Today's Best Bets May 27, 2025: Knicks vs Pacers Game 4 Picks

May 27, 2025: Knicks vs Pacers Game 4 Picks

We went 2-1 in the OKC-MIN game to get back on track in the NBA. We are running things back for 2 of our Knicks Pacers picks and banking on a Siakam bounce back. If today's NBA, MLB action does not interest you, we also have 3 Act Now plays in College Football and some NFL Futures.

Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. 

Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Game 4 New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers


👉ACT NOW👈 Best Priced Single Game Parlay +562 at DraftKings


Best Side: Indiana -2.5 (-110 DraftKings)

In the last 30 seconds of writing this I have seen this line bounce between -2.5 (-108) and -2 (-115 BetRivers) and if it is -2.5 so maybe see if you can get -2 at some point. Like the OKC-MIN series, the winner of Game 3 (who lost games 1,2) did not gain confidence in betting markets and are a bigger underdog after their win than before it. The Knicks close +1.5 in Game 3 and now are +2.5. There is not a lot of model value (1.5 points) and I'd be tempted to take an Alt Line like Pacers -5 and the Knicks Money Line and profit as long as it's not a Pacers 1 to 4 point win. The Pacers controlled 3/4ths of the game and even with KAT getting hot from three the Pacers still held NY to just 34% 3pt shooting. The Pacers lost because they shot 20% from three point range. Inserting Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup and playing Landry Shamet worked out OK for NY with Josh Hart looking rejuvenated off the bench, but long-term it won't help the Knicks' ability to defend the three. Regression to the mean in this case should be a much better shooting night from three point range (36.5% projected) and a Pacers slight cover. This season NY allowed teams to shoot slightly higher from 3pt range on the road (+1% to 37%) vs at home and Indiana shot +1% better (38%) at home vs the road.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Team Total Over 111.5 (-112 DraftKings)

Perhaps it helped in a way that Brunson and KAT had foul trouble resulting in Thibs having to play a few more minutes off the bench and those two had more gas in the tank late on offense and defense. This is not a high value play at just 112 projected. We missed on the over in Game 3 but our logic was actually quite sound. We said there was a high chance the Pacers would score 115+ or in the low 100s but not the 111 to 114 range (line was 112.5). In the first half they were on pace for 116, but then they only scored 44 in the 2nd half. In this case the big lead they accumulated in the first half relaxed them and they lost their focus and intensity. This will not happen again AND we are benefiting from the line moving down one full point.

Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 25.5 PTS+REB (-120 DraftKings)

Other books set this line as high as 27.5 (-115) so ACT NOW to get 2 full points and/or rebounds of line value at virtually the same price. A key to every relationship is getting to know what makes the other person tick and when they are going to be up or down. In this betting relationship we have with Siakam we want to time his downs with unders and his ups with overs. He followed his Game 1 down (17 points) with a dominating Game 2 up (39 points). He came back down in Game 3 with just 17 points on just 14 FGAs. His rebounding has also left a lot to be desired but after Josh Hart seemingly grabbed every meaningful, late, manly rebound the pressure will be on Siakam to get back to being the 7+ rebound per game player he is (line is down to 5.5 in some spots). He has gone over this line in 56% of his games this season but is on just a 7-3 Under stretch which is providing us a buy low spot. Last season this was a lock at 65% over 25.5 PTS+REB.

Stephen Oh
May 26, 2025, 12:55 PM
May. 26, 2025, 8:55 am EDT
Live Betting Updates for Oklahoma City at Minnesota Game 4: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 116, MIN 109 (Q4 3:32)
No live value
OKC 93.8% (-1523)
OKC -7.4, 238.8
(Pregame OKC -3, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 107, MIN 100 (Q4 6:58)
Value on OKC -550
OKC 86.5% (-640)
OKC -7.5, 235.9

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 90, MIN 85 (Q4 12:00)
No Live value
OKC 72.6% (-265)
OKC -5.4, 226.9
(Pregame OKC -3, 219)

 
Live Betting Updates for Oklahoma City at Minnesota Game 4: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 90, MIN 85 (Q4 12:00)
No Live value
OKC 72.6% (-265)
OKC -5.4, 226.9
(Pregame OKC -3, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 84, MIN 79 (Q3 2:12)
OKC -3.5 -120 Hard Rock
OKC 70.9% (-243)
OKC -5.5, 224.6

LIVE MODEL LINES SCORE TIED AT 79 (Q3 4:25)
No live value
OKC 55.7% (-126)
OKC -1.3, 230.4

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 68, MIN 64 (Q3 9:47)
No live value
OKC 66% (-194)
OKC -4.9, 229.2
(Pregame OKC -3, 219)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 65, MIN 57 (Q3 12:00)

If you like MIN you can get +290 at Caesars
OKC 72.9% (-269)
OKC -8, 228

 
Live Betting Updates for Oklahoma City at Minnesota Game 4: 2nd Quarter

Thank you Shai for that 2nd three. No way we get this game to under under 218.5 but at least we locked in a 2-1 in the first half.

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 65, MIN 57 (Q3 12:00)
If you like MIN you can get +290 at Caesars
OKC 72.9% (-269)
OKC -8, 228

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 62, MIN 54 (Q2 2:52)
Model still sees regression in 3pt shooting vs lines as high as 244.5
OKC 72.8% (-267)
OKC -8.5, 234.8

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 53, MIN 44 (Q2 6:45)
Value on live under 242.5 -115 DK
OKC 73.9% (-283)
OKC -9.5, 233.8

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 37, MIN 30 (Q2 12:00)
No value on live lines
OKC 68.6% (-218)
OKC -7.4, 228.3
(Pregame OKC -3, 219)

 
Live Betting Updates for Oklahoma City at Minnesota Game 4: First Quarter

With in-games lines so fluid we will post our model's line and leave it up to you to use it for your own in-game betting action. Of course, we monitor the major live lines and will report strong value if/when we see it.

Our pregame OKC First Quarter Money Line hit, and we're half way to the SGA o1.5 3pm. The pregame Under 218.5 looks cooked.

