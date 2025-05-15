Today's Best Bets May 25, 2025: Free New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Picks on a 10-5 Streak

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Game 3

Best Side: Indiana Pacers -2 (-106 FanDuel)

Getting the Pacers at -2 at home is excellent value, especially considering they are the younger, deeper, more athletic, and healthier team—and they're better coached. A -2 line implies that New York would be favored on a neutral court, which doesn't align with either recent performance or underlying metrics.

These teams have played each other frequently over the past 12 months, and there's little to suggest the Knicks are as good and are certainly not better. Some bettors may expect a "Cleveland-style" bounce-back from New York (Indiana's Game 3 loss after going up 2-0 in that series). The Pacers are fully aware of that letdown and should come out with the same urgency they showed in their dominant Game 4 win over the Cavaliers.

While the traditional "zig-zag theory" (betting on the team that lost the previous game) has worked in past postseasons, it hasn't been profitable this year. Trust your eyes: Indiana is the better team and plays even better at home. The only projected edge for New York is offensive rebounding via Mitchell Robinson. Meanwhile, Indiana holds key statistical advantages: a +4.5% edge in 2-point shooting, +1% in 3-point shooting, and +1.5 in turnover margin. If they execute, they should win by 6 or more.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Team Total Over 112.5 (-105 DraftKings)

While the model only gives about 1.3 points of value on this line, the context makes it a strong play. In 36% of simulations where Indiana loses, they average just 101–104 points. But in games they win, they're 10-0 to the over on this number. The Pacers have an 80% chance of "clicking" offensively, and when they do, they are likely to score 115+. The average simulation score is 113.8, with a distribution suggesting about a 20% chance of scoring 105 or less and an 80% chance of scoring 115 or more.

New York has struggled to defend the three, and Indiana's athleticism and depth give them a growing edge as the game(s) progresses. The Pacers were +9% in 3-point differential in both Games 1 and 2, and they tend to shoot even better at home. They're projected to shoot 37.4% from deep in Game 3, and if they hit 40% or more, they could easily reach 116 points. We get the added benefit of OT if the game stays as close as the spread indicates.

Best Player Prop: Ben Mathurin Over 10.5 Points + Rebounds (-105 DraftKings)

This is a strong buy-low opportunity on Mathurin. He played a major role against Milwaukee and early in the Cleveland series but has been quiet since being ejected early in Game 4 of that series. Despite a recent 3-1 under stretch and a 10.8 average over his last nine games, his home splits are elite: he's 37-4 (90.2%) to the over on this line at home, averaging 21.5 Points + Rebounds compared to 18.7 on the road. Mathurin isn't just some streaky bench player 'chump' —he averaged 16.7 points per game as a rookie and consistently gets early rotation minutes. Even if he doesn't reach his usual 30 minutes, he's 8-3 to the over when playing just 17–22 minutes. In Game 1 against New York, he posted 9 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes—more than enough to clear this line.

DraftKings offers the best line for two of these three picks. If you're comfortable taking their -112 on Pacers -2, you can combine all three plays into a Single Game Parlay at +618.