A pair of bitter adversaries square off Tuesday as the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros for the opener of their three-game series. The teams' rivalry escalated due to their repeated meetings in the postseason, beginning with a victory by Houston in the 2015 American League Wild Card Game and continuing with AL Championship Series wins by the Astros in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

New York (76-61) is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday that ended its seven-game winning streak, but the club occupies an AL wild card spot and is just 2 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays (79-59) for first place in the AL East. Aaron Judge belted his 43rd homer of the year while going 3-for-5 in the setback to raise his major league-best batting average to .324.

The AL West-leading Astros (76-62), who are three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners (73-65), avoided a third consecutive defeat by rolling past the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 on Monday. Ramon Urias and Jose Altuve went deep for Houston, which improved to 4-3 on its 10-game homestand.

Max Fried (14-5, 3.06 ERA) looks to win his third straight decision when he takes the mound for the Yankees in the series opener. The 31-year-old left-hander has bounced back from an eight-start stretch during which he allowed at least four runs seven times—including a loss to Houston on Aug. 10—as he has given up a total of one run over 13 innings in his last two outings. Fried has registered six or more strikeouts in five of his past six turns.

The Astros counter with Framber Valdez (12-7, 3.18), who also recently endured a rough patch. The 31-year-old Dominican southpaw yielded at least four runs in each of his first four starts in August before ending the month with a victory against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday in which he recorded five strikeouts across seven scoreless innings. Valdez fanned just one batter over 5 2/3 frames in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Aug. 9 but has punched out 21 across 23 2/3 innings in five career turns against New York.

Top sportsbooks have set the total strikeouts props for both Fried (Over +115, Under -148) and Valdez (Over -144, Under +113) at 5.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Fried's Over 5.5 strikeouts prop as a 4-star play on its 5-star scale and Valdez's Over 5.5 as a 3.5-star play.

However, the model has found better value on Tuesday's 14-game schedule, as there is one pitcher strikeout player prop that it has rated at 5 stars and two at 4.5 stars that return plus money. Here they are:

Joey Wentz Over 3.5 strikeouts (-132) vs. Cubs (7:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 4.9 strikeouts

Wentz made 25 relief appearances during stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins earlier this season before being claimed off waivers by Atlanta in mid-July. The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his debut with the Braves but has made eight consecutive starts since. Including the relief outing, Wentz has registered five or more strikeouts in five of his nine games with Atlanta and is coming off a turn against the Miami Marlins in which he fanned five batters over 6 2/3 innings.

Sawyer Gipson-Long Over 3.5 strikeouts (+114) vs. Mets (6:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.5 strikeouts

Gipson-Long made four starts for the Tigers in his first major-league season last year and registered 26 strikeouts over 20 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander started twice for the club in June, fanning only three batters across 3 2/3 frames against the White Sox before punching out five over 5 1/3 innings versus the Twins. Gipson-Long's chances of going Over his projected total are good, however, as the Mets have struck out at least eight times in each of their last three contests.

Luis Severino Over 3.5 strikeouts (+109) vs. Cardinals (7:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.7 strikeouts

Severino has been fanning batters at a solid rate of late, recording at least five strikeouts in four of his last five starts. The 31-year-old Dominican righty has gone Over his projected total four times in that span, averaging six strikeouts per game. Severino has punched out 13 batters across 13 innings in his last two turns on the road, including five over six frames against the Washington Nationals last Tuesday. The Cardinals recently have had difficulty making contact, striking out 12 or more times in each of their last three games, including Monday's series opener, so Severino should go Over with relative ease.