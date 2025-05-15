 Skip to Main Content

Today's Best Bets May 22, 2025:Picking Thunder to Cover Again, Hartenstein AST, MLB HR props, Pacers vs Knicks

Not exactly sure how it happened but we somehow pulled out A Halliburton like miracle to go 2-1 (5-1) on best bets in the West and Eastern Conference Finals. Tack on another HR for the 2nd straight day (up nearly 27 units last 44 days) and it's been a nice little overall run the past 2 days (+4.97 units).

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein
The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110 DraftKings)

We're locking in the Thunder at -7.5 before the line potentially moves to -8 or higher across sportsbooks. While every seven game series (like OKC vs DEN) is by definition competitive, the individual games haven't been close when Oklahoma City is involved—especially at home. They've posted dominant wins: 40+ and 30+ point blowouts in OKC vs DEN, a 50+ point win, +20 win and a 28-point comeback against Memphis, and a +30 second-half margin in Game 1 versus Minnesota.

The Timberwolves looked disjointed in Game 1, committing 17 turnovers compared to OKC's 12. Surprisingly, this was actually better than expected—our model projected over 17 turnovers for Minnesota and under 11 for the Thunder. Minnesota's turnover trend is concerning, with 18, 19, and 20 turnovers in their final three games against Golden State. This isn't something they can easily fix against OKC's elite, historically good defense, which relentlessly rotates fresh, aggressive perimeter defenders.

What makes OKC even more dangerous is that these defenders can also shoot. In Game 1, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams—who didn't even play in the competitive games against Denver—combined to go 5-for-5 from deep. In Game 2, it could easily be Caruso and Williams again or maybe both are cold and it becomes a combination of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, or even third-string center Jaylin Williams stepping up from beyond the arc.

When a team can play a poor half and still beat a top-tier opponent by 25+ in the playoffs, they're more than capable of covering -7.5 at home again. This Thunder squad is young, hungry, and laser-focused—don't expect them to let up anytime soon.

Best Total: Minnesota Timberwolves Under 103.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

Despite a strong start in Game 1—20 points from Julius Randle, an 8-0 opening run, early makes from Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels—the Timberwolves still only managed 48 points by halftime and finished with just 88. This wasn't an ice cold 3pt shooting fluke like their 88-point outing against Golden State or the 85-point game versus the Lakers. They actually shot decently early on, which makes the final tally even more concerning.

OKC's defense is the real story. They're forcing 6.4 more turnovers per game than they commit this postseason—double the margin of second-place Cleveland and a wider gap than the one between Cleveland and eighth-ranked Minnesota. This builds on their regular season dominance, where their +5.2 turnover margin was the best in the league by a wide margin and the gap between them and #2 was larger than the one between #2 and #24.

Minnesota's only real shot at staying competitive is to slow the game down drastically, walking the ball up the court and trying to force OKC into half-court sets. They did defend well in the first half of Game 1, holding OKC to just 35% on two-point attempts. But with the Thunder allowing just 106 points per game at home—and Minnesota averaging four fewer points on the road—this game is shaping up to be another low-scoring grind for the Wolves.

Best Player Prop: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (+120 ESPN)

We missed this prop in Game 1, with Hartenstein finishing without an assist. But it wasn't for lack of trying—he played well offensively, but teammates missed open looks and he made a few poor passes, resulting in three turnovers. Still, he showcased his scoring touch, hitting that signature lefty flip shot from the baseline and free-throw line area multiple times.

That scoring success is likely to draw more defensive attention in Game 2, opening up passing lanes. Hartenstein is a capable facilitator when defenses try to get in his face, and we expect him to generate at least five assist opportunities. His season average is 3.6 assists, and his projection for this game is 2.9 and when you can get +$$$ on a line under these two numbers you have to jump. The over has hit in 48 of 70 games this season, and after four straight unders with just three total assists, he's due for a bounce-back.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 11:36 AM
May. 21, 2025, 7:36 am EDT
Updated Eastern Conference Finals Futures: Pacers Looking Great

I never thought there was a higher power who cared about the outcome of a basketball game, but Game 1 of the Pacers-Knicks series has me open to the possibility. How else do you explain Aaron Nesmith's 4th quarter shooting and the Tyrese Halliburton sky high bounce and in. It was even higher than Don Nelson's.

We picked the Pacers in an upset to start the series. Now that they are favored, we still have good value on the Pacers. While they definitely got lucky in Game 1 it does not change the fact that they won both the 3 pt% and turnover differential. The Knicks dominated the boards (NY +16) so even if the 3pt% and turnover differentials are not as skewed in the Pacers' favor going forward the rebounding margin should not be so skewed in the Knicks' favor either.

If you like the Pacers to sweep then take your action to FanDuel who is offering more than +700. DraftKings is more in line with our SportsLine Model at +475. Could be good value to take both the Pacers in 4 and Pacers in 5 since you will profit over +400 if Pacers in 5 hits.

screenshot-2025-05-22-110704.png
Stephen Oh
May 22, 2025, 3:07 PM
May. 22, 2025, 11:07 am EDT
 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/22


Marcell Ozuna (ATL) +320, FanDuel

Ozuna has a strong track record against Trevor Williams, going 11-for-35 (.314) in his career. While 10 of those hits have been singles and he hasn't yet homered off Williams, his consistent contact suggests he sees the ball well against him. This season, Ozuna has been particularly effective against right-handed pitchers, hitting 7 of his 8 home runs against them and posting a .908 OPS. Although Williams has done a better job limiting home runs in 2024, he led the league in homers allowed in 2023 and is still allowing a high rate of hits. Given these factors, Ozuna offers solid value at +320, especially since we project his line at +280.

