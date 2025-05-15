Today's Best Bets June 5, 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Picks (+614 SGP)... HRs Up +12.6u

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/5
Ketel Marte (ARI) +500, BetRivers
Marte had three hits and two home runs in the first game of the series, bringing his total to 10 home runs in just 31 games this season. He has dominated right-handed pitching, hitting .329 with a 1.169 OPS and 9 of his 10 home runs against righties. He's also performed well in day games, hitting .360 with 3 home runs in just 8 such games. Braves' starter Grant Holmes is finally showing what made him a first-round pick over a decade ago, but he has still given up 11 home runs this season. Only 2 of those have come in his last 3 starts, which may explain the value we're getting on Marte. However, the model expects some regression from Holmes. We set Marte's line at +260 to hit a home run.
Junior Caminero (TB) +400, DraftKings
Caminero went hitless yesterday, but he's been swinging a hot bat lately with 5 home runs over his last 7 games played, bringing his season total to 14. He's playing at home, where he has an .854 OPS and has hit 10 of his 14 home runs. Rangers' starter Jack Leiter has improved at preventing home runs after a rough start to his career, but he's still struggling to go deep into games due to control issues. Leiter either has to start attacking the zone more—which could lead to more home runs allowed—or the Rangers will have to rely on a bullpen that was taxed in yesterday's loss. We set the line at +330 for Caminero to homer.
Spencer Torkelson (DET) +450, Bally
Torkelson is off to the best start of his career and is showing why he was a former #1 overall pick. He already has 14 home runs this season, and his .837 OPS would be a career best. Torkelson has a few things working in his favor for this game: he's on the road, where he's been better (.870 OPS vs. .804 at home), and he's been excellent in day games—batting .315 with a 1.128 OPS and 9 home runs in 26 day games. We set the line at +410 for Torkelson to homer, so there's solid value at the +450 odds being offered.