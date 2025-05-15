Skip to Main Content

Best Bets June 14, 2025: Act Now on a Hartenstein 90%+ Trend Before Line Moves in Pacers vs Thunder Game 5

Isaiah Hartenstein's Points+Assists line is available at half of what it was set back in late December. You'll want to jump on it before it moves up across the board. Even without hitting on one of our 3 best HR plays the last 3 days Jake Fetner is still over +30 units the last several months. We've also updated our Stanley Cup Futures after a classic game 4 and NBA Finals Futures after OKC's 4th quarter comeback.

By
1 min read
053125-haliburtonshai.jpg
Imagn Images

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Updates
(12)
Pinned
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-108 DraftKings)

The Thunder cover in 67% of simulations, winning this one by an average score of 118 to 103. Unlike the games in Indiana where turnover margin was relatively close, we do not expect it to be close at OKC with a projection of 16+ turnovers for IND and just 10 for OKC. We also project a +5% shooting advantage for OKC from 2pt range. The Thunder by -9.5 line is based on their turnover and 2pt shooting advantage. The value our model has on the Thunder is from a projected +9 rebounding advantage that the oddsmakers and betting markets aren't properly accounting for. After Game 1 when the Thunder were beaten badly on the boards (-17) they have responded with a consistent solid margin of +8, +6, and +10. They went back to their double big starting lineup in Game 4 with Hartenstein and Chet to start the game and the duo responded with 21 combined rebounds in 58 combined minutes. The Thunder are taking advantage of Myles Turner's struggles from 3pt range by not only benefiting from his misses (2 for 15 last 3 games) but also he is not in rebounding position standing 24 feet away from the basket (4 total rebounds last 2 games). The Pacers cannot beat OKC without shooting 45%+ from 3pt range and they cannot do this without Turner so this rebounding deficit is not fixable, even by a great coach like Rick Carlisle.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Team Total Over 116.5 (-105 DraftKings)

With a 118.4 per sim projection the model gives them around a 55% chance of hitting this over, which is not great value but it's the best on the board. The main reason why OKC was such a prohibitive favorite heading into this series was the Pacers were not an elite defense. But the Pacers have played like an elite defense in the series holding OKC to well under this line in 3 of the 4 games (110 in G1, 107 in G3, 111 in G4). There was a noticeable shift in the 4th quarter of Game 4 where SGA not only hit some huge clutch shots he seemed to figure out how to either make the shot or draw a clear foul and not allow the referees to swallow the whistle on 50/50 calls that he got most of the last few seasons but not for much of this series (and not in the first 3 quarters). With 4 games under their belt OKC and a few days off I feel like OKC will figure out how to attack Indiana's defense especially at home where the referee's whistle should be kinder. The Thunder averaged 111 in their first 3 games vs MIN before figuring them out and popping for 128 and 124 the final 2 games. The Thunder struggled with just 104, 92, 112 and 107 in Games 3 to 6 vs Denver before figuring things out at home in Game 7 and popping for 125. The Thunder should also double their 3pt shooting % in Game 5 vs Game 4's pathetic display.

Best Player Prop: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 7.5 PTS+AST (-113 BetRivers)

👉ACT NOW👈 with the line as high as 8.5 (-120 on some books). Back in December this line would have been at least 11.5 and as high as 14.5 at some points. Despite his 5-2 under stretch his last 7 games he has crushed this over with a 13.8 average and a ridiculous 71-7, 91% over rate this season. Our projection of 6.2 points and 2.1 assists reflects his reduced output recently but that's still solid over value at this point in the season where lines are sharp. The biggest statistical upgrade this season in OKC vs last season in NYC is his assist production which increased over 50% per game vs just a 10% increase in minutes per game. I like that he has had 2 good assist nights in their last 3 games with 4 in Game 2 (at home) and 3 in Game 4 when he was reinserted into the starting lineup. The offensive element that he needs to rediscover is that lefty flip shot that he made at an 80% rate on the baseline and was led to a lot of points or assist opportunities when he was right below the free throw line. If Hartenstein gets involved early do not he could cover this in the first 20 minutes of the game. The good thing is, even if he starts slowly we have the decent chance that OKC could get a big lead and Hartenstein could rack up stats in garbage time considering the Thunder are really only playing 2 Bigs (him and Chet).

