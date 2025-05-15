Today's Best Bets May 28, 2025: Timberwolves at Thunder Game 5 Picks, Home Runs, College Baseball Futures

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5
5/28 7:00 am Update: You can now get the first half under at 111.5 (-115 ESPN) and Naz Reid at +102 on o9.5 Points. This is a rare case where the lines moved away from our side, which is nice if you like the side but haven't locked it in yet.
Best Side: Oklahoma City -8.5 (-108 DraftKings)
The model has OKC covering this in 66% of simulations. I would say there is a 50% chance of this being a normal, dominating OKC game where they win by their average of around 15 points and a 16% chance that the game is tight throughout but a late OKC run gets the cover. I'm glad MIN managed to keep Game 4 tight and cover the spread because it is keeping this line tighter than it should be. But I have even more confidence in OKC because of their clutch shot making in situations where teams without championship mettle would have folded. Could you ever imagine James Harden hitting the shots that Jalen Williams, Chet and Shai hit in response to Minnesota runs that cut it to 1 basket or less?.
The Thunder will cover because of the "death and taxes" inevitability of their style of play… "turnovers and two pt differential" when at home. The Wolves impressively won the 2pt differential stat on their home court but that is not surprising considering they were +3% at home this season. But they were breakeven on the road and OKC is a whopping +6% at home and +7 in turnover margin (MIN commits more turnovers on the road than their opponents). The 40 point blowout loss is going to keep OKC from getting a big head and they will be locked in enough to get the +6% 2pt edge and +7 turnover edge that we project which is what you would expect based on each team's season long trends.
Best Total Minnesota at Oklahoma City First Half Under 110.5 (-115 Fanatics)
We have the same% (66%) of the full game under 220.5 as we do for OKC to cover so the model projection is entirely based on MIN coming under their team total. I am taking the first half under because this could get out of hand and all bets are off as far as defensive intensity in the second half if OKC is up 30. Expect regression to the mean from long range for both teams after the hot 3pt shooting in Game 3. The series has gone way over the line in the last 3 resulting in this line being up to 221 in some spots, and a full 4 points higher than Game 2's closing consensus over/under. I see a very similar slow start for both teams in the first like we saw to start Game 7 vs Denver (47 first quarter points) which should buy us enough wiggle room to stay under even if teams settle in for a higher scoring 2nd. We may update this pick to a first quarter Under when the lines post.
Best Player Prop: Naz Reid Over 9.5 Points (+100 FanDuel)
He is projected for 11 points, he averaged over 13.5 this season and while he averages less on the road, the over 9.5 rate was still a solid 29-17, 63% (over 77% at home). We never pass up +$$$ value on a line under both a player's projection and average when that player's minutes and usage are 100% predictable. We are getting buy low value because he is averaging around 8 pts per game his last 7 but he does come in with 3 straight double digit games. If anything, he could play an even larger role than usual because Julius Randle, as skilled as he is, is a turnover waiting to happen vs OKC's defense. If Randle posts up OKC fronts him and another player rotates behind him to steal the entry pass. If Randle takes a person off the dribble the Thunder defense, which is probably the best turnover defense in history, picks it clean. Randle averages nearly 3 turnovers for the season… against OKC he had 5, 4 and 5 in the three losses. Naz Reid will get open from three and shoot it without a lot of fanfare and will take a smaller defender down low. You get the added benefit of Rudy Gobert potentially reverting back to a foul prone defender without a clear role to play which could result in Reid getting center minutes even if Randle is in a groove.