Josh Jung (TEX) +700, bet365)

Jung is a compelling longshot play, especially considering his strong road performance this season, where he boasts a .903 OPS compared to just .694 at home. He faces Carlos Rodón, who has been sharp overall but remains vulnerable to the long ball—particularly against right-handed hitters. Jung's odds at +700 are significantly higher than the consensus line of +550, offering excellent value. With our line at  +520, this pick stands out as a solid longshot play. 

Nick Kurtz (ATH) +550,DraftKings

Kurtz is heating up at the plate, having launched 3 home runs over the past two days after managing just one in his first 23 games. Today's game in Sacramento is expected to feature very hitter-friendly weather, which could further boost his power potential. While Kurtz is 0-for-14 against left-handed pitching this season, he showed the ability to hit lefties in college and is likely to improve. He faces Tyler Anderson, who has struggled against left-handed hitters this year, allowing a .280 average and a .953 OPS. We set his line +500,  so getting Kurtz at +550 offers intriguing value.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Game 2

Best Side: Indiana +6 (-112 BetRivers)

The consensus line sits at IND +5.5, so grabbing the extra half-point at +6 offers immediate value. The model didn't account for the chaos of Game 1—it focused on the fundamentals: Indiana's +9% edge in three-point shooting and New York's turnover issues, with the Knicks committing more than twice as many. In simulations, Indiana is shooting 37% from deep compared to New York's 35%, while turnovers are projected to be even.

Despite this, New York is still favored to win (56%) due to their rebounding advantage. However, Indiana's higher volume and efficiency from three-point range give them a strong chance to cover the spread. New York being a heavier favorite than they were in Game 1, despite their Game 1 loss, likely reflects public sentiment rather than sharp analysis that "no way" a team loses both games at home, but we just saw these teams pull off that trick in the last round. You could argue that Indiana potentially holds the mental edge and this line is inflated.

Best Total: New York Team Total Under 116.5 (-108 BetRivers)

The Knicks ramped up their pace to close out Boston and carried that strategy into Game 1 against Indiana. While it worked early, the toll was evident late in the game, as Indiana's depth, youth, and athleticism began to dominate. For Game 2, expect a more measured approach from New York—not a full slowdown, but enough to reduce turnovers and avoid playing into Indiana's strengths. The model projects New York to score just under 114 points, so while the edge isn't massive, this is still the most favorable angle on the total.

Best Total: T.J. McConnell Over 0.5 STL+BLK (+110 bet365)

This is a classic buy-low opportunity. McConnell has hit this mark in just 3 of 11 playoff games, but the model gives him a 55% chance of recording at least one steal and a 20% chance of a block—implying strong value at +110 (47.6% implied odds). Over the season, he's gone 63-26 (70.8%) on this prop with a 1.2 average.

He was a defensive pest against the Knicks in last year's playoffs, racking up 9 combined steals and blocks in 7 games. With both teams likely to emphasize defense after a high-scoring first half in Game 1, McConnell should record at least 1 steal or block. Even in limited minutes (12–15), he's hit the over in 12 of 17 games this season.

Stephen Oh
May 22, 2025, 12:16 PM
May. 22, 2025, 8:16 am EDT
 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES SCORE TIED AT 125 (OT1 5:00)
Can't do anymore thinking after that. Done for the night.
NY 57.5% (-135)
NY -1.1, 272.3
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 124, IND 121 (Q4 0:14)
No comment
NY 78.3% (-361)
NY -2.6, 265.5
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 123, IND 121 (Q4 0:22)
Insane shooting by Nesmith. Knew we should have taken Pacers +8000.
NY -4.1, 265.6
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

After all we've seen this game the live spread is back to the pregame -4.5.

Live Odds off most boards pending the outcome of the challenge by the Pacers.

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 123, IND 118 (Q4 0:34)
Amazing shooting by Nesmith
NY 97.7% (-4286)
NY -5.6, 246
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Thomas Bryant is the least aggressive rebounder in history. He plays like the ball is 400 degrees.

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 108, IND 92 (Q4 7:22)
At least the live under 246.5 is looking good for us
NY -16.6, 229.6
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

HOW DO YOU FOUL THE 3 PT SHOOTER ON BACK TO BACK POSSESSIONS?

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 99, IND 92 (Q4 9:20)
No live value but big range in spread with IND +7.5 at bet365 and NY -5.5 -130 at ESPN
NY 82.7% (-477)
NY -7.7, 231.4
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Big range in live money lines with Knicks up 7 but Brunson with 5 fouls. Can get NY -380 on Caesars and +450 on bet365 for Pacers

Kind of sucks that the 3rd quarter justified pregame IND +4.5, Under 224, Siakam o27.5 PRA but we'll be lucky to go 1-2.

