Today's Best Bets May 21, 2025: Picking Halliburton and Pacers to Cover but Knicks to Win Game 1

We are coming off an epic Thunder -7, Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 points and Thunder over 111.5 team total in Game 1. Toss in a nice Matt Olson Home Run on Dinger Tuesday and it was a strong Tuesday Night for the Inside the Lines Team. Let's keep it going for Knicks-Pacers Game 1, Major League and College Baseball.

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein
Imagn Images

The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs  

Best Home Run Picks for May 21

Kyle Tucker +425 (bet365)

Tucker broke a 9 game homer drought with a HR in yesterday's game be the Marlins. Marlins' pitcher Max Meyer has struggled over his last 4 starts, and while he has stronger home stats, he's given up 6 of his 8 home runs allowed while at home when you can get a left vs right matchup at a reasonable price with a player as good as Tucker, it's usually at least worth a sprinkle. We set Tucker's line at +370 to hit a HR.

Tyler Stephenson +560 (FanDuel)

This is a buy low spot for Stephenson who is hitting just .173 over 15 games this season. When an opponent starts a left-handed pitcher, Stephenson is a career .295 hitter with an 0.872 OPS. Andrew Heaney is susceptible to giving up home runs and 42 of the 46 home runs he allowed in 2023 and 2024 came against right-handed bats. We set Stephenson's line at +425

Riley Greene +650 (Bally) 

Greene hit his 12th home run in yesterday's game which was his 11th off of a right-handed pitcher this season. Greene has a 1.027 OPS vs righties this season compared to a .529 OPS vs lefties. Cardinals' SP Andre Pallante has given up 8 HRs this season after allowing just 8 in 121 IP last season. We set Greene's line at +400 to hit a HR.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1

👉ACT NOW👈 on the Siakam PTS+REB+AST over if you agree because the line has moved up from 27.5 on FanDuel. You can get a best priced single game parlay at +580 on these 3 legs.

Game 1 Side: Indiana +4.5 (-106 FanDuel)

The model projects a tight Game 1, with New York edging Indiana 109–107, but gives Indiana a 55% chance to cover the +4.5 spread. The Pacers' perimeter defense is a key factor here—they held Cleveland to sub-30% 3-point shooting in four of five games, and they were a top-10 team in 3-point defense during the regular season. The Knicks' 3-point shooting has been volatile in past matchups as high as 52% in game 2 last season to 19% the next. Basically, it's likely we will be very right or very wrong on this pick.

Game 1 Total: Under 224 (-110 FanDuel)

The model leans under with 61% confidence, projecting both teams to fall short of their implied team totals. The Knicks fall short because of a projected 34% 3pt shooting (see above). Indiana's rebounding limitations—especially on the offensive glass—mean fewer second-chance points, and New York's recent defensive performance against Boston (only 9 offensive rebounds allowed despite a ton of long rebounds off missed threes) suggests they can control the boards again. The Pacers only had 5 offensive rebounds in their game 5 clincher vs Cleveland so it obviously isn't a coaching emphasis or key to their success which is why we don't think it'll be any different in game 1. With both teams likely to struggle from three and limited extra possessions, the under presents solid value.

Game 1 Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 28.5 PRA (-120 FanDuel)

Siakam is projected for 32 PRA, comfortably over the 27.5 line. He's hit this mark in 63.6% of games this season with a higher road PRA average than at home and has been even better against the Knicks, going 10-4 over this line in the last two seasons. His balanced stat line in the Cavaliers series —consistent scoring, rebounding, and assisting—makes him a reliable over candidate, especially since he's rarely double-teamed and benefits from Halliburton drawing defensive attention. In the Cavs series his points ranged from 17 to 21 in 4 of the 5 games. His rebounds ranged from 6 to 8 in 4 of the 5 and his assists were between 3 and 5 in all 5 games.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 10:56 AM
May. 21, 2025, 6:56 am EDT
 
Picking the Pacers to Upset the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana +126 to Win Series

The model strongly favors the underdog Pacers to win the series, giving them a 57% chance compared to the odds implied 44.2%. This creates a significant value edge of nearly 13%, making Indiana a sharp play for bettors. The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories—2-point and 3-point differentials—while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash. Indiana also has someone who can match Jalen Brunson in the clutch at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, who also has a significant size and length advantage.

If the two teams swapped location and fanbases we think this would be a pick'em series but with disproportionate betting action likely on the Knicks the books know they can charge nearly -150 for the Knicks to win and still get plenty of takers. The Pacers won last season's matchup in 6 despite dropping the first game. Both teams come in feeling equally confident, both teams had equally impressive upset wins vs top seeded quality teams which is why we have a very similar forecast for this season with Indiana getting the upset.

capture.jpg
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110 DraftKings)

We're locking in the Thunder at -7.5 before the line potentially moves to -8 or higher across sportsbooks. While every seven game series (like OKC vs DEN) is by definition competitive, the individual games haven't been close when Oklahoma City is involved—especially at home. They've posted dominant wins: 40+ and 30+ point blowouts in OKC vs DEN, a 50+ point win, +20 win and a 28-point comeback against Memphis, and a +30 second-half margin in Game 1 versus Minnesota.

The Timberwolves looked disjointed in Game 1, committing 17 turnovers compared to OKC's 12. Surprisingly, this was actually better than expected—our model projected over 17 turnovers for Minnesota and under 11 for the Thunder. Minnesota's turnover trend is concerning, with 18, 19, and 20 turnovers in their final three games against Golden State. This isn't something they can easily fix against OKC's elite, historically good defense, which relentlessly rotates fresh, aggressive perimeter defenders.

