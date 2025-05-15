Skip to Main Content

Today's Best Bets June 2, 2025: Home Run Picks Up +9u Last 4 Days, Thunder vs Pacers Game 1 and Series Picks

After our second 2-1 Home Run night in 4 days those best bets are up over +25 units the last 7+ weeks. Our best bets in the NBA were Oklahoma City in 5 vs Minnesota and Indiana to win the series. We went 2-1 in Game 6 of Knicks-Pacers to raise our streak to 20-13, 5.2u (22-13, nearly +10u if you include OKC in 5, IND +126 ). If you need more, we have Stanley Cup Best Bets and Act Now plays in College Football and several NFL Futures.

053125-haliburtonshai.jpg
Imagn Images

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Updates
(17)
 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/2

Juan Soto  (NYM) +450, BetMGM

Soto broke out of a slump against the Rockies, finishing the series with two homers and a double. While he's just 1-for-9 in his career against Dustin May, he has only 2 strikeouts in 12 plate appearances and has made some solid contact. May has given up 6 home runs in his last 5 starts after allowing just 1 in his first 5. Soto has hit 9 of his 10 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. We set his line at +330 to homer today, so there's strong value at +450.

Willy Adames (SF) +750, FanDuel

This is a buy-low spot on Adames with strong hitter conditions in San Francisco. Adames has gone 16 straight games without a home run and has just 5 on the season after signing a lucrative contract this past offseason with the Giants. Stephen Kolek has been effective against right-handed batters, but his overall stats are a bit misleading after pitching a complete game against the Rockies earlier this season. In the three games since, Kolek has allowed 14 earned runs in 16.1 innings. Adames has all 5 of his home runs against righties, and we like this as a longshot play. We set his line at +600 to homer.

Zach Neto (LAA) +650, Bally

Neto has been awesome on the road this season, slashing .312/.349/.584 compared to a .232/.276/.427 line at home. Richard Fitts has been really good in his limited action so far this season, but he is still a rookie and hasn't gone very deep into games. We set the line for Neto to homer at +465 in our model, and Bally is offering +650, giving us strong value on this play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Side and Prop Bet 6/2:

Best Side: Boston Red Sox -150 ML (BetMGM) vs. Los Angeles Angels

Boston is three games below .500 and already 8.5 games back of their archrivals, the New York Yankees. The Red Sox are coming off a strong series win in Atlanta to finish off their road trip and now return home, where they hold a 16-14 record. The Angels, on the other hand, come into this game having lost 7 of their last 8 contests. Red Sox starting pitcher Richard Fitts has been impressive with a 2.21 ERA over 8 career starts. However, the Red Sox are 0-8 in those games. We're backing the idea that Fitts is beyond due for a win given the numbers he's putting up on the mound. We set the line at Boston -175, so there's plenty of value at the current -150 moneyline.

Best Prop: Brady Singer (CIN) Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105, DraftKings)

Singer has gone under this mark in five straight starts, but we are buying low on him at plus money. Earlier this season, Singer faced the Brewers on the road and recorded 7 strikeouts. The Brewers will also likely be without Christian Yelich for today's game after he exited yesterday's contest with an injury. Singer hit this strikeout mark in 63% of his starts last season, so we're expecting his strikeout numbers to trend upward moving forward. We project him to finish with 5 strikeouts today.

 
Pinned
Link copied

NBA Finals Futures: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

We had a great NBA Conference Finals from a betting standpoint. Not only did we take the Indiana Pacers to upset the New York Knicks, we also had Oklahoma City Thunder winning in 5 games at over +300 vs Minnesota as the best exact outcome bet. 

This matchup is very similar to the Minnesota vs Thunder matchup. Our favorite first round pick was Minnesota over the LA Lakers because the bigger names on the Lakers' jerseys did not matter vs the younger, deeper, longer, more athletic roster of the Timberwolves because you can't 'out OKC, OKC'. No one can match OKC's combination of youth, depth, defensive length and ability to harass. 