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 37, MIN 30 (Q2 12:00)
No value on live lines
OKC 68.6% (-218)
OKC -7.4, 228.3
(Pregame OKC -3, 219)


LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 22, MIN 17 (Q1 4:23)
Considering OKC -4.5 (-110) at DraftKings
OKC 65.4% (-189)
OKC -6.2, 221.7

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 18, MIN 17 (Q1 5:38)
Some pretty big differences on the O/U lines with some at 225.5 and other at 227.5
OKC 58% (-138)
OKC -3.2, 223.2
(Pregame OKC -3, 219)

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets


Oneil Cruz (PIT) +390, FanDuel

Oneil Cruz is on an absolute tear right now. Just yesterday, he set a new record with the hardest-hit home run ever recorded at a blistering 122.9 mph. Over his last three games, Cruz has launched three home runs and added a triple. He's been especially dominant against right-handed pitchers, boasting a .995 OPS and hitting 10 of his 11 home runs against them. Today, he faces Ryne Nelson, who has been relatively stingy with home runs but is more vulnerable at home throughout his career, where opponents are hitting .294 against him compared to .234 on the road. Given Cruz's recent hot hitting, our model sees value at +390, as we would set the line at +300.

Junior Caminero (TB) +450, FanDuel

Junior Caminero is another hot bat we're backing today. He rewarded us with a home run on Saturday, and we're riding the momentum. Caminero has been significantly better at home, hitting .301 compared to just .129 on the road. He also performs better against right-handed pitching, with a .266 average versus .193 against lefties. He'll face Chris Paddack, who has a career HR/9 rate of 1.4 but has only allowed one homer in his last four starts. Our model anticipates some regression from Paddack, making Caminero a strong value at +450, especially since we set the line at +365.

Cody Bellinger (NYY) +475, BetMGM

Despite going hitless yesterday, Cody Bellinger has been red-hot in May, hitting .333 for the month. He draws a favorable matchup today against Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, who has struggled mightily against left-handed hitters. Lefties are batting .327 against him and have accounted for 8 of the 9 home runs he's allowed this season. While Bellinger has fared better against lefties, his hot hitting as of late, and the matchup against a struggling righty make this a great spot. We set the line at +380, so there's solid value in the +475 number being offered.

 
Best Side, Total, and Player Prop for Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder First Quarter Money Line (-120 DraftKings)

The Thunder's Game 3 loss was largely decided in the first quarter, where they were thoroughly outplayed and never managed to impose their season long strengths—creating turnovers and defending the three-point line. This early deficit set the tone for the rest of the game. The -120 price on the first quarter money line aligns well with our model's full-game win probability, and given how crucial a strong start is for Oklahoma City, this bet offers better value than the full-game money line at -155 on DraftKings. Historically, the Thunder have responded well after poor performances. After a loss in Game 3 at Denver, they came out with suffocating defense in Game 4, holding Denver to just 8 points in the first quarter. That kind of bounce-back potential is key here. Interestingly, the Game 3 blowout hasn't moved the line much, suggesting oddsmakers expect a strong response from OKC—similar to Indiana's rebound after a lopsided Game 3 loss to Cleveland. However, the model has adjusted, and for the first time since November, the Thunder are no longer a good value to win the championship at 65% implied odds (-180), compared to the model's 73.7%.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Under 218.5 (-110 DraftKings)

Our model projects a total of 215 points for this game, giving the under a 57% probability of hitting. We also liked the under in Game 3, and the Thunder did their part by continuing their trend of poor three-point shooting on the road—under 30% in most playoff road games, with a few late-game makes pushing them to 32% in Game 3. Oklahoma City averages five fewer points on the road compared to home games, and that trend is unlikely to reverse in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Minnesota shot an unsustainably high percentage in Game 3—62% on twos and 50% on threes—while dominating the boards. However, OKC has shown the ability to adjust defensively, particularly in rebounding, as they did after a rough outing against Denver. If they can bring Minnesota's shooting back down to earth—closer to OKC's season averages allowed (52% on twos, 34% on threes, and even rebounding)—then both teams are likely to finish in the low 100s, making the under a strong play.

Best Player Prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 Made 3pt (+102 BetRivers)

This line is set below both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's projection (1.7) and his season average (2.0), and our general rule is to take plus money in these situations. While we agree with oddsmakers that OKC is unlikely to shoot well from deep overall—hence the conservative projection—we would still price the over at -115. SGA has hit this mark in just 3 of his last 9 games, but two of those overs came in his last two road games. On the season, the over is 55-36 (60.4%), which supports the value here. Additionally, with recent chatter about him drawing too many fouls, he may look to shoot more threes to create space and reduce reliance on foul calls. In playoff games where he didn't attempt 10+ free throws, he's taken 48 threes across 8 games—an encouraging volume. With a projected 33% shooting rate from deep and 6+ attempts, he has a solid chance to clear this line.

This prop is -105 on DraftKings, making it a great candidate to parlay with the other two picks for a best-priced Single Game Parlay at +583 on DraftKings.

Stephen Oh
May 25, 2025, 6:39 PM
May. 25, 2025, 2:39 pm EDT
 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/24

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SDP) +340, Bally

Tatis has been in a bit of a slump recently, going just 7-for-40 over his last 10 games. However, when he does make contact, he's been hitting the ball with authority—five of those seven hits have gone for extra bases, including three home runs and two doubles. Braves starter Grant Holmes has already surrendered 10 home runs this season and has  struggled more against right-handed hitters, despite being a righty himself. With hitter-friendly weather conditions in Atlanta, our model sees value in Tatis going deep today, setting his home run line at +275.

Junior Caminero (Tampa) +400, DraftKings

Caminero is in a favorable spot today, playing at home where he's shown significantly better power. He's also been more productive against right-handed pitching, which he'll face again today. Of his eight home runs this season, six have come against righties and seven have been hit at Steinbrenner Field, the Rays' temporary home park. Blue Jays starter José Berríos has a history of giving up home runs, and after a homer-free outing in his last start, some regression is expected. Our model sets Caminero's HR line at +375, making +400 a solid value play.

