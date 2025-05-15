Today's Best Bets May 22, 2025:Picking Thunder to Cover Again, Hartenstein AST, MLB HR props, Pacers vs Knicks

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110 DraftKings)

We're locking in the Thunder at -7.5 before the line potentially moves to -8 or higher across sportsbooks. While every seven game series (like OKC vs DEN) is by definition competitive, the individual games haven't been close when Oklahoma City is involved—especially at home. They've posted dominant wins: 40+ and 30+ point blowouts in OKC vs DEN, a 50+ point win, +20 win and a 28-point comeback against Memphis, and a +30 second-half margin in Game 1 versus Minnesota.

The Timberwolves looked disjointed in Game 1, committing 17 turnovers compared to OKC's 12. Surprisingly, this was actually better than expected—our model projected over 17 turnovers for Minnesota and under 11 for the Thunder. Minnesota's turnover trend is concerning, with 18, 19, and 20 turnovers in their final three games against Golden State. This isn't something they can easily fix against OKC's elite, historically good defense, which relentlessly rotates fresh, aggressive perimeter defenders.

What makes OKC even more dangerous is that these defenders can also shoot. In Game 1, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams—who didn't even play in the competitive games against Denver—combined to go 5-for-5 from deep. In Game 2, it could easily be Caruso and Williams again or maybe both are cold and it becomes a combination of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, or even third-string center Jaylin Williams stepping up from beyond the arc.

When a team can play a poor half and still beat a top-tier opponent by 25+ in the playoffs, they're more than capable of covering -7.5 at home again. This Thunder squad is young, hungry, and laser-focused—don't expect them to let up anytime soon.

Best Total: Minnesota Timberwolves Under 103.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

Despite a strong start in Game 1—20 points from Julius Randle, an 8-0 opening run, early makes from Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels—the Timberwolves still only managed 48 points by halftime and finished with just 88. This wasn't an ice cold 3pt shooting fluke like their 88-point outing against Golden State or the 85-point game versus the Lakers. They actually shot decently early on, which makes the final tally even more concerning.

OKC's defense is the real story. They're forcing 6.4 more turnovers per game than they commit this postseason—double the margin of second-place Cleveland and a wider gap than the one between Cleveland and eighth-ranked Minnesota. This builds on their regular season dominance, where their +5.2 turnover margin was the best in the league by a wide margin and the gap between them and #2 was larger than the one between #2 and #24.

Minnesota's only real shot at staying competitive is to slow the game down drastically, walking the ball up the court and trying to force OKC into half-court sets. They did defend well in the first half of Game 1, holding OKC to just 35% on two-point attempts. But with the Thunder allowing just 106 points per game at home—and Minnesota averaging four fewer points on the road—this game is shaping up to be another low-scoring grind for the Wolves.

Best Player Prop: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (+120 ESPN)

We missed this prop in Game 1, with Hartenstein finishing without an assist. But it wasn't for lack of trying—he played well offensively, but teammates missed open looks and he made a few poor passes, resulting in three turnovers. Still, he showcased his scoring touch, hitting that signature lefty flip shot from the baseline and free-throw line area multiple times.

That scoring success is likely to draw more defensive attention in Game 2, opening up passing lanes. Hartenstein is a capable facilitator when defenses try to get in his face, and we expect him to generate at least five assist opportunities. His season average is 3.6 assists, and his projection for this game is 2.9 and when you can get +$$$ on a line under these two numbers you have to jump. The over has hit in 48 of 70 games this season, and after four straight unders with just three total assists, he's due for a bounce-back.