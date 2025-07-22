Milwaukee Brewers pitching phenom Jacob Misiorowski makes his first post-All-Star break start when he takes the mound against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The 23-year-old Misiorowski (4-1, 2.81 ERA) has shown electric stuff over his brief major league career, regularly throwing over 100 miles per hour, striking out 33 in 25 and 2/3 innings, and making the All-Star game after just five MLB games. On Tuesday he is set to square off against Seattle's Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.39).

Sportsbooks have set both Misiorowski's and Gilbert's total strikeout player prop at 6.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Misiorowski Under 6.5 as a 4-star play on its five-star scale and Gilbert Over 6.5 as a 2.5-star play.

However, the model has found better value elsewhere on Tuesday's 15-game schedule. There are three pitcher strikeout player props that the model has rated at 5 stars, including one that would pay plus money. Here they are:

Brad Lord Over 2.5 strikeouts (-154) vs. Reds (6:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 4.1 strikeouts

The 25-year-old Nationals rookie has been working out of the bullpen since mid-May, but on Tuesday he returns to the starting rotation to replace Shinnosuke Ogasawara. In six previous starts this season, Lord (2-5, 3.46) went Over 2.5 strikeouts five times, averaging 3.5 strikeouts per game. On Tuesday he will face a Cincinnati club that strikes out 8.6 times per game, the 10th highest rate in the majors.

Cam Schlittler Over 3.5 strikeouts (-145) vs. Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.1 strikeouts



The highly touted Yankees rookie righty showed quality stuff in his major league debut, striking out seven while walking two and giving up three earned runs in 5⅓ innings against the Mariners on July 9. Schlittler was scratched from his next scheduled start because of arm soreness, but all things are go for Tuesday after an uneventful bullpen session this weekend. Over his minor league career, he displayed swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 303 batters in 243⅓ innings.

J.T. Ginn Over 3.5 strikeouts (+108) vs. Rangers (8:05 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.7 strikeouts



This is the model's best pitcher strikeout prop for Tuesday. Like Lord, Ginn (1-2, 4.91) started games earlier this season, went to the bullpen, and he returns to the rotation on Tuesday. In his four starts this year, he went Over 3.5 strikeouts three times and averaged 5.5 strikeouts per start. He is scheduled to face a Texas ballclub that has averaged 11.0 strikeouts over the last three games, the second-highest total over that stretch.