 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 90, IND 87 (Q4 12:00)
No live value with u234.5 because I'd be worried about OT. But 234.5 at bet365 is a lot better than the 231.5 at DraftKings.
NY 70.1% (-235)
NY -4.8, 229.8


LIVE MODEL LINES NY 85, IND 81 (Q3 3:16)
Knicks -3.5 (-125 BetMGM) is good value but my pregame Pacers +4.5 prevents us from taking it
NY 70.2% (-235)
NY -5.5, 234.1
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 75, IND 72 (Q3 7:25)

No live betting value but interesting the live total is down 6.5 points already from its peak
NY 65.4% (-189)
NY -4.7, 233.4

(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Ordinarily we'd expect regression in scoring after the teams combined for +21 over expected in the first half, but based on the shooting percentages (51% for both teams, 37.5% from 3 for IND, 42.1% for NY) we probably won't see a major regression like we did for OKC last night after a half.

This is just a very fast paced game. The Pacers want to play fast and the Knicks had success playing fast vs the Celtics to close out that series. Wish we had thought of that before taking the pregame under.

 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: Second Quarter


LIVE MODEL LINES NY 69, IND 62 (Halftime)
Since we already lost on the pregame under 224, not going to personally lose aagain on under live 246.5 but there technically is model value
NY 74.8% (-297)
NY -8.5, 237
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)


LIVE MODEL LINES NY 54, IND 46 (Q2 5:51)
A missed layup and blown dunk I guess is offensive regression. Maybe I'll hedge against my Pacers +128 with a Knicks -5.5 (-130 bet365).
NY 74.5% (-292)
NY -9.6, 233.9
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 48, IND 45 (Q2 7:58)
Waiting for the offenses to cool down. Was on the under 224.
NY 63.5% (-174)
NY -5.3, 235.9
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)


LIVE MODEL LINES IND 43, NY 41 (Q2 9:56)
Taking Indiana +128 on FanDuel. Price just crashed to +112. Fanatics now at IND +130.
NY 53.9% (-117)
NY -1.7, 235.2
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Minnesota must be thinking why can't we be in the East. We'd score 150 vs the Pacers or Knicks. The Thunder will score 150 vs the Knicks or Pacers.

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 36, IND 34 (Q2 12:00)
Pacers are +164 money line underdogs. Just missed DraftKings offering +175.
NY 62.2% (-164)
NY -4.8, 232.1  

 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: First Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 36, IND 34 (Q2 12:00)
Not recommending the under but if you like it Hard Rock is offering a best price u237.5 (-115)
NY 62.2% (-164)
NY -4.8, 232.1
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES IND 29, NY 22 (Q1 2:57)
No value on the lines but if Indiana ever falls to +120 on the money line like they were on DraftKings and not down by more than 3 you gotta consider it. I don't see them falling apart offensively and I like them in a shootout.
NY 50.5% (-102)
IND -0.2, 227.6
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES IND 18, NY 14 (Q1 6:59)

Thibs and the Knicks' reputation is defense but they were something like 24th in the league in def FG%. Indiana won't stay this hot (obviously) but they could definitely shoot >55% from the field. No value on live lines but under 231.5 (-110 BetMGM) is tempting
NY 55.3% (-124)
NY -2.1, 227.9

(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

We did this last night so you can check out the posts from OKC-MIN game 1 to see how it works. We like to focus at stoppages of play (time outs, end of quarters) and after runs by one team or the other because that's when potential value is usually had. We output the game situation (score, time) and our in-game win%, the % implied money line, the model point spread and total. We then track major sportsbooks and see if good value is to be had and why... not just based on numbers but what we observe in the game. For example, we loved OKC as a live -1.5 favorite in the first half because we expected major regression in 3 pointers made because at that point MIN was +18 points in 3pters.

The model money line shows the favorite's side (ex. -135). Because we are not a sportsbook with a vig the underdog would just be +135. We would have model value on the favorite if the sportsbook is charging -120 or -115 and value on the underdog if the book was paying out +150 or more.

 
Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
You Can't Out OKC OKC... Lock in Thunder to Win in 5

I was on record (see video) with this series pick before Game 1 and while I was a little nervous at half-time I am more confident than ever in my Thunder in 5 pick. Minnesota couldn't handle OKC's defensive pressure with 17 turnovers, but did you realize that was fewer turnovers than what they had games 5, 6, and 7 vs the Warriors? There's no more reliable force in the NBA right now than the Thunder will harass the you know what out of you on defense.

You can find Thunder in 5 at +210 on FanDuel and +220 on DraftKings. We have the Thunder winning in 5 at over 40% of our simulations so our line would be +150.

screenshot-2025-05-21-110540.png
 
Best Home Run Picks for May 21

3:30 PM UPDATE: Locked in a 2nd straight profitable day with Kyle Tucker +425 hitting. Nice start to the day and now we just need the Knicks to win.

Kyle Tucker +425 (bet365)

Tucker broke a 9 game homer drought with a HR in yesterday's game be the Marlins. Marlins' pitcher Max Meyer has struggled over his last 4 starts, and while he has stronger home stats, he's given up 6 of his 8 home runs allowed while at home when you can get a left vs right matchup at a reasonable price with a player as good as Tucker, it's usually at least worth a sprinkle. We set Tucker's line at +370 to hit a HR.

