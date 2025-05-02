After a flurry of action over the last few days, it's a relatively quiet Friday with just one playoff game each in the NBA and NHL, as well as a full Friday slate in MLB. Of course, many bettors' focus is already on Saturday's Kentucky Derby, but there's still good bets to be made before then.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those results against publicly available odds. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Friday in MLB, NHL and NBA.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 5/2 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Model pick: Braves +1.5 (-112)

The Dodgers come to Atlanta on a five-game winning streak, beating up on the likes of the Pirates and Marlins. The Braves aren't exactly the menaces they used to be, but the bats have started to wake up a bit, posting a collective 117 wRC+ since April 18. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been incredible so far, but the model expects Atlanta to keep things close. The Braves are covering in 65% of its simulations.

WINNIPEG JETS at ST. LOUIS BLUES | 5/2 | 8 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 5.5 (+115)

To be clear, the model doesn't have ton of huge edges for what should be a very tight game. The Over is hitting in just 51.4% of simulations, but that better than 50% conversion rate is appealing at plus odds. The Jets cover in 73% of the sims, but the nearly -300 pricing on that line make the juice hardly worth the squeeze. The Blues win in 52% of the sims, and that could be an angle worth attacking if you back them to stave off elimination in front of their home crowd.

HOUSTON ROCKETS at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS | 5/2 | 9 p.m. ET

Model pick: Rockets +5.5 (-110)

The Rockets are on the brink of elimination, and the model expects them to cover in 53% of its simulations. That may not be the rate some Houston fans want to hear. But for what it's worth, the model also puts a four-star rating on Jalen Green Over 18.5 points + assists. If Green plays well, Cancun may have to wait another few days.