What makes OKC even more dangerous is that these defenders can also shoot. In Game 1, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams—who didn't even play in the competitive games against Denver—combined to go 5-for-5 from deep. In Game 2, it could easily be Caruso and Williams again or maybe both are cold and it becomes a combination of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, or even third-string center Jaylin Williams stepping up from beyond the arc.

When a team can play a poor half and still beat a top-tier opponent by 25+ in the playoffs, they're more than capable of covering -7.5 at home again. This Thunder squad is young, hungry, and laser-focused—don't expect them to let up anytime soon.

Best Total: Minnesota Timberwolves Under 103.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

Despite a strong start in Game 1—20 points from Julius Randle, an 8-0 opening run, early makes from Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels—the Timberwolves still only managed 48 points by halftime and finished with just 88. This wasn't an ice cold 3pt shooting fluke like their 88-point outing against Golden State or the 85-point game versus the Lakers. They actually shot decently early on, which makes the final tally even more concerning.

OKC's defense is the real story. They're forcing 6.4 more turnovers per game than they commit this postseason—double the margin of second-place Cleveland and a wider gap than the one between Cleveland and eighth-ranked Minnesota. This builds on their regular season dominance, where their +5.2 turnover margin was the best in the league by a wide margin and the gap between them and #2 was larger than the one between #2 and #24.

Minnesota's only real shot at staying competitive is to slow the game down drastically, walking the ball up the court and trying to force OKC into half-court sets. They did defend well in the first half of Game 1, holding OKC to just 35% on two-point attempts. But with the Thunder allowing just 106 points per game at home—and Minnesota averaging four fewer points on the road—this game is shaping up to be another low-scoring grind for the Wolves.

Best Player Prop: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (+120 ESPN)

We missed this prop in Game 1, with Hartenstein finishing without an assist. But it wasn't for lack of trying—he played well offensively, but teammates missed open looks and he made a few poor passes, resulting in three turnovers. Still, he showcased his scoring touch, hitting that signature lefty flip shot from the baseline and free-throw line area multiple times.

That scoring success is likely to draw more defensive attention in Game 2, opening up passing lanes. Hartenstein is a capable facilitator when defenses try to get in his face, and we expect him to generate at least five assist opportunities. His season average is 3.6 assists, and his projection for this game is 2.9 and when you can get +$$$ on a line under these two numbers you have to jump. The over has hit in 48 of 70 games this season, and after four straight unders with just three total assists, he's due for a bounce-back.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 11:36 AM
May. 21, 2025, 7:36 am EDT
 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 91, MIN 77 (Q4 7:00)
Not worth any money line bets at this poitn. Also don't advise taking the spread although -11.5 (-125 Caesars) is tempting considering FD has them at -13.5 (-108).
OKC 98.9% (-9159)
OKC -15.3, 195.9
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)


LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 76, MIN 66 (Q4 12:00)
There is no value on average but if you like MIN to pull of a miracle 4th quarter comeback go to BetRivers at +700. If you want to make a few pennies on the dollar on OKC go to Caesars at -800 on the Money Line.
OKC 89.5% (-849)
OKC -11.9, 194.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 66, MIN 60 (Q3 4:19)
Just like that the Thunder are around -450 to -500 across the board on the money line. Not going to touch any new live bets with earlier OKC -1.5 and over 199.5 plays.
OKC 79.6% (-391)
OKC -9, 200.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 62, MIN 60 (Q3 5:25)
No value on the live lines. But am glad we got OKC -1.5 in the first half.
OKC 68.3% (-215)
OKC -5.4, 201.3
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 60, OKC 56 (Q3 7:22)
Nothing worth acting on right now. I am liking the over 199.5 we got earlier with both teams scoring at a healthy clip in the 3rd.
OKC 54.7% (-121)
OKC -1.1, 206
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

Not going to sugarcoat this. The pre-game picks look like a disaster. Gotta make it up in live betting. Thunder are shooting 12-32 from 2pt range with Shai just 2-12. That's gotta regress in the 2nd half. The strategy is to stick with the Thunder ATS as long as the spread is within 7 points of the margin in points.

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 2nd Quarter

SGA and Chet missed 4 free throws and Randle was unbelievable. If the Thunder duo make 2 of those 4 and Randle makes 1 fewer 3 it's OKC up by 1.

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 48, OKC 44 (HALFTIME)
Model has no value on the live spread/money line except for a lean at bet365 offering a MIN +140 on the money line. Still like live over 199.5 at -110 on DraftKings.
OKC 56.4% (-129)
OKC -2.1, 204
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

The Thunder are still hung over from the Denver Game 7 win. They will wake up in the 2nd half the way they did in Game 3 vs Memphis when they were down 28. They are playing fine defensively. They just need to wake up offensively and they have the coaching to adjust in the 2nd half.

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 48, OKC 40 (Q2 0:30)
MIN 50.9% (-104)
MIN -0.5, 203.3
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 40, OKC 36 (Q2 3:19)
With OKC down too just a -1.5 (-125) favorite I'd take them with expected regression to the mean in 3pt differential. Also like the live over 199.5 on Fanatics.
OKC 58.3% (-140)
OKC -3, 205.7
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

I cannot believe what I'm seeing from Chet offensively right now.

Edwards return moved FanDuel's spread to MIN +3.5 (+100).

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 33, OKC 29 (Q2 7:01)
Anthony Edwards' status is showing some big differences with FanDuel at MIN +5.5 (-144) and DraftKings at +3.5 (-110). You would think that OKC will close the +18 point advantage that Minnesota has from 3pt range.