Tyler Stephenson +560 (FanDuel)

This is a buy low spot for Stephenson who is hitting just .173 over 15 games this season. When an opponent starts a left-handed pitcher, Stephenson is a career .295 hitter with an 0.872 OPS. Andrew Heaney is susceptible to giving up home runs and 42 of the 46 home runs he allowed in 2023 and 2024 came against right-handed bats. We set Stephenson's line at +425

Riley Greene +650 (Bally) 

Greene hit his 12th home run in yesterday's game which was his 11th off of a right-handed pitcher this season. Greene has a 1.027 OPS vs righties this season compared to a .529 OPS vs lefties. Cardinals' SP Andre Pallante has given up 8 HRs this season after allowing just 8 in 121 IP last season. We set Greene's line at +400 to hit a HR.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1

👉ACT NOW👈 on the Siakam PTS+REB+AST over if you agree because the line has moved up from 27.5 on FanDuel. You can get a best priced single game parlay at +580 on these 3 legs.

Game 1 Side: Indiana +4.5 (-106 FanDuel)

The model projects a tight Game 1, with New York edging Indiana 109–107, but gives Indiana a 55% chance to cover the +4.5 spread. The Pacers' perimeter defense is a key factor here—they held Cleveland to sub-30% 3-point shooting in four of five games, and they were a top-10 team in 3-point defense during the regular season. The Knicks' 3-point shooting has been volatile in past matchups as high as 52% in game 2 last season to 19% the next. Basically, it's likely we will be very right or very wrong on this pick.

Game 1 Total: Under 224 (-110 FanDuel)

The model leans under with 61% confidence, projecting both teams to fall short of their implied team totals. The Knicks fall short because of a projected 34% 3pt shooting (see above). Indiana's rebounding limitations—especially on the offensive glass—mean fewer second-chance points, and New York's recent defensive performance against Boston (only 9 offensive rebounds allowed despite a ton of long rebounds off missed threes) suggests they can control the boards again. The Pacers only had 5 offensive rebounds in their game 5 clincher vs Cleveland so it obviously isn't a coaching emphasis or key to their success which is why we don't think it'll be any different in game 1. With both teams likely to struggle from three and limited extra possessions, the under presents solid value.

Game 1 Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 28.5 PRA (-120 FanDuel)

Siakam is projected for 32 PRA, comfortably over the 27.5 line. He's hit this mark in 63.6% of games this season with a higher road PRA average than at home and has been even better against the Knicks, going 10-4 over this line in the last two seasons. His balanced stat line in the Cavaliers series —consistent scoring, rebounding, and assisting—makes him a reliable over candidate, especially since he's rarely double-teamed and benefits from Halliburton drawing defensive attention. In the Cavs series his points ranged from 17 to 21 in 4 of the 5 games. His rebounds ranged from 6 to 8 in 4 of the 5 and his assists were between 3 and 5 in all 5 games.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 10:56 AM
May. 21, 2025, 6:56 am EDT
 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 91, MIN 77 (Q4 7:00)
Not worth any money line bets at this poitn. Also don't advise taking the spread although -11.5 (-125 Caesars) is tempting considering FD has them at -13.5 (-108).
OKC 98.9% (-9159)
OKC -15.3, 195.9
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)


LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 76, MIN 66 (Q4 12:00)
There is no value on average but if you like MIN to pull of a miracle 4th quarter comeback go to BetRivers at +700. If you want to make a few pennies on the dollar on OKC go to Caesars at -800 on the Money Line.
OKC 89.5% (-849)
OKC -11.9, 194.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 66, MIN 60 (Q3 4:19)
Just like that the Thunder are around -450 to -500 across the board on the money line. Not going to touch any new live bets with earlier OKC -1.5 and over 199.5 plays.
OKC 79.6% (-391)
OKC -9, 200.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 62, MIN 60 (Q3 5:25)
No value on the live lines. But am glad we got OKC -1.5 in the first half.
OKC 68.3% (-215)
OKC -5.4, 201.3
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 60, OKC 56 (Q3 7:22)
Nothing worth acting on right now. I am liking the over 199.5 we got earlier with both teams scoring at a healthy clip in the 3rd.
OKC 54.7% (-121)
OKC -1.1, 206
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

Not going to sugarcoat this. The pre-game picks look like a disaster. Gotta make it up in live betting. Thunder are shooting 12-32 from 2pt range with Shai just 2-12. That's gotta regress in the 2nd half. The strategy is to stick with the Thunder ATS as long as the spread is within 7 points of the margin in points.

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 2nd Quarter

SGA and Chet missed 4 free throws and Randle was unbelievable. If the Thunder duo make 2 of those 4 and Randle makes 1 fewer 3 it's OKC up by 1.

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 48, OKC 44 (HALFTIME)
Model has no value on the live spread/money line except for a lean at bet365 offering a MIN +140 on the money line. Still like live over 199.5 at -110 on DraftKings.
OKC 56.4% (-129)
OKC -2.1, 204
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

The Thunder are still hung over from the Denver Game 7 win. They will wake up in the 2nd half the way they did in Game 3 vs Memphis when they were down 28. They are playing fine defensively. They just need to wake up offensively and they have the coaching to adjust in the 2nd half.

