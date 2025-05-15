Today's Best Bets June 6, 2025: Two More HRs for +9 Units... Loading Today's Picks, Pacers Thunder Game 2

Skip to Main Content

Jacob nailed two more HR picks to get back to a ridiculous 36+ units up over the last few months. It made up for a rough night in the NBA, but we see the Thunder and our guy, Chet Holmgren bouncing back. We also updated our Stanley Cup Futures and have a few Act Now plays in College Football and the NFL.

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. 

Updates
(19)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/6

Juan Soto (NYM) +400, Bally

Soto has three home runs over his last six games played heading into this matchup, and while he hasn't swung the bat like a $700 million player, his early season struggles are overstated. Soto has hit 9 of his 11 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. He's facing Antonio Senzatela, against whom he's had some success—2 home runs in just 4 at-bats, including one in their matchup last week. Senzatela is 1-10 on the season and has allowed 98 hits in just 58 innings pitched. We set the line at +300 for Soto to hit a home run, so there's strong value at +400.

Jac Caglianone (KC) +600, FanDuel

Caglianone is just 1-for-13 over his first three games in the majors, but he's already been robbed of several hits. He's 1-for-7 against right-handed pitchers with just 1 strikeout, and he's putting up elite bat speed metrics early on. If he barrels one up, it's going to go far. Because Caglianone has started slow, we can get a solid +600 price. Davis Martin started the season strong in terms of preventing home runs, but he gave up two long balls in his last start. We would set the line at around +500 for Cags to homer.

Jazz Chisholm (NYY) +450, BetMGM

Chisholm recently returned from the IL and has two multi-hit games in his first three games back. He's played well at Yankee Stadium this season, hitting .286 with a 1.003 OPS at home compared to a .113 average and .465 OPS on the road. Jazz has hit 7 of his 8 home runs at home and 7 of his 8 against right-handed pitchers. He's also 3-for-7 in his career against Walker Buehler, who has a high 1.8 HR/9 rate since last season. We set the line at +370 for Chisholm to homer, so there's value at +450.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2


Best Side: Oklahoma City -11 (-109 BetRivers)

Maybe if I hadn't seen the Denver series, especially game 1 I would have lost some faith in OKC, but Game 1 had sooo much in common with Game 1 vs Denver:

·       OKC blew a large lead in the 4th

·       OKC lost from a super clutch last second jumper (Aaron Gordon's 3, Halliburton)

·       OKC dominated turnover margin

·       But OKC "really" lost because they got killed on the boards (-17 vs IND, -20 vs DEN)

OKC responded with a resounding Game 2 win thanks to taking care of boards while maintaining a big turnover differential. Halliburton is mythologically clutch but the Pacers shouldn't have been within 10 late and even had a chance of winning the game had OKC done the bare minimum on the boards. We also should see positive regression to the mean in OKC 2pt shooting after their 41% in Game 1.

Best Total: Indiana at OKC Under 227.5 (-108 FanDuel)

We painfully missed on the IND Under 110.5 TT in Game 1. Despite the IND win they still only shot 49% on twos and turned the ball over at a ridiculous pace, especially in the first half. Assuming the rebounding evens out and maybe some negative regression from the 3pt line (Obi Toppin went 5 for 8) the Pacers should do their "fair share" to help this game come under. I also have been waiting for the OKC 3 ball to start falling but it looks like I may have to wait a lot longer, especially with the role players not shooting well from three. The moment may be too big for the non-Alex Carusos of the world.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 8.5 Rebounds (-115 Bet365)

I am giving him a chance to make up for his game 1 dud. The key to OKC rebounding from the tough game 1 loss is literally rebounding. Hartenstein is not playing as much so the team really needs Chet to step up and be the double digit rebounder he was vs Denver. Like in Game 1 of the Denver series, Chet only had 6 boards in Game 1, but responded with double digits in 5 of the other 6 games. I see him responding very similarly in Game 2. He averaged 9.5 on the road and usually a much lower average at home, 7.1, would be taken as a negative but I'm taking this as a positive trend because his average was much higher in more competitive games (OKC on the road) and just because this is a home game as a double digit favorite, it certainly qualifies as a competitive spot.

