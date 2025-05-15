Two teams face elimination in the NHL Playoffs, and one more club could be sent packing in the NBA Playoffs in a loaded Thursday for sports fans. The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and Oklahoma City Thunder will all be going on the road hoping to close out their respective series and advance to the conference finals. There is also a small six-game MLB slate, with three contests getting started shortly after noon ET.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across the NHL, NBA and MLB on Thursday.

TAMPA BAY RAYS at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 5/15 | 3:07 p.m. ET

Model pick: Rays +1.5 (-154)

The Rays have been one of the most inconsistent teams in baseball early this season. Tampa Bay has two four-game losing streaks and a five-game losing streak but has countered that with a five-game win streak and a three-game win streak. The Rays have won three of their last five heading into Thursday's matchup against Toronto. The Blue Jays got a win over the Rays Wednesday and have recovered nicely from their own four-game skid by winning five of their last six. Toronto sends veteran Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.97 ERA) to the mound, while Tampa Bay counters with Zack Littell (2-5, 4.40 ERA). The SportsLine model projects this to be a relatively low-scoring game and likes the visitors on the run line, as they cover in 69% of simulations.

CAROLINA HURRICANES at WASHINGTON CAPITALS | 5/15 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Capitals +1.5 (-186)

It's interesting to see the Capitals, who captured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference behind one of the best offenses in the NHL, as home underdogs in an elimination Game 5. Washington has been unable to get much going in this series, scoring as many goals across their three losses as they have in their lone win. Alex Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading scorer, has just one goal in the series for his lone point. That has to change for Washington to force Game 6. The Hurricanes are banking on goaltender Frederik Andersen to remain hot while Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov keep firing offensively. The SportsLine model sees Washington forcing Game 6 but believes the puck line is the superior play for bettors. The Capitals cover in 82% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER at DENVER NUGGETS | 5/15 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Under 217.5

The Thunder and Nuggets have gone back and forth in this series, with each side taking a game on the road already. Oklahoma City used a dominant fourth quarter in Game 5 to grab a 3-2 series edge, but the Thunder have struggled at times to maintain their intensity. The Nuggets have had to navigate through some organizational turmoil at a bad time, but they still have a three-time MVP in Nikola Jokic and won a title just two seasons ago. The SportsLine model doesn't display much confidence for any play in Thursday's Game 6, but the total seems like the best bet here. The last three games in this series have all finished below 217.5, though two of those contests finished at exactly 217 points. The Under hits in 54.9% of model simulations.