Stephen Oh
June 14, 2025, 11:44 AM
Jun. 14, 2025, 7:44 am EDT
 
Pinned
MLB Best HR Bets 6/13


Juan Soto (NYM) +475, DraftKings

Soto has been on a tear over the last week. He has 4 multi-hit games over his last 6 games and 2 home runs over the last 3. Since the calendar flipped to June, Soto has posted a 1.333 OPS. Although he's been more consistent in left-on-left matchups this season, Soto has hit 10 of his 13 home runs against right-handed pitchers. Rays' starter Taj Bradley has lowered his home run rate this season but has still allowed 10 home runs in 13 starts. Soto is 0-for-6 in his career against Bradley, but we expect some regression in Bradley's HR rate and his success against Soto. We set the line at +375 for Soto to homer.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +500, DraftKings

This is a buy-low spot for Tatis Jr., who hasn't hit a home run in 13 games. Over that stretch, he's just 8-for-46, but he has 10 walks to 8 strikeouts—suggesting he's been a bit unlucky on balls in play. Tatis is 4-for-11 in his career against Ryne Nelson, though he hasn't homered off him yet. Having had some success against Nelson should give Tatis confidence in today's matchup. He's hitting .281 with 12 of his 13 home runs against right-handed pitchers this season. Despite his recent struggles, we set the line at +350 for Tatis to homer, so +500 is a strong buy-low opportunity.

Zach Neto (LAA) +600, DraftKings

Neto has 5 multi-hit games over his last 8 games played but hasn't homered during that stretch. We expect his power to show back up soon, considering he already has 10 home runs on the season. Neto is hitting over .300 with 6 home runs in just 21 road games this year. He's 0-for-7 in his career against Charlie Morton, but given Morton's inconsistency and 6.59 ERA, we think there's a good chance Neto finds success in this matchup. We set the line at +400 for Neto to homer, so +600 is a strong value play.

 
Pinned
MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/12


Spencer Torkelson (DET) +475, bet365

Torkelson is showing off the power that made him the #1 overall pick several years ago. He comes into this game riding a 5-game hit streak with 2 home runs over that span. After allowing 10 home runs in his first 9 starts of the season, Dean Kremer hasn't allowed a home run in his last 4 starts. However, he is giving up 7.5 hits per game over those last 4 outings. We expect regression to kick in, with some of those hits turning into home runs. We set the line at +410 for Torkelson to homer.

Ben Rice (NYY) +525, bet365

Rice is in a bit of a slump heading into this game, but he is putting together good at-bats and just isn't being rewarded. The Yankees have also faced three left-handed starting pitchers over their last 4 games, so Rice finally gets to go against a righty starter today. Rice has 8 of his 12 home runs and an .848 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. He's also hit 7 of his 12 home runs on the road, where he has a .265 batting average and a .909 OPS. Today, he faces a right-handed pitcher on the road. Royals' starter Seth Lugo has given up 5 home runs over his last three starts and has struggled against left-handed hitters, who are hitting .266 against him and have hit 9 of the 12 home runs he's allowed. We set the line at +475 for Rice to hit a home run.

Carlos Correa (MIN) +575, bet365

Our model likes that Correa is facing a left-handed pitcher in today's game. Correa is 12-for-38 (.316) with 4 home runs against lefties this season. While it's a small sample size, Correa has been very good against lefties and has historically fared better against them. He has just 1 home run in nearly five times as many at-bats against right-handed pitchers this season. Patrick Corbin has been one of the lone bright spots for the Rangers lately, but he still has a high HR/9 rate and is much worse against right-handed batters than left-handed ones. Correa is just 2-for-9 in his career against Corbin, but he has 4 walks to 2 strikeouts—an indication that he sees the ball well out of Corbin's hand. We set the line at +380 for Correa to homer today.

Jacob Fetner
June 12, 2025, 12:23 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:23 am EDT
 
Pinned
Oklahoma City at Indiana Pacers Game 4: Best Side, Total and Player Prop

6/13 8 am Update: The best line you can get on the Under in the 1st Quarter is now 57.5 (-104 FanDuel) but the other two lines are still available at around the same prices. But 👉ACT NOW👈 on SGA under 47.5 PRA if you agree because the line is 46.5 on most other books and 47.5 will likely not be available for much longer.