Stephen Oh
June 6, 2025, 11:31 AM
Jun. 06, 2025, 7:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

UFC 316 Betting Analysis: Three Value Picks for Fight Night

Thanks again to Mike DeAugustino for providing these UFC picks. 

Before diving in, it's worth noting that many of the moneyline odds are extremely long, making them tough to justify from a value perspective. Favorites are being priced heavily, and while that might reflect the skill gap in certain matchups, it leaves little room for meaningful returns unless you're parlaying. On the other hand, chasing big underdogs might be tempting, but you're mostly relying on variance or a fluke finish. If you want to sprinkle on a few dogs for fun, keep it small. The real value lies in the props—not picking straight winners.

Merab Dvalishvili to Win by Decision (-150)

Merab Dvalishvili has built a reputation as one of the most relentless wrestlers in the UFC. His cardio and pressure are unmatched, allowing him to rack up takedowns and control time en route to clear-cut decision victories. With 11 of his last 12 wins coming on the scorecards, backing Merab to win by decision feels like a calculated play.

Even against high-level opponents, Merab maintains a punishing pace without overextending for a finish. At -150, there's good value here in betting on what he does best—grind out a dominant, methodical win once again over a high-level opponent.

It's also important to note that Dvalishvili looked even sharper in his last fight against Umar Nurmagomedov, who I value as a much tougher opponent than O'Malley. If you're a little worried about taking the decision prop, consider waiting until the public jumps in late—once people start chasing losses. Merab is currently -275 on the moneyline, but I expect him to dip closer to -240 by the time the main event rolls around.

Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum – Over 2.5 Rounds (-150)

On paper, Pyfer's power is a major threat, but Gastelum has proven time and time again that he can weather early storms. His durability, combined with his experience in deep waters, gives this bout the potential to last longer than expected.

Pyfer may be explosive, but he's also tactical when needed. This, coupled with Gastelum's proven toughness, makes the over 2.5 rounds an attractive angle at -150. Expect a competitive fight that stretches into the later rounds.

Kevin Holland vs. Vicente Luque – Under 2.5 Rounds (-126)

If there's one fight on this card that screams early finish, it's this one. Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque are two of the most dangerous, finish-hunting welterweights on the roster. Both bring a kill-or-be-killed approach, and neither is known for holding back.

Holland's unorthodox striking and Luque's willingness to trade in the pocket make this a high-risk, high-reward matchup that likely won't go the distance. At -126, the under 2.5 rounds line offers solid value for bettors expecting fireworks.

 
Pinned
Link copied

College Baseball Super Regional Best Bets (6/6):


North Carolina vs. Arizona O 10 (-115, DraftKings)

We set the line at 14 runs in this game with the assumption its Jake Knapp pitching for UNC and Owen Kramkowski pitching for Arizona. The big question is whether or not Arizona's offense can score on Knapp because we believe UNC will put up plenty of runs. 

Miami Hurricanes +1.5 (-130, DraftKings) vs. Louisville

Miami's big advantage here is their pitching, which our model expects to help keep the Hurricanes in the game. We have Louisville winning this matchup in around 55% of simulations, but we think Miami keeps it close either way. We would set the run line closer to -160. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Bets 6/5

Ketel Marte (ARI) Over 0.5 Walks (-110, DraftKings)

Marte has recorded at least one walk in 4 out of his last 5 games, and it makes sense that pitchers are afraid to attack him given his recent prowess at the plate. We have Marte walking in about 60% of simulations, making the -110 line a solid play.

