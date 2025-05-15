Skip to Main Content

Today's Best Bets June 13, 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder-Indiana Pacers Game 4, Home Runs (+8.5u Last 3 Nights)

Even without hitting on one of our 3 best HR plays on Thursday's light MLB slate, Jake Fetner is up +8.5 units the last 3 days and over +33 units the last several months. We will also see if we can go 3 for 3 again in the NBA Finals after going 3 for 3 in Game 3 picks. We've also updated our Stanley Cup Futures after a classic game 4.

053125-haliburtonshai.jpg
Imagn Images

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Oklahoma City at Indiana Pacers Game 4: Best Side, Total and Player Prop

6/13 8 am Update: The best line you can get on the Under in the 1st Quarter is now 57.5 (-104 FanDuel) but the other two lines are still available at around the same prices. But 👉ACT NOW👈 on SGA under 47.5 PRA if you agree because the line is 46.5 on most other books and 47.5 will likely not be available for much longer.

Best Side: Indiana Pacers +6.5 (-118 BetMGM)

The Thunder are favored more in Game 4 despite losing Game 3 because the expectation is Indiana's Ben Mathurin will not come close to having another game like the 27 pts in 22 min he had in Game 3. While he may put up half as many points in Game 4 do not expect Mathurin to shrivel away like someone who came out of nowhere and got lucky. He has had back to back great games in every round of the playoffs. More importantly, the trio of Mathurin, T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin can actually provide Indiana with better bench production than OKC, especially at home. Even with a 50% drop in offensive production from Mathurin in Game 4 the Pacers can cover especially if Nesmith has a bounce back game. The massive turnover advantage that OKC has virtually vs every other team has not materialized since the first half of this series and the referees are not being as generous with SGA in regards to his getting foul calls. Oddsmakers and the 'smart money' probably expect OKC to commit 2 to 3 fewer turnovers but in our model OKC is committing more turnovers than Indiana which is why the Pacers are the side to cover.

Best Total: OKC-IND 1st Quarter Under 58.5 (-120 FanDuel)

All 3 games in the series have come in under this number. Game 3 was the highest scoring first with 56 points which was mostly fueled by early hot shooting from Chet Holmgren. The 58.5 x 4 implies a 234 total which is well over the full game 225.5. This is a must win game for the Thunder and expect them to put all of their energy into the defensive end. When an historically great defense comes out totally focused on the defensive end then do not expect a ton of points by the opponent early, especially if a lot of their offensive burst is done by the bench vs the OKC bench. On the flip side the Thunder only put up 107 despite shooting 45.5% from the 3pt line. If they regress back to their 35% level of much of these playoffs, especially on the road, then they too may not put up much, especially in the first vs a Pacers team that is forcing a lot of turnovers.

Best Player Prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 47.5 PTS+REB+AST (-120 DK)

The model projects him for 'just' 44 PRA. This season he averages 42.5 on the road (2 under what he averaged at home) and the over was just 10-34, 22.7% on the road. Even when he started the Finals with record breaking scoring production for a player in his first two Finals games he still came in under 47.5 PRA. The narrative that he gets too many friendly foul calls seems to be impacting his ability to get to the line. In 3 of his last 4 games he has just 6, 8 and 4 free throw attempts. His FTAs and FT% are noticeably down in the playoffs and his 3pt% is down from over 37% in the regular season to under 32% in the playoffs. If OKC does lose Game 4 and is down 3 games to 1 but headed back to OKC I would NOT take this under because the refs would surely give him all the calls to extend the series but I do not think he'll get his usual whistle in this spot.

