a sleeper earlier this season, but after losing their $200 million pitcher, they are making the playoffs in only about 1/3 of simulations.

image-1.png
 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/6

Juan Soto (NYM) +400, Bally

Soto has three home runs over his last six games played heading into this matchup, and while he hasn't swung the bat like a $700 million player, his early season struggles are overstated. Soto has hit 9 of his 11 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. He's facing Antonio Senzatela, against whom he's had some success—2 home runs in just 4 at-bats, including one in their matchup last week. Senzatela is 1-10 on the season and has allowed 98 hits in just 58 innings pitched. We set the line at +300 for Soto to hit a home run, so there's strong value at +400.

Jac Caglianone (KC) +600, FanDuel

Caglianone is just 1-for-13 over his first three games in the majors, but he's already been robbed of several hits. He's 1-for-7 against right-handed pitchers with just 1 strikeout, and he's putting up elite bat speed metrics early on. If he barrels one up, it's going to go far. Because Caglianone has started slow, we can get a solid +600 price. Davis Martin started the season strong in terms of preventing home runs, but he gave up two long balls in his last start. We would set the line at around +500 for Cags to homer.

Jazz Chisholm (NYY) +450, BetMGM

Chisholm recently returned from the IL and has two multi-hit games in his first three games back. He's played well at Yankee Stadium this season, hitting .286 with a 1.003 OPS at home compared to a .113 average and .465 OPS on the road. Jazz has hit 7 of his 8 home runs at home and 7 of his 8 against right-handed pitchers. He's also 3-for-7 in his career against Walker Buehler, who has a high 1.8 HR/9 rate since last season. We set the line at +370 for Chisholm to homer, so there's value at +450.

 
Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2


Best Side: Oklahoma City -11 (-109 BetRivers)

Maybe if I hadn't seen the Denver series, especially game 1 I would have lost some faith in OKC, but Game 1 had sooo much in common with Game 1 vs Denver:

·       OKC blew a large lead in the 4th

·       OKC lost from a super clutch last second jumper (Aaron Gordon's 3, Halliburton)

·       OKC dominated turnover margin

·       But OKC "really" lost because they got killed on the boards (-17 vs IND, -20 vs DEN)

OKC responded with a resounding Game 2 win thanks to taking care of boards while maintaining a big turnover differential. Halliburton is mythologically clutch but the Pacers shouldn't have been within 10 late and even had a chance of winning the game had OKC done the bare minimum on the boards. We also should see positive regression to the mean in OKC 2pt shooting after their 41% in Game 1.

Best Total: Indiana at OKC Under 227.5 (-108 FanDuel)

We painfully missed on the IND Under 110.5 TT in Game 1. Despite the IND win they still only shot 49% on twos and turned the ball over at a ridiculous pace, especially in the first half. Assuming the rebounding evens out and maybe some negative regression from the 3pt line (Obi Toppin went 5 for 8) the Pacers should do their "fair share" to help this game come under. I also have been waiting for the OKC 3 ball to start falling but it looks like I may have to wait a lot longer, especially with the role players not shooting well from three. The moment may be too big for the non-Alex Carusos of the world.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 8.5 Rebounds (-115 Bet365)

I am giving him a chance to make up for his game 1 dud. The key to OKC rebounding from the tough game 1 loss is literally rebounding. Hartenstein is not playing as much so the team really needs Chet to step up and be the double digit rebounder he was vs Denver. Like in Game 1 of the Denver series, Chet only had 6 boards in Game 1, but responded with double digits in 5 of the other 6 games. I see him responding very similarly in Game 2. He averaged 9.5 on the road and usually a much lower average at home, 7.1, would be taken as a negative but I'm taking this as a positive trend because his average was much higher in more competitive games (OKC on the road) and just because this is a home game as a double digit favorite, it certainly qualifies as a competitive spot.

Stephen Oh
June 6, 2025, 11:31 AM
Jun. 06, 2025, 7:31 am EDT
 
MLB Best Bets 6/5

Ketel Marte (ARI) Over 0.5 Walks (-110, DraftKings)

Marte has recorded at least one walk in 4 out of his last 5 games, and it makes sense that pitchers are afraid to attack him given his recent prowess at the plate. We have Marte walking in about 60% of simulations, making the -110 line a solid play.

Grant Holmes (ATL) Over 1.5 Walks Allowed (-165, DraftKings)

This play is correlated with Marte Over 0.5 Walk. Holmes walked at least 2 batters in his first 6 starts this season but has come under 1.5 walks allowed in 4 out of the last 5 games. We expect some regression in this game, especially against an Arizona team that walks a lot. Arizona is tied for 5th in the majors with 3.66 walks per game, and the D-Backs have walked 15 times over their last 3 games. -165 is pricey for a prop, but we have Holmes projected with 2.20 walks in this game.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Under 0.5 Runs First Inning (-125, Caesars)

This is our second-best NRFI (No Run First Inning) of the day, just slightly behind San Francisco–San Diego. The Mariners have the second-worst batting average in home games, while the Orioles have the sixth-worst batting average in road games. Zach Eflin and Bryan Woo have each allowed runs in around 30% of first innings in their starts dating back to last season. This is a solid price for two offenses that have not been very explosive.