We picked the Pacers over the Knicks because Indiana was younger, deeper, and, Mitchell Robinson aside, longer defensively. But while they ended up being the class of the East, the Pacers are not in the same class as the Thunder. The Thunder's only real vulnerability is they can 'get got' on the boards, but this is actually the Pacers' main vulnerability. Both teams set their defenses to force turnovers and play passing lanes which can leave them vulnerable on the defensive boards.  

Indiana was beaten on the boards in all but one game vs NY and they barely won that one game on the glass. OKC outrebounded MIN in 3 of their 5 games to dominate that series, but went 7 vs Denver because Denver won 4 of 7 games on the boards. OKC is projected to outrebound IND by 7 at home and 6 at Indiana which is one big reason why OKC should win in 4 (+330 in 26% of sims) or another gentleman's sweep (+220 in 5 at 38%).

capture.jpg

Indiana's only chance is Tyrese Haliburton averaging no more than 1.5 turnovers, more than 10 assists, while shooting 40%+ from 3pt range and significantly outplaying the MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. We could imagine that happening once or even maybe twice this series, but not four times. It is hard to imagine Haliburton putting up better numbers than he did vs the Knicks when facing a vastly superior defense in OKC. He put up this stat line just once (that magical Game 4 performance) and considering how aberrantly good that game was, it's virtually impossible to put up that type of game four times.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

College Baseball Best Bets 6/1


East Carolina +3.5 (-125 DraftKings) vs. Florida

ECU handled Florida in Game 1 of this series and while Florida likely has the advantage in terms of arms available after using just two pitchers yesterday, ECU had a strong game plan in the first matchup and the model likes them to keep this game close.


Northeastern (+114, DraftKings) vs. Mississippi State

We are going back to Northeastern in what is now a revenge game after losing the first matchup to Mississippi State in this regional. The model likes Northeastern's pitching depth more than Miss State's, and we have the Huskies winning in 58% of simulations. 

Wake Forest vs. Cincinnati O 14.5 (-115, DraftKings)

We set this total at 16.2 runs and have over 14.5 hitting in just over 60% of simulations. Wake Forest burned through a lot of their bullpen in yesterday's game, and Cincinnati put up 11 runs in the first game between these two teams in the regional.

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss O 14.5 (-115, DraftKings) 

We set the total at 15.6 runs and have the over hitting in 56% of simulations in this matchup. These two teams are facing elimination after both putting together strong seasons and neither team will go down easily. 

UC Irvine (-125, DraftKings) vs. Arizona State

Another revenge game where we are taking the team that dropped the first game. With Ben Jacobs not on the mound for Arizona State, we have more value on Irvine in this game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/1

Francisco Lindor (NYM) +340, FanDuel

Lindor didn't hit for us yesterday, but we are going right back to him in what should be a more favorable matchup. He's 5-for-7 with 5 runs scored in the first two games of the series. Today, he faces a rookie left-handed pitcher and gets favorable weather conditions in Queens. Lindor has a .870 OPS and 9 of his 12 home runs this season against left-handed pitching.

Rockies' SP, Carson Palmquist, has struggled early in his MLB career, allowing 19 hits and 8 walks in just 13.1 innings pitched. He's not missing many bats and is allowing over two baserunners per inning. We set the line at +275 for Lindor to homer, so there's strong value at the +340 odds being offered.

Eugenio Suarez (ARI) +500, FanDuel

Suarez is a very streaky hitter, but he's seeing the ball well right now with just 3 strikeouts over his last 6 games. His power cooled off after hitting 5 home runs in his first 5 games of the season, but he still has 15 on the year and brings plenty of pop to the plate.

While Suarez has struggled against left-handed pitching this season—part of the reason you're getting +500 odds—he has historically been a strong hitter versus lefties. Our model expects some positive regression and sees value in this spot. The Nationals' starting pitcher has only allowed 4 home runs all season, but all of them have come in his last two starts, including three in his most recent outing. We set the line at +440 for Suarez to homer.

Heliot Ramos (SF) +520, FanDuel

Ramos is coming off a fantastic May, during which he hit .347 with 6 home runs. One interesting stat: Ramos has been dominant in day games this season, posting a .998 OPS and hitting 7 of his 10 home runs during the day, compared to a .729 OPS and just 3 home runs in night games.