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 48, OKC 40 (Q2 0:30)
MIN 50.9% (-104)
MIN -0.5, 203.3
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 40, OKC 36 (Q2 3:19)
With OKC down too just a -1.5 (-125) favorite I'd take them with expected regression to the mean in 3pt differential. Also like the live over 199.5 on Fanatics.
OKC 58.3% (-140)
OKC -3, 205.7
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

I cannot believe what I'm seeing from Chet offensively right now.

Edwards return moved FanDuel's spread to MIN +3.5 (+100).

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 33, OKC 29 (Q2 7:01)
Anthony Edwards' status is showing some big differences with FanDuel at MIN +5.5 (-144) and DraftKings at +3.5 (-110). You would think that OKC will close the +18 point advantage that Minnesota has from 3pt range.

OKC 59.2% (-145)
OKC -3.1, 207.7

Need Rudy Gobert to play so we can get some Hartenstein assists on interior passes to Chet.

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting

Live lines are so fluid and the best betting opportunities arise when you can get a particularly good price on a sportsbook that doesn't adjust their lines as quickly, or as much, as the others during scoring streaks. We will post our In-Game Win% and have it translated to a Model Money Line. We will also post the model's point spread and over/under.

The Model money line not juiced so a -150 favorite implies a +150 underdog line. If your book is charging -180 on the favorite then that would be positive value on the favorite. If the book is offering +180 on the underdog then that would be good value on the dog. We will be monitoring all major books and seeing if one seems to be offering a particularly good value.

FIRST QUARTER

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 23, OKC 20 (Q2 12:00)
No value on consensus live lines
OKC 61.8% (-162)
OKC -4.6, 210.9
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

Was considering a "dry" night but with 0 pts from Chet, 0 ast from Hartenstein and 0 reb from Dort there's only one way to reverse the mojo.🍷

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 19, OKC 17 (Q1 3:10)
Still no value on live spread or total. Pregame bets are NOT looking good but a lot of time left.
OKC 63.3% (-172)
OKC -5.5, 214.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 16, OKC 11 (Q1 6:21)
Most books have the spread at -3.5 and 220 so no value
OKC 59.2% (-145)
OKC -3.6, 220
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

OKC is getting the turnovers that typically lead to big runs and Minnesota will likely regress from three.

 
Today's Best Yes Run First Inning/ No Run First Inning Bets (5/20)


LA Angels vs. Athletics Yes Run First Inning (-125 DraftKings)

The Angels have been on a tear in the first inning as of late. They have scored a run in the first inning in 4 out of their last 5 games and 7 out of their last 10 games. The Athletics also have a decent opportunity to score in the first given that Kyle Hendricks is on the mound. Hendricks has given up a run in the first inning in 4 out of his last 5 starts. We have a run being scored in the first inning in 59% of our simulations (-144 implied odds), so you are getting good value at -125, especially given Angels' recent first inning scoring success and Hendricks' first inning struggles. 

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants No Run First Inning (-117 BetRivers)
This is our top NRFI play of the day. Both Michael Lorenzen and Hayden Birdsong allow runs to be scored in the first inning in under 20% of their starts since last season. The Royals' offense has not scored a run in its last 10 first innings and has only scored in 3 of its last 20 first innings (2nd worst in MLB to only the Orioles). San Francisco has scored a run in just 2 of its last 10 first innings. With the pitchers both being strong in the first inning and both teams struggling to score in the first inning, this is a good opportunity to play the NRFI. 

 
Dinger Tuesday Best Home Run Bets 5/20

Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego) +360, FanDuel

Fernando Tatis Jr. hits his home runs in bunches and is amidst a hot streak, having launched 4 home runs over his last 8 games. His power has been especially potent against right-handed pitchers, boasting a .339 batting average and 11 of his 12 home runs against them. While Chris Bassitt kept the ball in the park in his most recent outing, he allowed 2 home runs in each of the three starts prior. Tatis is 0-for-6 in his career against Bassitt, which may be why we are getting the +360 line. However, given Tatis's dominance against RHPs, this looks like a strong value play. We set our line for Tatis to homer at around +275.

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia) +390, FanDuel

Bryce Harper hasn't been hitting for power lately, but he's locked in at the plate with 4 multi-hit games in his last 6 appearances. Today, he gets a major boost playing at Coors Field, a hitter-friendly environment. He faces Antonio Senzatela, who has struggled against left-handed hitters this season, allowing a .396 average. While lefties have only accounted for 1 of the 9 home runs Senzatela has surrendered this year, his career splits in terms of HRs allowed are pretty even to both righties and lefties. Harper has a solid track record against him, going 5-for-15 with 2 home runs. With the altitude and matchup in his favor, we set Harper's line at +330.

Matt Olson (Atlanta) +390, Bally

Matt Olson is heating up, going 7-for-12 with 2 home runs and 2 doubles over his last three games. Interestingly, Olson has been more effective against left-handed pitching over the past two seasons, a reversal of his career-long trend. He faces Mitchell Parker, a lefty who has been more vulnerable to left-handed hitters this year and has been hit hard despite allowing just one home run so far. Given Parker's 18 home runs allowed last season, regression seems likely. With Olson's recent hot hitting and the weather expected to be hitter friendly, we would set his line at +360.

