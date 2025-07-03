The Toronto Blue Jays look to complete a four-game sweep and take sole possession of first place in the American League East when they host the New York Yankees on Thursday in the series finale at Rogers Centre. Toronto has won six of its last seven contests, including the first three of this set, to pull into a tie with New York for the top spot in the division. After squandering an early eight-run lead on Wednesday, the Blue Jays scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning and escaped with an 11-9 victory.

Chris Bassitt (7-4, 4.29 ERA) will start the finale for Toronto, which has scored 33 runs during its four-game winning streak and reached double digits in each of the last two contests. Bassitt fell to 3-1 lifetime against the Yankees when he yielded four runs over 5 2/3 innings at Yankee Stadium on Apr. 27.

New York counters with Clarke Schmidt (4-4, 3.09), who gave up four runs in a loss to the Athletics last Saturday after tossing 20 2/3 scoreless innings over his previous three starts. The 29-year-old right-hander is 0-3 against the Blue Jays in his career despite a solid outing opposite Bassitt in April in which he allowed just one run across five frames and settled for a no-decision.

Sportsbooks have set the total strikeout player props for Bassitt (Over -142, Under +109) at 5.5 and Schmidt (Over -104, Under -127) at 4.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Schmidt Over 4.5 as a 4.5-star play on its five-star scale and Bassitt Over 5.5 as a 3.5-star play.

In addition to Schmidt, the model has found more good value on Thursday's 10-game schedule, as there is one pitcher strikeout player prop that it has rated at 5 stars and another rated at 4.5 stars. Here they are:

Brandon Walter Over 4.5 strikeouts (-102) vs. Rockies (3:10 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.3 strikeouts

After making nine relief appearances as a rookie with the Boston Red Sox in 2023, Walter landed in Houston's rotation this year and will be making his sixth start of the year on Thursday. The 28-year-old left-hander went Over this number in each of his first five turns, including an outing against the Chicago Cubs last Friday in which he fanned five batters over six innings en route to his first major-league victory. Walter, who set a career high with nine strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins on June 15, will be facing a Colorado roster that has struck out a major league-high 853 times this season and features two of the top four players in strikeouts in Ryan McMahon (second, 108) and Michael Toglia (fourth, 106).

Dietrich Enns Over 3.5 strikeouts (-169) vs. Nationals (6:45 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.1 strikeouts



Enns makes his second start of the season and the third of his career on Thursday. The 34-year-old southpaw had a successful debut with the Tigers last Thursday, registering four strikeouts while allowing one hit over five innings against the Athletics as he earned the win in his first major-league appearance since 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays. Enns will be going against a Nationals lineup that likely will include James Wood, who is fifth in the National League with 102 strikeouts, and Nathaniel Lowe, who has whiffed 97 times this year.

Clarke Schmidt Over 4.5 strikeouts (-104) vs. Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.4 strikeouts

Schmidt has gone Over this number in nine of his 13 starts overall this year and four of the last five. He fanned seven batters across six innings in his last outing, falling one shy of his season high, and finished with six strikeouts in his turn against the Blue Jays earlier this campaign. Schmidt has made four starts and three relief appearances versus Toronto in his career, recording 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 frames. Four of the seven times the righty has retired George Springer were via strikeout, while Bo Bichette—who missed the first three games of the series with a knee injury—is 4-for-12 against Schmidt but has struck out five times.