OKC 59.2% (-145)
OKC -3.1, 207.7

Need Rudy Gobert to play so we can get some Hartenstein assists on interior passes to Chet.

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting

Live lines are so fluid and the best betting opportunities arise when you can get a particularly good price on a sportsbook that doesn't adjust their lines as quickly, or as much, as the others during scoring streaks. We will post our In-Game Win% and have it translated to a Model Money Line. We will also post the model's point spread and over/under.

The Model money line not juiced so a -150 favorite implies a +150 underdog line. If your book is charging -180 on the favorite then that would be positive value on the favorite. If the book is offering +180 on the underdog then that would be good value on the dog. We will be monitoring all major books and seeing if one seems to be offering a particularly good value.

FIRST QUARTER

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 23, OKC 20 (Q2 12:00)
No value on consensus live lines
OKC 61.8% (-162)
OKC -4.6, 210.9
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

Was considering a "dry" night but with 0 pts from Chet, 0 ast from Hartenstein and 0 reb from Dort there's only one way to reverse the mojo.🍷

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 19, OKC 17 (Q1 3:10)
Still no value on live spread or total. Pregame bets are NOT looking good but a lot of time left.
OKC 63.3% (-172)
OKC -5.5, 214.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 16, OKC 11 (Q1 6:21)
Most books have the spread at -3.5 and 220 so no value
OKC 59.2% (-145)
OKC -3.6, 220
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

OKC is getting the turnovers that typically lead to big runs and Minnesota will likely regress from three.

 
Today's Best Yes Run First Inning/ No Run First Inning Bets (5/20)


LA Angels vs. Athletics Yes Run First Inning (-125 DraftKings)

The Angels have been on a tear in the first inning as of late. They have scored a run in the first inning in 4 out of their last 5 games and 7 out of their last 10 games. The Athletics also have a decent opportunity to score in the first given that Kyle Hendricks is on the mound. Hendricks has given up a run in the first inning in 4 out of his last 5 starts. We have a run being scored in the first inning in 59% of our simulations (-144 implied odds), so you are getting good value at -125, especially given Angels' recent first inning scoring success and Hendricks' first inning struggles. 

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants No Run First Inning (-117 BetRivers)
This is our top NRFI play of the day. Both Michael Lorenzen and Hayden Birdsong allow runs to be scored in the first inning in under 20% of their starts since last season. The Royals' offense has not scored a run in its last 10 first innings and has only scored in 3 of its last 20 first innings (2nd worst in MLB to only the Orioles). San Francisco has scored a run in just 2 of its last 10 first innings. With the pitchers both being strong in the first inning and both teams struggling to score in the first inning, this is a good opportunity to play the NRFI. 

 
Dinger Tuesday Best Home Run Bets 5/20

Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego) +360, FanDuel

Fernando Tatis Jr. hits his home runs in bunches and is amidst a hot streak, having launched 4 home runs over his last 8 games. His power has been especially potent against right-handed pitchers, boasting a .339 batting average and 11 of his 12 home runs against them. While Chris Bassitt kept the ball in the park in his most recent outing, he allowed 2 home runs in each of the three starts prior. Tatis is 0-for-6 in his career against Bassitt, which may be why we are getting the +360 line. However, given Tatis's dominance against RHPs, this looks like a strong value play. We set our line for Tatis to homer at around +275.

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia) +390, FanDuel

Bryce Harper hasn't been hitting for power lately, but he's locked in at the plate with 4 multi-hit games in his last 6 appearances. Today, he gets a major boost playing at Coors Field, a hitter-friendly environment. He faces Antonio Senzatela, who has struggled against left-handed hitters this season, allowing a .396 average. While lefties have only accounted for 1 of the 9 home runs Senzatela has surrendered this year, his career splits in terms of HRs allowed are pretty even to both righties and lefties. Harper has a solid track record against him, going 5-for-15 with 2 home runs. With the altitude and matchup in his favor, we set Harper's line at +330.

Matt Olson (Atlanta) +390, Bally

Matt Olson is heating up, going 7-for-12 with 2 home runs and 2 doubles over his last three games. Interestingly, Olson has been more effective against left-handed pitching over the past two seasons, a reversal of his career-long trend. He faces Mitchell Parker, a lefty who has been more vulnerable to left-handed hitters this year and has been hit hard despite allowing just one home run so far. Given Parker's 18 home runs allowed last season, regression seems likely. With Olson's recent hot hitting and the weather expected to be hitter friendly, we would set his line at +360.

 
Best Points, Rebounds and Assist Props for Oklahoma City Thunder

In addition to the Chet Holmgren going over 14.5 Points which is now available at -105 on BetMGM and Hard Rock (DraftKings has it at -120) that we already gave out there are a couple other notable Thunder player props I like.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (-125 bet365)

One of the biggest differences between Knicks Hartenstein and Thunder Hartenstein was his assists production. He increased his minutes by 10% on the Thunder but his assist production skyrocketed by over 50%. He averaged nearly 4 assists per game this season. We are getting a nice buy low value because he only had 1 assist in his last 2 games and 3 in his last 3 games. For the season the over is 48-21, 69.6%. I'll take the season trend that was hitting over 70% before the last 3 games. Despite the multiple Defensive Player of the Year Awards for Gobert and the awesome play by Julius Randle in the playoffs I think both of them will struggle with Hartenstein's interior passing ability. Add some positive regression to the mean for Thunder 3pt shooters and we should get 3 to 4 assists.

