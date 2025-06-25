New York Yankees lefty Max Fried has been stellar in his first year with the team, and he can become the first 10-game winner in the league when he and the Yankees face the Cincinnati Reds in the final game of their series. Fried is 9-2 with an AL-leading 2.05 ERA, and he's firmly in the AL Cy Young conversation. He's also allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his four June starts.

The Yankees have faltered of late and have seen their AL East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays shrink to just a single game after dropping each of the first two games of the series in Cincy. The Reds will start veteran right-hander Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13), who lost his last outing but gave up just a single run while striking out seven in six innings.

Sportsbooks have set the total strikeout player props for this matchup, with Fried (Over -161, Under +125) at 5.5 and Singer (Over -163, Under +127) at 4.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes both starters to go Over, with Singer's rated a 3.5-star play and Fried a 2.5-star play.

While neither of those ratings may stand out, there is more value to be had in the strikeouts department, according to the SportsLine Projection Model. It has four strikeout props rated at 4.5 stars or better for the rest of Wednesday's slate.

Jacob Lopez Over 5.5 strikeouts (+111) vs. Tigers (6:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 6.4 strikeouts

Lopez has gone Over this strikeout total in five of his last six outings, one of which was out of the bullpen, and the model likes the Over with a projection of 6.4 strikeouts against the Tigers. The lefty has struck out at least nine batters in three of his four June outings, and the Tigers entered Wednesday with the eighth-most strikeouts in baseball.

Didier Fuentes Over 3.5 strikeouts (-134) vs. Mets (7:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.2 strikeouts



Fuentes may not be a big name that stands out, but the matchup should as the Mets have struggled against Atlanta pitching this year, striking out more than once an inning over the last two series between the two NL East rivals. The Mets also struck out 14 times on Tuesday, making Fuentes' 3.5 line stand out. The 20-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last week and struck out three in five innings against the Miami Marlins.

Clay Holmes Over 4.5 strikeouts (+109) vs. Braves (7:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.3 strikeouts

Holmes has had a great start to his Mets career after serving as a reliever for the Yankees the last three years, and the model likes the Over on his 4.5 strikeouts line against a Braves team that ranks 12th in MLB in strikeouts. Holmes is striking out just under eight batters per nine innings, and he struck out five against Atlanta last week, which was his last start.

Matthew Boyd Over 4.5 strikeouts (-117) vs. Cardinals (7:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.9 strikeouts

Boyd has really thrived in a Cubs uniform this year, and he's struck out five or more batters in 10 of his 15 starts. The veteran lefty punched out six in five innings against the Seattle Mariners in his last start, and he has 23 strikeouts over 17 innings in three career starts against the Cardinals, picking up at least six in each start.