 
Best Points, Rebounds and Assist Props for Oklahoma City Thunder

In addition to the Chet Holmgren going over 14.5 Points which is now available at -105 on BetMGM and Hard Rock (DraftKings has it at -120) that we already gave out there are a couple other notable Thunder player props I like.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (-125 bet365)

One of the biggest differences between Knicks Hartenstein and Thunder Hartenstein was his assists production. He increased his minutes by 10% on the Thunder but his assist production skyrocketed by over 50%. He averaged nearly 4 assists per game this season. We are getting a nice buy low value because he only had 1 assist in his last 2 games and 3 in his last 3 games. For the season the over is 48-21, 69.6%. I'll take the season trend that was hitting over 70% before the last 3 games. Despite the multiple Defensive Player of the Year Awards for Gobert and the awesome play by Julius Randle in the playoffs I think both of them will struggle with Hartenstein's interior passing ability. Add some positive regression to the mean for Thunder 3pt shooters and we should get 3 to 4 assists.

Luguentz Dort Over 2.5 Rebounds (-145 bet365)

The model is projecting him for 4 rebounds and 30+ minutes which is in line with his regular season averages of 4.1 in 29. We are getting a buy low line because he comes in 5-3 under largely due to his reduced minutes in much of the Nuggets series. He played well under 25 in 3 games and under 30 in 5 of them (17, 21, 28, 19 and 27). While Dort saved OKC with his 3s in Game 5 he did not shoot the three ball well in the other games. The Nuggets, outside of Aaron Gordon, really struggled shooting from three as well which is why Dort was not playing major minutes. With his shot not falling most of the series and the Nuggets not having a perimeter player who they needed to put in the "Dorture Chamber" Dort didn't play a big role and didn't get his normal rebounding production. 

Anthony Edwards is an entirely different beast.

Dort's defense on Edwards is critical and as a result Dort averages 3.8 rebounds, usually plays over 30 minutes and has 3+ REB in all 8 of his matchups vs Minnesota the last two seasons. This season Dort is 56-27, 67.5% over 2.5 Rebounds.

Single Game Parlay of Hartenstein, Dort and Chet Holmgren's Points at -110 would pay off at +480 on bet365

Stephen Oh
May 20, 2025, 11:32 AM
May. 20, 2025, 7:32 am EDT
 
College Baseball Best Bets 5/20


Miami (FL) vs. California U 12.5 (-115 DraftKings)

This play has almost everything to do with the 9 AM local start time. We have 13 runs in the model and the under hitting in 45% of simulations, but if we were to factor in the start time, it would probably be well over 50%. Both teams have been under teams this season with Miami games going 21-17 towards the under, and Cal games going 24-18 towards the under. 

Tulane +2.5 (-135 DraftKings) vs. Florida Atlantic

This could be worth a money line sprinkle as Tulane is at +180 and we set the line at Tulane +120. Tulane seems to turn things up during conference tournament time and has won the last two AAC Conference Championships. FAU took 2 out of 3 games vs. Tulane earlier this month but two of those games were decided by two runs or less. Tulane and FAU have played lower scoring games when they have been on the road and having under value also factors in to having spread value with the model liking Tulane to keep things close. This seems like too big of a spread for a non elite FAU team over a team in Tulane that isn't all that bad and plays its best ball in the AAC Tournament.

Alabama -4.5 (-154 DraftKings) vs. Missouri

Alabama has all the motivation to come out and take care of business here. The Crimson Tide are on the bubble to be a top-16 seed and host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Missouri, on the other hand, has won 3 games in the SEC all season. Missouri has their road games this season by an average of 5.3 runs (3.9 to 9.2) and is coming off a series in which they were run ruled in all three games at home. Alabama is winning this game by an average score of 10.4 to 4 in our model. 

Belmont -140 (DraftKings) vs. Bradley

The model factors in away play teams are playing on a neutral site and Belmont is 10-17 compared to Bradley being 5-25.  Belmont took 2 out of 3 games played when these two teams met at Bradley earlier this season. We have Belmont winning in around 65% of simulations, meaning we would set the line in the -180 range.

 
Picking the Pacers to Upset the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana +126 to Win Series

The model strongly favors the underdog Pacers to win the series, giving them a 57% chance compared to the odds implied 44.2%. This creates a significant value edge of nearly 13%, making Indiana a sharp play for bettors. The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories—2-point and 3-point differentials—while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash. Indiana also has someone who can match Jalen Brunson in the clutch at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, who also has a significant size and length advantage.

If the two teams swapped location and fanbases we think this would be a pick'em series but with disproportionate betting action likely on the Knicks the books know they can charge nearly -150 for the Knicks to win and still get plenty of takers. The Pacers won last season's matchup in 6 despite dropping the first game. Both teams come in feeling equally confident, both teams had equally impressive upset wins vs top seeded quality teams which is why we have a very similar forecast for this season with Indiana getting the upset.

capture.jpg
 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
MLB Best Bets 5/19

Main Market Plays

Chicago Cubs -175 (BetMGM) vs. Miami Marlins 

Ben Brown has been dominant on the road this season, with the Cubs winning his three road starts by a combined score of 44-3 (18-0, 16-3, 10-0). Brown was solid in his start against the Marlins in his start last week as he went 5.1 IP and allowed just 2 ER. The Marlins have struggled with Edward Cabrera on the mound, going just 1-3 in his home starts and 2-4 overall. The Cubs, one of MLB's top teams, are projected to win in 66% of simulations, making this a solid play against one of the league's worst teams.

