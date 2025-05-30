A World Series rematch between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game set highlights the sports landscape Friday. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium and the matchup is the marquee attraction of Friday's 15-game MLB slate.

The pitching matchup features Yankees ace Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA) squaring off against Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68 ERA). The Dodgers, who beat the Yankees in five games to capture the World Series last season, are 19-8 in their home stadium and 25-5 when scoring at least five runs. The Yankees are among the hottest teams in sports having won nine of their last 10 games.

The Yankees are -122 favorites (risk $122 to win $100), while the Dodgers fetch a price of +102 (risk $100 to win $102) in the latest SportsLine consensus MLB odds for Yankees vs. Dodgers. The over/under for total runs plated is 8.5.

Three red-hot SportsLine analysts have picks for this game, including Bruce Marshall, who likes the favored Yankees. The SportsLine projection model also has a selection.

The NBA takes a night off ahead of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers (-4, over/under 219) on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The winner of the series will face the Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.

The SportsLine projection model is leaning toward the Pacers covering the spread. It sees Indiana covering the number 55% of the time, better than the 52.6% needed to show a profit. The model also suggests 68% of the early money is on Indiana.

Today's top betting model picks

The NHL is also in recess ahead of the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers. Game 1 is set for Wednesday, June 4, with puck drop at 8 p.m. ET from Rogers Place. The current William Hill/Caesars series price has the Oilers as a slight -120 favorite, with the Panthers coming back at +100.

Below, we sill share top-rated picks from multiple sports, and you can also visit SportsLine to see today's expert betting picks and analysis catering to every sport.

Today's expert best bets

Bruce Marshall, who is 21-14 in his past 35 MLB picks and 12-2 (+1080) in his last 14 Washington picks, is all over the Nationals (+188) as a sizeable underdog Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Matt Severance (+2030 in MLB for the season) also has released three MLB selections for Friday's slate.

Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai, SportsLine's proven women's basketball experts, have released three over/under WNBA plays for Friday. One of them is the Under 164.5 between the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.

More betting content

Today's featured sportsbook promo

New users can take advantage of the BetMGM promo code "CBSSPORTS" to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Only users age 21 and older in a state where BetMGM legally operates are eligible for this offer. The minimum deposit for this offer is $10, but there is no minimum odds requirement for the qualifying wager. Different bonus bet returns apply depending on the size of the qualifying wager, as BetMGM will give back a single bonus bet equivalent to the wagered amount on qualifying wagers of less than $50 but five bonus bet slips of equal value for qualifying wagers of $50 or more.

In addition, users will get a $50 bonus bet regardless of the outcome of the wager, but other bonus bets are only issued if the user's first bet loses. Bonus bets, which expire seven days after they are issued, cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. New users who win a wager using bonus bets receive the winnings but not the stake.

Check out what other sportsbook promos are available.