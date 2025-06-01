The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to complete a three-game sweep when they host the New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball for the finale of their series at Dodger Stadium. After defeating the Yankees in five games last October to win the eighth World Series title in franchise history, the Dodgers dominated the first two games of this set, outscoring New York 26-7 in posting a pair of victories. Los Angeles is a -172 favorite in Sunday's contest at 7 p.m. ET, with New York listed as +144 underdogs on the money line.

There are 14 other games on the MLB slate today, including the rubber match of the three-game set between the Minnesota Twins and host Seattle Mariners. The clubs have identical 31-26 records after splitting the first two contests of their series, although the Mariners enter Sunday with a half-game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West, while the Twins are six games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. Minnesota is a +117 underdog, while Seattle is a -139 favorite.

In addition, four games are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, with one being a matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and host Los Angeles Sparks. Yankees-Dodgers and Mercury-Sparks are both featured in today's best bets at CBS Sports, along with several other top plays in MLB. We'll also have a featured sportsbook promo among the best sports betting apps for those who live in states with legalized sports betting.

Today's top betting model picks

MLB: Nationals +1.5 (-103)

MLB: Tigers +139

MLB: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 total bases (-116)

Parlay odds: +777

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says there is value in taking the Nationals to cover the spread in the finale of their three-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first two contests of the set were high-scoring affairs, with Washington posting 9-7 and 11-7 victories. The Nationals are in the midst of a four-game winning streak that has seen them produce at least nine runs in each triumph. The model suggests Washington covers the spread 63% of the time.

Detroit, which owns the best record in the majors at 38-21, dropped a 1-0 decision to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday to end its five-game winning streak. The Tigers took three of four from the Royals at home earlier this season and registered a 7-5 victory in the opener of this series on Friday. The model sees Detroit winning the rubber match in 56% of its simulations.

Judge accounted for New York's runs in Saturday's 18-2 defeat, hitting a pair of solo homers to increase his season total to 21 blasts. The two-time AL MVP also went deep and doubled against the Dodgers in the series opener. Judge has gone Over in six of his last nine road games, averaging 3.0 total bases in those contests, and the model has him recording 2.5 on Sunday.

Today's expert best bets

Bruce Marshall, who is 11-6 (+436) on his last 17 over/under picks involving the Angels, feels Los Angeles' offense has begun to get going with the return of Mike Trout. The team scored four runs in the series opener as it snapped a five-game losing streak during which it produced a total of five runs and belted three homers in Saturday's 7-5 setback. Cleveland starter Gavin Williams gave up four runs against the Dodgers in his last outing, while Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels has posted a 6.75 ERA over his last two starts.

In the WNBA, experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai are backing Under 162 in the matchup between the Mercury and Sparks. Since both teams rank in the bottom half of the league, they don't see this contest being an extremely high-scoring one. Wetzel and Barzilai think the game is likely to finish in the upper 150s, so they see this line as good value.

More betting content

Today's featured sportsbook promo