Juan Soto (NYM) +400, BetMGM

Soto has been off to a slow start with his new team, but he is such a good hitter that his struggles won't last. Despite his low batting average against right-handed pitchers (.217), he's hit seven of his eight home runs this season off righties. Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin has a 1.8 HR/9 rate since 2023 and gave up two home runs in the first inning of his last outing. Soto is a solid 4-for-12 career line against Gonsolin, and seeing a pitcher that he has familiarity with should help. Our model prices Soto's home run prop at +350, so there's value at +400.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Game 3

Best Side: Indiana Pacers -2 (-106 FanDuel)

Getting the Pacers at -2 at home is excellent value, especially considering they are the younger, deeper, more athletic, and healthier team—and they're better coached. A -2 line implies that New York would be favored on a neutral court, which doesn't align with either recent performance or underlying metrics.

These teams have played each other frequently over the past 12 months, and there's little to suggest the Knicks are as good and are certainly not better. Some bettors may expect a "Cleveland-style" bounce-back from New York (Indiana's Game 3 loss after going up 2-0 in that series). The Pacers are fully aware of that letdown and should come out with the same urgency they showed in their dominant Game 4 win over the Cavaliers.

While the traditional "zig-zag theory" (betting on the team that lost the previous game) has worked in past postseasons, it hasn't been profitable this year. Trust your eyes: Indiana is the better team and plays even better at home. The only projected edge for New York is offensive rebounding via Mitchell Robinson. Meanwhile, Indiana holds key statistical advantages: a +4.5% edge in 2-point shooting, +1% in 3-point shooting, and +1.5 in turnover margin. If they execute, they should win by 6 or more.

Best Total: Indiana Pacers Team Total Over 112.5 (-105 DraftKings)

While the model only gives about 1.3 points of value on this line, the context makes it a strong play. In 36% of simulations where Indiana loses, they average just 101–104 points. But in games they win, they're 10-0 to the over on this number. The Pacers have an 80% chance of "clicking" offensively, and when they do, they are likely to score 115+. The average simulation score is 113.8, with a distribution suggesting about a 20% chance of scoring 105 or less and an 80% chance of scoring 115 or more.

New York has struggled to defend the three, and Indiana's athleticism and depth give them a growing edge as the game(s) progresses. The Pacers were +9% in 3-point differential in both Games 1 and 2, and they tend to shoot even better at home. They're projected to shoot 37.4% from deep in Game 3, and if they hit 40% or more, they could easily reach 116 points. We get the added benefit of OT if the game stays as close as the spread indicates.

Best Player Prop: Ben Mathurin Over 10.5 Points + Rebounds (-105 DraftKings)

This is a strong buy-low opportunity on Mathurin. He played a major role against Milwaukee and early in the Cleveland series but has been quiet since being ejected early in Game 4 of that series. Despite a recent 3-1 under stretch and a 10.8 average over his last nine games, his home splits are elite: he's 37-4 (90.2%) to the over on this line at home, averaging 21.5 Points + Rebounds compared to 18.7 on the road. Mathurin isn't just some streaky bench player 'chump' —he averaged 16.7 points per game as a rookie and consistently gets early rotation minutes. Even if he doesn't reach his usual 30 minutes, he's 8-3 to the over when playing just 17–22 minutes. In Game 1 against New York, he posted 9 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes—more than enough to clear this line.

DraftKings offers the best line for two of these three picks. If you're comfortable taking their -112 on Pacers -2, you can combine all three plays into a Single Game Parlay at +618.

Stephen Oh
May 24, 2025, 12:48 PM
May. 24, 2025, 8:48 am EDT
 
Three Early College Football Win Total Futures to Act On Right Now

SMU Over 8.5 Wins (+100 DraftKings)

SMU is poised for another strong season, and getting this win total at even money is a value play, especially with other books like Caesars listing it at -135. SMU was one of our favorite teams last season and proved us right when they made the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff. The Mustangs are coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season and a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff, and they return a top-50 level of production nationally. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back after a stellar campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and completed 65% of his passes, giving SMU a major edge in continuity. Their schedule is favorable, with only one game—at Clemson—where they are clear underdogs. Hosting Miami and Louisville, and facing teams like Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Boston College with new QBs, sets up well for SMU to clear this total. Our model projects 9.6 wins, making the over a confident play.

Tulane Under 8.5 Wins (-120 Caesars)

Tulane exceeded expectations last year with nine wins despite a new coaching staff and quarterback, and it will be difficult to do it again with yet another new QB. In addition to breaking in yet another new QB they also lost RB Makhi Hughes to Oregon. With just 49% of offensive production returning, the unit is likely to regress. While head coach Jon Sumrall will field a strong defense, it's unlikely to be enough to carry the team to nine wins. The schedule is also tougher this year, with road games at Ole Miss, Memphis, and UTSA, and no FCS opponent to pad the win column. They do play Charlotte and Temple but they played them last season as well so those likely wins are already baked into the projection. Our projection of 7.9 wins supports the under, especially given the offensive uncertainty.

Arizona Over 4.5 Wins (-160 DraftKings)

We are going with O 4.5 at -160 rather than O 5.5 at +110 because it's worth the extra juice on a bet with the win total being where it is set at. Arizona struggled in Brett Brennan's first season last year, going just 4-8 despite having a win total set at 7.5 wins. This is a good buy low spot with the win total 3 games under where it was last season and it being year 2 in Brennan's tenure. Coaches often make a big leap from year one to year two, especially when they have the luxury of returning a starting QB.  Despite losing #8 overall pick, Tet McMillan, Arizona ranks 15th in the country in returning production. They return 67% of their returning production from last season. Their schedule won't be easy in a BIG12 full of parity, but there is a strong chance Arizona starts the season 2-0 after playing Weber State and Hawaii and would just need to go 3-7 the rest of the season. Arizona also doesn't play any of the truly elite CFB teams (Bama, OSU, Georgia), so while they have games they'll be big underdogs, it won't be the craziest thing to happen if they upset Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State. We have Arizona projected for 6 wins this season. 

