Today's Best Bets May 23, 2025: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Free Picks, Home Run Looking for 4 in a Row

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Game 2
5/23 7:00 am line update: You can get IND +6.5 but it will cost you -118 at BetMGM. You can still get NY TT Under 116.5 but the price is up to -118 (FanDuel), and T.J. McConnell is down slightly to +105 on bet365
Best Side: Indiana +6 (-112 BetRivers)
The consensus line sits at IND +5.5, so grabbing the extra half-point at +6 offers immediate value. The model didn't account for the chaos of Game 1—it focused on the fundamentals: Indiana's +9% edge in three-point shooting and New York's turnover issues, with the Knicks committing more than twice as many. In simulations, Indiana is shooting 37% from deep compared to New York's 35%, while turnovers are projected to be even.
Despite this, New York is still favored to win (56%) due to their rebounding advantage. However, Indiana's higher volume and efficiency from three-point range give them a strong chance to cover the spread. New York being a heavier favorite than they were in Game 1, despite their Game 1 loss, likely reflects public sentiment rather than sharp analysis that "no way" a team loses both games at home, but we just saw these teams pull off that trick in the last round. You could argue that Indiana potentially holds the mental edge and this line is inflated.
Best Total: New York Team Total Under 116.5 (-108 BetRivers)
The Knicks ramped up their pace to close out Boston and carried that strategy into Game 1 against Indiana. While it worked early, the toll was evident late in the game, as Indiana's depth, youth, and athleticism began to dominate. For Game 2, expect a more measured approach from New York—not a full slowdown, but enough to reduce turnovers and avoid playing into Indiana's strengths. The model projects New York to score just under 114 points, so while the edge isn't massive, this is still the most favorable angle on the total.
Best Total: T.J. McConnell Over 0.5 STL+BLK (+110 bet365)
This is a classic buy-low opportunity. McConnell has hit this mark in just 3 of 11 playoff games, but the model gives him a 55% chance of recording at least one steal and a 20% chance of a block—implying strong value at +110 (47.6% implied odds). Over the season, he's gone 63-26 (70.8%) on this prop with a 1.2 average.
He was a defensive pest against the Knicks in last year's playoffs, racking up 9 combined steals and blocks in 7 games. With both teams likely to emphasize defense after a high-scoring first half in Game 1, McConnell should record at least 1 steal or block. Even in limited minutes (12–15), he's hit the over in 12 of 17 games this season.