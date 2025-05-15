Today's Best Bets May 27, 2025: Knicks vs Pacers Game 4 Picks

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Game 4 New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers





👉ACT NOW👈 Best Priced Single Game Parlay +562 at DraftKings



Best Side: Indiana -2.5 (-110 DraftKings)

In the last 30 seconds of writing this I have seen this line bounce between -2.5 (-108) and -2 (-115 BetRivers) and if it is -2.5 so maybe see if you can get -2 at some point. Like the OKC-MIN series, the winner of Game 3 (who lost games 1,2) did not gain confidence in betting markets and are a bigger underdog after their win than before it. The Knicks close +1.5 in Game 3 and now are +2.5. There is not a lot of model value (1.5 points) and I'd be tempted to take an Alt Line like Pacers -5 and the Knicks Money Line and profit as long as it's not a Pacers 1 to 4 point win. The Pacers controlled 3/4ths of the game and even with KAT getting hot from three the Pacers still held NY to just 34% 3pt shooting. The Pacers lost because they shot 20% from three point range. Inserting Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup and playing Landry Shamet worked out OK for NY with Josh Hart looking rejuvenated off the bench, but long-term it won't help the Knicks' ability to defend the three. Regression to the mean in this case should be a much better shooting night from three point range (36.5% projected) and a Pacers slight cover. This season NY allowed teams to shoot slightly higher from 3pt range on the road (+1% to 37%) vs at home and Indiana shot +1% better (38%) at home vs the road.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Team Total Over 111.5 (-112 DraftKings)

Perhaps it helped in a way that Brunson and KAT had foul trouble resulting in Thibs having to play a few more minutes off the bench and those two had more gas in the tank late on offense and defense. This is not a high value play at just 112 projected. We missed on the over in Game 3 but our logic was actually quite sound. We said there was a high chance the Pacers would score 115+ or in the low 100s but not the 111 to 114 range (line was 112.5). In the first half they were on pace for 116, but then they only scored 44 in the 2nd half. In this case the big lead they accumulated in the first half relaxed them and they lost their focus and intensity. This will not happen again AND we are benefiting from the line moving down one full point.

Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 25.5 PTS+REB (-120 DraftKings)

Other books set this line as high as 27.5 (-115) so ACT NOW to get 2 full points and/or rebounds of line value at virtually the same price. A key to every relationship is getting to know what makes the other person tick and when they are going to be up or down. In this betting relationship we have with Siakam we want to time his downs with unders and his ups with overs. He followed his Game 1 down (17 points) with a dominating Game 2 up (39 points). He came back down in Game 3 with just 17 points on just 14 FGAs. His rebounding has also left a lot to be desired but after Josh Hart seemingly grabbed every meaningful, late, manly rebound the pressure will be on Siakam to get back to being the 7+ rebound per game player he is (line is down to 5.5 in some spots). He has gone over this line in 56% of his games this season but is on just a 7-3 Under stretch which is providing us a buy low spot. Last season this was a lock at 65% over 25.5 PTS+REB.