 
College Baseball Best Bets  5/23

San Diego -154 (DraftKings) vs. Gonzaga
San Diego faces elimination after going 19-4 in the West Coast Conference in the regular season. They took 2 of 3 vs. Gonzaga on the road during the regular season, and we set the line at -180 for them to win today.

Kennesaw State -120 (DraftKings) vs. FIU
We lost this exact bet a few days ago but are going back to it against today. Kennesaw is 17-9 in conference play while FIU is just 13-13. We still think KSU is the better team and the model sets the line at -160 for them to win.

Troy vs Old Dominion Under 14.5 Runs (-115 DraftKings)
The model almost always leans the under in Old Dominion games, but Troy has had 6 straight games total less than 14 runs. Troy has been an under team on the road this season, where their games average 12 runs scored. We set the line at 13 and have the under hitting in 62% of simulations.

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/23


Michael Busch (CHC) +550, Bally

Michael Busch has been much better against righties than lefties this season, with an impressive .876 OPS and all 7 of his home runs coming against RHPs and just a .515 OPS vs lefties. He'll face Reds starter Hunter Greene, who is returning from the injured list. While Greene has been strong overall this season, he gave up 6 home runs in the three starts leading up to his injury. Notably, left-handed hitters have accounted for 5 of the 7 home runs Greene has allowed. Given Greene's recent layoff and Busch's success against righties, this matchup could favor Busch. We set the line at +480 for him to go deep today, making the +550 line at Bally an intriguing value.

Pete Alonso (NYM) +320, FanDuel

Pete Alonso is in the midst of a home run drought, having gone 14 games without one, which suggests he's due. Although he's just 1-for-7 in his career against Clayton Kershaw, those numbers may not be very telling given Kershaw's recent injury history. In his first start back, Kershaw gave up 5 earned runs in just 4 innings against an Angels team he's typically dominated. Alonso, despite cooling off from his hot start, still boasts a .292 batting average and a .931 OPS this season. We set the line at +290 for Alonso to hit a home run, so the +320 offered by FanDuel presents a solid opportunity.

Cody Bellinger (NYY) +340, FanDuel

Cody Bellinger is red-hot at the plate and now gets the benefit of hitting in the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field. He's batting .333 with a 1.003 OPS in May and has launched 3 home runs in his last 5 games, despite going hitless in his most recent outing. He'll face Rockies starter Tanner Gordon, who has struggled in his limited MLB experience, surrendering 10 home runs in just 40.2 innings. With Bellinger's recent success and the favorable conditions, the +340 line offers solid value according to our model. 

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3

5/24 8:00 AM 👉ACT NOW👈 UPDATE: While you can still find -2.5 we do see -3 at Fanatics and Hard Rock so if you like OKC you probably want to grab -2.5 while you still can. The Under is at 218 in most spots but 217.5 on BetMGM so you probably want to get 218 now rather than risk losing even another 0.5 a point. Even Aaron Wiggins' is -105 and no longer +$$$ on a 4.5 pt line.

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5 (-115 FanDuel)

While the model gives OKC just a 56% chance to cover, the -115 price is far more favorable than laying -150 on the money line. We're willing to sacrifice the small chance of a 1- or 2-point win for the better odds. Despite shooting under 30% from three at home in Game 1, the Thunder still comfortably covered. Their struggles in Denver (losing 2 of 3) could partly be attributed to the high altitude which is not the case in Minnesota (4000 feet closer to sea level than Denver).

The model projects a close game, but OKC holds two slim, sustainable advantages: +2 in 2-point differential and +2 in turnover margin. Minnesota's projected edge from three (+4 points) is based on volume, not efficiency. OKC is due for positive regression after shooting just 28%, 24%, 26%, 20%, and 34% from deep in their playoff road games. If they even hit their season road average of 35%, they could cover comfortably again.

Best Total: Oklahoma City at Minnesota Under 218.5 (-110 BetRivers)

The model sets the total at 214, giving us a 60% edge on the under at 218. While for the sake of our spread pick I'd like OKC to get red hot from three, it's more likely they stay around their projected 35%. Minnesota's edge in three-point production comes from four extra attempts, not a higher percentage. Defensively, OKC has improved on the road this season. They allowed 34% from three both home and away, thanks to elite defenders like Lu Dort (1st team all defense) and Jalen Williams (2nd team) whereas last season they allowed 37% on the road vs 35% at home. Anthony Edwards may look to attack the paint more aggressively at home, potentially reducing Minnesota's three-point volume. OKC also showed they can neutralize the two MIN Bigs who can shoot—Julius Randle became unplayable (could not get an entry pass without a turnover) in Game 2, and Naz Reid is 0-for-14 from deep in his last few games. While some Minnesota shooters may regress positively at home, others like McDaniels and Alexander-Walker (10-for-24 combined in Games 1 and 2) could cool off, balancing the scales.

Best Player Prop: Aaron Wiggins Over 4.5 Points (+100 bet365)

This is a strong buy-low opportunity. Wiggins is projected for 6.0 points and averaged 11.1 during the regular season. Despite scoring just 7 points across four playoff games (excluding an 8-point outing in the Denver blowout), his road splits are encouraging: 11.6 PPG on the road vs. 10.7 at home and over 4.5 points in 35 of 43 road games (81.4%). Wiggins is one of five perimeter bench players tasked with defending and "heat checking" from three. With Caruso locked into a major role and Isaiah Joe seemingly out of the rotation, Wiggins could see more minutes if either Cason Wallace or Kenrich Williams (2-for-7 from three combined in Game 2) miss their first few wide open looks. If Wiggins gets even 4 shots off in 12 minutes for just half of his season average he would cash this over.

