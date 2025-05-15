Today's Best Bets June 12, 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder-Indiana Pacers Game 4, Home Runs (+11.5u Last 2 Nights)

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/12
Spencer Torkelson (DET) +475, bet365
Torkelson is showing off the power that made him the #1 overall pick several years ago. He comes into this game riding a 5-game hit streak with 2 home runs over that span. After allowing 10 home runs in his first 9 starts of the season, Dean Kremer hasn't allowed a home run in his last 4 starts. However, he is giving up 7.5 hits per game over those last 4 outings. We expect regression to kick in, with some of those hits turning into home runs. We set the line at +410 for Torkelson to homer.
Ben Rice (NYY) +525, bet365
Rice is in a bit of a slump heading into this game, but he is putting together good at-bats and just isn't being rewarded. The Yankees have also faced three left-handed starting pitchers over their last 4 games, so Rice finally gets to go against a righty starter today. Rice has 8 of his 12 home runs and an .848 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. He's also hit 7 of his 12 home runs on the road, where he has a .265 batting average and a .909 OPS. Today, he faces a right-handed pitcher on the road. Royals' starter Seth Lugo has given up 5 home runs over his last three starts and has struggled against left-handed hitters, who are hitting .266 against him and have hit 9 of the 12 home runs he's allowed. We set the line at +475 for Rice to hit a home run.
Carlos Correa (MIN) +575, bet365
Our model likes that Correa is facing a left-handed pitcher in today's game. Correa is 12-for-38 (.316) with 4 home runs against lefties this season. While it's a small sample size, Correa has been very good against lefties and has historically fared better against them. He has just 1 home run in nearly five times as many at-bats against right-handed pitchers this season. Patrick Corbin has been one of the lone bright spots for the Rangers lately, but he still has a high HR/9 rate and is much worse against right-handed batters than left-handed ones. Correa is just 2-for-9 in his career against Corbin, but he has 4 walks to 2 strikeouts—an indication that he sees the ball well out of Corbin's hand. We set the line at +380 for Correa to homer today.