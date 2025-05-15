Today's Best Bets May 26, 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4, Act Now NFL, CFB

Best Side, Total, and Player Prop for Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4
Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder First Quarter Money Line (-120 DraftKings)
The Thunder's Game 3 loss was largely decided in the first quarter, where they were thoroughly outplayed and never managed to impose their season long strengths—creating turnovers and defending the three-point line. This early deficit set the tone for the rest of the game. The -120 price on the first quarter money line aligns well with our model's full-game win probability, and given how crucial a strong start is for Oklahoma City, this bet offers better value than the full-game money line at -155 on DraftKings. Historically, the Thunder have responded well after poor performances. After a loss in Game 3 at Denver, they came out with suffocating defense in Game 4, holding Denver to just 8 points in the first quarter. That kind of bounce-back potential is key here. Interestingly, the Game 3 blowout hasn't moved the line much, suggesting oddsmakers expect a strong response from OKC—similar to Indiana's rebound after a lopsided Game 3 loss to Cleveland. However, the model has adjusted, and for the first time since November, the Thunder are no longer a good value to win the championship at 65% implied odds (-180), compared to the model's 73.7%.
Best Total: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Under 218.5 (-110 DraftKings)
Our model projects a total of 215 points for this game, giving the under a 57% probability of hitting. We also liked the under in Game 3, and the Thunder did their part by continuing their trend of poor three-point shooting on the road—under 30% in most playoff road games, with a few late-game makes pushing them to 32% in Game 3. Oklahoma City averages five fewer points on the road compared to home games, and that trend is unlikely to reverse in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota shot an unsustainably high percentage in Game 3—62% on twos and 50% on threes—while dominating the boards. However, OKC has shown the ability to adjust defensively, particularly in rebounding, as they did after a rough outing against Denver. If they can bring Minnesota's shooting back down to earth—closer to OKC's season averages allowed (52% on twos, 34% on threes, and even rebounding)—then both teams are likely to finish in the low 100s, making the under a strong play.
Best Player Prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 Made 3pt (+102 BetRivers)
This line is set below both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's projection (1.7) and his season average (2.0), and our general rule is to take plus money in these situations. While we agree with oddsmakers that OKC is unlikely to shoot well from deep overall—hence the conservative projection—we would still price the over at -115. SGA has hit this mark in just 3 of his last 9 games, but two of those overs came in his last two road games. On the season, the over is 55-36 (60.4%), which supports the value here. Additionally, with recent chatter about him drawing too many fouls, he may look to shoot more threes to create space and reduce reliance on foul calls. In playoff games where he didn't attempt 10+ free throws, he's taken 48 threes across 8 games—an encouraging volume. With a projected 33% shooting rate from deep and 6+ attempts, he has a solid chance to clear this line.
This prop is -105 on DraftKings, making it a great candidate to parlay with the other two picks for a best-priced Single Game Parlay at +583 on DraftKings.