Note: Been burned by Hartenstein not getting 3+ assists the last 3 I've taken. It is tempting to grab +145 over 2.5 this game, but I'll karmically help other by staying off and watching him have 7 so others benefit.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks Game 2

5/23 7:00 am line update: You can get IND +6.5 but it will cost you -118 at BetMGM. You can still get NY TT Under 116.5 but the price is up to -118 (FanDuel), and T.J. McConnell is down slightly to +105 on bet365

Best Side: Indiana +6 (-112 BetRivers)

The consensus line sits at IND +5.5, so grabbing the extra half-point at +6 offers immediate value. The model didn't account for the chaos of Game 1—it focused on the fundamentals: Indiana's +9% edge in three-point shooting and New York's turnover issues, with the Knicks committing more than twice as many. In simulations, Indiana is shooting 37% from deep compared to New York's 35%, while turnovers are projected to be even.

Despite this, New York is still favored to win (56%) due to their rebounding advantage. However, Indiana's higher volume and efficiency from three-point range give them a strong chance to cover the spread. New York being a heavier favorite than they were in Game 1, despite their Game 1 loss, likely reflects public sentiment rather than sharp analysis that "no way" a team loses both games at home, but we just saw these teams pull off that trick in the last round. You could argue that Indiana potentially holds the mental edge and this line is inflated.

Best Total: New York Team Total Under 116.5 (-108 BetRivers)

The Knicks ramped up their pace to close out Boston and carried that strategy into Game 1 against Indiana. While it worked early, the toll was evident late in the game, as Indiana's depth, youth, and athleticism began to dominate. For Game 2, expect a more measured approach from New York—not a full slowdown, but enough to reduce turnovers and avoid playing into Indiana's strengths. The model projects New York to score just under 114 points, so while the edge isn't massive, this is still the most favorable angle on the total.

Best Total: T.J. McConnell Over 0.5 STL+BLK (+110 bet365)

This is a classic buy-low opportunity. McConnell has hit this mark in just 3 of 11 playoff games, but the model gives him a 55% chance of recording at least one steal and a 20% chance of a block—implying strong value at +110 (47.6% implied odds). Over the season, he's gone 63-26 (70.8%) on this prop with a 1.2 average.

He was a defensive pest against the Knicks in last year's playoffs, racking up 9 combined steals and blocks in 7 games. With both teams likely to emphasize defense after a high-scoring first half in Game 1, McConnell should record at least 1 steal or block. Even in limited minutes (12–15), he's hit the over in 12 of 17 games this season.

Stephen Oh
May 22, 2025, 12:16 PM
May. 22, 2025, 8:16 am EDT
 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 4th Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 109, MIN 97 (Q4 2:23)
Live under value can't be trusted if MIN starts fouling
OKC 99% (-9900)
OKC -13.3, 214.2


LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 97, MIN 82 (Q4 8:29)

Under 218.5 (-120 bet365) looks good
OKC 98.9% (-8829)
OKC -16.3, 212.5

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 93, MIN 71 (Q4 12:00)
Under 218.5 at +100 on ESPN is tempting
OKC 99% (-9900)
OKC -23.4, 213.4

 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 3rd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 93, MIN 71 (Q4 12:00)
Under 218.5 at +100 on ESPN is tempting
OKC 99% (-9900)
OKC -23.4, 213.4

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 82, MIN 65 (Q3 2:51)
Maybe the Indiana Pacers would have a 10% chance
OKC 96.8% (-3006)
OKC -18.9, 211.1 

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 75, MIN 65 (Q3 4:10)
No live value because bet365 has -8.5 but is charging -150
OKC 88.7% (-783)
OKC -12.8, 210

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 68, MIN 63 (Q3 6:28)
No value on the live line. Maybe u217.5 -115 at DK.
OKC 77% (-334)
OKC -8.4, 212.7

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 58, MIN 50 (Q3 12:00)
The 3 by SGA added nearly +7% to their win% and the turnover followed by SGA free throws put OKC at nearly 10% higher than when they were up by 3 with around 11 seconds left in the half.
OKC 81.4% (-438)
OKC -11.7, 215.1
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 2nd Quarter

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 58, MIN 50 (Q3 12:00)
The 3 by SGA added nearly +7% to their win% and the turnover followe by SGA free throws put OKC at nearly 10% higher than when they were up by 3 with around 11 seconds left in the half.
OKC 81.4% (-438)
OKC -11.7, 215.1
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 53, MIN 48 (Q2 1:24)
Like OKC -6.5, -125 at bet365 and under 220.5 at Hard Rock
OKC 76.6% (-327)
OKC -9.7, 214.8

LIVE MODEL LINES SCORE TIED AT 45 (Q2 4:34)
It's not tied but assuming ANT makes the free throw
OKC 66.2% (-196)
OKC -6.1, 217.9
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 41, MIN 37 (Q2 7:21)
Need Hartenstein to get his 3rd assist in the first half
OKC 74.4% (-291)
OKC -9.6, 218.8
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES MIN 37, OKC 36 (Q2 8:17)
Not seeing any live value.
OKC 66% (-194)
OKC -5.9, 218.4

 
Live Betting for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2: 1st Quarter

Live lines are too fluid to do anything in real time. Will try to post our Model's in-game odds (money line based on in-game win probability, point spread and over/under). If we see value across the 7 or 8 books we monitor live we'll let you know, but often a line will move while we are typing. We wait for stoppages of play which usually are after one team has a little run or the end of the quarters.

We report our live money line for the favorite (ex. OKC -250) and you'll want to see if a book is charging you less (ex -200). A -250 favorite implies a +250 underdog (lines not juiced) so you'll look for a number like +300 because the book is paying out more than we would.

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 29, MIN 25 (Q2 12:00)
If you do like MIN FanDuel is at +390, +100 more than Caesars
OKC 73.6% (-279)
OKC -9.7, 216.5
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

Draftkings live total was 221.5 vs 218.5 on others... big disparity

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 23, MIN 18 (Q1 2:38)
Already took OKC -7.5 so no reason to also take -9.5 but there is value
OKC 76.2% (-321)
OKC -11.7, 214
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

LIVE MODEL LINES OKC 12, MIN 10 (Q1 6:58)
No value this early in the game
OKC 70.6% (-240)
OKC -9.2, 216.1

LIVE MODEL LINES SCORE TIED AT 2 (Q1 10:03)
Chris Paul smiling about Scott Foster getting hurt
OKC 68.2% (-215)
OKC -8.1, 212.5
(Pregame OKC -8, 217)

 
MLB Best Home Run Bets 5/22


Marcell Ozuna (ATL) +320, FanDuel

Ozuna has a strong track record against Trevor Williams, going 11-for-35 (.314) in his career. While 10 of those hits have been singles and he hasn't yet homered off Williams, his consistent contact suggests he sees the ball well against him. This season, Ozuna has been particularly effective against right-handed pitchers, hitting 7 of his 8 home runs against them and posting a .908 OPS. Although Williams has done a better job limiting home runs in 2024, he led the league in homers allowed in 2023 and is still allowing a high rate of hits. Given these factors, Ozuna offers solid value at +320, especially since we project his line at +280.

