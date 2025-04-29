This is the final time this season that we'll have four NBA games in the same day, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. ET and concluding with the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET. Between that slate, along with the NHL playoffs and a full MLB schedule, there are a lot of betting options to choose from. The SportsLine Projection Model is here to help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place some wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Tuesday in MLB, NHL and NBA.

BOSTON RED SOX at TORONTO BLUE JAYS | 4/29 | 7:07 p.m. ET

Model pick: Blue Jays +129

Even on today's 15-game slate, there aren't any 'A' grades. But we'll take the plus money here, with Toronto coming away with the victory in 48% of simulations to warrant a 'B' grade on this pick. For player props, there are two that have earned the highest billing of 5 stars—Kristian Campbell Over 0.5 total bases (projected 1.4) and Alejandro Kirk Over total 0.5 bases (projected 1.2).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS at CAROLINA HURRICANES | 4/29 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Devils +220

The Devils are fighting for playoff survival down 3-1 in the series, and the SportsLine model thinks there's value in backing them to fight for another day. New Jersey wins Game 5 in 39% of simulations, bringing value at these odds and making it a 'B' play. The only 5-star rated prop is Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns Over 1.5 shots on goal, as there's a sizable edge there with him being calculated for 2.6 shots on the net.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS at DENVER NUGGETS | 4/29 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 208.5 points

As of Tuesday morning, this Over was the only 'A' grade in any NBA, NHL or MLB game. In 10,000 simulations, Over 208.5 hit 66% of the time, with the average final score seeing the two teams combine for 219 points in Game 5. There are also three 4-star recommendations for player props, including Michael Porter Jr. Over 12.5 points with his projection coming in at 16.3 points.

More Tuesday picks

You've seen the top NBA, MLB and NHL predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 152-86-1 run in the NBA (+2911), a 131-65-7 run in the NHL (+3155), and an 82-39 (+1871) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game on Tuesday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's roll in professional basketball and tap into puck-line NHL picks.