Stephen Oh
June 13, 2025, 12:00 PM
Jun. 13, 2025, 8:00 am EDT
MLB Best HR Bets 6/13


Juan Soto (NYM) +475, DraftKings

Soto has been on a tear over the last week. He has 4 multi-hit games over his last 6 games and 2 home runs over the last 3. Since the calendar flipped to June, Soto has posted a 1.333 OPS. Although he's been more consistent in left-on-left matchups this season, Soto has hit 10 of his 13 home runs against right-handed pitchers. Rays' starter Taj Bradley has lowered his home run rate this season but has still allowed 10 home runs in 13 starts. Soto is 0-for-6 in his career against Bradley, but we expect some regression in Bradley's HR rate and his success against Soto. We set the line at +375 for Soto to homer.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +500, DraftKings

This is a buy-low spot for Tatis Jr., who hasn't hit a home run in 13 games. Over that stretch, he's just 8-for-46, but he has 10 walks to 8 strikeouts—suggesting he's been a bit unlucky on balls in play. Tatis is 4-for-11 in his career against Ryne Nelson, though he hasn't homered off him yet. Having had some success against Nelson should give Tatis confidence in today's matchup. He's hitting .281 with 12 of his 13 home runs against right-handed pitchers this season. Despite his recent struggles, we set the line at +350 for Tatis to homer, so +500 is a strong buy-low opportunity.

Zach Neto (LAA) +600, DraftKings

Neto has 5 multi-hit games over his last 8 games played but hasn't homered during that stretch. We expect his power to show back up soon, considering he already has 10 home runs on the season. Neto is hitting over .300 with 6 home runs in just 21 road games this year. He's 0-for-7 in his career against Charlie Morton, but given Morton's inconsistency and 6.59 ERA, we think there's a good chance Neto finds success in this matchup. We set the line at +400 for Neto to homer, so +600 is a strong value play.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/12


Spencer Torkelson (DET) +475, bet365

Torkelson is showing off the power that made him the #1 overall pick several years ago. He comes into this game riding a 5-game hit streak with 2 home runs over that span. After allowing 10 home runs in his first 9 starts of the season, Dean Kremer hasn't allowed a home run in his last 4 starts. However, he is giving up 7.5 hits per game over those last 4 outings. We expect regression to kick in, with some of those hits turning into home runs. We set the line at +410 for Torkelson to homer.

Ben Rice (NYY) +525, bet365

Rice is in a bit of a slump heading into this game, but he is putting together good at-bats and just isn't being rewarded. The Yankees have also faced three left-handed starting pitchers over their last 4 games, so Rice finally gets to go against a righty starter today. Rice has 8 of his 12 home runs and an .848 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. He's also hit 7 of his 12 home runs on the road, where he has a .265 batting average and a .909 OPS. Today, he faces a right-handed pitcher on the road. Royals' starter Seth Lugo has given up 5 home runs over his last three starts and has struggled against left-handed hitters, who are hitting .266 against him and have hit 9 of the 12 home runs he's allowed. We set the line at +475 for Rice to hit a home run.

Carlos Correa (MIN) +575, bet365

Our model likes that Correa is facing a left-handed pitcher in today's game. Correa is 12-for-38 (.316) with 4 home runs against lefties this season. While it's a small sample size, Correa has been very good against lefties and has historically fared better against them. He has just 1 home run in nearly five times as many at-bats against right-handed pitchers this season. Patrick Corbin has been one of the lone bright spots for the Rangers lately, but he still has a high HR/9 rate and is much worse against right-handed batters than left-handed ones. Correa is just 2-for-9 in his career against Corbin, but he has 4 walks to 2 strikeouts—an indication that he sees the ball well out of Corbin's hand. We set the line at +380 for Correa to homer today.

Jacob Fetner
June 12, 2025, 12:23 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:23 am EDT
 
MLB Home Run Best Bets 

Brandon Lowe (TB) +540, Bally

Lowe is 0-for-15 in his career against Lucas Giolito, but this is a different Giolito than he has faced in the past, as Giolito is returning from missing an entire season due to Tommy John surgery. Giolito allowed 7 earned runs in less than 2 innings in his last start, which raised his ERA on the season to 6.42. Lowe has been incredibly successful in his career at Fenway Park. In 22 career games there, he's hitting .382 with 6 home runs. He also has 19 career home runs against Boston in just 58 starts. We set the line at +340 for Lowe to homer, so there's strong value at +540.