Josh Jung (TEX) +700, bet365)

Jung is a compelling longshot play, especially considering his strong road performance this season, where he boasts a .903 OPS compared to just .694 at home. He faces Carlos Rodón, who has been sharp overall but remains vulnerable to the long ball—particularly against right-handed hitters. Jung's odds at +700 are significantly higher than the consensus line of +550, offering excellent value. With our line at  +520, this pick stands out as a solid longshot play. 

Nick Kurtz (ATH) +550,DraftKings

Kurtz is heating up at the plate, having launched 3 home runs over the past two days after managing just one in his first 23 games. Today's game in Sacramento is expected to feature very hitter-friendly weather, which could further boost his power potential. While Kurtz is 0-for-14 against left-handed pitching this season, he showed the ability to hit lefties in college and is likely to improve. He faces Tyler Anderson, who has struggled against left-handed hitters this year, allowing a .280 average and a .953 OPS. We set his line +500,  so getting Kurtz at +550 offers intriguing value.

 
Take Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown in Week 1 at -125 (DraftKings)

I think this line is set to move to -150 or more now that sanity has prevailed in the NFL world and the Tush Push was not banned. I'm not sure why Green Bay was so mad. In the playoffs Hurts had 5 touchdowns, but none in the game vs the Packers on Jan 12. Hurts had at least one TD in 12 of his final 15 games and I think this 80% pace where he left off is where he'll start. If anything, Siriani will want to Tush Push even more just to stick it to all of the other teams and fanbases who tried to eliminate it.

The SportsLine model has him at 0.77 touchdowns (call it 67% of at least 1) so we'd set the line closer to -200. The -125 is like stealing especially against a bad interior run defense like Dallas.

 
You Can't Out OKC OKC... Lock in Thunder to Win in 5

I was on record (see video) with this series pick before Game 1 and while I was a little nervous at half-time I am more confident than ever in my Thunder in 5 pick. Minnesota couldn't handle OKC's defensive pressure with 17 turnovers, but did you realize that was fewer turnovers than what they had games 5, 6, and 7 vs the Warriors? There's no more reliable force in the NBA right now than the Thunder will harass the you know what out of you on defense.

You can find Thunder in 5 at +210 on FanDuel and +220 on DraftKings. We have the Thunder winning in 5 at over 40% of our simulations so our line would be +150.

screenshot-2025-05-21-110540.png
 
Best Home Run Picks for May 21

3:30 PM UPDATE: Locked in a 2nd straight profitable day with Kyle Tucker +425 hitting. Nice start to the day and now we just need the Knicks to win.

Kyle Tucker +425 (bet365)

Tucker broke a 9 game homer drought with a HR in yesterday's game be the Marlins. Marlins' pitcher Max Meyer has struggled over his last 4 starts, and while he has stronger home stats, he's given up 6 of his 8 home runs allowed while at home when you can get a left vs right matchup at a reasonable price with a player as good as Tucker, it's usually at least worth a sprinkle. We set Tucker's line at +370 to hit a HR.

Tyler Stephenson +560 (FanDuel)

This is a buy low spot for Stephenson who is hitting just .173 over 15 games this season. When an opponent starts a left-handed pitcher, Stephenson is a career .295 hitter with an 0.872 OPS. Andrew Heaney is susceptible to giving up home runs and 42 of the 46 home runs he allowed in 2023 and 2024 came against right-handed bats. We set Stephenson's line at +425

Riley Greene +650 (Bally) 

Greene hit his 12th home run in yesterday's game which was his 11th off of a right-handed pitcher this season. Greene has a 1.027 OPS vs righties this season compared to a .529 OPS vs lefties. Cardinals' SP Andre Pallante has given up 8 HRs this season after allowing just 8 in 121 IP last season. We set Greene's line at +400 to hit a HR.

 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2

Best Side: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110 DraftKings)

We're locking in the Thunder at -7.5 before the line potentially moves to -8 or higher across sportsbooks. While every seven game series (like OKC vs DEN) is by definition competitive, the individual games haven't been close when Oklahoma City is involved—especially at home. They've posted dominant wins: 40+ and 30+ point blowouts in OKC vs DEN, a 50+ point win, +20 win and a 28-point comeback against Memphis, and a +30 second-half margin in Game 1 versus Minnesota.

The Timberwolves looked disjointed in Game 1, committing 17 turnovers compared to OKC's 12. Surprisingly, this was actually better than expected—our model projected over 17 turnovers for Minnesota and under 11 for the Thunder. Minnesota's turnover trend is concerning, with 18, 19, and 20 turnovers in their final three games against Golden State. This isn't something they can easily fix against OKC's elite, historically good defense, which relentlessly rotates fresh, aggressive perimeter defenders.

What makes OKC even more dangerous is that these defenders can also shoot. In Game 1, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams—who didn't even play in the competitive games against Denver—combined to go 5-for-5 from deep. In Game 2, it could easily be Caruso and Williams again or maybe both are cold and it becomes a combination of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, or even third-string center Jaylin Williams stepping up from beyond the arc.

When a team can play a poor half and still beat a top-tier opponent by 25+ in the playoffs, they're more than capable of covering -7.5 at home again. This Thunder squad is young, hungry, and laser-focused—don't expect them to let up anytime soon.

