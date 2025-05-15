Today's Best Bets June 8, 2025: Pacers-Thunder Game 2 and More Home Run Bets

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2
Best Side: Oklahoma City -11 (-109 BetRivers)
Maybe if I hadn't seen the Denver series, especially game 1 I would have lost some faith in OKC, but Game 1 had sooo much in common with Game 1 vs Denver:
· OKC blew a large lead in the 4th
· OKC lost from a super clutch last second jumper (Aaron Gordon's 3, Halliburton)
· OKC dominated turnover margin
· But OKC "really" lost because they got killed on the boards (-17 vs IND, -20 vs DEN)
OKC responded with a resounding Game 2 win thanks to taking care of boards while maintaining a big turnover differential. Halliburton is mythologically clutch but the Pacers shouldn't have been within 10 late and even had a chance of winning the game had OKC done the bare minimum on the boards. We also should see positive regression to the mean in OKC 2pt shooting after their 41% in Game 1.
Best Total: Indiana at OKC Under 227.5 (-108 FanDuel)
We painfully missed on the IND Under 110.5 TT in Game 1. Despite the IND win they still only shot 49% on twos and turned the ball over at a ridiculous pace, especially in the first half. Assuming the rebounding evens out and maybe some negative regression from the 3pt line (Obi Toppin went 5 for 8) the Pacers should do their "fair share" to help this game come under. I also have been waiting for the OKC 3 ball to start falling but it looks like I may have to wait a lot longer, especially with the role players not shooting well from three. The moment may be too big for the non-Alex Carusos of the world.
Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 8.5 Rebounds (-115 Bet365)
I am giving him a chance to make up for his game 1 dud. The key to OKC rebounding from the tough game 1 loss is literally rebounding. Hartenstein is not playing as much so the team really needs Chet to step up and be the double digit rebounder he was vs Denver. Like in Game 1 of the Denver series, Chet only had 6 boards in Game 1, but responded with double digits in 5 of the other 6 games. I see him responding very similarly in Game 2. He averaged 9.5 on the road and usually a much lower average at home, 7.1, would be taken as a negative but I'm taking this as a positive trend because his average was much higher in more competitive games (OKC on the road) and just because this is a home game as a double digit favorite, it certainly qualifies as a competitive spot.