Wyatt Langford (TEX) +440, BetRivers

Simeon Woods-Richardson has given up at least one home run in each of his last 5 starts and is allowing nearly 2 home runs per 9 innings. Langford has been scuffling at the plate a bit, but the model likes this matchup for him, especially since he's been better on the road than at home this season. We set the line for Langford to homer at +380, making +440 a solid value play.

Oneil Cruz (PIT) +425, BetMGM

After a huge power surge to begin the season, Cruz hasn't homered in his last 9 games, but we think he's due and like the matchup against a struggling Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has allowed just 2 home runs in his last 5 starts, but he's getting hit hard. His ERA is up to nearly 8, and he has a 2-7 record on the season. Alcantara has particularly struggled against left-handed hitters, who have an .877 OPS against him, largely due to a 23/18 BB-to-K ratio. Cruz is 1-for-3 with a home run against Alcantara in his career. We would set the line for Cruz to homer at +315, so there's strong value at +425.

Jacob Fetner
June 10, 2025, 2:25 PM
Jun. 10, 2025, 10:25 am EDT
 
Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers Game 3

Best Side: Indiana Pacers +5.5 (-110 Bet365)

The model has significant value on the Thunder to win the series because we have them covering the spread at home at a rate near 70%. But we actually lean Indiana on their home court to cover, just not at nearly as high a rate (IND 53% to cover) as we like OKC in OKC. The model leans Indiana for two surprising reasons: Indiana is projected to shoot +2.5% better from 3pt range and commit slightly fewer turnovers than the Thunder. The Thunder only shot 35% from 3 on the road which was well under their home 38%. Indiana had a +3% 3pt differential at home (OKC just +1%) and Indiana shot 52% and 41% from 3pt range their last 2 games at home vs the Knicks. After the first half of Game 1 where Indiana turned it over 20 times the Pacers have actually committed fewer turnovers than the Thunder. In the regular season the extreme OKC turnover margin went from a ridiculous +7 edge per game at home 'just' +3 and the Pacers have clearly done a better job, not only limiting their own turnovers, but forcing more from the Thunder than expected.

Best Total: Oklahoma City at Indiana Under 228.5 (-110 Bet365)

The model leans slightly under for both teams vs their team totals resulting in a 60% chance of the under. We expect OKC, especially their bench who shot a combined 10-21 from 3pt range) to not be so sharp on the road. The Pacers are coming under their TT because they are projected for just 7 offensive rebounds, which was the same number they had in Game 2 when they scored just 107. Besides Halliburton's game winner, the Pacers managed to upset OKC largely because of the 13 offensive rebounds they had in Game 1. Without a lot of second chance looks expect Indiana to score under their 111.5 odds implied total. Game 1 came in under and Game 2 was pacing strongly under for most of the game until both teams let up defensively when it was clearly out of hand. It took a Jaylin Williams 3pt shot and a driving layup from James Johnson to push it over… if this one is closer the defenses will be locked in all game.

Best Player Prop: Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 Points (-106 FanDuel, -115 Bet365)

👉ACT NOW👈 Bet365 has the best price on the spread and total picks and while they are not the best price for this bet they would still over the best 3 leg SGP at +581. We are projecting Haliburton for 20.5 points. Haliburton is only 22-24 over this line on the road (just 14 and 17 in Games 1 and 2) but he is a very solid 26-19 at home with a 19.8 average. Haliburton has been passive offensively (except for the game winner) until he started letting the shots fly in the 2nd half of Game 2 when it was too late, even for Indiana, to come back. Haliburton has been human from a turnover standpoint with 8 in the first two games and he has not been much pressure on SGA when they have been matched up. One way to limit turnovers is for Haliburton to look for his own offense. The coaching staff will surely point out that he has ZERO FREE THROW ATTEMPTS in the Finals so far. There is nothing scarier for opponents at this point than seeing Haliburton get hot and it's clear that to beat OKC you need to get hot from 3pt range (45%+ shooting) on high volume. In the playoffs Minnesota made 50% of 50 attempts in their win at MIN, Denver shot 52% on 38 in Game 6, 49% on 40 attempts in Game 3 wins at Denver. In addition to his points the value on over 2.5 made threes could be good to play as well with a 3.1 make projection.