Best Total: Minnesota Timberwolves Under 103.5 Points (-112 FanDuel)

Despite a strong start in Game 1—20 points from Julius Randle, an 8-0 opening run, early makes from Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels—the Timberwolves still only managed 48 points by halftime and finished with just 88. This wasn't an ice cold 3pt shooting fluke like their 88-point outing against Golden State or the 85-point game versus the Lakers. They actually shot decently early on, which makes the final tally even more concerning.

OKC's defense is the real story. They're forcing 6.4 more turnovers per game than they commit this postseason—double the margin of second-place Cleveland and a wider gap than the one between Cleveland and eighth-ranked Minnesota. This builds on their regular season dominance, where their +5.2 turnover margin was the best in the league by a wide margin and the gap between them and #2 was larger than the one between #2 and #24.

Minnesota's only real shot at staying competitive is to slow the game down drastically, walking the ball up the court and trying to force OKC into half-court sets. They did defend well in the first half of Game 1, holding OKC to just 35% on two-point attempts. But with the Thunder allowing just 106 points per game at home—and Minnesota averaging four fewer points on the road—this game is shaping up to be another low-scoring grind for the Wolves.

Best Player Prop: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 2.5 Assists (+120 ESPN)

We missed this prop in Game 1, with Hartenstein finishing without an assist. But it wasn't for lack of trying—he played well offensively, but teammates missed open looks and he made a few poor passes, resulting in three turnovers. Still, he showcased his scoring touch, hitting that signature lefty flip shot from the baseline and free-throw line area multiple times.

That scoring success is likely to draw more defensive attention in Game 2, opening up passing lanes. Hartenstein is a capable facilitator when defenses try to get in his face, and we expect him to generate at least five assist opportunities. His season average is 3.6 assists, and his projection for this game is 2.9 and when you can get +$$$ on a line under these two numbers you have to jump. The over has hit in 48 of 70 games this season, and after four straight unders with just three total assists, he's due for a bounce-back.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 11:36 AM
May. 21, 2025, 7:36 am EDT
 
Best Side, Total and Player Prop for New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1

👉ACT NOW👈 on the Siakam PTS+REB+AST over if you agree because the line has moved up from 27.5 on FanDuel. You can get a best priced single game parlay at +580 on these 3 legs.

Game 1 Side: Indiana +4.5 (-106 FanDuel)

The model projects a tight Game 1, with New York edging Indiana 109–107, but gives Indiana a 55% chance to cover the +4.5 spread. The Pacers' perimeter defense is a key factor here—they held Cleveland to sub-30% 3-point shooting in four of five games, and they were a top-10 team in 3-point defense during the regular season. The Knicks' 3-point shooting has been volatile in past matchups as high as 52% in game 2 last season to 19% the next. Basically, it's likely we will be very right or very wrong on this pick.

Game 1 Total: Under 224 (-110 FanDuel)

The model leans under with 61% confidence, projecting both teams to fall short of their implied team totals. The Knicks fall short because of a projected 34% 3pt shooting (see above). Indiana's rebounding limitations—especially on the offensive glass—mean fewer second-chance points, and New York's recent defensive performance against Boston (only 9 offensive rebounds allowed despite a ton of long rebounds off missed threes) suggests they can control the boards again. The Pacers only had 5 offensive rebounds in their game 5 clincher vs Cleveland so it obviously isn't a coaching emphasis or key to their success which is why we don't think it'll be any different in game 1. With both teams likely to struggle from three and limited extra possessions, the under presents solid value.

Game 1 Best Player Prop: Pascal Siakam Over 28.5 PRA (-120 FanDuel)

Siakam is projected for 32 PRA, comfortably over the 27.5 line. He's hit this mark in 63.6% of games this season with a higher road PRA average than at home and has been even better against the Knicks, going 10-4 over this line in the last two seasons. His balanced stat line in the Cavaliers series —consistent scoring, rebounding, and assisting—makes him a reliable over candidate, especially since he's rarely double-teamed and benefits from Halliburton drawing defensive attention. In the Cavs series his points ranged from 17 to 21 in 4 of the 5 games. His rebounds ranged from 6 to 8 in 4 of the 5 and his assists were between 3 and 5 in all 5 games.

Stephen Oh
May 21, 2025, 10:56 AM
May. 21, 2025, 6:56 am EDT
 
Picking the Pacers to Upset the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana +126 to Win Series

The model strongly favors the underdog Pacers to win the series, giving them a 57% chance compared to the odds implied 44.2%. This creates a significant value edge of nearly 13%, making Indiana a sharp play for bettors. The Pacers' edge comes from their superior efficiency in two of the four key statistical categories—2-point and 3-point differentials—while New York only holds a modest advantage in rebounding. Turnover margin is a wash. Indiana also has someone who can match Jalen Brunson in the clutch at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, who also has a significant size and length advantage.

If the two teams swapped location and fanbases we think this would be a pick'em series but with disproportionate betting action likely on the Knicks the books know they can charge nearly -150 for the Knicks to win and still get plenty of takers. The Pacers won last season's matchup in 6 despite dropping the first game. Both teams come in feeling equally confident, both teams had equally impressive upset wins vs top seeded quality teams which is why we have a very similar forecast for this season with Indiana getting the upset.

capture.jpg
 
AFC East Best Bet: Buffalo Cruises to Division Win at -230

New England is excited about Mike Vrabel, an easy schedule and Drake Maye's progression. Miami is excited about a healthy Tua and backup QBs (Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers) who can at least lead the team to 50 to 75% of their normal offensive output if/when Tua misses time. The Jets are excited about a new coach, a talented athletic quarterback that teammates actually like in Justin Fields. 

But even if you think Buffalo did not improve as much as the rest of the division, none of these factors above are enough to close the 5 to 9 game gap that Buffalo had last season. Drake Maye year 2, better backup QBs in Miami and Justin Fields as a clearcut starter fall wayyy short of the reigning MVP Josh Allen. I don't care if I make 43 cents on the dollar that's a great ROI on a line that our model would set at -1200.

