Tampa Bay Rays starter Taj Bradley has recorded five or more strikeouts in 10 of his 18 starts this season. Bradley will attempt to slow down the surging Boston Red Sox, who have win six straight, when the teams meet Thursday for the start of a four-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston.

Bradley (5-6, 4.79 ERA) will be opposed by Boston's Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.25 ERA), who is coming off one of his better performances of the season in which he allowed two earned runs in five innings while earning the victory in a 10-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

The top sportsbooks have Buehler's strikeout prop set at 3.5 (Over -144), while Bradley's over/under for strikeouts is 5.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 games, has the over for Buehler rated as a 3.5-star play on its 5-star scale, while rating the under for Bradley as a 3-star play.

Moreover, the model has found the most significant MLB betting value elsewhere on Thursday's 11-game schedule. Here are the top plays:

Michael Soroka Over 4.5 strikeouts (-119) vs. Cardinals (7:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 6.5 strikeouts

The 27-year-old righty (3-6, 5.40 ERA) has recorded five or more strikeouts for Washington in six consecutive outings and the SportsLine Projection Model sees a continuation of this performance trend Thursday. The model sees Soroka logging an average of 5.6 strikeouts in this matchup, offering a value position against the sportsbook total of 4.5.

Patrick Corbin Over 4.5 strikeouts (-111) vs. Angels (9:30 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4 stars

Model projection: 5.1 strikeouts



The Rangers lefty (1-7, 4.18 ERA) has clipped this total in four of his past seven starts. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Corbin will have the Angels swinging at air again as Los Angeles currently holds the worst strikeout rate (9.72) in MLB.

Eduardo Rodriguez Over 4.5 strikeouts (-108) vs. Padres (9:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.5 strikeouts



The Arizona lefty (3-5, 5.78 ERA) has clipped this number in three consecutive starts and four of his last five outings. He has also hit double figures in strikeouts 10 times this season. The model likes him to clip this total by a full run against a Padres club that has whiffed 15 times combined in its two losses in this series.