Grant Holmes (ATL) Over 1.5 Walks Allowed (-165, DraftKings)

This play is correlated with Marte Over 0.5 Walk. Holmes walked at least 2 batters in his first 6 starts this season but has come under 1.5 walks allowed in 4 out of the last 5 games. We expect some regression in this game, especially against an Arizona team that walks a lot. Arizona is tied for 5th in the majors with 3.66 walks per game, and the D-Backs have walked 15 times over their last 3 games. -165 is pricey for a prop, but we have Holmes projected with 2.20 walks in this game.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Under 0.5 Runs First Inning (-125, Caesars)

This is our second-best NRFI (No Run First Inning) of the day, just slightly behind San Francisco–San Diego. The Mariners have the second-worst batting average in home games, while the Orioles have the sixth-worst batting average in road games. Zach Eflin and Bryan Woo have each allowed runs in around 30% of first innings in their starts dating back to last season. This is a solid price for two offenses that have not been very explosive.

San Francisco Giants ML (-117, BetRivers) vs. San Diego Padres

This play has a lot to do with the Giants being 10-2 in games started by Robbie Ray this season, while the Padres are just 7-5 in games that Dylan Cease has started. The Giants are looking to split the series after dropping the first two games. Despite those losses, San Francisco is 18-11 at home this season, while San Diego is just 15-15 on the road. We would set the line at around San Francisco -150 here.

Chicago Cubs ML (-142, DraftKings) vs. Washington Nationals

The Cubs were shut out by MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals yesterday, but that just means the number one scoring team in the majors is due for a big game today. The Cubs have been almost equally strong on the road (18-12) as they have been at home (20-11), while the Nationals are slightly below .500 both at home and on the road. The Nats are just 7-12 at home in Jake Irvin's starts since last season. The Cubs are using Drew Pomeranz as an opener for Colin Rea, and while Rea is the weakest link in the Cubs' rotation, coming out of the pen to start the game could help him here. We set the line at Chicago -180 to win this game.

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/5


Ketel Marte (ARI) +500, BetRivers

Marte had three hits and two home runs in the first game of the series, bringing his total to 10 home runs in just 31 games this season. He has dominated right-handed pitching, hitting .329 with a 1.169 OPS and 9 of his 10 home runs against righties. He's also performed well in day games, hitting .360 with 3 home runs in just 8 such games. Braves' starter Grant Holmes is finally showing what made him a first-round pick over a decade ago, but he has still given up 11 home runs this season. Only 2 of those have come in his last 3 starts, which may explain the value we're getting on Marte. However, the model expects some regression from Holmes. We set Marte's line at +260 to hit a home run.

Junior Caminero (TB) +400, DraftKings

Caminero went hitless yesterday, but he's been swinging a hot bat lately with 5 home runs over his last 7 games played, bringing his season total to 14. He's playing at home, where he has an .854 OPS and has hit 10 of his 14 home runs. Rangers' starter Jack Leiter has improved at preventing home runs after a rough start to his career, but he's still struggling to go deep into games due to control issues. Leiter either has to start attacking the zone more—which could lead to more home runs allowed—or the Rangers will have to rely on a bullpen that was taxed in yesterday's loss. We set the line at +330 for Caminero to homer.

Spencer Torkelson (DET) +450, Bally

Torkelson is off to the best start of his career and is showing why he was a former #1 overall pick. He already has 14 home runs this season, and his .837 OPS would be a career best. Torkelson has a few things working in his favor for this game: he's on the road, where he's been better (.870 OPS vs. .804 at home), and he's been excellent in day games—batting .315 with a 1.128 OPS and 9 home runs in 26 day games. We set the line at +410 for Torkelson to homer, so there's solid value at the +450 odds being offered.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Model Still Leans Florida Panthers After Game 1 OT Loss

Florida seemingly had game 1 in hand despite going down early and getting outshot by 14. Edmonton is now a solid 64.2% favorite to win the Stanley Cup but there is slight betting value (+0.8%) on Florida at +184. If you are extremely daring the strongest series outcome value is Florida to rip off 4 in a row... but that is not a high confident pick.

capture.jpg
 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/4 



Jose Ramirez (CLE) +375, BetMGM

Ramirez ended a two-game home run streak yesterday but still managed to pick up two hits in the Guardians' loss to the Yankees. He faces Clarke Schmidt today, a pitcher he's had some success against—going 6-for-14 with two doubles and a home run in his career. Ramirez has also thrived at Yankee Stadium, boasting a .398 batting average and a 1.189 OPS. While he's crushed left-handed pitching this season, 9 of his 11 home runs have come against right-handers. We set the line at +350 for him to hit a home run today.