Best Side: Indiana Pacers +6.5 (-118 BetMGM)

The Thunder are favored more in Game 4 despite losing Game 3 because the expectation is Indiana's Ben Mathurin will not come close to having another game like the 27 pts in 22 min he had in Game 3. While he may put up half as many points in Game 4 do not expect Mathurin to shrivel away like someone who came out of nowhere and got lucky. He has had back to back great games in every round of the playoffs. More importantly, the trio of Mathurin, T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin can actually provide Indiana with better bench production than OKC, especially at home. Even with a 50% drop in offensive production from Mathurin in Game 4 the Pacers can cover especially if Nesmith has a bounce back game. The massive turnover advantage that OKC has virtually vs every other team has not materialized since the first half of this series and the referees are not being as generous with SGA in regards to his getting foul calls. Oddsmakers and the 'smart money' probably expect OKC to commit 2 to 3 fewer turnovers but in our model OKC is committing more turnovers than Indiana which is why the Pacers are the side to cover.

Best Total: OKC-IND 1st Quarter Under 58.5 (-120 FanDuel)

All 3 games in the series have come in under this number. Game 3 was the highest scoring first with 56 points which was mostly fueled by early hot shooting from Chet Holmgren. The 58.5 x 4 implies a 234 total which is well over the full game 225.5. This is a must win game for the Thunder and expect them to put all of their energy into the defensive end. When an historically great defense comes out totally focused on the defensive end then do not expect a ton of points by the opponent early, especially if a lot of their offensive burst is done by the bench vs the OKC bench. On the flip side the Thunder only put up 107 despite shooting 45.5% from the 3pt line. If they regress back to their 35% level of much of these playoffs, especially on the road, then they too may not put up much, especially in the first vs a Pacers team that is forcing a lot of turnovers.

Best Player Prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 47.5 PTS+REB+AST (-120 DK)

The model projects him for 'just' 44 PRA. This season he averages 42.5 on the road (2 under what he averaged at home) and the over was just 10-34, 22.7% on the road. Even when he started the Finals with record breaking scoring production for a player in his first two Finals games he still came in under 47.5 PRA. The narrative that he gets too many friendly foul calls seems to be impacting his ability to get to the line. In 3 of his last 4 games he has just 6, 8 and 4 free throw attempts. His FTAs and FT% are noticeably down in the playoffs and his 3pt% is down from over 37% in the regular season to under 32% in the playoffs. If OKC does lose Game 4 and is down 3 games to 1 but headed back to OKC I would NOT take this under because the refs would surely give him all the calls to extend the series but I do not think he'll get his usual whistle in this spot.

Stephen Oh
June 13, 2025, 12:00 PM
Jun. 13, 2025, 8:00 am EDT
 
Pinned
MLB Home Run Best Bets 

Brandon Lowe (TB) +540, Bally

Lowe is 0-for-15 in his career against Lucas Giolito, but this is a different Giolito than he has faced in the past, as Giolito is returning from missing an entire season due to Tommy John surgery. Giolito allowed 7 earned runs in less than 2 innings in his last start, which raised his ERA on the season to 6.42. Lowe has been incredibly successful in his career at Fenway Park. In 22 career games there, he's hitting .382 with 6 home runs. He also has 19 career home runs against Boston in just 58 starts. We set the line at +340 for Lowe to homer, so there's strong value at +540.

Wyatt Langford (TEX) +440, BetRivers

Simeon Woods-Richardson has given up at least one home run in each of his last 5 starts and is allowing nearly 2 home runs per 9 innings. Langford has been scuffling at the plate a bit, but the model likes this matchup for him, especially since he's been better on the road than at home this season. We set the line for Langford to homer at +380, making +440 a solid value play.

Oneil Cruz (PIT) +425, BetMGM

After a huge power surge to begin the season, Cruz hasn't homered in his last 9 games, but we think he's due and like the matchup against a struggling Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has allowed just 2 home runs in his last 5 starts, but he's getting hit hard. His ERA is up to nearly 8, and he has a 2-7 record on the season. Alcantara has particularly struggled against left-handed hitters, who have an .877 OPS against him, largely due to a 23/18 BB-to-K ratio. Cruz is 1-for-3 with a home run against Alcantara in his career. We would set the line for Cruz to homer at +315, so there's strong value at +425.