He's been solid against left-handed pitching this season and absolutely crushed them last year, hitting .370 with a 1.193 OPS. Ryan Weathers has looked good through three starts this year, but historically he's been vulnerable to right-handed hitters—who account for 36 of the 45 home runs he's allowed in his career. Weathers also has a 6.31 career ERA at home compared to a 3.87 ERA on the road. We set the line for Ramos to homer at +500, so there's value at +520.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1

With 2 of the 3 best prices at FanDuel, the best priced Single Game Parlay would be +614 at Fanduel.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -9.5 (-105 Hard Rock, -108 FanDuel)

The Thunder won by 16 pts per game at home this season so we would argue that picking them to win by 15 is actually a sign of respect to the Pacers. We are getting a single digit spread because of how great Indiana has been on the road in the playoffs but that trend may have ended in Game 5 vs New York. The model has OKC covering in 67% of simulations because of a +5 percentage point differential in 2pt shooting, a +7 rebounding advantage, and a +5 turnover advantage. The Thunder were +6% on twos at home this season while IND was just +1% on the road so the +5% projected edge fits with the overall trends. OKC was +7 in turnovers at home and IND was good, but not great at +2 on the road so again, the +5 projection fits with the trends. OKC's only non-strength (wouldn't even call it a weakness) is rebounding where they were actually slightly outrebounded by opponents but the Pacers were outrebounded by more (by 4 per game). If the Pacers do not turn it over significantly more than OKC then IND could cover which is a real possibility with Haliburton at PG, but there is also a real possibility that OKC's 3pt shooting could regress positively to their season average (38% at home) after they finished the MIN series with 43 and 40% 3pt shooting to counter.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Under 110.5 Team Total (-105 FanDuel)

Our projection for the OKC side is 119.5 which is virtually identical to what they odds project so our value on OKC -9.5 is based entirely on their holding IND well under 110.5 (just 104 projected). The Pacers do not have the front court beef to capitalize on the offensive boards. Pascal Siakam was ECF MVP despite his high in rebounds in the series being just 6 in that bad game 5 loss. Thomas Bryant came off the bench for three huge 3pt shots, but he has a better chance of having 2 or more threes than 2 or more offensive (or even total) rebounds. Myles Turner attempted 22 3pt shots in the Knicks series, he had 19 total rebounds in the series. With minimal 2nd chance points the Pacers will need to shoot 54% on twos and 38% on threes to reach this line and the model is projecting 51/35 splits which is in line with what OKC allowed this season (50/34 at home) with a slight bump up reflecting Indiana's much better than average offense.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 27.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110 FanDuel)

We are projecting him for 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2 assists which is a slight lean in all lines (o16.5 -106 pts, o8.5 -152 reb, o1.5 -106 ast). While he is only 8-18 over this line this season that is 100% attributable to the number of blowouts OKC played at home. He finished the MIN series with 3-1 over playing 30+ minutes in the 3 overs. Given Indiana's historically amazing and mathematically impossible number of comebacks in the playoffs this season we doubt OKC will take their foot of the gas, even up 20 in the early 4th quarter unless IND sits their starters. I like how Chet responded to getting tossed around by Denver's superior frontcourt size and beef after Game 1 having 11, 16, 13, 8, 11, and 11 rebounds. I love how he responded to getting obliterated by the Wolves in Game 3 with 21 and 22 points on 17 for 27 shooting. Chet should be able to get double digit boards vs the poor rebounding Pacers, shoot over top shorter Pacers' defenders, or take their taller defenders off the dribble. If Indiana defenders do contain his scoring, he can make it up with assists. His over vs his assist line is 46.2% at home, much higher than his 34.6% over this points line.

Stephen Oh
June 1, 2025, 12:34 PM
Jun. 01, 2025, 8:34 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

College Baseball Best Bets 5/31

Southern Miss (-130 DraftKings) vs. Alabama
Southern Miss needs to win today to avoid going 0-2 in their home regional. We have value on them to win this game because they are pitching their ace, JB Middleton, today instead of throwing him yesterday. 