Luguentz Dort Over 2.5 Rebounds (-145 bet365)

The model is projecting him for 4 rebounds and 30+ minutes which is in line with his regular season averages of 4.1 in 29. We are getting a buy low line because he comes in 5-3 under largely due to his reduced minutes in much of the Nuggets series. He played well under 25 in 3 games and under 30 in 5 of them (17, 21, 28, 19 and 27). While Dort saved OKC with his 3s in Game 5 he did not shoot the three ball well in the other games. The Nuggets, outside of Aaron Gordon, really struggled shooting from three as well which is why Dort was not playing major minutes. With his shot not falling most of the series and the Nuggets not having a perimeter player who they needed to put in the "Dorture Chamber" Dort didn't play a big role and didn't get his normal rebounding production. 

Anthony Edwards is an entirely different beast.

Dort's defense on Edwards is critical and as a result Dort averages 3.8 rebounds, usually plays over 30 minutes and has 3+ REB in all 8 of his matchups vs Minnesota the last two seasons. This season Dort is 56-27, 67.5% over 2.5 Rebounds.

Single Game Parlay of Hartenstein, Dort and Chet Holmgren's Points at -110 would pay off at +480 on bet365

Stephen Oh
May 20, 2025, 11:32 AM
May. 20, 2025, 7:32 am EDT
 
College Baseball Best Bets 5/20


Miami (FL) vs. California U 12.5 (-115 DraftKings)

This play has almost everything to do with the 9 AM local start time. We have 13 runs in the model and the under hitting in 45% of simulations, but if we were to factor in the start time, it would probably be well over 50%. Both teams have been under teams this season with Miami games going 21-17 towards the under, and Cal games going 24-18 towards the under. 

Tulane +2.5 (-135 DraftKings) vs. Florida Atlantic

This could be worth a money line sprinkle as Tulane is at +180 and we set the line at Tulane +120. Tulane seems to turn things up during conference tournament time and has won the last two AAC Conference Championships. FAU took 2 out of 3 games vs. Tulane earlier this month but two of those games were decided by two runs or less. Tulane and FAU have played lower scoring games when they have been on the road and having under value also factors in to having spread value with the model liking Tulane to keep things close. This seems like too big of a spread for a non elite FAU team over a team in Tulane that isn't all that bad and plays its best ball in the AAC Tournament.

Alabama -4.5 (-154 DraftKings) vs. Missouri

Alabama has all the motivation to come out and take care of business here. The Crimson Tide are on the bubble to be a top-16 seed and host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Missouri, on the other hand, has won 3 games in the SEC all season. Missouri has their road games this season by an average of 5.3 runs (3.9 to 9.2) and is coming off a series in which they were run ruled in all three games at home. Alabama is winning this game by an average score of 10.4 to 4 in our model. 

Belmont -140 (DraftKings) vs. Bradley

The model factors in away play teams are playing on a neutral site and Belmont is 10-17 compared to Bradley being 5-25.  Belmont took 2 out of 3 games played when these two teams met at Bradley earlier this season. We have Belmont winning in around 65% of simulations, meaning we would set the line in the -180 range.

 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
MLB Best Bets 5/19

Main Market Plays

Chicago Cubs -175 (BetMGM) vs. Miami Marlins 

Ben Brown has been dominant on the road this season, with the Cubs winning his three road starts by a combined score of 44-3 (18-0, 16-3, 10-0). Brown was solid in his start against the Marlins in his start last week as he went 5.1 IP and allowed just 2 ER. The Marlins have struggled with Edward Cabrera on the mound, going just 1-3 in his home starts and 2-4 overall. The Cubs, one of MLB's top teams, are projected to win in 66% of simulations, making this a solid play against one of the league's worst teams.

Milwaukee Brewers -115 (bet365) vs. Baltimore Orioles

This pick is more about fading the Orioles than backing the Brewers. Baltimore is in disarray, having lost six straight games and recently firing manager Brandon Hyde. Their 15-30 start is a sharp decline from last season's 91-win campaign, and a lot of blame should also be placed on ownership which allowed Corbin Burnes to leave and didn't replace him with another ace. The Brewers are significantly better at home (13-9) than on the road (9-16), and while Quinn Priester has had a rough start overall, he's 1-1 in two home starts. The Orioles are just 1-5 in Dean Kremer's road starts and the Brewers are projected to win 62% of simulations, giving a -115 price plenty of value.


Player Props

Kodai Senga (NYM) Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-106 FanDuel)
Senga has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in two of his last three starts and faces a Red Sox lineup that ranks third in strikeouts against right-handed pitchers. While he's only 3-5 on this line for the season, similar strikeout pitchers have gone 5-1 on this prop in recent matchups against Boston. With a projection of 6.1 strikeouts, this is a solid value play.

Josh Naylor (ARI) Over 0.5 RBI (+200 BetRivers)
Naylor is in a prime spot to drive in runs, batting cleanup behind Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. He's hitting .330 with a .951 OPS against right-handed pitchers, and with the game total set at 10 runs, there's plenty of opportunity. Dodgers' starter Landon Knack has a 1.51 WHIP, indicating frequent baserunners. At +200, this is a value line we'd price closer to even money.

Nolan Schanuel (LAA) Over 0.5 Single (-140 BetMGM)
Schanuel has been a consistent singles hitter, with 14 of his 16 hits in May being singles. He's recorded a single in 7 of his last 10 games and faces A's starter JT Ginn, who has allowed a .309 average to left-handed hitters since last season. FanDuel's line of -165 suggests confidence in this outcome, and we'd price it even higher at -200.

