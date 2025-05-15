Today's Best Bets May 29, 2025: Pacers a Good Bet to End Knicks Series in Game 5, College Baseball Futures

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Game 5
May 29 7:00 am update: As predicted the Pacers +5.5 line we got yesterday is no more and the best price is down to +4.5 (-110 at Caesars). The best priced Pacers TT is now up to -109.5 (-110 Caesars) and even the Myles Turner o19.5 PTS+REB is as high as -125 in multiple books (-114 BetRivers is best price).
Best Side: Indiana Pacers +5.5 (-115 BetMGM)
I am tempted to take the Pacers to win outright but why not take advantage of this line that probably is not going to last so 👉ACT NOW👈. DraftKings already has the line at just +4.5 (-110) and if it gets down to +4 or less I suggest taking the money line. The recipe for success for Indiana has been the same: fewer turnovers (+6, +2, +8 in their wins) and shoot well from three point range (41, 43, 41% in wins vs 20% in the loss). These factors have overcome their often significant rebounding disadvantage (-11, -6, -7 in their wins). So the big coaching adjustment by Thibs of starting Mitchell Robinson in an effort to really dominate the boards has resulted in dominating the boards but not the scoreboard. The model projects IND to hit 37% of 35 3pt attempts (13 makes) and NY to hit just 34% of 33 attempts (11 makes) and this +6 points offsets the +5 rebounding advantage we project for the Knicks. Six points is worth more than the roughly 3 points that NY gets from their rebounding advantage.
Best Total: Indiana Pacers Team Total Over 108.5 (-120 BetMGM)
The line is as high as 109.5 (-110) on some spots so this is also an 👉ACT NOW👈 situation. Our higher projection of 111.5 is based on our higher than oddsmakers' expectations for made 3pt shots. As much as Thibs would love it if he had an elite 3pt defense he simply does not. The Knicks were 26th in the league in defensive 3pt% this season. Brunson is not quick enough and doesn't have the energy on defense to lock down Halliburton from 30 feet. KAT is dealing with lower leg injuries that seem quite painful and even if he weren't, he's still not able to defend the three despite being so great at shooting them, especially vs a 3pt shooting big like Myles Turner. When you throw in Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Obi Toppin (combined for 7-13 from 3pt range in Game 4) you have a lot of quality 3pt shooters who are also plus defenders. Except for the 42 pt 2nd half by the Pacers in their Game 3 loss Indiana has crushed this over scoring 138, 114, 130 in their wins and 58 in the first half of Game 3.
Best Player Prop: Myles Turner Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds (-110 ESPN)
I'll be waiting to see what the BetMGM line is so I can possibly get a best SGP with the other 2 lines. I was tempted to go with KAT over 33.5 PRA because if he were healthy the line would probably be closer to 38.5 or 39.5 and while he is in pain, I don't think he has a structural issue in the knee with a serious risk to injure it further, but what do I know. What I do know is even healthy he won't be able to run out and defend Myles Turner when he's wide open from three point range. If KAT's knee does limit him or if he gets injured again it could lead to more boards from Turner who definitely has not been doing work on the boards (just 15 total in this series) because he has been active blocking shots. With a projection of 16 and 7 we are closer to his season average of 22 (52-34, 60.5% over 19.5) and are buying low on his 19 average (3-1 Under) in this series. Mitchell Robinson starting and playing more minutes has helped NY build big rebounding advantages but in Game 4 his +/- was -20 so maybe that leads Thibs to go back to his 'beloved' strategy of running the Villanova players into the ground. If Robinson is not on the floor more than 18 minutes then that gives Turner some opportunity to operate down low more than usual (shooting 18/24, 75% on twos vs just 4/17, 23.5% on threes) vs a hurting KAT and perhaps get back to the 6+ rebounding big he usually is.