Milwaukee Brewers -115 (bet365) vs. Baltimore Orioles

This pick is more about fading the Orioles than backing the Brewers. Baltimore is in disarray, having lost six straight games and recently firing manager Brandon Hyde. Their 15-30 start is a sharp decline from last season's 91-win campaign, and a lot of blame should also be placed on ownership which allowed Corbin Burnes to leave and didn't replace him with another ace. The Brewers are significantly better at home (13-9) than on the road (9-16), and while Quinn Priester has had a rough start overall, he's 1-1 in two home starts. The Orioles are just 1-5 in Dean Kremer's road starts and the Brewers are projected to win 62% of simulations, giving a -115 price plenty of value.


Player Props

Kodai Senga (NYM) Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-106 FanDuel)
Senga has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in two of his last three starts and faces a Red Sox lineup that ranks third in strikeouts against right-handed pitchers. While he's only 3-5 on this line for the season, similar strikeout pitchers have gone 5-1 on this prop in recent matchups against Boston. With a projection of 6.1 strikeouts, this is a solid value play.

Josh Naylor (ARI) Over 0.5 RBI (+200 BetRivers)
Naylor is in a prime spot to drive in runs, batting cleanup behind Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. He's hitting .330 with a .951 OPS against right-handed pitchers, and with the game total set at 10 runs, there's plenty of opportunity. Dodgers' starter Landon Knack has a 1.51 WHIP, indicating frequent baserunners. At +200, this is a value line we'd price closer to even money.

Nolan Schanuel (LAA) Over 0.5 Single (-140 BetMGM)
Schanuel has been a consistent singles hitter, with 14 of his 16 hits in May being singles. He's recorded a single in 7 of his last 10 games and faces A's starter JT Ginn, who has allowed a .309 average to left-handed hitters since last season. FanDuel's line of -165 suggests confidence in this outcome, and we'd price it even higher at -200.

Zach Neto (LAA) Over 0.5 Run (-110 DraftKings)
Neto has scored in 9 of his last 12 games and in 7 of 11 road games this season. Neto is a player where you have to take his early career stats with a grain of salt since he played less than 50 minor league games after being drafted. He's showing steady improvement with an OPS of .893 so far this season, making him one of the more underrated players in the league. With a 70% run-scoring rate in simulations and FanDuel pricing this at -150, there's clear value at -110.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/19

Kyle Stowers (MIA) +700 (BetRivers)

Books are still trying to pin down the right price for the red-hot Kyle Stowers, whose home run odds range from +500 to +700 across sportsbooks. Stowers has already launched 10 home runs this season-an impressive jump considering he hit just 6 total over stints in his previous three MLB seasons. However, this power surge isn't entirely out of nowhere; in the minors, he posted a 36-HR pace over a 162-game stretch. The key difference this year is that he's finally settled into a consistent role in the majors. All 10 of his homers have come against right-handed pitchers, and today he faces Cubs starter Ben Brown, a righty who has struggled mightily against left-handed hitters (.305 AVG, .832 OPS allowed). We project Stowers at +550 to go deep, so there's value at +700.

Logan O'Hoppe (LAA) +525, BetMGM

Logan O'Hoppe is in a bit of a slump, making this a potential buy-low opportunity-especially after getting a rest day from catching duties. Despite the recent cold streak, O'Hoppe has hit 9 of his 10 home runs this season off right-handed pitching. He'll face A's starter JT Ginn, who's returning from the IL and making his first start in nearly a month. Ginn has struggled in his limited home appearances, surrendering 4 home runs in just two starts. With favorable matchup splits and park factors, we set O'Hoppe's line at +500, making the +525 at BetMGM a solid value play.

Gunnar Henderson (BAL) +430, FanDuel

Gunnar Henderson has been battling strikeout issues lately, but when he connects, he's doing serious damage. He's hit 4 home runs in his last 9 games, though he's also had 5 multi-strikeout performances in that span. Henderson has been especially effective against right-handed pitching this season, slashing .310 with a .955 OPS. He'll face Brewers starter Quinn Priester, who has struggled against lefties, allowing a .909 OPS compared to just .650 against righties. We set Henderson's home run line at +420, so the +430 available at FanDuel still offers slight value in a favorable matchup.

 
Model Flips from Carolina to Florida Panthers

After the way Florida demolished Toronto in Game 7 of their series at Toronto it is certainly understandable why they would be favored. There is no betting value but the model does agree that Florida, after dominating at Toronto to close that series is not at a disadvantage without home ice.

capture.jpg

I am not making a strong side recommendation in this series. For those of you in the know about the NHL and think the regular season is relevant (which apparently it isn't these days) then you should love getting +$$$ on the team with home ice. This is the outlook we would have had prior to the playoffs. The model would have taken Carolina because of their dominant home record split (36-9-1 including playoffs, 28-18 puck line, and a +1.4 per game goal differentiation) and the good, but not great Florida road split (25-21-2, 23-25 ATS, +0.3 goal diff).

capture.jpg
Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 11:39 AM
May. 19, 2025, 7:39 am EDT
 
NBA vs NHL "Final 4" Betting

Both the NBA and NHL Playoffs are down to their last 4 teams. There are some striking similarities in the results so far in that several of the teams with the best regular season records did not (Washington, Winnipeg, Boston, Cleveland) did not even make it. The biggest contrast is the in the NBA the one that did, Oklahoma City, is projected to take advantage of being the only 'elite' team (dominant all season)

Below are each team's odds vs SportsLine simulation percent chance of winning their championship. In the NHL, the odds and sims give each team at least a 20% chance. There is value on the Panthers after dominating Game 7 vs Toronto.