San Francisco Giants ML (-117, BetRivers) vs. San Diego Padres

This play has a lot to do with the Giants being 10-2 in games started by Robbie Ray this season, while the Padres are just 7-5 in games that Dylan Cease has started. The Giants are looking to split the series after dropping the first two games. Despite those losses, San Francisco is 18-11 at home this season, while San Diego is just 15-15 on the road. We would set the line at around San Francisco -150 here.

Chicago Cubs ML (-142, DraftKings) vs. Washington Nationals

The Cubs were shut out by MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals yesterday, but that just means the number one scoring team in the majors is due for a big game today. The Cubs have been almost equally strong on the road (18-12) as they have been at home (20-11), while the Nationals are slightly below .500 both at home and on the road. The Nats are just 7-12 at home in Jake Irvin's starts since last season. The Cubs are using Drew Pomeranz as an opener for Colin Rea, and while Rea is the weakest link in the Cubs' rotation, coming out of the pen to start the game could help him here. We set the line at Chicago -180 to win this game.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/5


Ketel Marte (ARI) +500, BetRivers

Marte had three hits and two home runs in the first game of the series, bringing his total to 10 home runs in just 31 games this season. He has dominated right-handed pitching, hitting .329 with a 1.169 OPS and 9 of his 10 home runs against righties. He's also performed well in day games, hitting .360 with 3 home runs in just 8 such games. Braves' starter Grant Holmes is finally showing what made him a first-round pick over a decade ago, but he has still given up 11 home runs this season. Only 2 of those have come in his last 3 starts, which may explain the value we're getting on Marte. However, the model expects some regression from Holmes. We set Marte's line at +260 to hit a home run.

Junior Caminero (TB) +400, DraftKings

Caminero went hitless yesterday, but he's been swinging a hot bat lately with 5 home runs over his last 7 games played, bringing his season total to 14. He's playing at home, where he has an .854 OPS and has hit 10 of his 14 home runs. Rangers' starter Jack Leiter has improved at preventing home runs after a rough start to his career, but he's still struggling to go deep into games due to control issues. Leiter either has to start attacking the zone more—which could lead to more home runs allowed—or the Rangers will have to rely on a bullpen that was taxed in yesterday's loss. We set the line at +330 for Caminero to homer.

Spencer Torkelson (DET) +450, Bally

Torkelson is off to the best start of his career and is showing why he was a former #1 overall pick. He already has 14 home runs this season, and his .837 OPS would be a career best. Torkelson has a few things working in his favor for this game: he's on the road, where he's been better (.870 OPS vs. .804 at home), and he's been excellent in day games—batting .315 with a 1.128 OPS and 9 home runs in 26 day games. We set the line at +410 for Torkelson to homer, so there's solid value at the +450 odds being offered.

 
Model Still Leans Florida Panthers After Game 1 OT Loss

Florida seemingly had game 1 in hand despite going down early and getting outshot by 14. Edmonton is now a solid 64.2% favorite to win the Stanley Cup but there is slight betting value (+0.8%) on Florida at +184. If you are extremely daring the strongest series outcome value is Florida to rip off 4 in a row... but that is not a high confident pick.

capture.jpg
 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1

June 5 7:00 am update: The best price for IND ATS is now +9.5 at -109 on BetRivers. The best prices for the Pacers under team total and Chet Holgren's PTS+REB+AST are holding where we had them a few days ago.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -9.5 (-105 Hard Rock, -108 FanDuel)

The Thunder won by 16 pts per game at home this season so we would argue that picking them to win by 15 is actually a sign of respect to the Pacers. We are getting a single digit spread because of how great Indiana has been on the road in the playoffs but that trend may have ended in Game 5 vs New York. The model has OKC covering in 67% of simulations because of a +5 percentage point differential in 2pt shooting, a +7 rebounding advantage, and a +5 turnover advantage. The Thunder were +6% on twos at home this season while IND was just +1% on the road so the +5% projected edge fits with the overall trends. OKC was +7 in turnovers at home and IND was good, but not great at +2 on the road so again, the +5 projection fits with the trends. OKC's only non-strength (wouldn't even call it a weakness) is rebounding where they were actually slightly outrebounded by opponents but the Pacers were outrebounded by more (by 4 per game). If the Pacers do not turn it over significantly more than OKC then IND could cover which is a real possibility with Haliburton at PG, but there is also a real possibility that OKC's 3pt shooting could regress positively to their season average (38% at home) after they finished the MIN series with 43 and 40% 3pt shooting to counter.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Under 110.5 Team Total (-105 FanDuel)