Zach Neto (LAA) Over 0.5 Run (-110 DraftKings)
Neto has scored in 9 of his last 12 games and in 7 of 11 road games this season. Neto is a player where you have to take his early career stats with a grain of salt since he played less than 50 minor league games after being drafted. He's showing steady improvement with an OPS of .893 so far this season, making him one of the more underrated players in the league. With a 70% run-scoring rate in simulations and FanDuel pricing this at -150, there's clear value at -110.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/19

Kyle Stowers (MIA) +700 (BetRivers)

Books are still trying to pin down the right price for the red-hot Kyle Stowers, whose home run odds range from +500 to +700 across sportsbooks. Stowers has already launched 10 home runs this season-an impressive jump considering he hit just 6 total over stints in his previous three MLB seasons. However, this power surge isn't entirely out of nowhere; in the minors, he posted a 36-HR pace over a 162-game stretch. The key difference this year is that he's finally settled into a consistent role in the majors. All 10 of his homers have come against right-handed pitchers, and today he faces Cubs starter Ben Brown, a righty who has struggled mightily against left-handed hitters (.305 AVG, .832 OPS allowed). We project Stowers at +550 to go deep, so there's value at +700.

Logan O'Hoppe (LAA) +525, BetMGM

Logan O'Hoppe is in a bit of a slump, making this a potential buy-low opportunity-especially after getting a rest day from catching duties. Despite the recent cold streak, O'Hoppe has hit 9 of his 10 home runs this season off right-handed pitching. He'll face A's starter JT Ginn, who's returning from the IL and making his first start in nearly a month. Ginn has struggled in his limited home appearances, surrendering 4 home runs in just two starts. With favorable matchup splits and park factors, we set O'Hoppe's line at +500, making the +525 at BetMGM a solid value play.

Gunnar Henderson (BAL) +430, FanDuel

Gunnar Henderson has been battling strikeout issues lately, but when he connects, he's doing serious damage. He's hit 4 home runs in his last 9 games, though he's also had 5 multi-strikeout performances in that span. Henderson has been especially effective against right-handed pitching this season, slashing .310 with a .955 OPS. He'll face Brewers starter Quinn Priester, who has struggled against lefties, allowing a .909 OPS compared to just .650 against righties. We set Henderson's home run line at +420, so the +430 available at FanDuel still offers slight value in a favorable matchup.

 
Model Flips from Carolina to Florida Panthers

After the way Florida demolished Toronto in Game 7 of their series at Toronto it is certainly understandable why they would be favored. There is no betting value but the model does agree that Florida, after dominating at Toronto to close that series is not at a disadvantage without home ice.

capture.jpg

I am not making a strong side recommendation in this series. For those of you in the know about the NHL and think the regular season is relevant (which apparently it isn't these days) then you should love getting +$$$ on the team with home ice. This is the outlook we would have had prior to the playoffs. The model would have taken Carolina because of their dominant home record split (36-9-1 including playoffs, 28-18 puck line, and a +1.4 per game goal differentiation) and the good, but not great Florida road split (25-21-2, 23-25 ATS, +0.3 goal diff).

capture.jpg
Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 11:39 AM
May. 19, 2025, 7:39 am EDT
 
NBA vs NHL "Final 4" Betting

Both the NBA and NHL Playoffs are down to their last 4 teams. There are some striking similarities in the results so far in that several of the teams with the best regular season records did not (Washington, Winnipeg, Boston, Cleveland) did not even make it. The biggest contrast is the in the NBA the one that did, Oklahoma City, is projected to take advantage of being the only 'elite' team (dominant all season)

Below are each team's odds vs SportsLine simulation percent chance of winning their championship. In the NHL, the odds and sims give each team at least a 20% chance. There is value on the Panthers after dominating Game 7 vs Toronto.

In the NBA, FanDuel has the Oklahoma City Thunder at -175, but that number is down from the -185 immediately after Game 7 and is down to -165 on DraftKings. The model has the Thunder at a whopping 73%, which is up from their 66% we assigned immediately after Game 7 but before we could factor in the dominant statistics vs Denver in Game 7. Many do not 'appreciate' the value of dominant 30+ wins but the model sure does, especially when it happens twice vs Denver and twice vs Memphis. 

The Thunder are currently 84% favorites vs the Knicks should they meet and 81% favorites vs the Pacers.

capture.jpg
 
Best Bets for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Game 1

JOIN US DURING THE GAME TONIGHT. WE WILL PROVIDE LIVE BETTING ADVICE DURING THE GAME AND ISSUE OUR MODEL'S IN-GAME LINES AND POINT OUT WHERE AND WHEN YOU SHOULD ACT

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-114 BetRivers)

The Thunder are -7.5 favorites in most books so we want to grab -7 before it moves here too. The key to OKC's dominant Game 7 win over Denver was turnovers, where they forced 75 while committing just 41 across their four home games. That +34 margin was pivotal and is expected to carry over against a Minnesota team that has been careless with the ball, even in wins. The Timberwolves turned it over 20, 19, and 18 times in their last three games against Golden State.

Golden State couldn't capitalize due to poor perimeter defense, allowing Minnesota to shoot over 42% from three in four straight games (38% in the other game). OKC, however, is a different beast—defensively disciplined and offensively efficient. The SportsLine Model projects OKC to be +7 in turnover margin alone, which nearly justifies the spread by itself. Add in a +5.5% edge in 2-point shooting—thanks to the slashing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, plus the interior presence of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein—and this projects as a comfortable double-digit win for the Thunder.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Over 111.5 Points (-115 BetMGM)

With a projection of 115.5 points, the Thunder have about a 60% chance to clear this total—decent value above the 53.4% implied odds. There's even a chance the line dips to 110.5 with the spread and consensus total projected to 110.8 points. Despite shooting just 30.8% from three in Game 7 they still put up 125.

