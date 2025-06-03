The New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon can become just the second eight-game winner in the majors when he faces the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Rodon (7-3, 2.60 ERA) has won each of his last four starts. With another victory on Tuesday, he would join the Astros' Hunter Brown as the only eight-game winners in the majors. Rodon will take the mound against the Guardians' Tanner Bibee (4-5, 3.86).

The top sportsbooks have set Rodon's total strikeout player prop at 6.5 (Over -120, Under +100), while Bibee's is 5.5 (Over +116, Under -143). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates both Rodon Over 6.5 and Bibee Under 5.5 as 3-star plays on its five-star scale.

However, the model has found value elsewhere on Tuesday's 15-game schedule. There is one pitcher strikeout player prop that the model has rated at 5 stars and two rated at 4.5 stars. Here they are:

Cade Horton Over 3.5 strikeouts (-139) vs. Nationals (6:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 4.9 strikeouts



This is the model's best pitcher strikeout prop for Tuesday. The Cubs' Horton (2-0, 3.98) has been solid in his rookie season. He's coming off a start in which he struck out six while allowing two runs on four hits in 6.0 innings against the Rockies. He's gone deeper into games in each successive outing, which bodes well for Tuesday. He's set to face a Washington club that struck out 13 times in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen Over 4.5 strikeouts (-149) vs. Braves (7:15 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.7 strikeouts



This is a more-than-reasonable number for the Diamondbacks' Gallen (3-7, 5.54), who has gone Over 4.5 strikeouts in eight of 12 starts this season (though hasn't in his last two). On Tuesday he'll face an Atlanta club that has struck out 496 times this season, the fifth most in the National League. (The Braves struck out 14 times in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.) Over his career Gallen has had success against Atlanta, with 33 strikeouts in 36.0 innings.

Landen Roupp Over 3.5 strikeouts (-134) vs. Padres (9:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.6 strikeouts



The model's 10,000 simulations say the 26-year-old Roupp (3-4, 2.54) averages 4.6 strikeouts on Tuesday. The Giants righty has gone Over 3.5 strikeouts in eight of 11 starts this season. This year he has shown improved whiff percentage (26.9) and strikeout percentage (22.6), according to Baseball Savant. In his last start, against the division-leading Tigers, he struck out seven and allowed only one earned run.