Kyle Schwarber (PHI) +350, Bet365

It's rare to find a price like this for Schwarber to homer against a right-handed pitcher, but Jose Berrios has allowed just one home run in his last three starts, and Schwarber is 0-for-7 in his career against him. Despite that, the model likes this matchup—Berrios has a history of being homer-prone, and Schwarber has consistently mashed right-handed pitching. We set the line at +240, and with bet365 offering +350, this is strong value.

Brandon Lowe (TB) +475, Bally

Lowe is coming off a strong May, hitting .281 with seven home runs. He's hit 9 of his 11 home runs against right-handed pitchers and will face Kumar Rocker, who has given up a lot of loud contact in his brief MLB career. The Rays' home park has played very home run-friendly this season, and today's weather, despite some rain in the forecast, should favor hitters. We set Lowe's line at +420 to hit a home run.

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/3

Taylor Ward (LAA) +525, BetRivers

Ward likes playing away from Los Angeles. He is hitting just .151 with 4 home runs at home this season, but he's hitting .265 with 12 home runs on the road. Ward has hit 14 of his 16 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. Red Sox starter Brayan Bello has done a solid job of preventing home runs this season, but he has struggled against left-handed batters. Lefties are hitting .297 with a .863 OPS against Bello this season. We set Ward's line at +440 to hit a home run, so there's strong value at +525.

Jac Caglianone (KC) +460, FanDuel

Caglianone is making his MLB debut today after hitting 15 home runs in 50 minor league games. "Cags" is 6'5", 250 lbs, and built in a lab to crush home runs. While it will likely take some time to adjust to MLB pitching, Cags hit .500 with 3 home runs in 18 spring training at-bats. We don't have model value on this play, but +460 isn't a price you'll be able to get in a left vs. right matchup for Cags in the future.

Kerry Carpenter (DET) +430, FanDuel

Carpenter mashed three home runs in yesterday's game, and you can still get +430 on FanDuel for him to homer today, while his consensus line is +318. Carpenter became the first Tigers player with 3 home runs in a game since 2016. He has 13 home runs on the season, and 11 of those 13 have come against right-handed pitchers. White Sox starter Shane Smith has been their best starter, but he has struggled with pitch location and hasn't been able to go deep into games. After allowing just 1 home run in his first 8 starts, Smith has allowed 1 home run in each of his last 3 starts. We set the line at +314 for Carpenter to homer, so there's clear value at +430.

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/2

Juan Soto  (NYM) +450, BetMGM

Soto broke out of a slump against the Rockies, finishing the series with two homers and a double. While he's just 1-for-9 in his career against Dustin May, he has only 2 strikeouts in 12 plate appearances and has made some solid contact. May has given up 6 home runs in his last 5 starts after allowing just 1 in his first 5. Soto has hit 9 of his 10 home runs this season against right-handed pitchers. We set his line at +330 to homer today, so there's strong value at +450.

Willy Adames (SF) +750, FanDuel

This is a buy-low spot on Adames with strong hitter conditions in San Francisco. Adames has gone 16 straight games without a home run and has just 5 on the season after signing a lucrative contract this past offseason with the Giants. Stephen Kolek has been effective against right-handed batters, but his overall stats are a bit misleading after pitching a complete game against the Rockies earlier this season. In the three games since, Kolek has allowed 14 earned runs in 16.1 innings. Adames has all 5 of his home runs against righties, and we like this as a longshot play. We set his line at +600 to homer.