Stephen Oh
June 9, 2025, 11:56 AM
Jun. 09, 2025, 7:56 am EDT
 
Stanley Cup Futures Update

The model has every game in the series as a coin flip with slight value on the road team in every case. This is why we favored Florida to start the series despite Edmonton having home ice, and now that there are 3 remaining games in Florida and just 2 left in Edmonton the slight value has flipped to the underdog Edmonton. The only measurable betting value is Edmonton to win in 6.

capture.jpg

June 10, 7:00 am update: After Florida dominates Game 3 there is no longer any good betting value in the series.

screenshot-2025-06-10-072300.png

Edmonton made a remarkable comeback to even the series at 2-2 and now the odds also reflect that this one is too close to call. Neither team is a good series value at -110, but technically there is slight value (under 1 percentage point) for Edmonton to take the next 2 games.

capture.jpg

NBA Finals Futures Update

Just like the Stanley Cup Final the NBA Finals are tied 1-1 but unlike in the NHL which still has the series as a coin flip, the Thunder are expected to dominate the rest of their series. Before Halliburton stole Game 1 the model liked OKC to win in 5, but after that loss the 'inevitable' Thunder series win has been pushed to game 6 or even game 7.

capture.jpg

After Indiana's upset win in Game 3 neither team is a good value to win the series, but you can get good value on the Thunder to win in 7 or the Pacers to win in 6.

screenshot-2025-06-12-080240.png
 
Corbin Burnes' Injury Impact

The model liked the Diamondbacks as a sleeper earlier this season, but after losing their $200 million pitcher, they are making the playoffs in only about 1/3 of simulations.

image-1.png
 
Three Early College Football Win Total Futures to Act On Right Now

SMU Over 8.5 Wins (+100 DraftKings)

SMU is poised for another strong season, and getting this win total at even money is a value play, especially with other books like Caesars listing it at -135. SMU was one of our favorite teams last season and proved us right when they made the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff. The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season and a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff, and they return a top-50 level of production nationally. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back after a stellar campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 65% of his passes, giving SMU a major edge in continuity. Their schedule is favorable, with only one game—at Clemson—where they are clear underdogs. Hosting Miami and Louisville, and facing teams like Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Boston College with new QBs, sets up well for SMU to clear this total. Our model projects 9.6 wins, making the over a confident play.

Tulane Under 8.5 Wins (-120 Caesars)

Tulane exceeded expectations last year with nine wins despite a new coaching staff and quarterback, and it will be difficult to do it again with yet another new QB. In addition to breaking in yet another new QB they also lost RB Makhi Hughes to Oregon. With just 49% of offensive production returning, the unit is likely to regress. While head coach Jon Sumrall will field a strong defense, it's unlikely to be enough to carry the team to nine wins. The schedule is also tougher this year, with road games at Ole Miss, Memphis, and UTSA, and no FCS opponent to pad the win column. They do play Charlotte and Temple but they played them last season as well so those likely wins are already baked into the projection. Our projection of 7.9 wins supports the under, especially given the offensive uncertainty.

Arizona Over 4.5 Wins (-160 DraftKings)

We are going with O 4.5 at -160 rather than O 5.5 at +110 because it's worth the extra juice on a bet with the win total being where it is set at. Arizona struggled in Brett Brennan's first season last year, going just 4-8 despite having a win total set at 7.5 wins. This is a good buy low spot with the win total 3 games under where it was last season and it being year 2 in Brennan's tenure. Coaches often make a big leap from year one to year two, especially when they have the luxury of returning a starting QB.  Despite losing #8 overall pick, Tet McMillan, Arizona ranks 15th in the country in returning production. They return 67% of their returning production from last season. Their schedule won't be easy in a BIG12 full of parity, but there is a strong chance Arizona starts the season 2-0 after playing Weber State and Hawaii and would just need to go 3-7 the rest of the season. Arizona also doesn't play any of the truly elite CFB teams (Bama, OSU, Georgia), so while they have games they'll be big underdogs, it won't be the craziest thing to happen if they upset Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State. We have Arizona projected for 6 wins this season. 

 
Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