In the NBA, FanDuel has the Oklahoma City Thunder at -175, but that number is down from the -185 immediately after Game 7 and is down to -165 on DraftKings. The model has the Thunder at a whopping 73%, which is up from their 66% we assigned immediately after Game 7 but before we could factor in the dominant statistics vs Denver in Game 7. Many do not 'appreciate' the value of dominant 30+ wins but the model sure does, especially when it happens twice vs Denver and twice vs Memphis. 

The Thunder are currently 84% favorites vs the Knicks should they meet and 81% favorites vs the Pacers.

capture.jpg
 
Best Bets for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Game 1

JOIN US DURING THE GAME TONIGHT. WE WILL PROVIDE LIVE BETTING ADVICE DURING THE GAME AND ISSUE OUR MODEL'S IN-GAME LINES AND POINT OUT WHERE AND WHEN YOU SHOULD ACT

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-114 BetRivers)

The Thunder are -7.5 favorites in most books so we want to grab -7 before it moves here too. The key to OKC's dominant Game 7 win over Denver was turnovers, where they forced 75 while committing just 41 across their four home games. That +34 margin was pivotal and is expected to carry over against a Minnesota team that has been careless with the ball, even in wins. The Timberwolves turned it over 20, 19, and 18 times in their last three games against Golden State.

Golden State couldn't capitalize due to poor perimeter defense, allowing Minnesota to shoot over 42% from three in four straight games (38% in the other game). OKC, however, is a different beast—defensively disciplined and offensively efficient. The SportsLine Model projects OKC to be +7 in turnover margin alone, which nearly justifies the spread by itself. Add in a +5.5% edge in 2-point shooting—thanks to the slashing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, plus the interior presence of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein—and this projects as a comfortable double-digit win for the Thunder.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Over 111.5 Points (-115 BetMGM)

With a projection of 115.5 points, the Thunder have about a 60% chance to clear this total—decent value above the 53.4% implied odds. There's even a chance the line dips to 110.5 with the spread and consensus total projected to 110.8 points. Despite shooting just 30.8% from three in Game 7 they still put up 125.

They've been ice-cold from deep recently—28%, 24%, 26%, and 35% in their last four of the Denver series—but they shot 38% from three at home during the regular season. A regression to the mean is overdue, even against a very good Minnesota's road defense which allows 34% from deep. We are projecting nearly 38% shooting from three point range above what MIN allows on the road (+1 more made three) and this accounts for most of the 4 pts in line value.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Chet scored 13 points in just 28 minutes in Game 7, despite missing three wide-open threes. The blowout nature of that game limited his minutes, but assuming a more competitive Game 1, he should see 30+ minutes. That's the sweet spot: Holmgren is 12-1 to the over when playing at least 30 minutes this season.

While his home scoring average is lower (13.8 PPG), that's largely due to reduced minutes in blowouts. When he plays between 31–33 minutes, the over is a perfect 7-0. With Minnesota's interior defense stretched thin by OKC's spacing and slashing, Holmgren should find plenty of clean looks and opportunities to cash this over. We all remember how much Rudy Gobert, despite his defensive reputation, struggled vs Luka and the Mavericks defending the pick and roll in last year's Western Conference Finals. Chet (and Hartenstein) were getting a lot of alley-oops vs Denver and could feast in that area again.

Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 12:29 AM
May. 18, 2025, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Series Bets

We have not had time to update our projection factoring for Game 7 stats from the Thunder-Nuggets game, but it's safe to say that if we have value on OKC over Minnesota before Game 7 we will only have more after we update. We will have a more precise breakdown of the key statistical factors in the next day and the advantages each team has driving value vs the betting lines, but it's safe to say the Thunder's historically good defense (turnover margin and defensive FG%) will be key factors. 

Our top first round series pick was Minnesota over Los Angeles because of the superior athleticism, length and youth Minnesota. We took Minnesota against the Warriors for the same reason. But now Minnesota faces the one team that has superior athleticism, length and youth and a super star guard in SGA that's actually better than Anthony Edwards.

The model has OKC winning the series in nearly 85% of simulations which makes them a good betting value even at -375 odds. We are also calling for a "gentleman's sweep" in 5 games at 31.7% (+265, 27.4% odds).

capture.jpg

May 19 7:20 am update: After factoring in the stats from their 3rd 30+ point win in the playoffs the Thunder are now up to over 87% to win the series. To maintain consistency we have been spotlighting FanDuel's lines but if you agree with our OKC pick you'll want to 👉ACT NOW👈 at DraftKings because they are only charging -330 for the Thunder to win the series.

capture.jpg


 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