Zach Neto (LAA) +650, Bally

Neto has been awesome on the road this season, slashing .312/.349/.584 compared to a .232/.276/.427 line at home. Richard Fitts has been really good in his limited action so far this season, but he is still a rookie and hasn't gone very deep into games. We set the line for Neto to homer at +465 in our model, and Bally is offering +650, giving us strong value on this play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

MLB Best Home Run Bets 6/1

Francisco Lindor (NYM) +340, FanDuel

Lindor didn't hit for us yesterday, but we are going right back to him in what should be a more favorable matchup. He's 5-for-7 with 5 runs scored in the first two games of the series. Today, he faces a rookie left-handed pitcher and gets favorable weather conditions in Queens. Lindor has a .870 OPS and 9 of his 12 home runs this season against left-handed pitching.

Rockies' SP, Carson Palmquist, has struggled early in his MLB career, allowing 19 hits and 8 walks in just 13.1 innings pitched. He's not missing many bats and is allowing over two baserunners per inning. We set the line at +275 for Lindor to homer, so there's strong value at the +340 odds being offered.

Eugenio Suarez (ARI) +500, FanDuel

Suarez is a very streaky hitter, but he's seeing the ball well right now with just 3 strikeouts over his last 6 games. His power cooled off after hitting 5 home runs in his first 5 games of the season, but he still has 15 on the year and brings plenty of pop to the plate.

While Suarez has struggled against left-handed pitching this season—part of the reason you're getting +500 odds—he has historically been a strong hitter versus lefties. Our model expects some positive regression and sees value in this spot. The Nationals' starting pitcher has only allowed 4 home runs all season, but all of them have come in his last two starts, including three in his most recent outing. We set the line at +440 for Suarez to homer.

Heliot Ramos (SF) +520, FanDuel

Ramos is coming off a fantastic May, during which he hit .347 with 6 home runs. One interesting stat: Ramos has been dominant in day games this season, posting a .998 OPS and hitting 7 of his 10 home runs during the day, compared to a .729 OPS and just 3 home runs in night games.

He's been solid against left-handed pitching this season and absolutely crushed them last year, hitting .370 with a 1.193 OPS. Ryan Weathers has looked good through three starts this year, but historically he's been vulnerable to right-handed hitters—who account for 36 of the 45 home runs he's allowed in his career. Weathers also has a 6.31 career ERA at home compared to a 3.87 ERA on the road. We set the line for Ramos to homer at +500, so there's value at +520.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1

June 5 7:00 am update: The best price for IND ATS is now +9.5 at -109 on BetRivers. The best prices for the Pacers under team total and Chet Holgren's PTS+REB+AST are holding where we had them a few days ago.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -9.5 (-105 Hard Rock, -108 FanDuel)

The Thunder won by 16 pts per game at home this season so we would argue that picking them to win by 15 is actually a sign of respect to the Pacers. We are getting a single digit spread because of how great Indiana has been on the road in the playoffs but that trend may have ended in Game 5 vs New York. The model has OKC covering in 67% of simulations because of a +5 percentage point differential in 2pt shooting, a +7 rebounding advantage, and a +5 turnover advantage. The Thunder were +6% on twos at home this season while IND was just +1% on the road so the +5% projected edge fits with the overall trends. OKC was +7 in turnovers at home and IND was good, but not great at +2 on the road so again, the +5 projection fits with the trends. OKC's only non-strength (wouldn't even call it a weakness) is rebounding where they were actually slightly outrebounded by opponents but the Pacers were outrebounded by more (by 4 per game). If the Pacers do not turn it over significantly more than OKC then IND could cover which is a real possibility with Haliburton at PG, but there is also a real possibility that OKC's 3pt shooting could regress positively to their season average (38% at home) after they finished the MIN series with 43 and 40% 3pt shooting to counter.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Under 110.5 Team Total (-105 FanDuel)

