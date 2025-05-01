There are five Game 6s across the NBA and NHL on Thursday night, meaning it's do-or-die time for several teams on the brink of elimination. Which teams should you wager on to extend their seasons? There are a lot of betting options to choose from, and the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Thursday in MLB, NHL and NBA.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS at NEW YORK METS | 5/1 | 1:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 7.5

There are just two 'A' grades from the SportsLine model on today's 11-game MLB slate, and this is one of them. This Over hits in an incredible 74% of simulations, as the average final score between these two teams consists of 10.2 runs. There are also three 5-star player props, the highest possible recommendation from the model, including Over 0.5 total bases for Mark Vientos (projected 1.7).

DALLAS STARS at COLORADO AVALANCHE | 5/1 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Stars +152

The model has given out strong grades for Stars money line throughout this entire series, and Dallas is now just one game away from advance. The Stars win Game 6 in Colorado in 43% of simulations to earn a 'B' grade, bringing value at these odds. There are two 5-star player props for this contest, highlighted by Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon Under 1.5 points (projected 0.4).

DENVER NUGGETS at LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS | 5/1 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Clippers -6.5

Three NBA first-round series have made it to Game 6, and the Clippers are the biggest Game 6 favorites on the board. Yet, the model still suggests backing Los Angeles with the Clippers covering -6.5 in 55% of simulations. The top player prop is Kris Dunn Over 1.5 steals (projected 1.7) at 4 stars, and a juicy payout at +138.

More Thursday picks

You've seen the top NBA, MLB and NHL predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 153-86-1 run in the NBA (+2961), a 133-66-7 run in the NHL (+3249), and a 86-40 (+1997) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game on Thursday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's roll in professional basketball and tap into puck-line NHL picks.