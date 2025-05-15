Today's Best Bets May 28, 2025: Timberwolves at Thunder Game 5 Picks, Home Runs, College Baseball Futures

NCAA Baseball Tournament Preview and Best Bets

Regional Best Bets (FanDuel):

Clemson to win Clemson regional (+115)

NC State to win Auburn Regional (+320)

Southern Miss to win Hattiesburg Regional (-105)

UC Irvine to win Los Angeles Regional (+290)

Florida State to win Tallahassee Regional (-125)

Best 4-Seed Sprinkle:

Murray State (+1400) to win Oxford Regional



Best Bets to Make College World Series (DraftKings):

LSU (-115)

North Carolina (-110)

Texas (+145)

Florida State (+265)

Southern Miss (+450)

NC State (+500)



Best Bets to win College World Series:

North Carolina +1000 (FanDuel)

FSU +3000 (DraftKings)

Texas +1700 (DraftKings)



Regional Analysis:

Vanderbilt (Nashville Regional)

We have Vandy winning this regional in 60% of simulations, but at -270 there's no value. 4-seed Wright State poses a somewhat tough test for Vandy, but we aren't too high on ETSU or Louisville as the 2 and 3 seeds in this regional.

Southern Miss (Hattiesburg Regional)

Southern Miss has a tough 2-seed and 3-seed in their region with Alabama and Miami (FL), but they will have to use their aces in that first matchup. We don't love the depth of Bama's pitching or trust Miami's bats. We have solid value on Southern Miss at -105 to win this regional.

Florida State

FSU should have no trouble with Bethune Cookman, but we do like Northeastern a good bit in a possible Game 2 matchup, although we would still take FSU to win. The model also dings Mississippi State for being under .500 in road+away games. Take FSU at -125 to win this regional.

Oregon State (Corvallis Regional)

Oregon State playing an independent schedule could come back to bite them, as they drew a tough regional with TCU and USC as the 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. We do like Oregon State because they are 17-2 in home games, but we are right in line with the -120 odds set. The value could be on TCU to win this regional at plus money, but rather than bet +140, you could potentially be better off betting on a game-by-game basis in this regional.

North Carolina (Chapel Hill)

North Carolina is a massive favorite to win the regional but for good reason. They are winning the regional in nearly 70% of our simulations. Oklahoma poses the biggest threat to North Carolina, but we don't think they are good enough to upset UNC without Kyson Witherspoon on the mound (he'll likely pitch in the 2 vs 3 game). UNC has depth on both the mound and at the plate, and the Tar Heels are playing really good baseball as of late.

Oregon (Eugene Regional)

Many people are high on Arizona's chances to win this regional, but we have a solid lean on Oregon given the road/home splits. Oregon went 28-8 at home, and Arizona went just 10-8 on the road. We don't think 4-seed Utah Valley will be much of a threat, but we do think Cal Poly's road splits will help them here. Arizona having to throw their best pitchers in a 2 vs. 3 matchup will hurt them if they have to play Oregon in Game 2.

Coastal Carolina (Conway Regional)

If you look at Coastal's draw and see ECU and Florida, you might think the Chants are going to have a tough time winning their home regional, but those two historically good programs have flaws. ECU has struggled to put things together all season, while Florida has dealt with more injuries to key players than anyone in the country. We have Coastal winning their home regional in 60% of sims so there is value there, but we are probably discounting Florida's talent level here. The line is likely correct with Coastal -125 and Florida +115 to win this regional. ECU at +1100 to win the regional probably has some longshot value as well coming off an AAC Tournament sweep.

Auburn (Auburn Regional)

Auburn has been one of the biggest surprises of the season and is the #4 overall national seed, but we think they could be on upset watch. NC State is a tough draw because they have had recent postseason success. NC State matches up pretty well with Auburn, so getting +320 odds is worth an upset play. Stetson won't be an easy out as well, but the Hatters weren't great on the road or in non-conference games this season.

Texas (Austin Regional)

The Longhorns got a favorable draw with our model not liking 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Houston Christian. Kansas State is a completely different team on the road than at home, while Texas just has a huge talent advantage over Houston Christian. UTSA will be the biggest hurdle for Texas, but we still have Texas winning in a large number of simulations against the Roadrunners.

UCLA (Los Angeles Regional)

We aren't too high on UCLA even after a 42-16 season because they went just 19-33 last season, so we haven't trusted them to sustain success all season. They are definitely a talented team, but playing in the Big10 hurts them from a week-to-week competition standpoint. The model really likes UC Irvine and sees strong value at +290 to win this regional. Arizona State is a tough team to beat when clicking, but UC Irvine's consistency is why they are the play here.

Ole Miss (Oxford Regional)

This regional is a nightmare for anyone in it, as all 4 teams could probably give each other a tough run for their money. We actually have 4-seed Murray State as the best chance of any 4-seed to win a regional. Western Kentucky had a monster year, Georgia Tech won the ACC regular season title, and Ole Miss had 40 wins as an SEC team. There is going to be a lot of runs scored in this regional, and the play is probably to go with a few upsets and overs from a game standpoint when betting this regional

Georgia (Athens Regional)

Duke could be a good upset pick if everything is clicking but that's tough to bet on. OK State was also thought of strongly in the preseason before starting off really slow then making a late season run to make the tournament. OK State pitching their ace in Game 1 greatly benefits UGA in a possible Game 2 matchup. Georgia is the model pick to win the regional, but Duke and OK State have good longshot odds at +310 and +1000, respectively.

LSU (Baton Rouge Regional)

LSU has a really good draw in this regional. DBU is a good team, but LSU is by far the most talented and complete team in this regional. LSU went 30-5 in home games this season and is going to be tough to upset here, but there is no betting value with the Tigers as heavy favorites.

Clemson (Clemson Regional)

Clemson is at plus money to win their home regional because they have to deal with both West Virginia and Kentucky. Kentucky got into the tournament due in large part to having a high SOS from an SEC schedule, and the Wildcats are dangerous, but we like Clemson a good deal more than them. West Virginia has been really good away from home this season (23-5 on the road), and we have them as the best chance to upset Clemson. Clemson has a great coach and a good amount of veterans, so getting plus money at home is worth a bet.

Tennessee (Knoxville Regional)

Tennessee really struggled in SEC play down the stretch but had a cushion from their early season play, which is why they are a regional host. The Vols got a favorable drawing according to our model and likes them over Miami (OH), Cincinnati, and Wake. Wake has been one of the better teams in college baseball over the last few years, but this is a down Wake team. Home field in Knoxville will give Tennessee a big advantage, but they are such heavy favorites it's not worth a play.

Arkansas (Fayetteville Regional)

Arkansas got upset in their home regional last season, so they will have extra motivation this season to get out of the regional. They are the biggest favorites of any regional host, so there is no betting value here. Kansas could pose a small threat to Arkansas, but the Jayhawks don't have the pitching to keep Arkansas in check.