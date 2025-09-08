The Texas Rangers continue their mad dash towards a playoff spot when they host the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Monday for the opener of a three-game series. Texas (74-40) took two of three against Houston over the weekend to climb within four games of the Astros in the AL West. The easier path to the postseason for the Rangers may be to a wild card berth, however, as they are just 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third spot in the AL.

Milwaukee (89-55) recovered from a series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies by sweeping a three-game weekend set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers, who own the best record in the major leagues, are 7.5 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central as they seek their third consecutive division title and fourth in five years.

The Rangers look to draw first blood in the series behind Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.15 ERA), who will be making his third straight start and sixth this season. The 29-year-old left-hander did not receive a decision in his last two outings despite allowing only two runs in each and registering a total of six strikeouts over 9 2/3 innings.

Veteran southpaw Jose Quintana (11-5, 3.72) seeks his fifth win in six decisions when he takes the mound for the Brewers. The 36-year-old Colombian is coming off a victory against Philadelphia in which he fanned six batters across 6 1/3 frames.

Top sportsbooks have set the total strikeouts prop for Quintana (Over -136, Under +105) at 3.5 but have yet to set one for Latz. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Quintana's Over 3.5 strikeouts prop as a 4-star play on its 5-star scale.

However, the model has found better value on Monday's 11-game schedule, as there are three pitcher strikeout player props that it has rated at 4.5 stars, including two that return plus mone. Here they are:

Bryan Woo Under 6.5 strikeouts (-132) vs. Cardinals (9:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.3 strikeouts

Woo was consistently racking up strikeouts for a while, recording six or more in eight consecutive starts from July 20-Aug. 27. However, the 25-year-old right-hander fanned only three batters over five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in his last outing. The Cardinals have one of the tougher lineups in the NL to strike out and they whiffed 13 times against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, so expect them to bounce back and make better contact at T-Mobile Park.

Nick Lodolo Over 4.5 strikeouts (+102) vs. Padres (9:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.6 strikeouts

Lodolo missed his last turn due to illness but registered six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers the last time he took the mound, which was his first start since leaving an outing against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 4 with a blister on his throwing hand. Prior to that, the 27-year-old lefty fanned 26 batters across 21 1/3 frames in a three-start span. Lodolo registered five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a meeting with San Diego earlier this season and has notched 24 across 17 1/3 frames in three career turns against the Padres.

Nabil Crismatt Over 3.5 strikeouts (+108) vs. Giants (9:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.1 strikeouts

Crismatt has recorded more than three strikeouts in just one of his three starts this year, a five-strikeout effort in a five-inning outing against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 17 in his season debut. The 30-year-old Colombian righty has enjoyed some success against the Giants over his career, registering 17 strikeouts across 22 1/3 frames in 13 relief appearances. San Francisco is fifth in the NL in strikeouts as it has whiffed 1,218 times - including 11 in Sunday's loss at St. Louis. Crismatt has punched out seven batters over 6 1/3 innings in his last four meetings with the Giants.