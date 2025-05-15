 Skip to Main Content

Today's Best Bets May 23, 2025: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Free Picks, Home Run Looking for 4 in a Row

Despite getting 2 assists in the opening minutes Hartenstein did not get over 2.5 (Chet missed a chippy), but somehow we got a Timberwolves under 103.5 TT to go along with an OKC -7.5 to raise our Conference Final record to 7-2. Tack on another HR for the 3rd straight day (up nearly 28 units last 45 days) and it's been a nice little overall run the past 3 days (+6.97 units) across leagues.

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein
The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily. 

Follow them @kenzbrooksbets  @stephenohcbs  @jakefetnercbs and if you want to take advantage of the best odds spotlighted in our picks click here.  

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Game 2

5/23 7:00 am line update: You can get IND +6.5 but it will cost you -118 at BetMGM. You can still get NY TT Under 116.5 but the price is up to -118 (FanDuel), and T.J. McConnell is down slightly to +105 on bet365

Best Side: Indiana +6 (-112 BetRivers)

The consensus line sits at IND +5.5, so grabbing the extra half-point at +6 offers immediate value. The model didn't account for the chaos of Game 1—it focused on the fundamentals: Indiana's +9% edge in three-point shooting and New York's turnover issues, with the Knicks committing more than twice as many. In simulations, Indiana is shooting 37% from deep compared to New York's 35%, while turnovers are projected to be even.

Despite this, New York is still favored to win (56%) due to their rebounding advantage. However, Indiana's higher volume and efficiency from three-point range give them a strong chance to cover the spread. New York being a heavier favorite than they were in Game 1, despite their Game 1 loss, likely reflects public sentiment rather than sharp analysis that "no way" a team loses both games at home, but we just saw these teams pull off that trick in the last round. You could argue that Indiana potentially holds the mental edge and this line is inflated.

Best Total: New York Team Total Under 116.5 (-108 BetRivers)

The Knicks ramped up their pace to close out Boston and carried that strategy into Game 1 against Indiana. While it worked early, the toll was evident late in the game, as Indiana's depth, youth, and athleticism began to dominate. For Game 2, expect a more measured approach from New York—not a full slowdown, but enough to reduce turnovers and avoid playing into Indiana's strengths. The model projects New York to score just under 114 points, so while the edge isn't massive, this is still the most favorable angle on the total.

Best Total: T.J. McConnell Over 0.5 STL+BLK (+110 bet365)

This is a classic buy-low opportunity. McConnell has hit this mark in just 3 of 11 playoff games, but the model gives him a 55% chance of recording at least one steal and a 20% chance of a block—implying strong value at +110 (47.6% implied odds). Over the season, he's gone 63-26 (70.8%) on this prop with a 1.2 average.

He was a defensive pest against the Knicks in last year's playoffs, racking up 9 combined steals and blocks in 7 games. With both teams likely to emphasize defense after a high-scoring first half in Game 1, McConnell should record at least 1 steal or block. Even in limited minutes (12–15), he's hit the over in 12 of 17 games this season.

Stephen Oh
May 22, 2025, 12:16 PM
May. 22, 2025, 8:16 am EDT
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/23


Michael Busch (CHC) +550, Bally

Michael Busch has been much better against righties than lefties this season, with an impressive .876 OPS and all 7 of his home runs coming against RHPs and just a .515 OPS vs lefties. He'll face Reds starter Hunter Greene, who is returning from the injured list. While Greene has been strong overall this season, he gave up 6 home runs in the three starts leading up to his injury. Notably, left-handed hitters have accounted for 5 of the 7 home runs Greene has allowed. Given Greene's recent layoff and Busch's success against righties, this matchup could favor Busch. We set the line at +480 for him to go deep today, making the +550 line at Bally an intriguing value.

Pete Alonso (NYM) +320, FanDuel

Pete Alonso is in the midst of a home run drought, having gone 14 games without one, which suggests he's due. Although he's just 1-for-7 in his career against Clayton Kershaw, those numbers may not be very telling given Kershaw's recent injury history. In his first start back, Kershaw gave up 5 earned runs in just 4 innings against an Angels team he's typically dominated. Alonso, despite cooling off from his hot start, still boasts a .292 batting average and a .931 OPS this season. We set the line at +290 for Alonso to hit a home run, so the +320 offered by FanDuel presents a solid opportunity.

Cody Bellinger (NYY) +340, FanDuel

Cody Bellinger is red-hot at the plate and now gets the benefit of hitting in the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field. He's batting .333 with a 1.003 OPS in May and has launched 3 home runs in his last 5 games, despite going hitless in his most recent outing. He'll face Rockies starter Tanner Gordon, who has struggled in his limited MLB experience, surrendering 10 home runs in just 40.2 innings. With Bellinger's recent success and the favorable conditions, the +340 line offers solid value according to our model. 

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -3 (-110 bet365)

The line opened at -2.5 and has moved to -3.5 at some books, so grabbing -3 while it's still available offers solid value. While the model gives OKC just a 54% chance to cover, the -110 price is far more favorable than laying -150 on the money line. We're willing to sacrifice the small chance of a 1- or 2-point win for the better odds. Despite shooting under 30% from three at home in Game 1, the Thunder still comfortably covered. Their struggles in Denver (losing 2 of 3) could partly be attributed to the high altitude which is not the case in Minnesota (4000 feet closer to sea level than Denver).

