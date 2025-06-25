Left-hander Max Fried looks to become the first 10-game winner in the major leagues when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series against the host Cincinnati Reds. Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA), who is tied with teammate Carlos Rodon and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers for first in the majors with nine victories and leads the AL in ERA, is winless in his last two starts but has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his four appearances this month.

The Yankees are clinging to a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East after losing the first two games of their series in Cincinnati. The Reds posted a 6-1 victory in the opener and outlasted the Yankees 5-4 in 11 innings Tuesday.

Cincinnati will counter with Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13), who is seeking his first win in seven career starts against New York. The 28-year-old right-hander, who went 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA in six appearances against the Yankees while with the Kansas City Royals, took the loss against the St. Louis Cardinals in his last outing despite giving up just one run and registering seven strikeouts over six innings.

Sportsbooks have set the total strikeout player props for Fried (Over -156, Under +121) at 5.5 and Singer (Over -148, Under +116) at 4.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Singer Over 4.5 as a 3.5-star play on its five-star scale and Fried Over 5.5 as a 2.5-star play.

However, the model has found better value on Wednesday's 15-game schedule, as there are three pitcher strikeout player props the model has rated at 5 stars and another at 4.5 stars that returns plus money. Here they are.

MacKenzie Gore Over 5.5 strikeouts (+106) vs. Padres (4:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 6.5 strikeouts

Gore leads the National League and ranks third in the majors this season with 123 strikeouts, which is 58 shy of the career high he set last year. The 26-year-old southpaw, who made his MLB debut with San Diego in 2022, has recorded 15 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings in three career starts versus his former team. Gore has gone Over this number in 13 of his 16 turns this campaign, and the Padres' trio of Xander Bogaerts (three), Manny Machado (two) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (two) has struck out seven times in 15 career at-bats against him.

Jacob Lopez Over 4.5 strikeouts (-153) vs. Tigers (6:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 6.4 strikeouts

Beginning on May 23, Lopez has gone Over this number in five of his six games - including one relief appearance. The 27-year-old lefty has registered at least eight strikeouts four times in that span and recorded nine in three of his four contests this month. Lopez is making his first career appearance against the Tigers, who are sixth in the AL and eighth in the majors with 696 strikeouts.

Didier Fuentes Over 3.5 strikeouts (-135) vs. Mets (7:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.2 strikeouts



The Mets are eighth in the National League and 20th in the majors with 630 strikeouts, but Atlanta's staff had success against them in that area this season. Braves pitchers registered 31 strikeouts over 28 innings while the team swept a three-game series in Atlanta last week and have racked up 20 across 18 frames in the first two contests of this four-game set in New York. The Mets whiffed 14 times in Tuesday's 7-4 loss, making it conceivable Fuentes can go Over 3.5 strikeouts in his second career start. The 20-year-old Colombian right-hander recorded three strikeouts over five innings in his major-league debut last Friday against the Miami Marlins.

Matthew Boyd Over 4.5 strikeouts (-117) vs. Cardinals (7:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.9 strikeouts

In 15 starts this season, Boyd registered five or more strikeouts 10 times. The 34-year-old southpaw fanned six batters across five innings against the Seattle Mariners in his last outing. Boyd racked up 23 strikeouts over 17 frames in three previous career starts against the Cardinals, recording at least six in each turn.