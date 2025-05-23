Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will seek an elusive win when the big righty faces the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old Skenes (3-5, 2.44 ERA) has pitched well over his last four starts, posting a 2.52 ERA, but the Pirates scored just seven runs in those games, losing all four. Skenes has not earned a victory since April 25. On Friday he will square off against the Brewers' Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.59).

Sportsbooks have set Skenes' total strikeout player prop at 6.5 (Over +115, Under -133), while Peralta's is 5.5 (Over -132, Under +105). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Skenes Over 6.5 strikeouts as a 3.5-star play on its five-star scale and Peralta Over 5.5 as a 4-star play.

However, the model has found better value elsewhere on Friday's 16-game schedule. There are three pitcher strikeout player props that the model has rated at 5 stars. Here they are:

Eric Lauer Over 3.5 strikeouts (-120) vs. Rays (7:05 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.0 strikeouts



A 29-year-old lefty, Lauer (1-0, 2.25 ERA) has worked both out of the pen and as a starter this season -- excelling at both -- and on Friday he makes his second straight start. He has gone Over 3.5 strikeouts in three of four appearances this season despite throwing a limited number of innings; he has 14 strikeouts in 12.0 innings. On Friday he has a juicy matchup against a Tampa Bay lineup that has struggled against southpaws this season. The Rays rank 29th in OPS (.582) and 28th in batting average (.203) against lefties.

Noah Cameron Over 3.5 strikeouts (-161) vs. Twins (8:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.1 strikeouts



The Royals rookie lefty has been terrific so far in his short major league career, allowing just three hits and only one earned run in 12.2 innings this season. On Friday Cameron (1-1, 0.71) has a plus matchup. Minnesota ranks in the bottom half of the majors in all of the significant offensive categories, including OPS (.696), batting average (.242) and runs (201).

Tanner Gordon Over 2.5 strikeouts (-143) vs. Yankees (8:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 4.5 strikeouts



This is the model's best pitcher strikeout play for Friday. The simulations expect Gordon (0-1, 5.68) to strike out out 4.5 batters, two more than the total. The 27-year-old righty will be making his second start of the season. On May 8 he struck out four in 6.1 innings against the Tigers. On Friday he will face a free-swinging New York lineup that has has a 27.0 whiff rate, fifth highest in the majors.