They've been ice-cold from deep recently—28%, 24%, 26%, and 35% in their last four of the Denver series—but they shot 38% from three at home during the regular season. A regression to the mean is overdue, even against a very good Minnesota's road defense which allows 34% from deep. We are projecting nearly 38% shooting from three point range above what MIN allows on the road (+1 more made three) and this accounts for most of the 4 pts in line value.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Chet scored 13 points in just 28 minutes in Game 7, despite missing three wide-open threes. The blowout nature of that game limited his minutes, but assuming a more competitive Game 1, he should see 30+ minutes. That's the sweet spot: Holmgren is 12-1 to the over when playing at least 30 minutes this season.

While his home scoring average is lower (13.8 PPG), that's largely due to reduced minutes in blowouts. When he plays between 31–33 minutes, the over is a perfect 7-0. With Minnesota's interior defense stretched thin by OKC's spacing and slashing, Holmgren should find plenty of clean looks and opportunities to cash this over. We all remember how much Rudy Gobert, despite his defensive reputation, struggled vs Luka and the Mavericks defending the pick and roll in last year's Western Conference Finals. Chet (and Hartenstein) were getting a lot of alley-oops vs Denver and could feast in that area again.

Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 12:29 AM
May. 18, 2025, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Series Bets

We have not had time to update our projection factoring for Game 7 stats from the Thunder-Nuggets game, but it's safe to say that if we have value on OKC over Minnesota before Game 7 we will only have more after we update. We will have a more precise breakdown of the key statistical factors in the next day and the advantages each team has driving value vs the betting lines, but it's safe to say the Thunder's historically good defense (turnover margin and defensive FG%) will be key factors. 

Our top first round series pick was Minnesota over Los Angeles because of the superior athleticism, length and youth Minnesota. We took Minnesota against the Warriors for the same reason. But now Minnesota faces the one team that has superior athleticism, length and youth and a super star guard in SGA that's actually better than Anthony Edwards.

The model has OKC winning the series in nearly 85% of simulations which makes them a good betting value even at -375 odds. We are also calling for a "gentleman's sweep" in 5 games at 31.7% (+265, 27.4% odds).

capture.jpg

May 19 7:20 am update: After factoring in the stats from their 3rd 30+ point win in the playoffs the Thunder are now up to over 87% to win the series. To maintain consistency we have been spotlighting FanDuel's lines but if you agree with our OKC pick you'll want to 👉ACT NOW👈 at DraftKings because they are only charging -330 for the Thunder to win the series.

capture.jpg


 
👉ACT NOW👈 on Edmonton at -105 to Win Series at DraftKings

May 19 6:44 am update: As expected the DraftKings -105 line has moved and is up to -110 now.

Edmonton is a slight series favorite across sportsbooks and in the SportsLine model which has them at 53% to win the series. So there is no value based on the consensus line of Edmonton -112 (implies 52.8%). The two big boys in the industry, FanDuel and DraftKings represent the two extremes in the line as of publishing. While Edmonton is -118, 54.1% to win the series at FanDuel, they are just -105 at DraftKings.

This IS NOT an earth shattering difference and we are NOT recommending you bet the farm on Edmonton. We are just saying that if you were already leaning towards taking Edmonton, that you should likely take them before you lose the minimal line value that you are getting. BetMGM, the #3 sportsbook, has them at -115 which is closer to FanDuel's line which leads us to believe if it moves DraftKings will move to the -110 to -115 range sooner than later.

You see based on the DraftKings odds you are are actually getting +1.8% value to win the series with an even higher +1.9% for them to win in 6. At FanDuel there is no positive value given the 4.6% juiced lines.

capture.jpg

You see 

 
Best Bets With Aaron Gordon Unlikely to Play

Nikola Jokic Over 52.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110 BetMGM)

Even if Gordon plays you have to imagine he won't be particularly effective with a hamstring that needs a few weeks to heal according to Shams Charania. Nikola Jokic was already a safe bet to play 40 minutes but maybe he will have to go basically the entire game, maybe resting a minute or two at the end of the first and 3rd quarters to maximize real-time rest.

Even if the Thunder take a large lead no one knows better than the Nuggets that you can come back from 20 down late given they blew a 20 pt lead at home to Minnesota in Game 7 last season. You tack on what the Knicks did twice to the Celtics and once vs Detroit and you know no lead is safe.

The model's projection of 54.6 PTS+REB+AST is probably conservative because without Gordon, we could see Jokic going well over the 22 FGAs we have projected and, depending on how much they let him get away with throwing his weight around, perhaps well over the 7 FTAs we are projecting. Jokic will also have to get every rebound and his 14 projection is also likely closer to his floor.

This line is up to 53.5 with the same -110 in many spots so get 52.5 while you can..

Stephen Oh
May 18, 2025, 2:24 PM
May. 18, 2025, 10:24 am EDT
 
MLB Best Home Run Plays 5/18

Brandon Lowe (TB) +600 FanDuel

Brandon Lowe is beginning to find his rhythm at the plate, showing signs of a resurgence with three multi-hit performances in his last five games, including a two-homer outing against Toronto. Notably, six of his seven home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he's hitting .242 against them—significantly better than his .135 average versus lefties. Lowe has also been more productive on the road, boasting a .809 OPS compared to just .510 at home. While Marlins starter Cal Quantrill has been tougher on lefties this season, his career splits are relatively even, so the matchup remains favorable. Based on our model, we would set Lowe's line around +400, making +600 excellent value.

