If you thought the weekend was fun with the NBA and NHL playoffs starting up, it won't slow down anytime soon. Not only do we have six combined playoff games on Monday, there's also an 8-game MLB slate with the first contest beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET. With so many betting options to choose from, the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Wednesday in MLB, NBA and NHL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX at BOSTON RED SOX | 4/21 | 11:10 a.m. ET

Model pick: White Sox +1.5 (+110)

It's Patriots' Day, so there is an early first pitch in Boston. While the Chicago White Sox have stumbled to a 5-16 start, six of their losses have come by one run. The SportsLine model likes having that run as a buffer, with the White Sox covering the +1.5 run line in 56% of simulations. There are also three player props with the highest 5-star grade for this contest, and they're all total bases props—including Chicago's Luis Robert Over 0.5 total bases at -156 (he's projected for 1.7 total bases)

COLORADO AVALANCHE at DALLAS STARS | 4/21 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Stars +123

The Avalanche dominated Game 1 by a 5-1 score, with star Nathan MacKinnon scoring two goals and adding an assist. That blowout may have created some value on the underdog in Game 2, as the SportsLine model is siding with the Stars with them winning in 49% of simulations. The top player prop recommendation for this contest, which has been given 5 stars, is McKinnon under 1.5 points at -210, as he's been calculated for 0.4 points tonight.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS at DENVER NUGGETS | 4/21 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 216.5 points

Six of the eight NBA playoff Game 1s went Under, including Clippers-Nuggets doing so despite the clash going into overtime. This time, the SportsLine model likes the Over, as it hits in 61% of simulations. The average projected score in the 10,000 simulations has the two teams combining for 227 points, a double-digit differential from where the total is currently residing. There are six different player props rated at 4 stars, including Ivica Zubac Under 12.5 rebounds at -114 (projected for 11.0 boards).