The model projects a close game, but OKC holds two slim, sustainable advantages: +2 in 2-point differential and +2 in turnover margin. Minnesota's projected edge from three (+4 points) is based on volume, not efficiency. OKC is due for positive regression after shooting just 28%, 24%, 26%, 20%, and 34% from deep in their playoff road games. If they even hit their season road average of 35%, they could cover comfortably again.

Best Total: Oklahoma City at Minnesota Under 218 (-109 BetRivers)

The model sets the total at 214, giving us a 57% edge on the under at 218. Some books are already showing 217.5 at the same price, so this may be the peak value. While for the sake of our spread pick I'd like OKC to get red hot from three, it's more likely they stay around their projected 35%. Minnesota's edge in three-point production comes from four extra attempts, not a higher percentage.

Defensively, OKC has improved on the road this season. They allowed 34% from three both home and away, thanks to elite defenders like Lu Dort (1st team all defense) and Jalen Williams (2nd team) whereas last season they allowed 37% on the road vs 35% at home. Anthony Edwards may look to attack the paint more aggressively at home, potentially reducing Minnesota's three-point volume. OKC also showed they can neutralize the two MIN Bigs who can shoot—Julius Randle became unplayable (could not get an entry pass without a turnover) in Game 2, and Naz Reid is 0-for-14 from deep in his last few games. While some Minnesota shooters may regress positively at home, others like McDaniels and Alexander-Walker (10-for-24 combined in Games 1 and 2) could cool off, balancing the scales.

Best Player Prop: Aaron Wiggins Over 4.5 Points (+100 bet365)

This is a strong buy-low opportunity. Wiggins is projected for 6.0 points and averaged 11.1 during the regular season. Despite scoring just 7 points across four playoff games (excluding an 8-point outing in the Denver blowout), his road splits are encouraging: 11.6 PPG on the road vs. 10.7 at home and over 4.5 points in 35 of 43 road games (81.4%). Wiggins is one of five perimeter bench players tasked with defending and "heat checking" from three. With Caruso locked into a major role and Isaiah Joe seemingly out of the rotation, Wiggins could see more minutes if either Cason Wallace or Kenrich Williams (2-for-7 from three combined in Game 2) miss their first few wide open looks. If Wiggins gets even 4 shots off in 12 minutes for just half of his season average he would cash this over.

Note: Been burned by Hartenstein not getting 3+ assists the last 3 I've taken. It is tempting to grab +145 over 2.5 this game, but I'll karmically help other by staying off and watching him have 7 so others benefit.

Stephen Oh
May 23, 2025, 11:39 AM
May. 23, 2025, 7:39 am EDT
 
Updated Eastern Conference Finals Futures: Pacers Looking Great

I never thought there was a higher power who cared about the outcome of a basketball game, but Game 1 of the Pacers-Knicks series has me open to the possibility. How else do you explain Aaron Nesmith's 4th quarter shooting and the Tyrese Halliburton sky high bounce and in. It was even higher than Don Nelson's.

We picked the Pacers in an upset to start the series. Now that they are favored, we still have good value on the Pacers. While they definitely got lucky in Game 1 it does not change the fact that they won both the 3 pt% and turnover differential. The Knicks dominated the boards (NY +16) so even if the 3pt% and turnover differentials are not as skewed in the Pacers' favor going forward the rebounding margin should not be so skewed in the Knicks' favor either.

If you like the Pacers to sweep then take your action to FanDuel who is offering more than +700. DraftKings is more in line with our SportsLine Model at +475. Could be good value to take both the Pacers in 4 and Pacers in 5 since you will profit over +400 if Pacers in 5 hits.

screenshot-2025-05-22-110704.png
Stephen Oh
May 22, 2025, 3:07 PM
May. 22, 2025, 11:07 am EDT
 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 109, MIN 97 (Q4 2:23)
Live under value can't be trusted if MIN starts fouling
OKC 99% (-9900)
OKC -13.3, 214.2


LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 97, MIN 82 (Q4 8:29)

Under 218.5 (-120 bet365) looks good
OKC 98.9% (-8829)
OKC -16.3, 212.5

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 93, MIN 71 (Q4 12:00)
Under 218.5 at +100 on ESPN is tempting
OKC 99% (-9900)
OKC -23.4, 213.4

 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 93, MIN 71 (Q4 12:00)
Under 218.5 at +100 on ESPN is tempting
OKC 99% (-9900)
OKC -23.4, 213.4

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 82, MIN 65 (Q3 2:51)
Maybe the Indiana Pacers would have a 10% chance
OKC 96.8% (-3006)
OKC -18.9, 211.1 

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 75, MIN 65 (Q3 4:10)
No live value because bet365 has -8.5 but is charging -150
OKC 88.7% (-783)
OKC -12.8, 210

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 68, MIN 63 (Q3 6:28)
No value on the live line. Maybe u217.5 -115 at DK.
OKC 77% (-334)
OKC -8.4, 212.7

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 58, MIN 50 (Q3 12:00)
The 3 by SGA added nearly +7% to their win% and the turnover followed by SGA free throws put OKC at nearly 10% higher than when they were up by 3 with around 11 seconds left in the half.
OKC 81.4% (-438)
OKC -11.7, 215.1
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 2nd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 58, MIN 50 (Q3 12:00)
The 3 by SGA added nearly +7% to their win% and the turnover followe by SGA free throws put OKC at nearly 10% higher than when they were up by 3 with around 11 seconds left in the half.
OKC 81.4% (-438)
OKC -11.7, 215.1
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 53, MIN 48 (Q2 1:24)
Like OKC -6.5, -125 at bet365 and under 220.5 at Hard Rock
OKC 76.6% (-327)
OKC -9.7, 214.8

