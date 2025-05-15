Today's Best Bets June 7, 2025: UFC 316, Pacers-Thunder Game 2 and HR Bets

UFC 316 Betting Analysis: Three Value Picks for Fight Night
Thanks again to Mike DeAugustino for providing these UFC picks.
Before diving in, it's worth noting that many of the moneyline odds are extremely long, making them tough to justify from a value perspective. Favorites are being priced heavily, and while that might reflect the skill gap in certain matchups, it leaves little room for meaningful returns unless you're parlaying. On the other hand, chasing big underdogs might be tempting, but you're mostly relying on variance or a fluke finish. If you want to sprinkle on a few dogs for fun, keep it small. The real value lies in the props—not picking straight winners.
Merab Dvalishvili to Win by Decision (-150)
Merab Dvalishvili has built a reputation as one of the most relentless wrestlers in the UFC. His cardio and pressure are unmatched, allowing him to rack up takedowns and control time en route to clear-cut decision victories. With 11 of his last 12 wins coming on the scorecards, backing Merab to win by decision feels like a calculated play.
Even against high-level opponents, Merab maintains a punishing pace without overextending for a finish. At -150, there's good value here in betting on what he does best—grind out a dominant, methodical win once again over a high-level opponent.
It's also important to note that Dvalishvili looked even sharper in his last fight against Umar Nurmagomedov, who I value as a much tougher opponent than O'Malley. If you're a little worried about taking the decision prop, consider waiting until the public jumps in late—once people start chasing losses. Merab is currently -275 on the moneyline, but I expect him to dip closer to -240 by the time the main event rolls around.
Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum – Over 2.5 Rounds (-150)
On paper, Pyfer's power is a major threat, but Gastelum has proven time and time again that he can weather early storms. His durability, combined with his experience in deep waters, gives this bout the potential to last longer than expected.
Pyfer may be explosive, but he's also tactical when needed. This, coupled with Gastelum's proven toughness, makes the over 2.5 rounds an attractive angle at -150. Expect a competitive fight that stretches into the later rounds.
Kevin Holland vs. Vicente Luque – Under 2.5 Rounds (-126)
If there's one fight on this card that screams early finish, it's this one. Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque are two of the most dangerous, finish-hunting welterweights on the roster. Both bring a kill-or-be-killed approach, and neither is known for holding back.
Holland's unorthodox striking and Luque's willingness to trade in the pocket make this a high-risk, high-reward matchup that likely won't go the distance. At -126, the under 2.5 rounds line offers solid value for bettors expecting fireworks.