Our projection for the OKC side is 119.5 which is virtually identical to what they odds project so our value on OKC -9.5 is based entirely on their holding IND well under 110.5 (just 104 projected). The Pacers do not have the front court beef to capitalize on the offensive boards. Pascal Siakam was ECF MVP despite his high in rebounds in the series being just 6 in that bad game 5 loss. Thomas Bryant came off the bench for three huge 3pt shots, but he has a better chance of having 2 or more threes than 2 or more offensive (or even total) rebounds. Myles Turner attempted 22 3pt shots in the Knicks series, he had 19 total rebounds in the series. With minimal 2nd chance points the Pacers will need to shoot 54% on twos and 38% on threes to reach this line and the model is projecting 51/35 splits which is in line with what OKC allowed this season (50/34 at home) with a slight bump up reflecting Indiana's much better than average offense.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 27.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110 FanDuel)

We are projecting him for 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2 assists which is a slight lean in all lines (o16.5 -106 pts, o8.5 -152 reb, o1.5 -106 ast). While he is only 8-18 over this line this season that is 100% attributable to the number of blowouts OKC played at home. He finished the MIN series with 3-1 over playing 30+ minutes in the 3 overs. Given Indiana's historically amazing and mathematically impossible number of comebacks in the playoffs this season we doubt OKC will take their foot of the gas, even up 20 in the early 4th quarter unless IND sits their starters. I like how Chet responded to getting tossed around by Denver's superior frontcourt size and beef after Game 1 having 11, 16, 13, 8, 11, and 11 rebounds. I love how he responded to getting obliterated by the Wolves in Game 3 with 21 and 22 points on 17 for 27 shooting. Chet should be able to get double digit boards vs the poor rebounding Pacers, shoot over top shorter Pacers' defenders, or take their taller defenders off the dribble. If Indiana defenders do contain his scoring, he can make it up with assists. His over vs his assist line is 46.2% at home, much higher than his 34.6% over this points line.

With 2 of the 3 best prices at FanDuel, the best priced Single Game Parlay would be +614 at Fanduel.

 
Pinned
Link copied

NBA Finals Futures: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

We had a great NBA Conference Finals from a betting standpoint. Not only did we take the Indiana Pacers to upset the New York Knicks, we also had Oklahoma City Thunder winning in 5 games at over +300 vs Minnesota as the best exact outcome bet. 

This matchup is very similar to the Minnesota vs Thunder matchup. Our favorite first round pick was Minnesota over the LA Lakers because the bigger names on the Lakers' jerseys did not matter vs the younger, deeper, longer, more athletic roster of the Timberwolves because you can't 'out OKC, OKC'. No one can match OKC's combination of youth, depth, defensive length and ability to harass. 

We picked the Pacers over the Knicks because Indiana was younger, deeper, and, Mitchell Robinson aside, longer defensively. But while they ended up being the class of the East, the Pacers are not in the same class as the Thunder. The Thunder's only real vulnerability is they can 'get got' on the boards, but this is actually the Pacers' main vulnerability. Both teams set their defenses to force turnovers and play passing lanes which can leave them vulnerable on the defensive boards.  

Indiana was beaten on the boards in all but one game vs NY and they barely won that one game on the glass. OKC outrebounded MIN in 3 of their 5 games to dominate that series, but went 7 vs Denver because Denver won 4 of 7 games on the boards. OKC is projected to outrebound IND by 7 at home and 6 at Indiana which is one big reason why OKC should win in 4 (+330 in 26% of sims) or another gentleman's sweep (+220 in 5 at 38%).

capture.jpg

Indiana's only chance is Tyrese Haliburton averaging no more than 1.5 turnovers, more than 10 assists, while shooting 40%+ from 3pt range and significantly outplaying the MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. We could imagine that happening once or even maybe twice this series, but not four times. It is hard to imagine Haliburton putting up better numbers than he did vs the Knicks when facing a vastly superior defense in OKC. He put up this stat line just once (that magical Game 4 performance) and considering how aberrantly good that game was, it's virtually impossible to put up that type of game four times.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Florida Panthers a Good Live Dog to Win the Stanley Cup

The Panthers are the worst kind of team for the SportsLine Model because their regular season stats did not remotely reflect how good they really were (are). You could say the same thing for Edmonton which is why in our model both teams were given less than a 50% chance of winning the Cup compared to their odds implied chances.