Riley Greene (DET) +450 FanDuel

Riley Greene is in a strong spot against Jose Berrios, a pitcher who has allowed the most home runs in the majors since 2022, with a large number of those coming against left-handed hitters. Greene has been swinging a hot bat, with three home runs in his last eight games and back-to-back games with a homer before going hitless yesterday. He's crushed right-handed pitching this season, hitting 10 of his 11 home runs against them and posting a .963 OPS—over 400 points higher than his mark against lefties. Although he's 0-for-6 in his career against Berrios, the underlying splits suggest this is a prime opportunity. We value his HR line at +350, so +450 offers solid upside.

Christian Walker (HOU) +470 FanDuel

Christian Walker presents a strong value play today, especially on FanDuel where his odds are significantly longer than the consensus line of +370. While he's had a slow start to the season, all five of his home runs have come against right-handed pitchers, which bodes well for today's matchup. He faces Jack Leiter, who has improved his home run prevention this year but still struggles with walks. As Leiter adjusts and is forced to challenge hitters more, he'll likely settle somewhere in between his numbers from last year and this year. Our model sets Walker's HR line at +410, so the +470 price tag is a solid play. 

 
MLB Best Bets 5/17

St. Louis Cardinals +105 (BetRivers) vs. Kansas City Royals

While the Royals boast an impressive 16-8 home record, the Cardinals are on a tear, winning 11 of their last 12 games, including yesterday's victory over Kansas City with their ace, Cole Ragans, on the mound. St. Louis sends Miles Mikolas to the hill, who has been notably better on the road with a 4.65 ERA compared to 6.09 at home since last season. In his last two road starts, Mikolas has allowed just one run over 10.2 innings. On the other side, Royals' rookie Noah Cameron is making only his second career start. Though he impressed in his debut against the Rays, his five walks suggest potential control issues. Simulations give the Cardinals a 57.5% win probability, implying a fair line of -135, making the +105 price a strong value.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Under 8.5 (-108 FanDuel)

This total leans under thanks to strong trends and pitching matchups. Ronel Blanco has seen the under hit in four of his last five starts, while Tyler Mahle has gone under in five of his last six. Mahle's home starts are especially noteworthy—6-0 to the under with an average combined score of just 4.2 runs. Blanco has also been solid on the road, with a 2-1 under record this season and a 9-5 mark last year. The Rangers' home games have gone under in 19 of 25 contests this season, and the Astros were 50-28 to the under on the road last year. Despite simulations typically leaning over due to scoring variance, the under still hits in 54% of sims. 

Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers NRFI (-130 BetMGM)

This is the top no-run-first-inning (NRFI) play of the day, offering good value at -130. Both starting pitchers—Pablo Lopez and Tobias Myers—have been effective at keeping teams off the board in the first inning. The Brewers' offense has been cold, and the Twins are missing key Carlos Correa and possibly Byron Buxton, further reducing early scoring potential. Given the pitching and lineup context, this NRFI has strong upside.

Juan Soto Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-125 BetMGM)

Juan Soto had limited chances to produce in his return to Yankee Stadium, walking three times in five plate appearances. However, with today's game featuring a high total of 10 runs, there's plenty of offensive potential. We project Soto for 2.3 HRR, so there is plenty of value on the over at -125. Soto has been better this season both on the road and during day games, so this matchup plays into both of those factors. Given his talent and the expected run environment, this prop offers excellent value.

 
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Best Bets for Game 7

👉ACT NOW👈 because the Thunder line is steaming with the news that Aaron Gordon will play but will surely be limited by his hamstring injury. You can still find OKC -8, but the -7 we got is long gone. Without Gordon we have OKC going from -9 with a healthy Gordon to -11 favorites without him because Denver dropped from a projected 37% 3pt shooting to under 36% and from a slight +1 rebounding advantage to -1.5 without Gordon. May 18, 9:54 am update.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-110 Fanatics)

This is a clear-cut case of what matters more? Two seasons of stats showing that OKC is one of the most dominant covering machines at home in history (29-17 ATS last season, 33-15 ATS this season) vs anything done in the regular season is meaningless especially vs championship winning team. The Thunder's lone cover was in game 2 by +33 points and we are expecting regression to the mean to carry us to at least a 2-5 ATS record in the series. The model projects a score of OKC 112, DEN 102. We are projecting regression in OKC's bad 3pt shooting after being held to 28%, 24% and 26% in 3 of their last 4 games expect a 36%+ night for a team that shot +3 percentage points higher at home (38%) than the road (35%). Expect Julian Strawther who popped for 15 second half points off the Denver bench after barely playing to regress back to the bench. Expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to hit his free throws. He is 24-26, 92.3% in home games this series vs just 20-28, 71.4% in the 3 games in Denver. The Thunder's super power this season is defensive pressure, leading to turnovers and easy transition baskets but the high altitude was like kryptonite in Denver and they missed easy shots at the basket and did not dominate in turnover margin. The Thunder were just +3 in the 3 games combined in Denver vs +21 in the 3 games in OKC. Based on 2 seasons worth of data the model like OKC to be +8 in turnovers which accounts for most of their margin of victory.

While the line has moved significantly to Denver since opening at OKC -9.5 do not be surprised if -7 disappears or even if this moves to -8.5 if Aaron Gordon's hamstring injury rules him out or clearly will negatively impact him. He has been the Nuggets' second best player in the series with massive 3pt shots and a huge impact on the boards.