Florida State (-180 DraftKings) vs. Miss State (Bet 1.8u to win 1u)
Both teams saved their aces yesterday and still recorded wins. FSU being at home and having the stronger ace, Jamie Arnold, is why we have value on them and would set the line at -200. 

Stetson vs. Auburn U 13.5 (-115 DK)
Stetson pitched their ace yesterday while Auburn saved their ace. The big question here is if Stetson can limit Auburn's bats. We think they can somewhat limit the damage and while we also set the line at 13.5, we have the under hitting in 56.7% of simulations.

Oregon -1.5 (-175 Hard Rock) vs. Cal Poly
Oregon held out their ace which turned out to bite them as they were upset against the 4-seed in their home regional. Today, Oregon has their ace on the mound while Cal Poly pitched their ace yesterday. 

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati O 13 (-115 DraftKings)
Both teams went with their aces yesterday. Knoxville is a hitter friendly park, and we set the total at 15. The over is hitting in 59.8% of simulations.

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/31

Riley Greene (DET) +560, FanDuel

FanDuel is offering a great price at +560 for Riley Greene to hit a home run, especially considering the consensus line is around +410. Greene went deep yesterday, bringing his season total to 13 home runs—12 of which have come against right-handed pitchers. He's batting .312 with a .964 OPS against righties this season, making him a strong candidate in this matchup.

Michael Wacha, today's opposing pitcher, has struggled against left-handed hitters, allowing a .287 batting average to them this season. While Wacha has been solid at home, the weather conditions are expected to be hitter-friendly, with a home run index of 8 out of 10. We set the line at +380 for Greene to go yard, so there's significant value at the current odds.

Francisco Lindor (NYM) +500, FanDuel

Francisco Lindor is coming off a monster game where he homered from both sides of the plate and collected three hits. At Citi Field this season, Lindor is hitting .350 with 10 of his 12 home runs coming at home. Despite some gloomy weather and a decent chance of rain, the wind is blowing left to right—which is more favorable than blowing in.

That weather factor is likely contributing to the generous +500 odds on Lindor, a player of his caliber, especially against Antonio Senzatela. Senzatela leads the league in hits allowed, giving up 90 in just 54 innings. We set the fair line at +350 for Lindor to homer, and even with a slight weather downgrade, there's still strong positive value at +500.

Nolan Arenado (STL) +525, BetMGM

This is more of a matchup-based play than a pure value one. We set the fair line at +550 for Nolan Arenado to hit a home run, and BetMGM has him at +525. While there's only modest model value, Arenado has historically hit lefties well, and he's facing Patrick Corbin—who has a reputation for giving up home runs.

Arenado has 59 plate appearances against Corbin and owns a .892 OPS in those matchups, showing plenty of familiarity. Corbin, despite a better season overall, has allowed 5 home runs over his last 3 starts, suggesting regression is setting in. Arenado has also hit 2 of his 6 home runs this season in the last 8 games, indicating he's starting to find his power stroke.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Florida Panthers a Good Live Dog to Win the Stanley Cup

The Panthers are the worst kind of team for the SportsLine Model because their regular season stats did not remotely reflect how good they really were (are). You could say the same thing for Edmonton which is why in our model both teams were given less than a 50% chance of winning the Cup compared to their odds implied chances.

We aren't ashamed to say we picked both to lose their opening series. But by the Conference Finals we fully wised up and had both favored to win get to this point. By virtue of home ice, Edmonton is a slight favorite to win the series, but the model favors Florida outright at over 52%. That is the best bet in the series at +0.8% value.

capture.jpg
 
Pinned
Link copied

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Game 6

👉ACT NOW👈 at FanDuel for a Best Priced Single Game Parlay that pays off +526

Best Side: Indiana 1st Quarter Spread -0.5 (-122 FD)

We have a full game line of IND -4 and just a 55% lean on them to cover the full game -3.5 spread. Rather than pay -132 on their first quarter money line we'll take the 'risk' of it not being tied after one. The MSG crowd clearly came out and inspired the Knicks in Game 5. Indiana is just as crazy for basketball as anyone in the world and I'm thinking the Pacers will come out inspired. While getting easily beaten in Game 6 doesn't feel good, it is encouraging that the Pacers have revived Ben Mathurin who has put up back to back 20+ games and gives them a second version of Aaron Nesmith, just as Nesmith has gone cold (4 for his last 14 3pt shots).