LIVE MODEL LINES SCORE TIED AT 45 (Q2 4:34)
It's not tied but assuming ANT makes the free throw
OKC 66.2% (-196)
OKC -6.1, 217.9
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 41, MIN 37 (Q2 7:21)
Need Hartenstein to get his 3rd assist in the first half
OKC 74.4% (-291)
OKC -9.6, 218.8
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 37, OKC 36 (Q2 8:17)
Not seeing any live value.
OKC 66% (-194)
OKC -5.9, 218.4

 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 1st Quarter

Live lines are too fluid to do anything in real time. Will try to post our Model's in-game odds (money line based on in-game win probability, point spread and over/under). If we see value across the 7 or 8 books we monitor live we'll let you know, but often a line will move while we are typing. We wait for stoppages of play which usually are after one team has a little run or the end of the quarters.

We report our live money line for the favorite (ex. OKC -250) and you'll want to see if a book is charging you less (ex -200). A -250 favorite implies a +250 underdog (lines not juiced) so you'll look for a number like +300 because the book is paying out more than we would.

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 29, MIN 25 (Q2 12:00)
If you do like MIN FanDuel is at +390, +100 more than Caesars
OKC 73.6% (-279)
OKC -9.7, 216.5
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

Draftkings live total was 221.5 vs 218.5 on others... big disparity

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 23, MIN 18 (Q1 2:38)
Already took OKC -7.5 so no reason to also take -9.5 but there is value
OKC 76.2% (-321)
OKC -11.7, 214
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 12, MIN 10 (Q1 6:58)
No value this early in the game
OKC 70.6% (-240)
OKC -9.2, 216.1

LIVE MODEL LINES SCORE TIED AT 2 (Q1 10:03)
Chris Paul smiling about Scott Foster getting hurt
OKC 68.2% (-215)
OKC -8.1, 212.5
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/22


Marcell Ozuna (ATL) +320, FanDuel

Ozuna has a strong track record against Trevor Williams, going 11-for-35 (.314) in his career. While 10 of those hits have been singles and he hasn't yet homered off Williams, his consistent contact suggests he sees the ball well against him. This season, Ozuna has been particularly effective against right-handed pitchers, hitting 7 of his 8 home runs against them and posting a .908 OPS. Although Williams has done a better job limiting home runs in 2024, he led the league in homers allowed in 2023 and is still allowing a high rate of hits. Given these factors, Ozuna offers solid value at +320, especially since we project his line at +280.

Josh Jung (TEX) +700, bet365)

Jung is a compelling longshot play, especially considering his strong road performance this season, where he boasts a .903 OPS compared to just .694 at home. He faces Carlos Rodón, who has been sharp overall but remains vulnerable to the long ball—particularly against right-handed hitters. Jung's odds at +700 are significantly higher than the consensus line of +550, offering excellent value. With our line at  +520, this pick stands out as a solid longshot play. 

Nick Kurtz (ATH) +550,DraftKings

Kurtz is heating up at the plate, having launched 3 home runs over the past two days after managing just one in his first 23 games. Today's game in Sacramento is expected to feature very hitter-friendly weather, which could further boost his power potential. While Kurtz is 0-for-14 against left-handed pitching this season, he showed the ability to hit lefties in college and is likely to improve. He faces Tyler Anderson, who has struggled against left-handed hitters this year, allowing a .280 average and a .953 OPS. We set his line +500,  so getting Kurtz at +550 offers intriguing value.

 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES SCORE TIED AT 125 (OT1 5:00)
Can't do anymore thinking after that. Done for the night.
NY 57.5% (-135)
NY -1.1, 272.3
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 124, IND 121 (Q4 0:14)
No comment
NY 78.3% (-361)
NY -2.6, 265.5
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 123, IND 121 (Q4 0:22)
Insane shooting by Nesmith. Knew we should have taken Pacers +8000.
NY -4.1, 265.6
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

After all we've seen this game the live spread is back to the pregame -4.5.

Live Odds off most boards pending the outcome of the challenge by the Pacers.

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 123, IND 118 (Q4 0:34)
Amazing shooting by Nesmith
NY 97.7% (-4286)
NY -5.6, 246
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Thomas Bryant is the least aggressive rebounder in history. He plays like the ball is 400 degrees.

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 108, IND 92 (Q4 7:22)
At least the live under 246.5 is looking good for us
NY -16.6, 229.6
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

HOW DO YOU FOUL THE 3 PT SHOOTER ON BACK TO BACK POSSESSIONS?

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 99, IND 92 (Q4 9:20)
No live value but big range in spread with IND +7.5 at bet365 and NY -5.5 -130 at ESPN
NY 82.7% (-477)
NY -7.7, 231.4
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Big range in live money lines with Knicks up 7 but Brunson with 5 fouls. Can get NY -380 on Caesars and +450 on bet365 for Pacers

Kind of sucks that the 3rd quarter justified pregame IND +4.5, Under 224, Siakam o27.5 PRA but we'll be lucky to go 1-2.