Our projection for the OKC side is 119.5 which is virtually identical to what they odds project so our value on OKC -9.5 is based entirely on their holding IND well under 110.5 (just 104 projected). The Pacers do not have the front court beef to capitalize on the offensive boards. Pascal Siakam was ECF MVP despite his high in rebounds in the series being just 6 in that bad game 5 loss. Thomas Bryant came off the bench for three huge 3pt shots, but he has a better chance of having 2 or more threes than 2 or more offensive (or even total) rebounds. Myles Turner attempted 22 3pt shots in the Knicks series, he had 19 total rebounds in the series. With minimal 2nd chance points the Pacers will need to shoot 54% on twos and 38% on threes to reach this line and the model is projecting 51/35 splits which is in line with what OKC allowed this season (50/34 at home) with a slight bump up reflecting Indiana's much better than average offense.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 27.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110 FanDuel)

We are projecting him for 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2 assists which is a slight lean in all lines (o16.5 -106 pts, o8.5 -152 reb, o1.5 -106 ast). While he is only 8-18 over this line this season that is 100% attributable to the number of blowouts OKC played at home. He finished the MIN series with 3-1 over playing 30+ minutes in the 3 overs. Given Indiana's historically amazing and mathematically impossible number of comebacks in the playoffs this season we doubt OKC will take their foot of the gas, even up 20 in the early 4th quarter unless IND sits their starters. I like how Chet responded to getting tossed around by Denver's superior frontcourt size and beef after Game 1 having 11, 16, 13, 8, 11, and 11 rebounds. I love how he responded to getting obliterated by the Wolves in Game 3 with 21 and 22 points on 17 for 27 shooting. Chet should be able to get double digit boards vs the poor rebounding Pacers, shoot over top shorter Pacers' defenders, or take their taller defenders off the dribble. If Indiana defenders do contain his scoring, he can make it up with assists. His over vs his assist line is 46.2% at home, much higher than his 34.6% over this points line.

With 2 of the 3 best prices at FanDuel, the best priced Single Game Parlay would be +614 at Fanduel.

 
Three Early College Football Win Total Futures to Act On Right Now

SMU Over 8.5 Wins (+100 DraftKings)

SMU is poised for another strong season, and getting this win total at even money is a value play, especially with other books like Caesars listing it at -135. SMU was one of our favorite teams last season and proved us right when they made the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff. The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season and a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff, and they return a top-50 level of production nationally. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back after a stellar campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 65% of his passes, giving SMU a major edge in continuity. Their schedule is favorable, with only one game—at Clemson—where they are clear underdogs. Hosting Miami and Louisville, and facing teams like Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Boston College with new QBs, sets up well for SMU to clear this total. Our model projects 9.6 wins, making the over a confident play.

Tulane Under 8.5 Wins (-120 Caesars)

Tulane exceeded expectations last year with nine wins despite a new coaching staff and quarterback, and it will be difficult to do it again with yet another new QB. In addition to breaking in yet another new QB they also lost RB Makhi Hughes to Oregon. With just 49% of offensive production returning, the unit is likely to regress. While head coach Jon Sumrall will field a strong defense, it's unlikely to be enough to carry the team to nine wins. The schedule is also tougher this year, with road games at Ole Miss, Memphis, and UTSA, and no FCS opponent to pad the win column. They do play Charlotte and Temple but they played them last season as well so those likely wins are already baked into the projection. Our projection of 7.9 wins supports the under, especially given the offensive uncertainty.

Arizona Over 4.5 Wins (-160 DraftKings)

We are going with O 4.5 at -160 rather than O 5.5 at +110 because it's worth the extra juice on a bet with the win total being where it is set at. Arizona struggled in Brett Brennan's first season last year, going just 4-8 despite having a win total set at 7.5 wins. This is a good buy low spot with the win total 3 games under where it was last season and it being year 2 in Brennan's tenure. Coaches often make a big leap from year one to year two, especially when they have the luxury of returning a starting QB.  Despite losing #8 overall pick, Tet McMillan, Arizona ranks 15th in the country in returning production. They return 67% of their returning production from last season. Their schedule won't be easy in a BIG12 full of parity, but there is a strong chance Arizona starts the season 2-0 after playing Weber State and Hawaii and would just need to go 3-7 the rest of the season. Arizona also doesn't play any of the truly elite CFB teams (Bama, OSU, Georgia), so while they have games they'll be big underdogs, it won't be the craziest thing to happen if they upset Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State. We have Arizona projected for 6 wins this season. 

 
Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
