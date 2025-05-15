Today's Best Bets June 9, 2025: Thunder-Pacers Game 3, MLB Home Runs, Stanley Cup & NBA Finals Futures

MLB Best Side, Total, Prop, and Future 6/9
Side: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-120, BetMGM)
The Braves are in the middle of a 7-game losing streak and are just 10-23 on the road this season. The Brewers, on the other hand, are 19-12 at home and have been playing solid baseball, going 6-3 over their last 9 games.
While the Braves have the pitching advantage with Cy Young winner Chris Sale on the mound, they are just 4-9 ATS this season when Sale starts. Brewers' starter Aaron Civale got hit hard in his first start of the season and then missed two months, but Milwaukee is 3-0 in his three starts since returning from the IL.
Notably, 44% of Braves games this season have been decided by exactly 1 run. So even if Atlanta wins, there's a strong chance it's a close game and Milwaukee covers the +1.5. We set the line close to 50-50 for the Brewers to win and would price the run line at -165 given Atlanta's tendency for close games and the home/road splits.
Total: Athletics Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-135, DraftKings)
While the Athletics are just 4-16 over their last 20 games, their issue has been pitching—not hitting. Oakland has scored over 3.5 runs in 8 of their last 10 games.
Angels' starter Yusei Kikuchi has been strong this season, but we expect some regression after back-to-back solid outings. Opponents scored 4+ runs in each of Kikuchi's first 11 starts this season before his last two. He also leads the league in walks allowed (40 in 13 games), and despite a 3.13 ERA, he has a WHIP near 1.6—an unsustainable number for run prevention. We project the Athletics to score 4.3 runs in this game.
Prop: Ketel Marte (ARI) Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-125, Caesars)
We have Marte scoring a run in around 70% of our simulations. The matchup against a right-handed pitcher is ideal for Marte, who is hitting .333 with a 1.182 OPS against righties. He's also been red-hot in June, with 4 home runs and a .533 on-base percentage in 7 games—getting on base in over half of his at-bats.
In 16 home games this season, Marte has scored at least one run in 12 of them (75%). We would set this line in the -200 range, making -125 a strong value.
Future: Chicago Cubs +1400 to Win the World Series
We have the Cubs winning the World Series in around 25% of our simulations, which puts them ahead of even the Dodgers. The Cubs combine star power with young talent and currently have the second-most wins in the National League with 40.
Pitching is their biggest weakness, but they have a deep enough farm system to make a move at the trade deadline for a top-tier arm. This is all about value—+1400 is a great price considering they are as low as +900 at several books. Grab them now before this line disappears.