 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 90, IND 87 (Q4 12:00)
No live value with u234.5 because I'd be worried about OT. But 234.5 at bet365 is a lot better than the 231.5 at DraftKings.
NY 70.1% (-235)
NY -4.8, 229.8


LIVE MODEL LINES NY 85, IND 81 (Q3 3:16)
Knicks -3.5 (-125 BetMGM) is good value but my pregame Pacers +4.5 prevents us from taking it
NY 70.2% (-235)
NY -5.5, 234.1
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 75, IND 72 (Q3 7:25)

No live betting value but interesting the live total is down 6.5 points already from its peak
NY 65.4% (-189)
NY -4.7, 233.4

(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Ordinarily we'd expect regression in scoring after the teams combined for +21 over expected in the first half, but based on the shooting percentages (51% for both teams, 37.5% from 3 for IND, 42.1% for NY) we probably won't see a major regression like we did for OKC last night after a half.

This is just a very fast paced game. The Pacers want to play fast and the Knicks had success playing fast vs the Celtics to close out that series. Wish we had thought of that before taking the pregame under.

 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: Second Quarter


LIVE MODEL LINES NY 69, IND 62 (Halftime)
Since we already lost on the pregame under 224, not going to personally lose aagain on under live 246.5 but there technically is model value
NY 74.8% (-297)
NY -8.5, 237
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)


LIVE MODEL LINES NY 54, IND 46 (Q2 5:51)
A missed layup and blown dunk I guess is offensive regression. Maybe I'll hedge against my Pacers +128 with a Knicks -5.5 (-130 bet365).
NY 74.5% (-292)
NY -9.6, 233.9
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 48, IND 45 (Q2 7:58)
Waiting for the offenses to cool down. Was on the under 224.
NY 63.5% (-174)
NY -5.3, 235.9
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)


LIVE MODEL LINES IND 43, NY 41 (Q2 9:56)
Taking Indiana +128 on FanDuel. Price just crashed to +112. Fanatics now at IND +130.
NY 53.9% (-117)
NY -1.7, 235.2
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

Minnesota must be thinking why can't we be in the East. We'd score 150 vs the Pacers or Knicks. The Thunder will score 150 vs the Knicks or Pacers.

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 36, IND 34 (Q2 12:00)
Pacers are +164 money line underdogs. Just missed DraftKings offering +175.
NY 62.2% (-164)
NY -4.8, 232.1  

 
Live Betting for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks: First Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES NY 36, IND 34 (Q2 12:00)
Not recommending the under but if you like it Hard Rock is offering a best price u237.5 (-115)
NY 62.2% (-164)
NY -4.8, 232.1
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES IND 29, NY 22 (Q1 2:57)
No value on the lines but if Indiana ever falls to +120 on the money line like they were on DraftKings and not down by more than 3 you gotta consider it. I don't see them falling apart offensively and I like them in a shootout.
NY 50.5% (-102)
IND -0.2, 227.6
(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

LIVE MODEL LINES IND 18, NY 14 (Q1 6:59)

Thibs and the Knicks' reputation is defense but they were something like 24th in the league in def FG%. Indiana won't stay this hot (obviously) but they could definitely shoot >55% from the field. No value on live lines but under 231.5 (-110 BetMGM) is tempting
NY 55.3% (-124)
NY -2.1, 227.9

(Pregame NY -4.5, 221)

We did this last night so you can check out the posts from OKC-MIN game 1 to see how it works. We like to focus at stoppages of play (time outs, end of quarters) and after runs by one team or the other because that's when potential value is usually had. We output the game situation (score, time) and our in-game win%, the % implied money line, the model point spread and total. We then track major sportsbooks and see if good value is to be had and why... not just based on numbers but what we observe in the game. For example, we loved OKC as a live -1.5 favorite in the first half because we expected major regression in 3 pointers made because at that point MIN was +18 points in 3pters.

The model money line shows the favorite's side (ex. -135). Because we are not a sportsbook with a vig the underdog would just be +135. We would have model value on the favorite if the sportsbook is charging -120 or -115 and value on the underdog if the book was paying out +150 or more.

 
Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
You Can't Out OKC OKC... Lock in Thunder to Win in 5

I was on record (see video) with this series pick before Game 1 and while I was a little nervous at half-time I am more confident than ever in my Thunder in 5 pick. Minnesota couldn't handle OKC's defensive pressure with 17 turnovers, but did you realize that was fewer turnovers than what they had games 5, 6, and 7 vs the Warriors? There's no more reliable force in the NBA right now than the Thunder will harass the you know what out of you on defense.

You can find Thunder in 5 at +210 on FanDuel and +220 on DraftKings. We have the Thunder winning in 5 at over 40% of our simulations so our line would be +150.

screenshot-2025-05-21-110540.png
 
Best Home Run Picks for May 21

3:30 PM UPDATE: Locked in a 2nd straight profitable day with Kyle Tucker +425 hitting. Nice start to the day and now we just need the Knicks to win.

Kyle Tucker +425 (bet365)

Tucker broke a 9 game homer drought with a HR in yesterday's game be the Marlins. Marlins' pitcher Max Meyer has struggled over his last 4 starts, and while he has stronger home stats, he's given up 6 of his 8 home runs allowed while at home when you can get a left vs right matchup at a reasonable price with a player as good as Tucker, it's usually at least worth a sprinkle. We set Tucker's line at +370 to hit a HR.