Best Total: New York at Indiana Over 218 (-112 FD)

While we barely have any model value at just a 51% over we do have both teams projected for slightly more points than their odds implied team totals. The Knicks have finally used their bench which has not only resulted in a few big buckets from the Landry Shamets of the world, but it also has helped keep Brunson and KAT a little fresher late in games and both of their top scorers are in a groove. The Pacers have Ben Mathurin back to being a 20 pt scoring threat to go along with their core of high end scoring starters. The benches of both teams should help negate major scoring droughts. We also are due for the upswing in the "Siakam Wave" which has gone from 17 pts in Game 1 to 39 pts the next, back down to 17, then back up to 30, and then just 15… clearly he's due for another 30+ pt game. Haliburton isn't going to put up two straight stinkers after his dominant Game 4 either.

Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 9.5 REB+AST (-113 BetRivers, -122 FD). Oddsmakers have set his PTS line higher at 20.5 in most spots because of his up and down offense this series and him coming off a down. But we still wanted to ride the 'Siakam Wave' and the value is now on REB+AST with over 11 projected. We are getting buy low because the Pacers front court is getting outrebounded consistently by the Knicks and Siakam had 3 straight unders before game 5 where he had 6 rebounds and 5 assists. This season he is 54-39, 58.1% over this line on a 10.1 average so all we are banking on is a normal output in a game where he should be on the floor as much as possible. He has not had a double digit rebounding game in over a month and has not even hit 9 rebounds in this span… he averaged 7.8 reb last season and 8.5 a few years back for Toronto. At a certain point the Pacers coaching staff has to get on him to at least match Josh Hart's effort level on the boards.

I was encouraged by his 5 assists in a bad offensive team performance. He is projected for over 4 assists because key perimeter shooting teammates are due to positively regress in Game. Haliburton, Nesmith, and Nembhard combined for just 1 for 8 from three in Game 5. This could easily jump to a 

Stephen Oh
May 30, 2025, 11:53 AM
May. 30, 2025, 7:53 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

NCAA Baseball Tournament Preview and Best Bets 

Regional Best Bets (FanDuel):

Clemson to win Clemson regional (+115)

NC State to win Auburn Regional (+320)

Southern Miss to win Hattiesburg Regional (-105)

UC Irvine to win Los Angeles Regional (+290)

Florida State to win Tallahassee Regional (-125)

Best 4-Seed Sprinkle:

Murray State (+1400) to win Oxford Regional

Best Bets to Make College World Series (DraftKings):

LSU (-115)

North Carolina (-110)

Texas (+145)

Florida State (+265)

Southern Miss (+450)

NC State (+500)

Best Bets to win College World Series:

North Carolina +1000 (FanDuel)

FSU +3000 (DraftKings)

Texas +1700 (DraftKings)

Regional Analysis:

Vanderbilt (Nashville Regional)
We have Vandy winning this regional in 60% of simulations, but at -270 there's no value. 4-seed Wright State poses a somewhat tough test for Vandy, but we aren't too high on ETSU or Louisville as the 2 and 3 seeds in this regional.

Southern Miss (Hattiesburg Regional)
Southern Miss has a tough 2-seed and 3-seed in their region with Alabama and Miami (FL), but they will have to use their aces in that first matchup. We don't love the depth of Bama's pitching or trust Miami's bats. We have solid value on Southern Miss at -105 to win this regional.

Florida State
FSU should have no trouble with Bethune Cookman, but we do like Northeastern a good bit in a possible Game 2 matchup, although we would still take FSU to win. The model also dings Mississippi State for being under .500 in road+away games. Take FSU at -125 to win this regional.

Oregon State (Corvallis Regional)
Oregon State playing an independent schedule could come back to bite them, as they drew a tough regional with TCU and USC as the 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. We do like Oregon State because they are 17-2 in home games, but we are right in line with the -120 odds set. The value could be on TCU to win this regional at plus money, but rather than bet +140, you could potentially be better off betting on a game-by-game basis in this regional.

