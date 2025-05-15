Today's Best Bets June 6, 2025: Two More HRs for +9 Units... Loading Today's Picks, Pacers Thunder Game 2

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1

June 5 7:00 am update: The best price for IND ATS is now +9.5 at -109 on BetRivers. The best prices for the Pacers under team total and Chet Holgren's PTS+REB+AST are holding where we had them a few days ago.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -9.5 (-105 Hard Rock, -108 FanDuel)

The Thunder won by 16 pts per game at home this season so we would argue that picking them to win by 15 is actually a sign of respect to the Pacers. We are getting a single digit spread because of how great Indiana has been on the road in the playoffs but that trend may have ended in Game 5 vs New York. The model has OKC covering in 67% of simulations because of a +5 percentage point differential in 2pt shooting, a +7 rebounding advantage, and a +5 turnover advantage. The Thunder were +6% on twos at home this season while IND was just +1% on the road so the +5% projected edge fits with the overall trends. OKC was +7 in turnovers at home and IND was good, but not great at +2 on the road so again, the +5 projection fits with the trends. OKC's only non-strength (wouldn't even call it a weakness) is rebounding where they were actually slightly outrebounded by opponents but the Pacers were outrebounded by more (by 4 per game). If the Pacers do not turn it over significantly more than OKC then IND could cover which is a real possibility with Haliburton at PG, but there is also a real possibility that OKC's 3pt shooting could regress positively to their season average (38% at home) after they finished the MIN series with 43 and 40% 3pt shooting to counter.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Under 110.5 Team Total (-105 FanDuel)

Our projection for the OKC side is 119.5 which is virtually identical to what they odds project so our value on OKC -9.5 is based entirely on their holding IND well under 110.5 (just 104 projected). The Pacers do not have the front court beef to capitalize on the offensive boards. Pascal Siakam was ECF MVP despite his high in rebounds in the series being just 6 in that bad game 5 loss. Thomas Bryant came off the bench for three huge 3pt shots, but he has a better chance of having 2 or more threes than 2 or more offensive (or even total) rebounds. Myles Turner attempted 22 3pt shots in the Knicks series, he had 19 total rebounds in the series. With minimal 2nd chance points the Pacers will need to shoot 54% on twos and 38% on threes to reach this line and the model is projecting 51/35 splits which is in line with what OKC allowed this season (50/34 at home) with a slight bump up reflecting Indiana's much better than average offense.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 27.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110 FanDuel)

We are projecting him for 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2 assists which is a slight lean in all lines (o16.5 -106 pts, o8.5 -152 reb, o1.5 -106 ast). While he is only 8-18 over this line this season that is 100% attributable to the number of blowouts OKC played at home. He finished the MIN series with 3-1 over playing 30+ minutes in the 3 overs. Given Indiana's historically amazing and mathematically impossible number of comebacks in the playoffs this season we doubt OKC will take their foot of the gas, even up 20 in the early 4th quarter unless IND sits their starters. I like how Chet responded to getting tossed around by Denver's superior frontcourt size and beef after Game 1 having 11, 16, 13, 8, 11, and 11 rebounds. I love how he responded to getting obliterated by the Wolves in Game 3 with 21 and 22 points on 17 for 27 shooting. Chet should be able to get double digit boards vs the poor rebounding Pacers, shoot over top shorter Pacers' defenders, or take their taller defenders off the dribble. If Indiana defenders do contain his scoring, he can make it up with assists. His over vs his assist line is 46.2% at home, much higher than his 34.6% over this points line.

With 2 of the 3 best prices at FanDuel, the best priced Single Game Parlay would be +614 at Fanduel.