Best Total: First Quarter Total Over 53.5 Points (-125 Fanatics)

ACT NOW on this line if you like it because it's 54.5 at -116 on FanDuel and you would expect to either have to pay -135 or it'll move up a full point soon. The two days off should help both teams get their legs back and Jamal Murray will presumably get over his illness… hopefully for Nuggets fans he didn't catch whatever the heck Porzingis caught. This season the over in Denver games is 10-8 when they have at least 2 days off and Oklahoma City games are 11-7 vs closing lines. Vegas and bettors usually account for extra rest and will raise the line so to still have a combined 58% over trend is significant. The model barely has a lean on the full game over (50% o212, 48% u212) but outside of their 17 point game 4 first quarter the Thunder have averaged 31.6 in the first in this series. They score a bunch at home and in the first in Denver before they start feeling winded. The Thunder will also push the pace at home.

Denver struggled with just 21, 22 and 8 in games 2, 3 and 4 but have popped for 28 in their last 2 first quarters. Jokic has fully broken out of his shooting funk going 26-39, 66.7% in the last 2 games combined, Jamal Murray came out blazing early despite his illness, Aaron Gordon is resembling Ray Allen all of a sudden, Christian Braun is averaging 16 his last 3 games which fills in the gap Michael Porter Jr is leaving as the only struggling offensive player for the Nuggets. Both teams will be feeling a ton of pressure. OKC because they do not want to be "Cleveland West" and the Nuggets because they blew a massive 20 pt, 3rd quarter lead at home to lose Game 7 to Minnesota last playoffs. Pressure will impact both teams' shooting late more than early.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-120 ESPN, -130 Fanatics)

While the best price is on ESPN we point out the -130 on Fanatics because they have the best price for the first two picks so a Single Game Parlay would payout +507. This was our top player prop in Game 2 when he finished with 15 exactly after we stressed the importance of getting 14.5 vs 15.5 which is where the line is already set on DraftKings (-115). Oddsmakers will set lines in most sports factoring for home court advantage but outside of Game 2 we all see how competitive this series has been. For the season Chet averages 3 fewer points at home (13.8, just 36.4% over 14.5) vs 16.8 on the road (14-6, 70% over) but that has everything to do with not having to play major minutes because OKC blew out so many opponents at home. Chet averaged over 30 min on the road vs just 26 at home and is averaging over 31 in this series. When he plays over 30 minutes the over is 12-1 this season (7-0 when he plays 31-33 minutes) and the SportsLine model is projecting him for 32 minutes.

Stephen Oh
May 16, 2025, 11:48 AM
May. 16, 2025, 7:48 am EDT
 
UFC Fight Night Burns vs Morales: Where the Sharp Action Might Be Hiding

Although we have one in development, the Inside the Lines Team does not currently run a projection model for UFC events. In the meantime, we have Mike DeAugustino (@mikedeaug), providing his best picks for Saturday. If the name sounds familiar he is CBS Sports HQ's very own Jaclyn DeAugustino's brother, but rest assured, this isn't a case of nepotism run wild. Mike was a two-time Division One All-American wrestler for Northwestern University and University of Michigan. DeAugustino placed 4th in the country in 2022.

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Over 2.5 Rounds (-140 ESPN)

Many bettors are leaning on youth and momentum, assuming that Michael Morales will run through an aging Gilbert Burns, but that narrative overlooks several key factors. First, Burns' durability has remained intact well into his late 30s. Despite facing powerful opponents like Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Brady, he has consistently demonstrated toughness and high-level defense. He's not a guy who gets finished early, and when he does lose, it's usually via decision or in deep waters.

Morales, while explosive, isn't reckless. Against Neil Magny, he didn't chase an early finish — he took his time, picked his shots, and respected Magny's experience, even though Magny is far less durable than Burns. That tells us Morales is calculated, especially against veterans. This matchup is Morales' biggest test yet, and he knows it. He's not likely to press the action wildly or take unnecessary risks early, especially knowing Burns is a world-class grappler. Similarly, Burns won't be over-aggressive either; he's experienced enough to manage Morales' power and fight smart. All signs point to a competitive, tactical battle early — the kind that favors a bet on over 2.5 rounds. This isn't the kind of fight that ends in a wild blitz; it's one that likely plays out in layers, with both fighters showing each other respect.

HyunSung Park -175 vs Carlos Hernadez

This line feels like a gift. HyunSung Park is an undefeated rising force in the flyweight division with a skill set that should have him as a much heavier favorite. He's a finishing machine — a rare blend of sharp, disciplined striking and slick, opportunistic grappling. In his UFC appearances, he hasn't just been winning — he's been dominating. Against opponents like Shannon Ross and SeungGuk Choi, he showed an elite-level ability to control the pace, find openings, and finish the fight when it matters. His striking is precise, his transitions are smooth, and he's always hunting the finish, whether on the feet or the mat.

Carlos Hernandez, while a solid fighter, doesn't pose the stylistic threats that tend to trouble someone like Park. Hernandez isn't a high-output striker, and he doesn't carry the kind of power that might make Park cautious. His grappling is serviceable, but he lacks the explosiveness or scrambling ability to truly threaten Park on the ground. What we have here is a highly skilled, dangerous undefeated fighter facing an opponent who's competent but not exceptional — and the line somehow doesn't reflect the gap in upside or finishing potential. Yes, undefeated fighters have been slipping up in 2025, but Park doesn't look like a guy skating by on hype. He looks methodical, disciplined, and dangerous. Unless he makes an uncharacteristic mistake, this is his fight to lose — and you're catching him at a bargain price.

 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