Tyler Stephenson +560 (FanDuel)

This is a buy low spot for Stephenson who is hitting just .173 over 15 games this season. When an opponent starts a left-handed pitcher, Stephenson is a career .295 hitter with an 0.872 OPS. Andrew Heaney is susceptible to giving up home runs and 42 of the 46 home runs he allowed in 2023 and 2024 came against right-handed bats. We set Stephenson's line at +425

Riley Greene +650 (Bally) 

Greene hit his 12th home run in yesterday's game which was his 11th off of a right-handed pitcher this season. Greene has a 1.027 OPS vs righties this season compared to a .529 OPS vs lefties. Cardinals' SP Andre Pallante has given up 8 HRs this season after allowing just 8 in 121 IP last season. We set Greene's line at +400 to hit a HR.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110 DraftKings)

We're locking in the Thunder at -7.5 before the line potentially moves to -8 or higher across sportsbooks. While every seven game series (like OKC vs DEN) is by definition competitive, the individual games haven't been close when Oklahoma City is involved—especially at home. They've posted dominant wins: 40+ and 30+ point blowouts in OKC vs DEN, a 50+ point win, +20 win and a 28-point comeback against Memphis, and a +30 second-half margin in Game 1 versus Minnesota.

The Timberwolves looked disjointed in Game 1, committing 17 turnovers compared to OKC's 12. Surprisingly, this was actually better than expected—our model projected over 17 turnovers for Minnesota and under 11 for the Thunder. Minnesota's turnover trend is concerning, with 18, 19, and 20 turnovers in their final three games against Golden State. This isn't something they can easily fix against OKC's elite, historically good defense, which relentlessly rotates fresh, aggressive perimeter defenders.

What makes OKC even more dangerous is that these defenders can also shoot. In Game 1, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams—who didn't even play in the competitive games against Denver—combined to go 5-for-5 from deep. In Game 2, it could easily be Caruso and Williams again or maybe both are cold and it becomes a combination of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, or even third-string center Jaylin Williams stepping up from beyond the arc.

When a team can play a poor half and still beat a top-tier opponent by 25+ in the playoffs, they're more than capable of covering -7.5 at home again. This Thunder squad is young, hungry, and laser-focused—don't expect them to let up anytime soon.

Best Total: Minnesota Timberwolves Under 103.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

Despite a strong start in Game 1—20 points from Julius Randle, an 8-0 opening run, early makes from Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels—the Timberwolves still only managed 48 points by halftime and finished with just 88. This wasn't an ice cold 3pt shooting fluke like their 88-point outing against Golden State or the 85-point game versus the Lakers. They actually shot decently early on, which makes the final tally even more concerning.

OKC's defense is the real story. They're forcing 6.4 more turnovers per game than they commit this postseason—double the margin of second-place Cleveland and a wider gap than the one between Cleveland and eighth-ranked Minnesota. This builds on their regular season dominance, where their +5.2 turnover margin was the best in the league by a wide margin and the gap between them and #2 was larger than the one between #2 and #24.

Minnesota's only real shot at staying competitive is to slow the game down drastically, walking the ball up the court and trying to force OKC into half-court sets. They did defend well in the first half of Game 1, holding OKC to just 35% on two-point attempts. But with the Thunder allowing just 106 points per game at home—and Minnesota averaging four fewer points on the road—this game is shaping up to be another low-scoring grind for the Wolves.

Best Player Prop: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (+120 ESPN)

We missed this prop in Game 1, with Hartenstein finishing without an assist. But it wasn't for lack of trying—he played well offensively, but teammates missed open looks and he made a few poor passes, resulting in three turnovers. Still, he showcased his scoring touch, hitting that signature lefty flip shot from the baseline and free-throw line area multiple times.

That scoring success is likely to draw more defensive attention in Game 2, opening up passing lanes. Hartenstein is a capable facilitator when defenses try to get in his face, and we expect him to generate at least five assist opportunities. His season average is 3.6 assists, and his projection for this game is 2.9 and when you can get +$$$ on a line under these two numbers you have to jump. The over has hit in 48 of 70 games this season, and after four straight unders with just three total assists, he's due for a bounce-back.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 11:36 AM
May. 21, 2025, 7:36 am EDT
 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1

👉ACT NOW👈 on the Siakam PTS+REB+AST over if you agree because the line has moved up from 27.5 on FanDuel. You can get a best priced single game parlay at +580 on these 3 legs.

Game 1 Side: Indiana +4.5 (-106 FanDuel)

The model projects a tight Game 1, with New York edging Indiana 109–107, but gives Indiana a 55% chance to cover the +4.5 spread. The Pacers' perimeter defense is a key factor here—they held Cleveland to sub-30% 3-point shooting in four of five games, and they were a top-10 team in 3-point defense during the regular season. The Knicks' 3-point shooting has been volatile in past matchups as high as 52% in game 2 last season to 19% the next. Basically, it's likely we will be very right or very wrong on this pick.

Game 1 Total: Under 224 (-110 FanDuel)

The model leans under with 61% confidence, projecting both teams to fall short of their implied team totals. The Knicks fall short because of a projected 34% 3pt shooting (see above). Indiana's rebounding limitations—especially on the offensive glass—mean fewer second-chance points, and New York's recent defensive performance against Boston (only 9 offensive rebounds allowed despite a ton of long rebounds off missed threes) suggests they can control the boards again. The Pacers only had 5 offensive rebounds in their game 5 clincher vs Cleveland so it obviously isn't a coaching emphasis or key to their success which is why we don't think it'll be any different in game 1. With both teams likely to struggle from three and limited extra possessions, the under presents solid value.

