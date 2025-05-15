Today's Best Bets May 23, 2025: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Free Picks, Home Run Looking for 4 in a Row

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -3 (-110 bet365)

The line opened at -2.5 and has moved to -3.5 at some books, so grabbing -3 while it's still available offers solid value. While the model gives OKC just a 54% chance to cover, the -110 price is far more favorable than laying -150 on the money line. We're willing to sacrifice the small chance of a 1- or 2-point win for the better odds. Despite shooting under 30% from three at home in Game 1, the Thunder still comfortably covered. Their struggles in Denver (losing 2 of 3) could partly be attributed to the high altitude which is not the case in Minnesota (4000 feet closer to sea level than Denver).

The model projects a close game, but OKC holds two slim, sustainable advantages: +2 in 2-point differential and +2 in turnover margin. Minnesota's projected edge from three (+4 points) is based on volume, not efficiency. OKC is due for positive regression after shooting just 28%, 24%, 26%, 20%, and 34% from deep in their playoff road games. If they even hit their season road average of 35%, they could cover comfortably again.

Best Total: Oklahoma City at Minnesota Under 218 (-109 BetRivers)

The model sets the total at 214, giving us a 57% edge on the under at 218. Some books are already showing 217.5 at the same price, so this may be the peak value. While for the sake of our spread pick I'd like OKC to get red hot from three, it's more likely they stay around their projected 35%. Minnesota's edge in three-point production comes from four extra attempts, not a higher percentage.

Defensively, OKC has improved on the road this season. They allowed 34% from three both home and away, thanks to elite defenders like Lu Dort (1st team all defense) and Jalen Williams (2nd team) whereas last season they allowed 37% on the road vs 35% at home. Anthony Edwards may look to attack the paint more aggressively at home, potentially reducing Minnesota's three-point volume. OKC also showed they can neutralize the two MIN Bigs who can shoot—Julius Randle became unplayable (could not get an entry pass without a turnover) in Game 2, and Naz Reid is 0-for-14 from deep in his last few games. While some Minnesota shooters may regress positively at home, others like McDaniels and Alexander-Walker (10-for-24 combined in Games 1 and 2) could cool off, balancing the scales.

Best Player Prop: Aaron Wiggins Over 4.5 Points (+100 bet365)

This is a strong buy-low opportunity. Wiggins is projected for 6.0 points and averaged 11.1 during the regular season. Despite scoring just 7 points across four playoff games (excluding an 8-point outing in the Denver blowout), his road splits are encouraging: 11.6 PPG on the road vs. 10.7 at home and over 4.5 points in 35 of 43 road games (81.4%). Wiggins is one of five perimeter bench players tasked with defending and "heat checking" from three. With Caruso locked into a major role and Isaiah Joe seemingly out of the rotation, Wiggins could see more minutes if either Cason Wallace or Kenrich Williams (2-for-7 from three combined in Game 2) miss their first few wide open looks. If Wiggins gets even 4 shots off in 12 minutes for just half of his season average he would cash this over.

Note: Been burned by Hartenstein not getting 3+ assists the last 3 I've taken. It is tempting to grab +145 over 2.5 this game, but I'll karmically help other by staying off and watching him have 7 so others benefit.