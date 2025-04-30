The 2025 NBA and NHL Playoffs continue Wednesday, April 30, with two Game 5s on the hardwood and three Game 5s on the ice. It's possible four of the five matchups in action end Wednesday as the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers can all close out their respective series. There are also 16 games taking place on the diamond due to a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across NBA, MLB and NHL games on Wednesday.

MIAMI MARLINS at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 4/30 | 3:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Marlins +1.5 (+128)

It's rare to see a plus-money play on a run-line underdog, but the Marlins have been struggling on this four-game losing streak. They had a few close losses but also suffered a 14-0 defeat against the Mariners and a 15-2 loss to the Dodgers Tuesday. Cal Quantrill takes the mound for the Marlins, and his 7.38 ERA shouldn't give Miami fans much confidence going into this series finale. However, the SportsLine model is backing Miami to at least cover in Wednesday afternoon's game, with 56% of simulations having that outcome.

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING | 4/30 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Lighting ML (-111)

Tampa Bay is on the brink of elimination against the defending champions, going down 3-1 after a stunning Game 4 collapse where the Panthers scored three goals in the final period, highlighted by two goals 11 seconds apart. However, Florida will be without Aaron Ekblad for the next two games due to a suspension and that could be the opening Tampa Bay needs to get back in the series. The Lightning are projected to win in 60% of simulations.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES at LOS ANGELES LAKERS | 4/30 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Timberwolves +5.5

Minnesota got off to a hot start in this series, using elite marksmanship from 3-point range to bury the Lakers 117-95 in Game 1. Los Angeles was able to hold its own in the next three games but succumbed to the pressure late in Games 3 and 4 in Minneapolis to come back to Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 down 3-1. The Timberwolves showed what they can do on the road last postseason, when they came back from a 15-point halftime deficit on the road against the then-defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7. Even if Anthony Edwards and company can't close out the Lakers on Wednesday, the model projects them to cover the 5.5-point spread in 61% of simulations.

More Wednesday picks

You've seen the top NBA, MLB and NHL predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 153-86-1 run in the NBA (+2961), a 131-66-7 run in the NHL (+3049), and a 84-40 (+1897) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game Wednesday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's roll in professional basketball and tap into puck-line NHL picks.