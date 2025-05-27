The 2025 NBA playoffs continue to provide a memorable collection of epic late-game comebacks, collapses and the formation of budding rivalries. The throwback-vibing Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers has provided some of the most entertaining playoff basketball in recent memory. The Pacers took early command of the series behind one of the most statistically improbable comebacks in NBA history, erasing a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes before pulling off a 138-135 overtime victory.

However, the tables have turned, at least temporarily. Indiana appeared poised to put itself in position for a sweep by dominating Game 3 most of the way. But the resilient Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit -- their third 20-point comeback of the postseason -- to emerge with a 106-100 road victory to get back in the series. A pivotal Game 4 looms Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8 p.m. ET tipoff). The homestanding Pacers are 2-point favorites, with the over/under for total points scored set at 220.5 in the latest NBA betting odds from the SportsLine consensus.

The SportsLine data model suggests the public is heavily leaning on the home-favored Pacers, with approximately 71% of total money wagered going on Indiana as of Tuesday morning.

The NHL also resumes its postseason slate Tuesday night, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Following a 6-3 road loss in Game 1, Edmonton has taken a 2-1 series lead behind a dominant run in which the Oilers have outscored Dallas 9-1 in the past two games. Edmonton is currently a -155 betting favorite, with Dallas fetching a price of +130 in the latest NHL betting odds from the SportsLine consensus.

Both playoff games are featured in today's best bets at CBS Sports, along with a 15-game MLB slate that includes a marquee pitching duel behind Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.88 ERA) and the New York Yankees (-210), who have won three straight road games, meeting Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3,60 ERA) and the Los Angeles Angels (+175).

Below, we sill share top-rated picks from multiple sports, and you can also visit SportsLine to see today's expert betting picks and analysis catering to every sport.

The SportsLine projection model appears to be echoing public sentiment in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The model sees the Pacers (-2.5) covering the spread 57% of the time, providing enough value to warrant a C-rated selection.

The model also likes the Stars +1.5 on the puck line (-185). The model's data suggests Dallas will cover the spread about 68% of the time, providing value against the sportsbook implied odds of 65%.

MLB expert Matt Severance, who is 126-65 (+1803) in his last 191 MLB picks, is backing the Rangers to win tonight. He's extremely impressed with Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (1.60 ERA, 0.79 WHIP) and expects him to out-pitch Toronto's Bowden Francis. There's also a chance star shortstop Corey Seager could return for the Rangers.

Bruce Marshall, who is 73-48-1 (+2022) in his last 122 NBA total picks, is on the Over in tonight's Eastern Conference Finals game. He expects the Pacers to come back strong after their Game 3 stumble, and he likes that Karl-Anthony Towns just turned in a strong scoring performance.

Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai, SportsLine's proven women's basketball experts, expect the New York Liberty to make short work of the Golden State Valkyries. They believe the new expansion team should be no match for the reigning champions.