Jacob Fetner
June 10, 2025, 2:25 PM
Jun. 10, 2025, 10:25 am EDT
 
Pinned
Stanley Cup Futures Update

The model has every game in the series as a coin flip with slight value on the road team in every case. This is why we favored Florida to start the series despite Edmonton having home ice, and now that there are 3 remaining games in Florida and just 2 left in Edmonton the slight value has flipped to the underdog Edmonton. The only measurable betting value is Edmonton to win in 6.

capture.jpg

June 10, 7:00 am update: After Florida dominates Game 3 there is no longer any good betting value in the series.

screenshot-2025-06-10-072300.png

Edmonton made a remarkable comeback to even the series at 2-2 and now the odds also reflect that this one is too close to call. Neither team is a good series value at -110, but technically there is slight value (under 1 percentage point) for Edmonton to take the next 2 games.

capture.jpg

NBA Finals Futures Update

Just like the Stanley Cup Final the NBA Finals are tied 1-1 but unlike in the NHL which still has the series as a coin flip, the Thunder are expected to dominate the rest of their series. Before Halliburton stole Game 1 the model liked OKC to win in 5, but after that loss the 'inevitable' Thunder series win has been pushed to game 6 or even game 7.

capture.jpg

After Indiana's upset win in Game 3 neither team is a good value to win the series, but you can get good value on the Thunder to win in 7 or the Pacers to win in 6.

screenshot-2025-06-12-080240.png

If not for SGA's clutch play the Pacers would likely be -120 favorites up 3 games to 1, but after the 12-1 Thunder run to close the game the Thunder are back to being heavy favorites to win the Finals and a good betting value to win it specifically in 7. You know the NBA would like to see the series go 7 and get the ratings boost.

capture.jpg
 
Pinned
Corbin Burnes' Injury Impact

The model liked the Diamondbacks as a sleeper earlier this season, but after losing their $200 million pitcher, they are making the playoffs in only about 1/3 of simulations.

image-1.png
 
Pinned
Three Early College Football Win Total Futures to Act On Right Now

SMU Over 8.5 Wins (+100 DraftKings)

SMU is poised for another strong season, and getting this win total at even money is a value play, especially with other books like Caesars listing it at -135. SMU was one of our favorite teams last season and proved us right when they made the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff. The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season and a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff, and they return a top-50 level of production nationally. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back after a stellar campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 65% of his passes, giving SMU a major edge in continuity. Their schedule is favorable, with only one game—at Clemson—where they are clear underdogs. Hosting Miami and Louisville, and facing teams like Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Boston College with new QBs, sets up well for SMU to clear this total. Our model projects 9.6 wins, making the over a confident play.

Tulane Under 8.5 Wins (-120 Caesars)

Tulane exceeded expectations last year with nine wins despite a new coaching staff and quarterback, and it will be difficult to do it again with yet another new QB. In addition to breaking in yet another new QB they also lost RB Makhi Hughes to Oregon. With just 49% of offensive production returning, the unit is likely to regress. While head coach Jon Sumrall will field a strong defense, it's unlikely to be enough to carry the team to nine wins. The schedule is also tougher this year, with road games at Ole Miss, Memphis, and UTSA, and no FCS opponent to pad the win column. They do play Charlotte and Temple but they played them last season as well so those likely wins are already baked into the projection. Our projection of 7.9 wins supports the under, especially given the offensive uncertainty.

Arizona Over 4.5 Wins (-160 DraftKings)

We are going with O 4.5 at -160 rather than O 5.5 at +110 because it's worth the extra juice on a bet with the win total being where it is set at. Arizona struggled in Brett Brennan's first season last year, going just 4-8 despite having a win total set at 7.5 wins. This is a good buy low spot with the win total 3 games under where it was last season and it being year 2 in Brennan's tenure. Coaches often make a big leap from year one to year two, especially when they have the luxury of returning a starting QB.  Despite losing #8 overall pick, Tet McMillan, Arizona ranks 15th in the country in returning production. They return 67% of their returning production from last season. Their schedule won't be easy in a BIG12 full of parity, but there is a strong chance Arizona starts the season 2-0 after playing Weber State and Hawaii and would just need to go 3-7 the rest of the season. Arizona also doesn't play any of the truly elite CFB teams (Bama, OSU, Georgia), so while they have games they'll be big underdogs, it won't be the craziest thing to happen if they upset Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State. We have Arizona projected for 6 wins this season. 

 
Pinned
Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
Pinned
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
Pinned
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
Pinned
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
