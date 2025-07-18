Two of the best teams in the National League collide when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series on Friday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers (58-39) come out of the All-Star break with the best record in the National League. Meanwhile, the Brewers (56-40) sit in second place in the NL Central, one game behind the Cubs.

On Friday, Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.52 ERA) is set to take the mound for Los Angeles. He will square off against Milwaukee's Quinn Priester (7-2, 3.55).

Sportsbooks have set Glasnow's total strikeout player prop at 5.5, while Priester's is 3.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Glasnow Over 5.5 as a 4-star play on its 5-star scale.

However, the model has found value elsewhere on Friday's 15-game schedule. There are three pitcher strikeout player props that the model has rated at 4.5 stars, including one that would pay plus money. Here they are:

Jonathan Cannon Over 3.5 strikeouts (-127) vs. Pirates (6:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.5 strikeouts

The White Sox righty (3-7, 4.44) has pitched well over the last month, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA. That includes a five-strikeout performance in his last start, on July 11 against the Guardians. The SportsLine Projection model also notes that Cannon has gone Over his pitcher strikeouts target in four of his last five games when confronting teams with a top-third defense. On Friday he faces a Pirates club that averages 8.71 strikeouts per game at the plate, the eighth most in all of baseball.

Michael Soroka Over 4.5 strikeouts (+107) vs. Padres (6:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.4 strikeouts

This is a reasonable total for the Nationals righty (3-7, 5.35), who has gone Over 4.5 strikeouts in eight of 13 starts this season. He also has gone Over his pitcher strikeout total in four of his last five home starts, averaging 6.4 strikeouts per game. According to Baseball Savant, Soroka's strikeout percentage of 26.0 ranks in the 76th percentile in the majors and is a career-best mark.

Brandon Walter Over 4.5 strikeouts (-136) vs. Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.8 strikeouts



This is the model's best pitcher strikeout prop for Friday. The Astros lefty (1-2, 3.98) has been a pleasant surprise for the American League West leaders this season and has gone Over 4.5 strikeouts in six of his seven starts this year. That includes a seven-strikeout performance in his last start, on July 9 against the Guardians. On Friday he faces a Mariners club that strikes out 8.82 times per game, which is the fourth-highest average in all of baseball.