Game 1 Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 28.5 PRA (-120 FanDuel)

Siakam is projected for 32 PRA, comfortably over the 27.5 line. He's hit this mark in 63.6% of games this season with a higher road PRA average than at home and has been even better against the Knicks, going 10-4 over this line in the last two seasons. His balanced stat line in the Cavaliers series —consistent scoring, rebounding, and assisting—makes him a reliable over candidate, especially since he's rarely double-teamed and benefits from Halliburton drawing defensive attention. In the Cavs series his points ranged from 17 to 21 in 4 of the 5 games. His rebounds ranged from 6 to 8 in 4 of the 5 and his assists were between 3 and 5 in all 5 games.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 10:56 AM
May. 21, 2025, 6:56 am EDT
 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 91, MIN 77 (Q4 7:00)
Not worth any money line bets at this poitn. Also don't advise taking the spread although -11.5 (-125 Caesars) is tempting considering FD has them at -13.5 (-108).
OKC 98.9% (-9159)
OKC -15.3, 195.9
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)


LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 76, MIN 66 (Q4 12:00)
There is no value on average but if you like MIN to pull of a miracle 4th quarter comeback go to BetRivers at +700. If you want to make a few pennies on the dollar on OKC go to Caesars at -800 on the Money Line.
OKC 89.5% (-849)
OKC -11.9, 194.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 66, MIN 60 (Q3 4:19)
Just like that the Thunder are around -450 to -500 across the board on the money line. Not going to touch any new live bets with earlier OKC -1.5 and over 199.5 plays.
OKC 79.6% (-391)
OKC -9, 200.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 62, MIN 60 (Q3 5:25)
No value on the live lines. But am glad we got OKC -1.5 in the first half.
OKC 68.3% (-215)
OKC -5.4, 201.3
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 60, OKC 56 (Q3 7:22)
Nothing worth acting on right now. I am liking the over 199.5 we got earlier with both teams scoring at a healthy clip in the 3rd.
OKC 54.7% (-121)
OKC -1.1, 206
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

Not going to sugarcoat this. The pre-game picks look like a disaster. Gotta make it up in live betting. Thunder are shooting 12-32 from 2pt range with Shai just 2-12. That's gotta regress in the 2nd half. The strategy is to stick with the Thunder ATS as long as the spread is within 7 points of the margin in points.

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting: 2nd Quarter

SGA and Chet missed 4 free throws and Randle was unbelievable. If the Thunder duo make 2 of those 4 and Randle makes 1 fewer 3 it's OKC up by 1.

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 48, OKC 44 (HALFTIME)
Model has no value on the live spread/money line except for a lean at bet365 offering a MIN +140 on the money line. Still like live over 199.5 at -110 on DraftKings.
OKC 56.4% (-129)
OKC -2.1, 204
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

The Thunder are still hung over from the Denver Game 7 win. They will wake up in the 2nd half the way they did in Game 3 vs Memphis when they were down 28. They are playing fine defensively. They just need to wake up offensively and they have the coaching to adjust in the 2nd half.

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 48, OKC 40 (Q2 0:30)
MIN 50.9% (-104)
MIN -0.5, 203.3
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 40, OKC 36 (Q2 3:19)
With OKC down too just a -1.5 (-125) favorite I'd take them with expected regression to the mean in 3pt differential. Also like the live over 199.5 on Fanatics.
OKC 58.3% (-140)
OKC -3, 205.7
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

I cannot believe what I'm seeing from Chet offensively right now.

Edwards return moved FanDuel's spread to MIN +3.5 (+100).

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 33, OKC 29 (Q2 7:01)
Anthony Edwards' status is showing some big differences with FanDuel at MIN +5.5 (-144) and DraftKings at +3.5 (-110). You would think that OKC will close the +18 point advantage that Minnesota has from 3pt range.

OKC 59.2% (-145)
OKC -3.1, 207.7

Need Rudy Gobert to play so we can get some Hartenstein assists on interior passes to Chet.

 
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Live Betting

Live lines are so fluid and the best betting opportunities arise when you can get a particularly good price on a sportsbook that doesn't adjust their lines as quickly, or as much, as the others during scoring streaks. We will post our In-Game Win% and have it translated to a Model Money Line. We will also post the model's point spread and over/under.

The Model money line not juiced so a -150 favorite implies a +150 underdog line. If your book is charging -180 on the favorite then that would be positive value on the favorite. If the book is offering +180 on the underdog then that would be good value on the dog. We will be monitoring all major books and seeing if one seems to be offering a particularly good value.

FIRST QUARTER

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 23, OKC 20 (Q2 12:00)
No value on consensus live lines
OKC 61.8% (-162)
OKC -4.6, 210.9
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

Was considering a "dry" night but with 0 pts from Chet, 0 ast from Hartenstein and 0 reb from Dort there's only one way to reverse the mojo.🍷

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 19, OKC 17 (Q1 3:10)
Still no value on live spread or total. Pregame bets are NOT looking good but a lot of time left.
OKC 63.3% (-172)
OKC -5.5, 214.4
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 16, OKC 11 (Q1 6:21)
Most books have the spread at -3.5 and 220 so no value
OKC 59.2% (-145)
OKC -3.6, 220
(Pregame OKC -7, 219)

OKC is getting the turnovers that typically lead to big runs and Minnesota will likely regress from three.

 
Today's Best Yes Run First Inning/ No Run First Inning Bets (5/20)


LA Angels vs. Athletics Yes Run First Inning (-125 DraftKings)

The Angels have been on a tear in the first inning as of late. They have scored a run in the first inning in 4 out of their last 5 games and 7 out of their last 10 games. The Athletics also have a decent opportunity to score in the first given that Kyle Hendricks is on the mound. Hendricks has given up a run in the first inning in 4 out of his last 5 starts. We have a run being scored in the first inning in 59% of our simulations (-144 implied odds), so you are getting good value at -125, especially given Angels' recent first inning scoring success and Hendricks' first inning struggles. 

