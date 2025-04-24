While the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft may grab most of the headlines on Thursday, April 24, there's still plenty of sports action going on across the other three major professional leagues. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue with three games on the hardwood and four on the ice, while the day's MLB slate features nine games. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every contest 10,000 times, giving out ratings for spread, money line and total picks for each game.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across NBA, MLB and NHL games Thursday.

SEATTLE MARINERS at BOSTON RED SOX | 4/24 | 1:35 p.m. ET

Model pick: Mariners +1.5 (-138)

The Mariners have won nine of their last 12 games and will be looking to take the series after winning 8-5 Wednesday. Seattle is sending Bryan Woo to the mound, who is looking for his third straight solid start after being rocked a bit in his first game of the season. Boston is countering with Garrett Crochet, who has struck out 18 batters over his last two outings. The Red Sox have won six of their last eight games and could use the momentum of a series win here ahead of a trip to Cleveland. SportsLine's model likes the Mariners on the run line, with Seattle covering in 68% of simulations.

NEW YORK KNICKS at DETROIT PISTONS | 4/24 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Pistons +1

Detroit won its first playoff game in nearly two decades in Game 2, snapping a 15-game postseason losing streak. The Pistons now get to go home for Game 3, having achieved the split they wanted in New York. The Knicks are 1-point favorites according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the model likes Detroit as a home underdog Thursday. The Pistons cover in 54% of simulations.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS at MINNESOTA WILD | 4/24 | 9 p.m. ET

Model pick: Under 5.5 (+100)

This series shifts to Minnesota after the Golden Knights and Wild split the first two meetings in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won the series opener 4-2 before Minnesota responded Tuesday with a 5-2 result, highlighted by two goals from Kirill Kaprizov. Even though this series has been a high-scoring affair so far, the SportsLine model likes the Under on the total for Game 3. These teams go Under 5.5 goals in 59% of simulations.

