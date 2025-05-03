We have our first Game 7s of the year, with one each in the NBA and NHL. If you needed more, there's also a full 15-game MLB schedule throughout the day. There are a lot of betting options to choose from, and the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Saturday in MLB, NBA and NHL.

HOUSTON ASTROS at CHICAGO WHITE SOX | 5/3 | 2:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: White Sox +1.5 (+121)

There is only one 'A' grade as of Saturday morning among the 15 games taking place today, and it's the run line in Chicago. The White Sox cover +1.5 in 55% of simulations, bringing value to these odds considering it's priced at plus money at +121. There is also a 5-star play for the player props in this contest, with Astros third baseman Cam Smith Over 0.5 total bases (projected 1.4) being given the highest recommendation from the SportsLine model.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS at DENVER NUGGETS | 5/3 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 206

This is the first of two Game 7s in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with the second one being the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets squaring off on Sunday. After this total opened at 209.5, the model sees extreme value in the Over at 206 with it hitting in 67% of simulations for an 'A' grade. The top-rated player prop for this clash is Michael Porter Jr. Over 15.5 points + rebounds at 4.5 stars, with that being calculated at 22.7.

COLORADO AVALANCHE at DALLAS STARS | 5/3 | 8 p.m. ET

Model pick: Stars +115

The Stars have defended their home ice successfully the last two times in this series and are now looking to do so once again in a pivotal Game 7 against the Avalanche. The Stars have been an underdog in every game this series, including getting a +115 price at home today. But the SportsLine model still has Dallas winning in 53% of simulations, good enough to warrant a 'B' grade for this pick.