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants No Run First Inning (-117 BetRivers)
This is our top NRFI play of the day. Both Michael Lorenzen and Hayden Birdsong allow runs to be scored in the first inning in under 20% of their starts since last season. The Royals' offense has not scored a run in its last 10 first innings and has only scored in 3 of its last 20 first innings (2nd worst in MLB to only the Orioles). San Francisco has scored a run in just 2 of its last 10 first innings. With the pitchers both being strong in the first inning and both teams struggling to score in the first inning, this is a good opportunity to play the NRFI. 

 
Dinger Tuesday Best Home Run Bets 5/20

Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego) +360, FanDuel

Fernando Tatis Jr. hits his home runs in bunches and is amidst a hot streak, having launched 4 home runs over his last 8 games. His power has been especially potent against right-handed pitchers, boasting a .339 batting average and 11 of his 12 home runs against them. While Chris Bassitt kept the ball in the park in his most recent outing, he allowed 2 home runs in each of the three starts prior. Tatis is 0-for-6 in his career against Bassitt, which may be why we are getting the +360 line. However, given Tatis's dominance against RHPs, this looks like a strong value play. We set our line for Tatis to homer at around +275.

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia) +390, FanDuel

Bryce Harper hasn't been hitting for power lately, but he's locked in at the plate with 4 multi-hit games in his last 6 appearances. Today, he gets a major boost playing at Coors Field, a hitter-friendly environment. He faces Antonio Senzatela, who has struggled against left-handed hitters this season, allowing a .396 average. While lefties have only accounted for 1 of the 9 home runs Senzatela has surrendered this year, his career splits in terms of HRs allowed are pretty even to both righties and lefties. Harper has a solid track record against him, going 5-for-15 with 2 home runs. With the altitude and matchup in his favor, we set Harper's line at +330.

Matt Olson (Atlanta) +390, Bally

Matt Olson is heating up, going 7-for-12 with 2 home runs and 2 doubles over his last three games. Interestingly, Olson has been more effective against left-handed pitching over the past two seasons, a reversal of his career-long trend. He faces Mitchell Parker, a lefty who has been more vulnerable to left-handed hitters this year and has been hit hard despite allowing just one home run so far. Given Parker's 18 home runs allowed last season, regression seems likely. With Olson's recent hot hitting and the weather expected to be hitter friendly, we would set his line at +360.

 
Best Points, Rebounds and Assist Props for Oklahoma City Thunder

In addition to the Chet Holmgren going over 14.5 Points which is now available at -105 on BetMGM and Hard Rock (DraftKings has it at -120) that we already gave out there are a couple other notable Thunder player props I like.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (-125 bet365)

One of the biggest differences between Knicks Hartenstein and Thunder Hartenstein was his assists production. He increased his minutes by 10% on the Thunder but his assist production skyrocketed by over 50%. He averaged nearly 4 assists per game this season. We are getting a nice buy low value because he only had 1 assist in his last 2 games and 3 in his last 3 games. For the season the over is 48-21, 69.6%. I'll take the season trend that was hitting over 70% before the last 3 games. Despite the multiple Defensive Player of the Year Awards for Gobert and the awesome play by Julius Randle in the playoffs I think both of them will struggle with Hartenstein's interior passing ability. Add some positive regression to the mean for Thunder 3pt shooters and we should get 3 to 4 assists.

Luguentz Dort Over 2.5 Rebounds (-145 bet365)

The model is projecting him for 4 rebounds and 30+ minutes which is in line with his regular season averages of 4.1 in 29. We are getting a buy low line because he comes in 5-3 under largely due to his reduced minutes in much of the Nuggets series. He played well under 25 in 3 games and under 30 in 5 of them (17, 21, 28, 19 and 27). While Dort saved OKC with his 3s in Game 5 he did not shoot the three ball well in the other games. The Nuggets, outside of Aaron Gordon, really struggled shooting from three as well which is why Dort was not playing major minutes. With his shot not falling most of the series and the Nuggets not having a perimeter player who they needed to put in the "Dorture Chamber" Dort didn't play a big role and didn't get his normal rebounding production. 

Anthony Edwards is an entirely different beast.

Dort's defense on Edwards is critical and as a result Dort averages 3.8 rebounds, usually plays over 30 minutes and has 3+ REB in all 8 of his matchups vs Minnesota the last two seasons. This season Dort is 56-27, 67.5% over 2.5 Rebounds.

Single Game Parlay of Hartenstein, Dort and Chet Holmgren's Points at -110 would pay off at +480 on bet365

Stephen Oh
May 20, 2025, 11:32 AM
May. 20, 2025, 7:32 am EDT
 
College Baseball Best Bets 5/20


Miami (FL) vs. California U 12.5 (-115 DraftKings)

This play has almost everything to do with the 9 AM local start time. We have 13 runs in the model and the under hitting in 45% of simulations, but if we were to factor in the start time, it would probably be well over 50%. Both teams have been under teams this season with Miami games going 21-17 towards the under, and Cal games going 24-18 towards the under. 

Tulane +2.5 (-135 DraftKings) vs. Florida Atlantic

This could be worth a money line sprinkle as Tulane is at +180 and we set the line at Tulane +120. Tulane seems to turn things up during conference tournament time and has won the last two AAC Conference Championships. FAU took 2 out of 3 games vs. Tulane earlier this month but two of those games were decided by two runs or less. Tulane and FAU have played lower scoring games when they have been on the road and having under value also factors in to having spread value with the model liking Tulane to keep things close. This seems like too big of a spread for a non elite FAU team over a team in Tulane that isn't all that bad and plays its best ball in the AAC Tournament.

