Best Bets June 14, 2025: Act Now on a Hartenstein 90%+ Trend Before Line Moves in Pacers vs Thunder Game 5

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-108 DraftKings)

The Thunder cover in 67% of simulations, winning this one by an average score of 118 to 103. Unlike the games in Indiana where turnover margin was relatively close, we do not expect it to be close at OKC with a projection of 16+ turnovers for IND and just 10 for OKC. We also project a +5% shooting advantage for OKC from 2pt range. The Thunder by -9.5 line is based on their turnover and 2pt shooting advantage. The value our model has on the Thunder is from a projected +9 rebounding advantage that the oddsmakers and betting markets aren't properly accounting for. After Game 1 when the Thunder were beaten badly on the boards (-17) they have responded with a consistent solid margin of +8, +6, and +10. They went back to their double big starting lineup in Game 4 with Hartenstein and Chet to start the game and the duo responded with 21 combined rebounds in 58 combined minutes. The Thunder are taking advantage of Myles Turner's struggles from 3pt range by not only benefiting from his misses (2 for 15 last 3 games) but also he is not in rebounding position standing 24 feet away from the basket (4 total rebounds last 2 games). The Pacers cannot beat OKC without shooting 45%+ from 3pt range and they cannot do this without Turner so this rebounding deficit is not fixable, even by a great coach like Rick Carlisle.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Team Total Over 116.5 (-105 DraftKings)

With a 118.4 per sim projection the model gives them around a 55% chance of hitting this over, which is not great value but it's the best on the board. The main reason why OKC was such a prohibitive favorite heading into this series was the Pacers were not an elite defense. But the Pacers have played like an elite defense in the series holding OKC to well under this line in 3 of the 4 games (110 in G1, 107 in G3, 111 in G4). There was a noticeable shift in the 4th quarter of Game 4 where SGA not only hit some huge clutch shots he seemed to figure out how to either make the shot or draw a clear foul and not allow the referees to swallow the whistle on 50/50 calls that he got most of the last few seasons but not for much of this series (and not in the first 3 quarters). With 4 games under their belt OKC and a few days off I feel like OKC will figure out how to attack Indiana's defense especially at home where the referee's whistle should be kinder. The Thunder averaged 111 in their first 3 games vs MIN before figuring them out and popping for 128 and 124 the final 2 games. The Thunder struggled with just 104, 92, 112 and 107 in Games 3 to 6 vs Denver before figuring things out at home in Game 7 and popping for 125. The Thunder should also double their 3pt shooting % in Game 5 vs Game 4's pathetic display.

Best Player Prop: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 7.5 PTS+AST (-113 BetRivers)

👉ACT NOW👈 with the line as high as 8.5 (-120 on some books). Back in December this line would have been at least 11.5 and as high as 14.5 at some points. Despite his 5-2 under stretch his last 7 games he has crushed this over with a 13.8 average and a ridiculous 71-7, 91% over rate this season. Our projection of 6.2 points and 2.1 assists reflects his reduced output recently but that's still solid over value at this point in the season where lines are sharp. The biggest statistical upgrade this season in OKC vs last season in NYC is his assist production which increased over 50% per game vs just a 10% increase in minutes per game. I like that he has had 2 good assist nights in their last 3 games with 4 in Game 2 (at home) and 3 in Game 4 when he was reinserted into the starting lineup. The offensive element that he needs to rediscover is that lefty flip shot that he made at an 80% rate on the baseline and was led to a lot of points or assist opportunities when he was right below the free throw line. If Hartenstein gets involved early do not he could cover this in the first 20 minutes of the game. The good thing is, even if he starts slowly we have the decent chance that OKC could get a big lead and Hartenstein could rack up stats in garbage time considering the Thunder are really only playing 2 Bigs (him and Chet).