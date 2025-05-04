After two Games 7 in the NBA and NHL Playoffs Saturday, sports fans will be able to enjoy two Game 7s Sunday across both leagues. The St. Louis Blues will attempt to upset the Winnipeg Jets, who accumulated the most points during the regular season, when the two teams face off in Game 7 in Winnipeg. The Golden State Warriors were unable to close out the Houston Rockets in Game 6 at home and will now try to advance in Game 7 on the road. The Warriors have not lost to the Rockets in the postseason with Steve Kerr as a head coach. There are also 15 MLB games on the docket, so there's no shortage of action for sports fans to tune into.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across NBA, MLB and NHL games on Sunday.

ST. LOUIS BLUES at WINNIPEG JETS | 5/4 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Jets -1.5 (+172)

The home team has won every game in this series but the outcome is now down to just one contest. The Blues scored four goals in the second period in Game 6 en route to a 5-2 win, and they'll be looking to capture some of that offensive firepower on the road. St. Louis has scored seven goals in the three road games this series as opposed to 17 in the three home games. Winnipeg has only scored five goals on the road while putting in 12 at home. Jets star Mark Scheifele, who missed Game 6, is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 7. The SportsLine model backs the Jets on the puck line with Winnipeg covering in 36% of simulations, bringing value at these odds.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 5/4 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Braves ML (+121)

The Dodgers have won seven in a row to enter Sunday 1.5 games up on the San Diego Padres for the NL West lead. Los Angeles has found itself in a heated race for the division early with both San Diego and San Francisco. Even though the Dodgers swept the Braves earlier this season and is looking to replicate that with a win Sunday, the SportsLine model backs Atlanta here. The Braves have stabilized after an 0-7 start to the season, winning nine of 11 games before this recent three-game skid. The model backs Atlanta to win in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS at HOUSTON ROCKETS | 5/4 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Warriors +2.5

This series is closely rivaling Golden State's 2023 series against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors had a 3-2 lead heading into a home Game 6 in that series, only to be blown out 118-99 to go back to Sacramento for a road Game 7. Stephen Curry delivered a 50-point effort in that game, and he'll be looking to do the same Sunday evening. He'll have plenty of support with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, who have played in their fair share of Game 7s. The Rockets will lean on Fred VanVleet, who has logged 25+ points in three straight games to help level the series. VanVleet won a championship in 2019 with the Raptors over Golden State and carries some of that experience with him into this elimination game. The Warriors cover the 2.5-point spread in 49% of simulations according to SportsLine's projection model.