Alabama -4.5 (-154 DraftKings) vs. Missouri

Alabama has all the motivation to come out and take care of business here. The Crimson Tide are on the bubble to be a top-16 seed and host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Missouri, on the other hand, has won 3 games in the SEC all season. Missouri has their road games this season by an average of 5.3 runs (3.9 to 9.2) and is coming off a series in which they were run ruled in all three games at home. Alabama is winning this game by an average score of 10.4 to 4 in our model. 

Belmont -140 (DraftKings) vs. Bradley

The model factors in away play teams are playing on a neutral site and Belmont is 10-17 compared to Bradley being 5-25.  Belmont took 2 out of 3 games played when these two teams met at Bradley earlier this season. We have Belmont winning in around 65% of simulations, meaning we would set the line in the -180 range.

 
Picking the Pacers to Upset the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana +126 to Win Series

The model strongly favors the underdog Pacers to win the series, giving them a 57% chance compared to the odds implied 44.2%. This creates a significant value edge of nearly 13%, making Indiana a sharp play for bettors. The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories—2-point and 3-point differentials—while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash. Indiana also has someone who can match Jalen Brunson in the clutch at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, who also has a significant size and length advantage.

If the two teams swapped location and fanbases we think this would be a pick'em series but with disproportionate betting action likely on the Knicks the books know they can charge nearly -150 for the Knicks to win and still get plenty of takers. The Pacers won last season's matchup in 6 despite dropping the first game. Both teams come in feeling equally confident, both teams had equally impressive upset wins vs top seeded quality teams which is why we have a very similar forecast for this season with Indiana getting the upset.

capture.jpg
 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
Model Flips from Carolina to Florida Panthers

After the way Florida demolished Toronto in Game 7 of their series at Toronto it is certainly understandable why they would be favored. There is no betting value but the model does agree that Florida, after dominating at Toronto to close that series is not at a disadvantage without home ice.

capture.jpg

I am not making a strong side recommendation in this series. For those of you in the know about the NHL and think the regular season is relevant (which apparently it isn't these days) then you should love getting +$$$ on the team with home ice. This is the outlook we would have had prior to the playoffs. The model would have taken Carolina because of their dominant home record split (36-9-1 including playoffs, 28-18 puck line, and a +1.4 per game goal differentiation) and the good, but not great Florida road split (25-21-2, 23-25 ATS, +0.3 goal diff).

capture.jpg
Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 11:39 AM
May. 19, 2025, 7:39 am EDT
 
Best Bets for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Game 1

JOIN US DURING THE GAME TONIGHT. WE WILL PROVIDE LIVE BETTING ADVICE DURING THE GAME AND ISSUE OUR MODEL'S IN-GAME LINES AND POINT OUT WHERE AND WHEN YOU SHOULD ACT

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-114 BetRivers)

The Thunder are -7.5 favorites in most books so we want to grab -7 before it moves here too. The key to OKC's dominant Game 7 win over Denver was turnovers, where they forced 75 while committing just 41 across their four home games. That +34 margin was pivotal and is expected to carry over against a Minnesota team that has been careless with the ball, even in wins. The Timberwolves turned it over 20, 19, and 18 times in their last three games against Golden State.

Golden State couldn't capitalize due to poor perimeter defense, allowing Minnesota to shoot over 42% from three in four straight games (38% in the other game). OKC, however, is a different beast—defensively disciplined and offensively efficient. The SportsLine Model projects OKC to be +7 in turnover margin alone, which nearly justifies the spread by itself. Add in a +5.5% edge in 2-point shooting—thanks to the slashing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, plus the interior presence of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein—and this projects as a comfortable double-digit win for the Thunder.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Over 111.5 Points (-115 BetMGM)

With a projection of 115.5 points, the Thunder have about a 60% chance to clear this total—decent value above the 53.4% implied odds. There's even a chance the line dips to 110.5 with the spread and consensus total projected to 110.8 points. Despite shooting just 30.8% from three in Game 7 they still put up 125.

They've been ice-cold from deep recently—28%, 24%, 26%, and 35% in their last four of the Denver series—but they shot 38% from three at home during the regular season. A regression to the mean is overdue, even against a very good Minnesota's road defense which allows 34% from deep. We are projecting nearly 38% shooting from three point range above what MIN allows on the road (+1 more made three) and this accounts for most of the 4 pts in line value.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Chet scored 13 points in just 28 minutes in Game 7, despite missing three wide-open threes. The blowout nature of that game limited his minutes, but assuming a more competitive Game 1, he should see 30+ minutes. That's the sweet spot: Holmgren is 12-1 to the over when playing at least 30 minutes this season.

While his home scoring average is lower (13.8 PPG), that's largely due to reduced minutes in blowouts. When he plays between 31–33 minutes, the over is a perfect 7-0. With Minnesota's interior defense stretched thin by OKC's spacing and slashing, Holmgren should find plenty of clean looks and opportunities to cash this over. We all remember how much Rudy Gobert, despite his defensive reputation, struggled vs Luka and the Mavericks defending the pick and roll in last year's Western Conference Finals. Chet (and Hartenstein) were getting a lot of alley-oops vs Denver and could feast in that area again.

Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 12:29 AM
May. 18, 2025, 8:29 pm EDT