North Carolina (Chapel Hill)
North Carolina is a massive favorite to win the regional but for good reason. They are winning the regional in nearly 70% of our simulations. Oklahoma poses the biggest threat to North Carolina, but we don't think they are good enough to upset UNC without Kyson Witherspoon on the mound (he'll likely pitch in the 2 vs 3 game). UNC has depth on both the mound and at the plate, and the Tar Heels are playing really good baseball as of late.

Oregon (Eugene Regional)
Many people are high on Arizona's chances to win this regional, but we have a solid lean on Oregon given the road/home splits. Oregon went 28-8 at home, and Arizona went just 10-8 on the road. We don't think 4-seed Utah Valley will be much of a threat, but we do think Cal Poly's road splits will help them here. Arizona having to throw their best pitchers in a 2 vs. 3 matchup will hurt them if they have to play Oregon in Game 2.

Coastal Carolina (Conway Regional)
If you look at Coastal's draw and see ECU and Florida, you might think the Chants are going to have a tough time winning their home regional, but those two historically good programs have flaws. ECU has struggled to put things together all season, while Florida has dealt with more injuries to key players than anyone in the country. We have Coastal winning their home regional in 60% of sims so there is value there, but we are probably discounting Florida's talent level here. The line is likely correct with Coastal -125 and Florida +115 to win this regional. ECU at +1100 to win the regional probably has some longshot value as well coming off an AAC Tournament sweep.

Auburn (Auburn Regional)
Auburn has been one of the biggest surprises of the season and is the #4 overall national seed, but we think they could be on upset watch. NC State is a tough draw because they have had recent postseason success. NC State matches up pretty well with Auburn, so getting +320 odds is worth an upset play. Stetson won't be an easy out as well, but the Hatters weren't great on the road or in non-conference games this season.

Texas (Austin Regional)
The Longhorns got a favorable draw with our model not liking 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Houston Christian. Kansas State is a completely different team on the road than at home, while Texas just has a huge talent advantage over Houston Christian. UTSA will be the biggest hurdle for Texas, but we still have Texas winning in a large number of simulations against the Roadrunners.

UCLA (Los Angeles Regional)
We aren't too high on UCLA even after a 42-16 season because they went just 19-33 last season, so we haven't trusted them to sustain success all season. They are definitely a talented team, but playing in the Big10 hurts them from a week-to-week competition standpoint. The model really likes UC Irvine and sees strong value at +290 to win this regional. Arizona State is a tough team to beat when clicking, but UC Irvine's consistency is why they are the play here.

Ole Miss (Oxford Regional)
This regional is a nightmare for anyone in it, as all 4 teams could probably give each other a tough run for their money. We actually have 4-seed Murray State as the best chance of any 4-seed to win a regional. Western Kentucky had a monster year, Georgia Tech won the ACC regular season title, and Ole Miss had 40 wins as an SEC team. There is going to be a lot of runs scored in this regional, and the play is probably to go with a few upsets and overs from a game standpoint when betting this regional

Georgia (Athens Regional)
Duke could be a good upset pick if everything is clicking but that's tough to bet on. OK State was also thought of strongly in the preseason before starting off really slow then making a late season run to make the tournament. OK State pitching their ace in Game 1 greatly benefits UGA in a possible Game 2 matchup. Georgia is the model pick to win the regional, but Duke and OK State have good longshot odds at +310 and +1000, respectively.

LSU (Baton Rouge Regional)
LSU has a really good draw in this regional. DBU is a good team, but LSU is by far the most talented and complete team in this regional. LSU went 30-5 in home games this season and is going to be tough to upset here, but there is no betting value with the Tigers as heavy favorites.

Clemson (Clemson Regional)
Clemson is at plus money to win their home regional because they have to deal with both West Virginia and Kentucky. Kentucky got into the tournament due in large part to having a high SOS from an SEC schedule, and the Wildcats are dangerous, but we like Clemson a good deal more than them. West Virginia has been really good away from home this season (23-5 on the road), and we have them as the best chance to upset Clemson. Clemson has a great coach and a good amount of veterans, so getting plus money at home is worth a bet.

