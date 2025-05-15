Today's Best Bets June 6, 2025: Two More HRs for +9 Units... Loading Today's Picks, Pacers Thunder Game 2

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/6
Juan Soto (NYM) +400, Bally
Soto has three home runs over his last six games played heading into this matchup, and while he hasn't swung the bat like a $700 million player, his early season struggles are overstated. Soto has hit 9 of his 11 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. He's facing Antonio Senzatela, against whom he's had some success—2 home runs in just 4 at-bats, including one in their matchup last week. Senzatela is 1-10 on the season and has allowed 98 hits in just 58 innings pitched. We set the line at +300 for Soto to hit a home run, so there's strong value at +400.
Jac Caglianone (KC) +600, FanDuel
Caglianone is just 1-for-13 over his first three games in the majors, but he's already been robbed of several hits. He's 1-for-7 against right-handed pitchers with just 1 strikeout, and he's putting up elite bat speed metrics early on. If he barrels one up, it's going to go far. Because Caglianone has started slow, we can get a solid +600 price. Davis Martin started the season strong in terms of preventing home runs, but he gave up two long balls in his last start. We would set the line at around +500 for Cags to homer.
Jazz Chisholm (NYY) +450, BetMGM
Chisholm recently returned from the IL and has two multi-hit games in his first three games back. He's played well at Yankee Stadium this season, hitting .286 with a 1.003 OPS at home compared to a .113 average and .465 OPS on the road. Jazz has hit 7 of his 8 home runs at home and 7 of his 8 against right-handed pitchers. He's also 3-for-7 in his career against Walker Buehler, who has a high 1.8 HR/9 rate since last season. We set the line at +370 for Chisholm to homer, so there's value at +450.