We aren't ashamed to say we picked both to lose their opening series. But by the Conference Finals we fully wised up and had both favored to win get to this point. By virtue of home ice, Edmonton is a slight favorite to win the series, but the model favors Florida outright at over 52%. That is the best bet in the series at +0.8% value.

capture.jpg

Game 1 Best Bet

Florida Panthers Money Line +115 (Caesars)

Given the model favors the underdog Panthers to win the series, it's not a surprise that we have value on Florida to steal game 1. They are +115 on Caesars which implies 46.5% but the model has Florida as the 52.3% favorite. Florida has won 5 straight road games by at least 2 goals in each game. They outscored Carolina 15 to 5 in 3 road games at Carolina. While Edmonton has been equally dominant at home recently outscoring Dallas 10-2 in Games 3 and 4 of the WCF and Vegas 3-0 in Game 4, we'll still favor the defending champs.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Three Early College Football Win Total Futures to Act On Right Now

SMU Over 8.5 Wins (+100 DraftKings)

SMU is poised for another strong season, and getting this win total at even money is a value play, especially with other books like Caesars listing it at -135. SMU was one of our favorite teams last season and proved us right when they made the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff. The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season and a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff, and they return a top-50 level of production nationally. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back after a stellar campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 65% of his passes, giving SMU a major edge in continuity. Their schedule is favorable, with only one game—at Clemson—where they are clear underdogs. Hosting Miami and Louisville, and facing teams like Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Boston College with new QBs, sets up well for SMU to clear this total. Our model projects 9.6 wins, making the over a confident play.

Tulane Under 8.5 Wins (-120 Caesars)

Tulane exceeded expectations last year with nine wins despite a new coaching staff and quarterback, and it will be difficult to do it again with yet another new QB. In addition to breaking in yet another new QB they also lost RB Makhi Hughes to Oregon. With just 49% of offensive production returning, the unit is likely to regress. While head coach Jon Sumrall will field a strong defense, it's unlikely to be enough to carry the team to nine wins. The schedule is also tougher this year, with road games at Ole Miss, Memphis, and UTSA, and no FCS opponent to pad the win column. They do play Charlotte and Temple but they played them last season as well so those likely wins are already baked into the projection. Our projection of 7.9 wins supports the under, especially given the offensive uncertainty.

Arizona Over 4.5 Wins (-160 DraftKings)

We are going with O 4.5 at -160 rather than O 5.5 at +110 because it's worth the extra juice on a bet with the win total being where it is set at. Arizona struggled in Brett Brennan's first season last year, going just 4-8 despite having a win total set at 7.5 wins. This is a good buy low spot with the win total 3 games under where it was last season and it being year 2 in Brennan's tenure. Coaches often make a big leap from year one to year two, especially when they have the luxury of returning a starting QB.  Despite losing #8 overall pick, Tet McMillan, Arizona ranks 15th in the country in returning production. They return 67% of their returning production from last season. Their schedule won't be easy in a BIG12 full of parity, but there is a strong chance Arizona starts the season 2-0 after playing Weber State and Hawaii and would just need to go 3-7 the rest of the season. Arizona also doesn't play any of the truly elite CFB teams (Bama, OSU, Georgia), so while they have games they'll be big underdogs, it won't be the craziest thing to happen if they upset Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State. We have Arizona projected for 6 wins this season. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
Pinned
Link copied

AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
Pinned
Link copied

NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
Pinned
Link copied

AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
