The Minnesota Twins seek their 11th consecutive victory when they visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday for the finale of their three-game series. By sweeping Wednesday's doubleheader with 6-3 and 8-6 victories, the Twins have won 10 or more straight games for the ninth time in franchise history and are five away from matching the longest streak in Minnesota history, set in 1991. The franchise had a 17-game run in 1912 as the Washington Senators.

The Twins, who won all three meetings with the Orioles at home last week, attempt to sweep the six-game season series when they send Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA) to the mound on Thursday. Baltimore counters with Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2, 2.72).

Sportsbooks have set the total strikeout player props for both Paddack (Over -124, Under -101) and Sugano (Over +105, Under -135) at 3.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Paddack Over 3.5 as a 4-star play on its five-star scale and has not rated Sugano's prop.

In addition to Paddack, the model has found other value on Thursday's six-game schedule. There is one pitcher strikeout player prop that the model has rated at 4.5 stars that would pay plus money and another at 3.5 stars. Here they are:

Chris Paddack Over 3.5 strikeouts (-124) vs. Orioles (12:35 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4 stars

Model projection: 4.3 strikeouts

Paddack has gone Over this number often of late, doing so in four of his last six starts. The 29-year-old is coming off a victory against the San Francisco Giants in which he registered six strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings. Paddack has owned Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who has struck out four times while going 0-for-6 against the right-hander in his career. Baltimore's Ramon Laureano has fanned three times in eight at-bats versus Paddack.

Bryse Wilson Over 3.5 strikeouts (+106) vs. Reds (12:40 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 4.2 strikeouts

Wilson will be making his third consecutive start and fourth overall this season. The 27-year-old righty recorded just one strikeout over five innings against the Miami Marlins in his last turn but had four versus the Houston Astros in his previous outing. Wilson fanned 11 batters across 13 innings in two relief appearances against the Reds last season while with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kevin Gausman Under 5.5 strikeouts (+104) vs. Rays (3:07 p.m. ET)

Rating: 3.5 stars

Model projection: 5.3 strikeouts



Gausman has had some trouble eclipsing this number this season, going Under it in two of his last three starts and four of eight overall. The 34-year-old right-hander fanned two batters as he lasted only 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Apr. 27. Two turns later, Gausman registered just three strikeouts over 5 1/3 frames against the Seattle Mariners.