After a jam-packed sports weekend, it's a little quieter on Monday with two playoff games each on the hardwood and the ice, along with eight contests on the diamond. But there are still a lot of betting options to choose from, and the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Monday in MLB, NHL and NBA.

NEW YORK METS at WASHINGTON NATIONALS | 4/28 | 4:05 p.m. ET

Model pick: Nationals +1.5 (-120)

The best record in baseball belongs to the Mets, as they've raced out to a 19-9 start. However, the SportsLine model sees value with the underdog Nationals this afternoon, particularly on the run line. Washington covers in 63% of simulations, giving Nationals +1.5 (-120) an 'A' grade. The highest-rated prop is James Wood Over 0.5 total bases (projected 1.5), which is the only 5-star player prop for this National League East meeting.

COLORADO AVALANCHE at DALLAS STARS | 4/28 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Stars +117

These two teams have split the first four games of this series, making tonight's matchup in Dallas a pivotal one. The SportsLine model is taking the plus money here, as the home underdog Stars win in 52% of simulations, making this selection a 'B.' There are two 5-star recommendations on the player prop front, with one of them being Nathan MacKinnon Under 1.5 total points, as he's only projected to finish with 0.4.

HOUSTON ROCKETS at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS | 4/28 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 202.5 points

The only 'A' grade for any of the four playoff games tonight in the NBA and NHL is the Over on this total. The two teams average 207 points in the SportsLine model's 10,000 simulations of Game 4, going Over the 202.5 62% of the time. This series has gone Under in each of the first three games, with the Rockets and Warriors failing to combine for 200 points in Games 1 and 3. There are a couple 4-star player props for this affair, with one of them being Under 11.5 rebounds for Alperen Sengun.

More Monday picks

You've seen the top NBA, MLB and NHL predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 151-86-1 run in the NBA (+2861), a 130-65-7 run in the NHL (+2590), and a 80-38 (+1837) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game on Monday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's roll in professional basketball and tap into puck-line NHL picks.