Tennessee (Knoxville Regional)
Tennessee really struggled in SEC play down the stretch but had a cushion from their early season play, which is why they are a regional host. The Vols got a favorable drawing according to our model and likes them over Miami (OH), Cincinnati, and Wake. Wake has been one of the better teams in college baseball over the last few years, but this is a down Wake team. Home field in Knoxville will give Tennessee a big advantage, but they are such heavy favorites it's not worth a play.

Arkansas (Fayetteville Regional)
Arkansas got upset in their home regional last season, so they will have extra motivation this season to get out of the regional. They are the biggest favorites of any regional host, so there is no betting value here. Kansas could pose a small threat to Arkansas, but the Jayhawks don't have the pitching to keep Arkansas in check.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Three Early College Football Win Total Futures to Act On Right Now

SMU Over 8.5 Wins (+100 DraftKings)

SMU is poised for another strong season, and getting this win total at even money is a value play, especially with other books like Caesars listing it at -135. SMU was one of our favorite teams last season and proved us right when they made the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff. The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season and a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff, and they return a top-50 level of production nationally. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back after a stellar campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 65% of his passes, giving SMU a major edge in continuity. Their schedule is favorable, with only one game—at Clemson—where they are clear underdogs. Hosting Miami and Louisville, and facing teams like Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Boston College with new QBs, sets up well for SMU to clear this total. Our model projects 9.6 wins, making the over a confident play.

Tulane Under 8.5 Wins (-120 Caesars)

Tulane exceeded expectations last year with nine wins despite a new coaching staff and quarterback, and it will be difficult to do it again with yet another new QB. In addition to breaking in yet another new QB they also lost RB Makhi Hughes to Oregon. With just 49% of offensive production returning, the unit is likely to regress. While head coach Jon Sumrall will field a strong defense, it's unlikely to be enough to carry the team to nine wins. The schedule is also tougher this year, with road games at Ole Miss, Memphis, and UTSA, and no FCS opponent to pad the win column. They do play Charlotte and Temple but they played them last season as well so those likely wins are already baked into the projection. Our projection of 7.9 wins supports the under, especially given the offensive uncertainty.

Arizona Over 4.5 Wins (-160 DraftKings)

We are going with O 4.5 at -160 rather than O 5.5 at +110 because it's worth the extra juice on a bet with the win total being where it is set at. Arizona struggled in Brett Brennan's first season last year, going just 4-8 despite having a win total set at 7.5 wins. This is a good buy low spot with the win total 3 games under where it was last season and it being year 2 in Brennan's tenure. Coaches often make a big leap from year one to year two, especially when they have the luxury of returning a starting QB.  Despite losing #8 overall pick, Tet McMillan, Arizona ranks 15th in the country in returning production. They return 67% of their returning production from last season. Their schedule won't be easy in a BIG12 full of parity, but there is a strong chance Arizona starts the season 2-0 after playing Weber State and Hawaii and would just need to go 3-7 the rest of the season. Arizona also doesn't play any of the truly elite CFB teams (Bama, OSU, Georgia), so while they have games they'll be big underdogs, it won't be the craziest thing to happen if they upset Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State. We have Arizona projected for 6 wins this season. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Picking the Pacers to Upset the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana +126 to Win Series

The model strongly favors the underdog Pacers to win the series, giving them a 57% chance compared to the odds implied 44.2%. This creates a significant value edge of nearly 13%, making Indiana a sharp play for bettors. The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories—2-point and 3-point differentials—while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash. Indiana also has someone who can match Jalen Brunson in the clutch at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, who also has a significant size and length advantage.

If the two teams swapped location and fanbases we think this would be a pick'em series but with disproportionate betting action likely on the Knicks the books know they can charge nearly -150 for the Knicks to win and still get plenty of takers. The Pacers won last season's matchup in 6 despite dropping the first game. Both teams come in feeling equally confident, both teams had equally impressive upset wins vs top seeded quality teams which is why we have a very similar forecast for this season with Indiana getting the upset.

capture.jpg
 
Pinned
Link copied

AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
Pinned
Link copied

AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png