The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians can each clinch postseason berths when they face the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers, respectively, on Friday. Both the Red Sox (87-72) and Guardians (86-73) can guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs with a win or an Astros loss to the Angels.

On Friday, lefty Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.58 ERA) will take the mound for Boston against the Tigers, while Slade Cecconi (7-6, 4.15) gets the ball for Cleveland against the Rangers. Harrison has allowed only one run in nine innings since being acquired by the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Cecconi is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA over his last three starts.

Top sportsbooks have set both Harrison's and Cecconi's total pitcher strikeout props at 4.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates both Harrison Over 4.5 strikeouts and Cecconi Over 4.5 strikeouts as a 3.5-star plays on its 5-star scale.

However, neither play is among the model's three top pitcher strikeout props for Friday. There is one pitcher strikeout prop the model has rated at 5 stars, and it has rated two at 4.5 stars, including one that would pay plus money.

Brandon Sproat Over 3.5 strikeouts vs. Marlins (7:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.2 strikeouts

This is the model's best pitcher strikeout prop for Friday. The Mets rookie righty makes his fourth start since being called up from the minors. Sproat (0-1, 3.94) has struck out seven, three and five batters in his first three starts. He also has displayed swing-and-miss stuff in his minor league career, fanning 244 in 237 1/3 innings. Friday's game will be the first time Miami has seen Sproat.

Zack Littell Over 3.5 strikeouts vs. Brewers (8:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.3 strikeouts

This is a reasonable total for the Reds righty. Littell (10-8, 3.86) has gone Over 3.5 strikeouts in 19 of 31 starts this season, including four of his last five starts. The SportsLine Projection Model also notes that Littell has gone Over his pitcher strikeouts line in four of his last five games in which he has faced a team with a winning record, averaging 5.0 strikeouts per game.

Zac Gallen Over 4.5 strikeouts vs. Padres (9:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.4 strikeouts

The veteran Diamondbacks righty will try to keep Arizona in the NL wild card hunt on Friday. Gallen (13-14, 4.70) has gone Over 4.5 strikeouts in 21 of 32 starts this season. In his last start, Gallen struck out nine in seven innings against the Phillies' potent lineup. In two previous starts against San Diego this year, Gallen struck out 15 batters (nine and six) across 12 1/3 innings. The SportsLine Projection Model also notes that Gallen has gone Over his pitcher strikeout total in four of his last six road games in which he is not favored against an opponent with a winning record.