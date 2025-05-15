Today's Best Bets May 21, 2025: Picking Halliburton and Pacers to Cover but Knicks to Win Game 1

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Best Bets for Game 7

👉ACT NOW👈 because the Thunder line is steaming with the news that Aaron Gordon will play but will surely be limited by his hamstring injury. You can still find OKC -8, but the -7 we got is long gone. Without Gordon we have OKC going from -9 with a healthy Gordon to -11 favorites without him because Denver dropped from a projected 37% 3pt shooting to under 36% and from a slight +1 rebounding advantage to -1.5 without Gordon. May 18, 9:54 am update.

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-110 Fanatics)

This is a clear-cut case of what matters more? Two seasons of stats showing that OKC is one of the most dominant covering machines at home in history (29-17 ATS last season, 33-15 ATS this season) vs anything done in the regular season is meaningless especially vs championship winning team. The Thunder's lone cover was in game 2 by +33 points and we are expecting regression to the mean to carry us to at least a 2-5 ATS record in the series. The model projects a score of OKC 112, DEN 102. We are projecting regression in OKC's bad 3pt shooting after being held to 28%, 24% and 26% in 3 of their last 4 games expect a 36%+ night for a team that shot +3 percentage points higher at home (38%) than the road (35%). Expect Julian Strawther who popped for 15 second half points off the Denver bench after barely playing to regress back to the bench. Expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to hit his free throws. He is 24-26, 92.3% in home games this series vs just 20-28, 71.4% in the 3 games in Denver. The Thunder's super power this season is defensive pressure, leading to turnovers and easy transition baskets but the high altitude was like kryptonite in Denver and they missed easy shots at the basket and did not dominate in turnover margin. The Thunder were just +3 in the 3 games combined in Denver vs +21 in the 3 games in OKC. Based on 2 seasons worth of data the model like OKC to be +8 in turnovers which accounts for most of their margin of victory.

While the line has moved significantly to Denver since opening at OKC -9.5 do not be surprised if -7 disappears or even if this moves to -8.5 if Aaron Gordon's hamstring injury rules him out or clearly will negatively impact him. He has been the Nuggets' second best player in the series with massive 3pt shots and a huge impact on the boards.

Best Total: First Quarter Total Over 53.5 Points (-125 Fanatics)

ACT NOW on this line if you like it because it's 54.5 at -116 on FanDuel and you would expect to either have to pay -135 or it'll move up a full point soon. The two days off should help both teams get their legs back and Jamal Murray will presumably get over his illness… hopefully for Nuggets fans he didn't catch whatever the heck Porzingis caught. This season the over in Denver games is 10-8 when they have at least 2 days off and Oklahoma City games are 11-7 vs closing lines. Vegas and bettors usually account for extra rest and will raise the line so to still have a combined 58% over trend is significant. The model barely has a lean on the full game over (50% o212, 48% u212) but outside of their 17 point game 4 first quarter the Thunder have averaged 31.6 in the first in this series. They score a bunch at home and in the first in Denver before they start feeling winded. The Thunder will also push the pace at home.

Denver struggled with just 21, 22 and 8 in games 2, 3 and 4 but have popped for 28 in their last 2 first quarters. Jokic has fully broken out of his shooting funk going 26-39, 66.7% in the last 2 games combined, Jamal Murray came out blazing early despite his illness, Aaron Gordon is resembling Ray Allen all of a sudden, Christian Braun is averaging 16 his last 3 games which fills in the gap Michael Porter Jr is leaving as the only struggling offensive player for the Nuggets. Both teams will be feeling a ton of pressure. OKC because they do not want to be "Cleveland West" and the Nuggets because they blew a massive 20 pt, 3rd quarter lead at home to lose Game 7 to Minnesota last playoffs. Pressure will impact both teams' shooting late more than early.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-120 ESPN, -130 Fanatics)

While the best price is on ESPN we point out the -130 on Fanatics because they have the best price for the first two picks so a Single Game Parlay would payout +507. This was our top player prop in Game 2 when he finished with 15 exactly after we stressed the importance of getting 14.5 vs 15.5 which is where the line is already set on DraftKings (-115). Oddsmakers will set lines in most sports factoring for home court advantage but outside of Game 2 we all see how competitive this series has been. For the season Chet averages 3 fewer points at home (13.8, just 36.4% over 14.5) vs 16.8 on the road (14-6, 70% over) but that has everything to do with not having to play major minutes because OKC blew out so many opponents at home. Chet averaged over 30 min on the road vs just 26 at home and is averaging over 31 in this series. When he plays over 30 minutes the over is 12-1 this season (7-0 when he plays 31-33 minutes) and the SportsLine model is projecting him for 32 minutes.