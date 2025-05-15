Today's Best Bets June 13, 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder-Indiana Pacers Game 4, Home Runs (+8.5u Last 3 Nights)

Oklahoma City at Indiana Pacers Game 4: Best Side, Total and Player Prop

6/13 8 am Update: The best line you can get on the Under in the 1st Quarter is now 57.5 (-104 FanDuel) but the other two lines are still available at around the same prices. But 👉ACT NOW👈 on SGA under 47.5 PRA if you agree because the line is 46.5 on most other books and 47.5 will likely not be available for much longer.

Best Side: Indiana Pacers +6.5 (-118 BetMGM)

The Thunder are favored more in Game 4 despite losing Game 3 because the expectation is Indiana's Ben Mathurin will not come close to having another game like the 27 pts in 22 min he had in Game 3. While he may put up half as many points in Game 4 do not expect Mathurin to shrivel away like someone who came out of nowhere and got lucky. He has had back to back great games in every round of the playoffs. More importantly, the trio of Mathurin, T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin can actually provide Indiana with better bench production than OKC, especially at home. Even with a 50% drop in offensive production from Mathurin in Game 4 the Pacers can cover especially if Nesmith has a bounce back game. The massive turnover advantage that OKC has virtually vs every other team has not materialized since the first half of this series and the referees are not being as generous with SGA in regards to his getting foul calls. Oddsmakers and the 'smart money' probably expect OKC to commit 2 to 3 fewer turnovers but in our model OKC is committing more turnovers than Indiana which is why the Pacers are the side to cover.

Best Total: OKC-IND 1st Quarter Under 58.5 (-120 FanDuel)

All 3 games in the series have come in under this number. Game 3 was the highest scoring first with 56 points which was mostly fueled by early hot shooting from Chet Holmgren. The 58.5 x 4 implies a 234 total which is well over the full game 225.5. This is a must win game for the Thunder and expect them to put all of their energy into the defensive end. When an historically great defense comes out totally focused on the defensive end then do not expect a ton of points by the opponent early, especially if a lot of their offensive burst is done by the bench vs the OKC bench. On the flip side the Thunder only put up 107 despite shooting 45.5% from the 3pt line. If they regress back to their 35% level of much of these playoffs, especially on the road, then they too may not put up much, especially in the first vs a Pacers team that is forcing a lot of turnovers.

Best Player Prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 47.5 PTS+REB+AST (-120 DK)

The model projects him for 'just' 44 PRA. This season he averages 42.5 on the road (2 under what he averaged at home) and the over was just 10-34, 22.7% on the road. Even when he started the Finals with record breaking scoring production for a player in his first two Finals games he still came in under 47.5 PRA. The narrative that he gets too many friendly foul calls seems to be impacting his ability to get to the line. In 3 of his last 4 games he has just 6, 8 and 4 free throw attempts. His FTAs and FT% are noticeably down in the playoffs and his 3pt% is down from over 37% in the regular season to under 32% in the playoffs. If OKC does lose Game 4 and is down 3 games to 1 but headed back to OKC I would NOT take this under because the refs would surely give him all the calls to extend the series but I do not think he'll get his usual whistle in this spot.