Based on our model, the Bills have the 7th easiest schedule in the league which is a huge advantage for a team that has a first place division winner schedule.  They play all of their toughest opponents (Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay) at home. The NFL REALLY wants Buffalo and Josh Allen to make it to the Super Bowl.

screenshot-2025-05-19-140450.png
 
Model Flips from Carolina to Florida Panthers

After the way Florida demolished Toronto in Game 7 of their series at Toronto it is certainly understandable why they would be favored. There is no betting value but the model does agree that Florida, after dominating at Toronto to close that series is not at a disadvantage without home ice.

capture.jpg

I am not making a strong side recommendation in this series. For those of you in the know about the NHL and think the regular season is relevant (which apparently it isn't these days) then you should love getting +$$$ on the team with home ice. This is the outlook we would have had prior to the playoffs. The model would have taken Carolina because of their dominant home record split (36-9-1 including playoffs, 28-18 puck line, and a +1.4 per game goal differentiation) and the good, but not great Florida road split (25-21-2, 23-25 ATS, +0.3 goal diff).

capture.jpg
Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 11:39 AM
May. 19, 2025, 7:39 am EDT
 
Best Bets for Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Game 1

JOIN US DURING THE GAME TONIGHT. WE WILL PROVIDE LIVE BETTING ADVICE DURING THE GAME AND ISSUE OUR MODEL'S IN-GAME LINES AND POINT OUT WHERE AND WHEN YOU SHOULD ACT

Best Side: Oklahoma City -7 (-114 BetRivers)

The Thunder are -7.5 favorites in most books so we want to grab -7 before it moves here too. The key to OKC's dominant Game 7 win over Denver was turnovers, where they forced 75 while committing just 41 across their four home games. That +34 margin was pivotal and is expected to carry over against a Minnesota team that has been careless with the ball, even in wins. The Timberwolves turned it over 20, 19, and 18 times in their last three games against Golden State.

Golden State couldn't capitalize due to poor perimeter defense, allowing Minnesota to shoot over 42% from three in four straight games (38% in the other game). OKC, however, is a different beast—defensively disciplined and offensively efficient. The SportsLine Model projects OKC to be +7 in turnover margin alone, which nearly justifies the spread by itself. Add in a +5.5% edge in 2-point shooting—thanks to the slashing of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, plus the interior presence of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein—and this projects as a comfortable double-digit win for the Thunder.

Best Total: Oklahoma City Over 111.5 Points (-115 BetMGM)

With a projection of 115.5 points, the Thunder have about a 60% chance to clear this total—decent value above the 53.4% implied odds. There's even a chance the line dips to 110.5 with the spread and consensus total projected to 110.8 points. Despite shooting just 30.8% from three in Game 7 they still put up 125.

They've been ice-cold from deep recently—28%, 24%, 26%, and 35% in their last four of the Denver series—but they shot 38% from three at home during the regular season. A regression to the mean is overdue, even against a very good Minnesota's road defense which allows 34% from deep. We are projecting nearly 38% shooting from three point range above what MIN allows on the road (+1 more made three) and this accounts for most of the 4 pts in line value.

Best Player Prop: Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points (-115 bet365)

Chet scored 13 points in just 28 minutes in Game 7, despite missing three wide-open threes. The blowout nature of that game limited his minutes, but assuming a more competitive Game 1, he should see 30+ minutes. That's the sweet spot: Holmgren is 12-1 to the over when playing at least 30 minutes this season.

While his home scoring average is lower (13.8 PPG), that's largely due to reduced minutes in blowouts. When he plays between 31–33 minutes, the over is a perfect 7-0. With Minnesota's interior defense stretched thin by OKC's spacing and slashing, Holmgren should find plenty of clean looks and opportunities to cash this over. We all remember how much Rudy Gobert, despite his defensive reputation, struggled vs Luka and the Mavericks defending the pick and roll in last year's Western Conference Finals. Chet (and Hartenstein) were getting a lot of alley-oops vs Denver and could feast in that area again.

Stephen Oh
May 19, 2025, 12:29 AM
May. 18, 2025, 8:29 pm EDT
 
NFC East Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to Repeat as Division Champions at -145

This isn't just me being a homer. I think most agree that the Eagles can maintain their dominance throughout this season, making them not only the betting favorite but also a valuable bet. This wager more about fading the very good Washington Commanders due to their challenging strength of schedule.

Jayden Daniels, like C.J. Stroud in his rookie year with Houston, benefited from a soft schedule. However, in his second year, Daniels will face tougher opponents, which will likely limit the Commanders' ability to improve their win-loss record.

In 2024, the Commanders' opponents averaged 7.4 wins, while 2025, their opponents averaged 9.4 wins. Last season, they had nine easy games (more than half), but this season, they have six easy games on paper, potentially as few as two if Dallas improves with Pickens, Chicago with new head coach Caleb in his second year, and the Raiders with Geno and Ashton Jeanty.

screenshot-2025-05-15-112647.png
 
AFC West Best Bet: LA Chargers +330 to Win the Division

While the Chiefs are favored with a 42% simulation percentage, the Chargers offer the best value at 36% to win the division, with +330 odds (23.3% implied).  I am not saying I believe in the Chargers come playoff time. We all saw that debacle vs Houston in the playoffs but I think that bad game has influenced oddsmakers and bettors and delivered us a buy low spot on an 11 win team that has improved in important areas.

Justin Herbert initially played conservatively under Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman, averaging 163 passing yards (25 attempts) in the first five games but then took off to 255 yards and 32 attempts per game the rest of the way. His passing touchdowns also rose from 1.07 in the first 13 games to 2.25 in the final four. Herbert is projected to return to his 3800+ yard, 30 touchdown form after two statistically down seasons.

Ladd McConkey of the LA Chargers reminds me of a young Cooper Kupp, not just because of complexion and home city (before Kupp left to Seattle) but because of on field production. McConkey averaged 4 receptions, 44 yards, and 0.33 touchdowns per game in his first six games, then surged to 5.8 receptions, 88 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. The Chargers' running game is expected to be stronger with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who are younger and healthier respectively than last year's duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

These are the model projections coming off of last night's schedule release.

screenshot-2025-05-15-130514.png
